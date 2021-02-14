Riyadh governor reviews Diriyah development projects

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar highlighted the historical importance of Diriyah during his visit on Sunday to the headquarters of the Gate Development Authority (DGDA), where he was received by the authority’s CEO, Jerry Inzerillo.
In a press statement Prince Faisal spoke of Diriyah as the place where this country was born and he said it was a reflection of the great importance attached to heritage in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The governor of Riyadh highlighted the support Diriyah receives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He also expressed his pride in the integrated heritage projects and the great value they add to the Riyadh region, thanking everyone for their contribution and hailing their efforts.
Inzerillo briefed the governor on the Diriyah development plans, which include markets, museums, galleries and academies that serve the cultural goals of the Kingdom, in addition to a world-class Formula E race track and world-class restaurants, cafes, and hotels.
He pointed out that the projects focus on Al-Turaif and Al-Bujairi neighborhoods, emphasizing their historical features as global tourist destinations.