STC Pay, Thales partner to boost contactless card payment

RIYADH: The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) mobile wallet app STC Pay has partnered with French technology provider Thales to introduce contactless cards into the Kingdom.
This will enable payments at point of sales (POS) machines, e-commerce transactions and cash withdrawals at local and international ATMs.
The digitized and fully customizable cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Mada Pay, providing secure payments for both iPhone and Android users. STC Pay customers will be able to order the card, activate, deactivate and set spending limits through their mobile application.
Ahmed Alenazi, STC Pay CEO, said that the cards would provide customers with digital payment solutions that were fast, convenient and, above all, secure.
“As the Kingdom progresses toward a cashless society, we are always looking for ways to provide new and innovative technologies and digital experiences to our customers,” he said.
Pascal Lesaulnier, CEO Thales Saudi Arabia, highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased concern about the use of cash, and how the transformation to a contactless, cashless society had been “naturally accelerated.”
“It is only through the creation of novel, secure solutions, that we can build a future we can trust. We are very proud of the fruitful partnership developed over the years with STC Pay and we remain fully committed to supporting innovation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of smart cities, and STC Pay plays a key role in this remarkable journey,” he said.
Under the umbrella of Vision 2030, the Kingdom has set an ambitious target of achieving 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2030. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) regulations have been supporting local banks to move toward contactless cards and mobile payment, which has led to an increase in demand for secure contactless solutions.
Digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the pandemic, while cash withdrawals from ATMs and other payment points fell 30 percent over the same period.
Additionally, as consumers turned to online and digital non-contact payments during the pandemic, the number of cash withdrawals carried out in 2020 across the Kingdom dropped by more than 318 million, or about 30 percent year-on-year.
STC Pay was launched in 2015, while Thales has had a presence in the Kingdom for more than 50 years, providing solutions, services and products in aeronautics, defense, space, transportation, and digital identity and security.
The rationale for Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh renaissance
Scale of vision for future development of Saudi capital may be mind-boggling but achievable and ultimately beneficial
A plan under preparation should provide solutions to the economic, social, demographic and financial challenges involved
Updated 53 min 24 sec ago
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The scale of the vision for the future development of Riyadh — unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at last month’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference — is mind-boggling.
By 2030, the Saudi capital will at least double in size from its current population of around 7.5 million people. It will be the hub for one of the 10 biggest urban economies in the world. Plus, it will be a livable, human-centric city with green spaces, recreational facilities and an urban lifestyle to attract talent from around the world to the biggest city in the Middle East.
“True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that the world economies are not based on nations, but on cities,” the Crown Prince said at the event, organized under the theme “The Neo-Renaissance.”
The plans for a Riyadh renaissance are to be implemented by Fahd Al-Rasheed, the president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), who is well aware of the challenges presented by the ambitious strategy. “Vision without execution is hallucination,” he said.
A detailed road map for the transformation of the city is currently being prepared, likely to be unveiled in the second quarter of the year. It will have to add gritty detail and — hopefully — solutions to the economic, social, demographic and financial challenges the plan involves.
But experts in urban development strategy in the Middle East have told Arab News that, far from being an over-ambitious daydream, the strategy is practical, achievable and ultimately beneficial.
Karl Sharro, London-based architect and editor of the forthcoming book “The New Arab City,” said: “Historically, it is totally plausible. Riyadh is so important for the history of the country.”
Todd Reisz, also an architect based in Amsterdam whose new work “Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai,” has just been published, said Riyadh already has “a very substantial capacity to plan a city and organize its components.”
Jeff Merritt, a San Francisco-based expert in smart cities and urban transformation for the World Economic Forum, said: “Such rapid urban expansion is not implausible, but you have to learn from the experience of other world cities.”
The urban experts agreed that, while Riyadh’s plans were ambitious, they were not unprecedented. In fact, the Saudi capital itself has a long history of such rapid growth.
Writing in the journal Scientific Research, architecture expert Saleh Al-Hathloul said: “Riyadh had grown from a small town of less than half a million inhabitants into a large metropolis of 7 million during the past 50 years. The speed and scale of its transformation have had few parallels.”
Between the 1930s and the 1980s, Riyadh roughly doubled in size each decade. As the center of administration for the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it attracted ministerial and other government buildings, as well as a diplomatic quarter and a central business district with all the financial and commercial apparatus of a capital city.
In the 1970s, the booming city needed the skills of a master-planner, and the authorities called in Constantinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner who had worked on many projects in his native Greece, as well as in the Middle East and Pakistan, where he designed the new capital, Islamabad.
With Riyadh in the midst of oil-fueled economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of a US-style grid system, still in evidence in the Al-Olaya district of the city today.
By the 1990s, Riyadh’s development was taken over by the Ar Riyadh Development Authority (now a unit of the RCRC), which launched MEDSTAR — the Metropolitan Development Strategy for Ar Riyadh — seeking to bring structure to the city’s rapid expansion.
It aimed to create urban subcenters (one of which is the basis for the King Abdullah Financial District), new suburban developments, and the public transportation system being built around the Metro.
“Saudi Arabia and Riyadh have a history of urban planning,” Reisz said, pointing also to the development work at Jubail and Yanbu and newer economic and industrial hubs as examples of this tradition.
Saudi Arabia also has the lessons for other cities around the world that have experienced such phenomenal expansion. In the Middle East, there is the model of Dubai, which achieved the Riyadh goal of doubling population in a decade more than once in its 50-year history as part of the UAE.
Reisz highlights the central role of architecture in Dubai growth: “Modern architecture made Dubai in the physical sense, but it also delivered an image easily conveyed and broadcast,” he wrote.
From further afield, the example of the dramatic demographic growth in China will also be in the Riyadh planners’ case-study folder. Several Chinese cities have grown from provincial towns to become megacities in the past few decades, matching the country’s rise as an economic superpower.
Chongqing, in the center of China, has become an urban giant of more than 30 million people in the space of a few decades, remarkable even for a country where 10-million-plus cities seem to spring up almost overnight.
“For Saudi Arabia, China is a nice parallel, because urban growth there has been driven by centralized government policy,” said Sharro.
Merritt, however, urged some caution in applying the China model to Saudi Arabia. “In China, the growth was driven by the migration of a large rural population into cities. Saudi Arabia does not have such a large rural pool,” he said.
As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted at the FII conference, the driving force for the Riyadh expansion will be economic. Riyadh represents about 50 per cent of the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia, and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers.
The cost of creating jobs in the city are 30 percent less than other cities of Saudi Arabia. Reisz endorsed that rationale. “Cities are tools to reach economic goals. Cities build economies. Their development requires integration between economics, finance and urbanism,” he said.
The Riyadh plan relies heavily on the city’s ability to draw business in to take advantage of the size and growth of the Kingdom’s economy. The RCRC and the Saudi investment ministry have collaborated on a program to persuade big multinational companies to set up their regional headquarters in the city, and were able to unveil 25 such new corporate entrants last month.
Attracting more new HQs in the city will depend to a large degree on the incentives currently being finalized as part of a wide-ranging reform of corporate and financial law to further improve the Kingdom’s standing in the global competitiveness league tables.
Private investment in the Riyadh project is a key factor. Al-Rasheed said that most of the first-stage capital would come from government investment, though it is clear that later multi-billion-dollar stages would expect a bigger contribution from private sources keen to get on the ground-floor level of the development.
The great cities of the world are human environments as well as economic centers, and the “neo-renaissance” strategy lays great emphasis on the “livability” factor. The Crown Prince painted a picture of a green city with big public open spaces, where millions of trees would be planted to protect the environment and make urban life in a desert environment more comfortable.
The greening of Riyadh will also be accompanied by a boom in entertainment, cultural and leisure activities as part of the liberalization of the Kingdom’s social environment under the Vision 2030 strategy.
“For example, as more women feel free to go out alone or with their friends, that will change the social fabric of the city,” Sharro said, highlighting a factor that is likely to be reflected in the new urban design and architecture of the growing city.
“Riyadh now is a car-dominated city, but will they take the opportunity to move to a more European style, to densify? There is potential to grow population numbers without expanding outwards in an urban sprawl by having more apartment buildings and more social facilities available locally,” he added.
Merritt pointed to the ambition of Paris to become a “15-minute city” where most social, cultural and commercial amenities are reachable on foot, a concept that also has an echo in The Line, the central urban strip of the NEOM development. “You don’t want a city devoid of humanity dominated by cookie-cutter buildings,” he said.
The planners at the RCRC have other priorities too as they prepare to unveil detailed plans for the renaissance of the city: The provision of utilities and energy in a sustainable way, the expansion of Riyadh’s digital capability and, by no means the least, the formal opening and ultimate expansion of the metro system.
Much will depend too on the ability to generate jobs in the city to meet the aspirations of the growing, and increasingly youthful, population.
But the urban experts seem genuinely excited by the prospects for the Riyadh renaissance, as Reisz explained. “I would have to have a crystal ball to see how it will all work out, but if I was a young Saudi man or woman, I’d be delighted to be part of it,” he said.
Sources said that increasing the length of gas transmission lines by upgrading and maintaining existing lines will strengthen the national natural gas network
The upgrades will also aid the ministry’s plan for Egypt to become an energy hub in the MENA region
Updated 14 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt is planning to invest 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($179 million) in its natural gas network this year.
According to an official report from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, authorities plan to operate about four new lines with a total length of more than 180 kilometers.
Sources said that increasing the length of gas transmission lines by upgrading and maintaining existing lines will strengthen the national natural gas network. The upgrades will also aid the ministry’s plan for Egypt to become an energy hub in the MENA region.
At the end of 2019, Egypt’s petroleum minister announced a plan to increase the length of the national gas network by about 1,000 kilometers within four years, with the aim of increasing capacity to accommodate new gas discoveries.
Last year, about five new lines to transport natural gas were launched, bringing an additional 76 kilometers of length and 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds in investment.
The minister said that by implementing the plan, the network will have a total length of 8,750 kilometers by the end of 2023.
Sources said that the natural gas network upgrades are being completed on schedule.
Fitness Time gym operator records first loss in 2020
Pandemic closed all gyms between March and June last year, resulting in a drop of more than 30% in yearly revenue
Revenues decreased on the back of lower subscriptions and a drop in income from personal training sessions
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: The Leejam Sports Company, owner of Saudi gym chain Fitness Time, reported a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR58.7 million ($15.65 million) for the fiscal year ended December 2020, the first time the company has recorded a loss.
The gym operator attributed the losses to a decrease in revenue of SR285.3 million, as sporting activity in the Kingdom was suspended last year between March and June, as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the company said it was “the first time in its history” it had recorded a yearly loss. According published financial results, revenue for 2020 amounted to SR659.63 million, a year-on-year decline of 30.2 percent.
Revenues decreased on the back of lower subscriptions (down by SR264 million) and a drop in income from personal training sessions (down SR17 million). Costs decreased by SR53.9 million due to lower salaries and related benefits. Advertising and marketing expenses fell 15 percent to SR2.8 million.
Renowned for being the largest fitness company in the Kingdom with 138 gyms in operation, Leejam Sports reported a net profit of SR205.9 million in 2019. Leejam CEO Justin Musgrove called the effects of the pandemic “devastating.”
“We found ourselves with a big overhead, 3,000 employees, all our gyms and centers and our head offices, to keep those costs rolling over. Despite the inevitable pressure of incurring significant costs through the closed period, Leejam cash reserves were sufficient to carry us through,” Musgrove said in an interview with Arab News in December.
On Feb. 4, Leejam Sports temporarily closed all its centers in the Kingdom for a period of 10 days, as ordered by the government. On Sunday, Feb 14, it announced that the centers would remain closed for another 20 days.
“The company will continue, through various means of communication, to raise fitness and wellness awareness and encourage exercising from home. The company is in the process of evaluating the financial impact of the closure of its centers. Any further developments in this regard will be announced later,” it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
For the time being, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has suspended all events and parties in the Kingdom, including weddings and corporate meetings, in banquet halls, independent wedding halls, and hotel ballrooms, for a period of 30 days.
Despite the setbacks, Musgrove said in December that the company was aiming to expand its gyms. “Ultimately, we’d like to get about 100 ladies’ gyms and 150 men’s gyms by 2025,” he said.
Dubai real estate recovery could take 12-24 months: DAMAC chairman
“2020 was a very tough year for all the property developers in the UAE and DAMAC felt the negative impact just the same,” Sajwani said
“I anticipate it will take at least 12 to 24 months to see a substantial recovery,” he said
Updated 14 February 2021
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: The Dubai real estate market could take up to 24 months to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of Dubai’s DAMAC Properties said as the company announced a loss of AED1.039 billion ($282.91 million) for 2020.
“2020 was a very tough year for all the property developers in the UAE and DAMAC felt the negative impact just the same,” Hussain Sajwani said in a statement on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
“However, I anticipate it will take at least 12 to 24 months to see a substantial recovery. We must remain patient and adopt smart and innovative solutions going forward,” he said.
The developer reported revenue for 2020 of AED4.7 billion, down from AED4.4 billion in 2019. At the same time, total real estate sales were down 25.8 percent to AED2.3 billion, compared to AED3.1 billion in 2019. As a result, the company recorded a net loss of AED1.039 billion, compared to a loss of AED37 million in 2019.
The company, which has partnered with former US President Donald Trump’s Trump Organization on a series of Trump-branded golf courses, saw its total assets decline from AED23.8 billion in 2019 to AED21.1 billion last year.
Throughout 2020, DAMAC delivered 2,945 units, compared to 4,700 in 2019.
“With COVID-19 still prevailing across the world, tourism has dramatically fallen, which has been a critical force that drives Dubai’s economy and boosts its property market,” Sajwani said.
Despite the DAMAC chairman’s prediction, figures from online platform Property Finder showed the Dubai real estate sector got off to a positive footing in January.
Last month, the platform reported 3,300 transactions worth AED 6.74 billion, a 15.5 percent increase in terms of volume and 37 percent increase in value, compared with January 2020.
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume today
Saudi customs operations at the Salwa border crossing resumed last month following AlUla agreement
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing Sunday, Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs announced.
In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.
Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.