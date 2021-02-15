You are here

Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets

Other industrial metals also rose after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 finance leaders to “go big” with additional fiscal stimulus. (File/AFP)
Benchmark copper leapt to its highest level in more than eight years on Monday, building on last week’s solid gains driven by expectations of stronger demand and tight supply.
Other industrial metals also rose after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 finance leaders to “go big” with additional fiscal stimulus, raising hopes of a quick global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 0.9 percent to $8,406 a ton, its strongest since September 2012, after last week’s 5.3 percent rise.
However, light trading is likely to persist with markets in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 17.

TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending the recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that boosted exports and capital spending.
But the recovery slowed from the third quarter’s brisk pace and new state of emergency curbs cloud the outlook, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in preventing the spread of COVID-19 without choking off a fragile recovery, especially in the battered consumer sector.
“Conditions are such that Japan will not be able to avoid negative growth in the first quarter,” said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research.
“There is a high possibility that there will be a repeating cycle of coronavirus infections spreading and being contained this year, which means that consumption is not likely to recover at the expected pace.”
The world’s third-largest economy grew an annualized 12.7 percent in October-December, government data showed on Monday, exceeding a median market forecast for a 9.5 percent gain.
It was slower than the revised 22.7 percent surge in the previous quarter, when the economy got a lift from pent-up demand after a previous state of emergency was lifted in May.
For the full coronavirus-stricken year, Japan’s economy contracted 4.8 percent, the first annual fall since 2009.
But Japan’s October-December performance was stronger than US growth of 4 percent and a 2.8 percent slump in the euro zone. With two straight quarters of solid growth, Japan’s economy likely recouped 90 percent of pandemic-induced losses, analysts say.
“Japan’s recovery proceeded at a much faster pace than initially expected,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
“There’s still some distance toward a full normalization, but economic activity is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels.”
A global rebound in manufacturing activity gave exports and capital expenditure a much-needed boost as shipments to China’s rapidly recovering economy heated up.
External demand, or exports minus imports, added 1.0 percent point to fourth-quarter GDP growth thanks to a 11.1 percent surge in exports.
Capital expenditure also grew 4.5 percent, marking the first increase in three quarters, as companies proceeded with spending that had been put off last year due to the pandemic.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, rose 2.2 percent, slowing from the 5.1 percent increase in the previous quarter but exceeding market forecasts for a 1.8 percent gain.
The outlook, however, remains highly uncertain as Japan lags western countries in rolling out vaccines.
A resurgence in infections forced the government to terminate a controversial travel discount campaign that had supported service spending in October and November.
Analysts expect the economy to contract in the current quarter, as retailers take a hit from renewed state of emergency curbs rolled out in January and set to last until early March.
“If state of emergency measures are lifted in March, Japan’s economy will probably rebound in April-June,” said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.
“But we can’t count on a big expansion as it’s likely to take time for vaccine shots to reach the wider population.”

HONG KONG: US oil prices rallied past $60 a barrel on Monday for the first time in more than a year, fueled by concerns about supplies as Texas is hit by a severe cold snap that traders warn could slash output.
West Texas Intermediate surged 2.19 percent to $60.77 in Asian trade, its highest since January last year before the oil market collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic battered demand.
Crude has been rallying for months on the back of optimism over an expected recovery in the global economy, Joe Biden’s stimulus package, and hopes that slowing virus infection rates and vaccine rollouts will see a surge in demand as life gradually returns to a semblance of normality.
Brent broke the $60 marker last week, while both contracts have rallied more than 20 percent since the start of the year.
A decision by OPEC and other major producers to slash output last spring has also provided crucial support, particularly after prices crashed into negative territory in the early days of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s announcement last month that it would reduce production even further in February and March added to the price gains.
WTI has been given an extra jolt by forecasts that production in major producing state Texas could be curtailed by a cold blast, which has forced wells to shut down, hit transportation and caused power outages.
“The cold snap, the additional Saudi cuts, the fresh US stimulus promise are all helping,” Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights in Singapore, said.
“But the single biggest factor — and one the doubters have probably been missing or disbelieving — is that Covid on a global level is in a retreat, for more than four weeks now.”

RIYADH: While some economies have struggled in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s licensing of over a hundred new factories is evidence of its ambition to become “a leading industrial power” in the region and the growing importance of the local industrial sector, experts told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia licensed 115 new factories worth SR1.63 billion ($430 million) in January 2021, according to data issued by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

A total of 66 new factories began production, bringing the number of existing and under-construction factories in the Kingdom to 9,783. The new licensed factories resulted in 4099 new jobs being created.

“The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, through this licensure, is implementing the national industrial development and logistics vision realization program, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power,” Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News.

Al-Obaidy said the new factories help to generate “employment opportunities for Saudi workers” and will help “to enhance the efficiency of the Saudi industrial sector.” “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development. Saudi Arabia aims at developing promising industries in food, medicine, and medical supplies, as well as military industries and industries relating to oil, gas and petrochemicals, mining as well as chemicals,” he added.

The ministry is providing incentives to local and foreign investors to invest in this sector to help increase the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector, as well as increase local Saudi production, Al-Obaidy said, adding this is made in line with Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from a dependency on hydrocarbons.

Dr Majed Al-Hedayan, a financial analyst, told Arab News that while some factories in other markets have closed or laid off staff, Saudi Arabia “still continues to build and develop, to invest material, financial and human resources in stimulating the private sector.”

LONDON: Europe’s financial capital is feeling the cold of Brexit but UK officials insist the City of London is suffering a temporary blip and is well-positioned to profit from new trading horizons.

For the first time last month, as Britain’s withdrawal from the EU took full effect, London’s financial district lost its European share-trading crown to Amsterdam.

Researchers at IHS Markit attributed the decline to a “relatively hard Brexit,” and the UK government’s failure so far to persuade Brussels to grant full trading rights to City based firms under a regime known as “equivalence.”

London’s daily trading volumes in other areas such as derivatives and foreign exchange still vastly outweigh its European neighbors, and Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corp., played down the development.

“We’ve always known that some EU-facing business would have to leave the City of London following Brexit, whatever the shape of the deal,” she said. “However, significantly fewer jobs have shifted from the City because of Brexit than was expected, and we remain very confident about the fundamental strengths of the City for the future,” McGuinness said.

London “continues to go from strength to strength” in emerging financial technology (fintech) and tech investment, as well as green finance, she added.

In January, according to the Financial Times, an average of €9.2 billion ($11.2 billion) of shares were traded each day on Euronext Amsterdam together with two other Dutch share markets.

That was more than four times their December figure, and overtook London’s daily average of 8.6 billion euros, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Dutch Financial Markets Authority told AFP it was not a surprise.

“We think it’s a logical consequence because we already had a strong trading standing with the Euronext Amsterdam,” he added.

Financial services — a key driver of the British economy — were largely omitted from the last-minute Brexit trade deal agreed between London and Brussels in late December.

So from Jan. 1, Britain’s financial sector lost access to the EU’s single market and its European “passport,” a means for UK financial products and services to be sold in the EU.

Both sides are instead working to carve out an “equivalence” regime under which each would recognize the other’s financial regulation, and so far Brussels has approved only two areas of trading out of dozens that the City needs.

Anish Puaar, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said London’s relative decline was “symbolic in the post-Brexit era.”

“But beyond that the impact is pretty minimal,” he said on Twitter.

CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the overall budget deficit had decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent during the past seven months, compared to the financial indicators of the budget for the last fiscal year.

During a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Maait discussed the follow-up of “economic and financial performance indicators” during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. He explained that this period had witnessed a primary surplus of LE18.1 billion ($1.16 billion) with an increase of 16 percent in revenues compared to an increase in expenditures of 12.4 percent.
Maait pointed to an increase in the rate and volume of government investments in diverse sectors, especially in infrastructure and services, in addition to an increase in expenditures supporting economic growth by about 23 percent, with a value of LE392 billion.
The minister noted that spending on national programs of social protection had risen by about 24 percent, at a value of LE144 billion.
Maait reviewed future expectations of what the financial and economic indicators of the overall budget would be by the end of the fiscal year 2020/2021 in light of the repercussions of the pandemic, in addition to economic reforms.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said that the meeting had also reviewed the results of the Ministry of Finance offering dollar bonds in international markets, worth $3.75 billion, in three tranches.

The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched last month.

Maait had indicated the ministry’s success in the international issuance of bonds at interest rates that are considered the lowest to offer dollar bonds.
The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were also reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched last month.
This was in addition to reviewing the stages of developing the system to move to a new phase in tax administration, including the use of the electronic tax invoice and the electronic receipt system, as well as the restructuring and modernization of the system and tax authority.
El-Sisi has also directed expediting and completing the process of automating and developing all institutions and sectors of the Finance Ministry as planned.
This is to help in the governance of the financial system, in accordance with the best standards, including the customs sector, through the application of the prior information system and pre-release to reduce the customs release time and facilitate the movement of trade to and from Egypt.

