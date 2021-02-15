You are here

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
The pandemic has shattered Rolls-Royce’s finances because it is paid by airlines on a flying-hours basis. (File/AFP)
date 2021-02-15
Reuters

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
  • Rolls’s current CFO Stephen Daintith will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Rolls-Royce named Panos Kakoullis as its new chief financial officer, picking the former head of Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice to help steer its cost-cutting and simplification as it tries to ride out COVID-19.
The pandemic has shattered Rolls-Royce’s finances because it is paid by airlines on a flying-hours basis, and the company warned in January that the start of this year was even more difficult than expected.
The aero-engines maker said Kakoullis would start on May 3.
Chief Executive Warren East said his experience made him a good fit.
“Panos delivered significant transformational change at Deloitte, streamlining and simplifying the business and we look forward to benefitting from his expertise and experience as we deliver on our fundamental reorganization,” East said.
Rolls’s current CFO Stephen Daintith, who resigned last year after being poached by online retailer group Ocado, will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19. Ben Fidler, currently acting deputy CFO, will be interim CFO in the six weeks until Kakoullis arrives.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said of the appointment: “We suspect the market might have been more immediately reassured by a familiar name, one with corporate experience, but it is hard to question Mr.Kakoullis’s experience, technical credentials and knowledge of driving the adoption of AI and advanced analytics.”
Despite the deepening travel crisis due to new strains of the coronavirus, Rolls has said its liquidity of 9 billion pounds gives it confidence.
It is selling assets worth 2 billion pounds and cutting more than 1 billion pounds in costs by axing 9,000 jobs, closing factories and planning a two week operational shutdown in the summer of some units.
Kakoullis joined Deloitte as a graduate and worked there until May 2019. He has since worked for PA Consulting.

Topics: Rolls-Royce

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020
  • UAE banks’ total investment in debt securities comprise 63.7 percent of their total balance in their investment vehicles
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi banks have invested AED 26.1 billion ($7.1 billion) in debt securities in 2020, according to data released by the UAE Central Bank.

The new figure brought the capital’s banks cumulative debt securities investments to AED 208.6 billion by the end of December last year.

Debt securities, such as bonds, are among the popular investment forms in the UAE banking sector.

UAE banks’ total investment in debt securities comprise 63.7 percent of their total balance in their investment vehicles, which include equities and held-to-maturity bonds.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
  • Thailand has registered more than 24,500 coronavirus cases, with a jump of about 20,000 infections since late last year
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year performance in more than two decades, data showed Monday, with officials citing the toll of both a gutted tourism industry and ongoing political upheaval.
Last year’s 6.1 percent contraction was the worst since a 7.6 percent decline during the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and officials said they expect the economy to expand at a much slower pace than initially predicted in 2021.
The downgrade — to 2.5-3.5 percent growth from an previous estimate of 3.5-4.5 percent — came despite a slight improvement in the final three months of the year.
“It has rebounded from the previous quarter due to the government’s stimulus package that boosted spending,” Danucha Pichayanan, the secretary general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said at a news conference.
Although the kingdom was largely spared the worst of the virus, pandemic-spurred partial lockdowns have hit the economy hard.
Thailand has registered more than 24,500 coronavirus cases, with a jump of about 20,000 infections since late last year, after a second wave that stemmed from the country’s largest seafood market.
Some 40 million tourists had been expected to arrive in 2020, but as international travel ground to a trickle, their absence hammered the country’s services sector, bruising entertainment, retail, hotels and restaurants.
The kingdom’s freefalling economy has been a factor in the youth-led protest movement that is calling for premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s resignation, constitutional reform and changes to the once-untouchable monarchy.
Asked about the political climate, Danucha implied it was delivering a further blow.
“The Thai economy relies on investment and exports. The political situation will affect investors’ confidence,” he said.
The country’s economy was struggling even before the pandemic, which laid bare the deep inequality between the haves and have-nots of Thai society.
In response to the pandemic slump, the government implemented a record, 1.9 trillion baht ($59.7 billion) stimulus package, cash handouts and tax incentives.
Further economic improvements will depend on managing the pandemic and boosting visitors, Danucha said.
“The outbreak and vaccine rollout, together with tourism recovery, are the main economic factors this year.”

Topics: Thailand economy

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker
Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker
  • Other countries such as France and Switzerland had introduced wealth taxes only to row back on them later
Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A one-off wealth tax might be a way for British finance minister Rishi Sunak to help plug the huge hole in the country’s public finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an influential lawmaker said on Monday.
Mel Stride, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee, said other countries such as France and Switzerland had introduced wealth taxes only to row back on them later.
“I think what might be more promising in terms of effectively raising more tax might be a one-off wealth tax,” Stride told Times Radio.
“So I think that is probably nearer the end of the spectrum of the possible-stroke-question mark-desirable than an annual wealth tax,” he said.
However, British media reported last month that Sunak told supporters that a one-off wealth tax would go against his Conservative Party’s values.
Sunak’s emergency spending and tax cuts are set to cost more than 280 billion pounds ($389 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, saddling the country with its biggest-ever peacetime budget deficit.
He is due to announce his next spending and tax plans in a budget statement on March 3.
Parliament’s Treasury Committee has no formal role in proposing economic policy decisions.
On Monday, it published a report urging the government to set out the criteria for how and when it will lift its COVID-19 restrictions on the economy as well as modelling to show the economic costs and benefits of the restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit its lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus UK economy

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
  • Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent, despite data showing the country’s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 percent to 736.4.
Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent, despite data showing the country’s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter.
Australia’s benchmark index added 0.9 percent while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trading.
China and Hong Kong markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.
The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged.
While economists expect inflation to stay benign for some while yet, the so-called “reflation trade” has gathered steam in recent days largely led by coronavirus vaccines and hopes of massive fiscal spending under US President Joe Biden.
Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
“In our view, as long as the rise (in inflation) is gradual, equity markets can continue to do well. However, unruly moves would certainly hurt investor sentiment,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.
“Credit spreads have tightened sharply already, but they still have room to absorb some higher yields, making us more comfortable with credit risk than interest rate risk,” Dwek added.
“Commodities would be beneficiaries of an inflationary cycle, but they can still continue to recover without high core inflation as economies reopen and demand picks up.”
Oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020 on hopes US stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.
Prices were also buoyant after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.
Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel. US crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1% higher at 31,458.4 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent to 14,095.47.
Action in currencies was muted.
The dollar was slightly higher against the Japanese yen at 105.01 while the euro rose to $1.2125 and the British pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.3886. The risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed 0.1 percent each.
That left the dollar index steady at 90.426.
Bitcoin was barely changed in early Asian trading at $47,994, below a record high of $49,714.66. It posted gains of roughly 20 percent in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Topics: Asia shares Markets economy Finance

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020
  • Dubai International handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4 percent
  • The airport handled 1.9 million tons of cargo, down 23.2 percent year on year
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Passenger numbers at the Middle East’s busiest airport, Dubai International, slumped by 70 percent to 25.9 million last year as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the travel industry, its operator reported on Monday.
Operations at the airport that serves as the hub for Emirates airline were reduced significantly for several months under government travel restrictions before Dubai reopened to overseas visitors in July.
The industry expects it will take years to recover, with restrictions across the world continuing to hit demand globally.
Dubai International handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4 percent, while the average number of passengers per flights fell 20.3 percent to 188, state-owned Dubai Airports said in a statement.
The airport handled 1.9 million tons of cargo, down 23.2 percent year on year.
Dubai was the world’s fourth-busiest airport in 2019, according to industry group Airports Council International.
Last year’s 25.9 million passengers would have failed to qualify for the top 20 airports by passengers in 2019.
Unlike many other regions, Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates has no scheduled domestic flight network to cushion against the downturn in international travel.
London’s Heathrow airport and Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, for example, handled 22.1 million and 22.3 million passengers respectively in 2020.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai International Airport tourism transportation

