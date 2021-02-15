UAE, Israel exhibition centers ink partnership

You are here

The two exhibition centers signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will potentially increase opportunities for both venues. (WAM)
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

  • “Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region,” the ADNEC CEO said
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Israel’s Expo Tel Aviv have signed an agreement to expand collaboration in the region’s business tourism sector, state news agency WAM reported.

The two exhibition centers signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will potentially increase opportunities for both venues.

“Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote,” Humaid Matar Al-Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO of ADNEC, said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership showcases ADNEC’s efforts in fostering intraregional cooperation and will offer new developments for the transfer of knowledge to local audiences,” he said.

The UAE and Israel are poised to be among the first countries to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Tel Aviv Expo CEO Tamir Dayan said. This would allow both countries to lead the revival of the exhibitions industry, he said.

Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

  • Decision aims to encourage foreign companies that deal with Saudi Arabia’s government to base themselves in the Kingdom
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

The rule will include agencies, institutions and government-owned funds, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.

The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with Saudi Arabia’s government to base themselves in the Kingdom.

It will also create jobs, increase spending efficiency, and guarantee that the main goods and services purchased by government agencies are from the Kingdom.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia last month announced during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) a strategic plan to make Riyadh one of the world’s top 10 city economies.

Some 24 international companies said they intended to move their regional headquarters to Riyadh.

The statement said the new decision would not affect any investor’s ability to enter the Saudi market, or continue their business with the private sector.

Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years

Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years
Updated 15 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years

Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years
Updated 15 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Czech industrial real estate developer CTP Invest plans to invest $600 million in Egypt within the next five years.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the company’s founder and CEO Remon Vos said the investment would consist in the establishment of two business complexes in Cairo.

The parks would be situated on plots of 2 million square meters each and would help create up to 14,000 direct new jobs.

Vos said the company has more than 22 years of experience developing industrial business parks and currently owns projects in more than 100 locations, with a combined area of more than 6.3 million square meters, servicing around 700 clients across various sectors.

The project the company plans to set up in Egypt will include a main logistical center; research and test centers; areas for entrepreneurship, small businesses and light industries; and a space dedicated to warehouses.

The prime minister praised the company and directed the General Authority for Investment to conclude discussions and agree on a model going forward.

Founded in 1998, CTP is headquartered in the Czech city of Prague.

Pan-European consortium seeks big pharma partner for COVID-19 shot

Leukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used. (Reuters/File Photo)
Leukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Pan-European consortium seeks big pharma partner for COVID-19 shot

Leukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • eukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: A pan-European consortium developing a COVID-19 vaccine is in talks with big pharma to support the late-stage development of its shot and ramp up manufacturing, the head of German biotech firm Leukocare told Reuters.

Leukocare is working with Italy's ReiThera and Belgium's Univercells on a vaccine based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used.

Chief Executive Michael Scholl said the companies were talking to potential big pharma partners about whether they could provide additional manufacturing capacity, as well as help to advance their candidate through Phase III clinical trials.

"We as a consortium are definitely open and are also discussing with big pharma partners about how to leverage us," he said.

ReiThera, which developed the vaccine, has said it has capacity to produce some 100 million doses per year. The company secured 81 million euros ($98 million) in Italian funding last month after the government described results of a Phase I trial as encouraging.

The consortium hopes to start a mid-stage trial this month and move to late-stage testing in May, Scholl said.

Fellow German biotechs BioNTech and CureVac have partnered with Pfizer and Bayer respectively to help bring their vaccine candidates to market.

Getting a bigger player on board was not a pre-requisite for starting Phase III testing, but would be beneficial for the clinical trial process, Scholl said.

One question facing the next crop of COVID-19 vaccine developers is whether it remains ethical to offer a placebo to participants in late-stage trials, Scholl said, adding talks with regulators were ongoing.

Leukocare has helped develop a highly-stable liquid formulation of the vaccine, which can be stored at between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least 12 months.

The company is also working with other COVID-19 vaccine makers, including those whose shots are already approved and others still in clinical trials, Scholl said.

This includes trying to solve questions, such as whether it is possible to stabilise vaccines at higher temperatures so they are easier to store and distribute, he said.

The company is also exploring an alternative type of vaccine packaging that would do away for the need to have glass vials, Scholl said, declining to give further details as the company is still in talks with regulators.

Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator

Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator
Updated 15 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator

Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator
  • In a second agreement, Minerva will supply its products to SALIC for distribution in the Middle East and Asia.
Updated 15 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A Saudi agriculture investment firm is to expand into Australia through a partnership deal with a Brazilian livestock company.

The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC), a joint stock company owned by the Public Investment Fund, has entered into an agreement with Brazil’s Minerva Foods to acquire assets in Australia and set up a joint venture for the processing and export of beef and lamb produce.

“The company believes that Australia uniquely complements our operations in South America, maximizing sales opportunities and operating synergies, reducing risks and contributing to our strategy of consolidation in the animal protein export market,” Minerva Foods said in a statement.

In a second agreement, Minerva will supply its products to SALIC for distribution in the Middle East and Asia.

In a statement, Minerva said the tie-up would strengthen its exposure in those regions, adding that the Middle East and Asia accounted for around 55 percent of its beef exports in the first nine months of last year. SALIC may purchase as much as 25,000 tons of Minerva’s products a year, the meat packer said.

In September, SALIC announced it was increasing its stake in Minerva from 25.5 percent to 33.83 percent. In a statement at the time, SALIC said: “Minerva Foods is one of the largest meat production companies in South America and the second-largest exporter in Brazil as it produces more than 1 million tons of meat annually.

“Minerva Foods mainly serves the demands of foreign markets and during this year, it has already exported 750,000 tons of red meat to more than 100 countries around the globe.”

Minerva was founded in 1992 and operates 25 slaughterhouses and three processing plants in South America, with revenues amounting to 19 billion Brazilian reals ($3.54 billion) during the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.

SALIC first bought into the Minerva business in 2015 when it acquitted a 19.95 percent stake. Established in 2012, SALIC has been operating in the agricultural and livestock investment sector and its strategic goal is to secure imports for essential food commodities, as part of the Kingdom’s food security strategy.

According to SALIC, Saudi Arabia annually consumes 550,000 tons of red meat, of which 70 percent is imported.

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal
  • Activists held a protest in a parking lot overlooking Eilat’s oil jetty against what they see as a disaster waiting to happen
  • Eilat’s coral beach reserve extends some 1.2 kilometers (almost a mile) off the city’s coast, protecting reefs home to rich marine life
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

EILAT: Israeli environmentalists are warning that a UAE-Israeli oil pipeline deal threatens unique Red Sea coral reefs and could lead to “the next ecological disaster.”
The agreement to bring Emirati crude oil by tanker to a pipeline in the Red Sea port of Eilat was signed after Israel normalized ties with the Gulf Arab nation late last year and should come into force within months.
With experts warning of possible leaks and spills at the aging Eilat port, and the Israeli environmental protection ministry demanding “urgent” talks on the deal, activists mobilized last week.
They held a protest in a parking lot overlooking Eilat’s oil jetty against what they see as a disaster waiting to happen, chanting that profits will be made “at the expense of corals.”
“The coral reefs are 200 meters (yards) from where the oil will be unloaded,” said Shmulik Taggar, an Eilat resident and founding member of the Society for Conservation of the Red Sea Environment.
“They say the tankers are modern and there won’t be any problem,” he said, warning however that “there’s no way there won’t be a malfunction.”
He predicted that with the projected arrival of two to three tankers a week, traffic will be “back-to-back.”
This, he said, would also impact the aesthetic of a city promoting ecological tourism.
“You can’t sell green tourism when you have oil tankers by the dock,” he said.
The Jewish state and the UAE established ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.”
One of the deals that followed was a Memorandum of Understanding between Israel’s state-owned Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and a new entity called MED-RED Land Bridge Ltd. — a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s National Holding company and several Israeli firms.
In October, EAPC announced a “binding MoU” with MED-RED to bring crude from UAE to Eilat and then transport it by pipeline to Israel’s Mediterranean city of Ashkelon for onward export to Europe.
Taggar argued that deals benefitting the fossil fuel industry at the expense of the environment are “not in the spirit of our times.”
“It might have been appropriate in the 1960s and 1970s, before we were a developed state,” he said.
Activists argue the deal evaded tough regulatory scrutiny because of EAPC’s status as a state-owned firm working in the sensitive energy sector.
While coral populations around the world are under threat from bleaching caused by climate change, the reefs in Eilat have remained stable due to their unique heat resistance.
Eilat’s coral beach reserve extends some 1.2 kilometers (almost a mile) off the city’s coast, protecting reefs that are home to a rich variety of marine life.
But their proximity to the EAPC port puts them at grave risk, Nadav Shashar, professor of marine biology at Beersheba’s Ben Gurion University, told AFP.
The infrastructure is not set up to prevent accidents and only designed “to treat pollution once it’s already in the water,” said Shashar, who is also head of marine biology and biotechnology at Eilat’s Interuniversity Institute for Marine Science.
Shashar, one of 230 experts who petitioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the deal, argued that with the increase of shipments, “the result will be a constant leak of oil pollution.”
After the agreement was struck in October, EAPC said it could increase oil flow through Eilat by “tens of millions of tons per year.”
Contacted by AFP, the company declined to discuss the deal’s specifics but stressed that its equipment was “state of the art” and up to international standards.
The environmental protection ministry said it had fulfilled its oversight role but also called for an “urgent discussion of all relevant governmental bodies” to review the deal.
The talks, a statement said, “would examine all angles — including the environmental ones — of increasing the volume of crude oil being transported.”
Shashar said the goal was not to close down EAPC but to “limit the extent of its use to something that can be handled.”
Some activists have voiced more militant views, including Michael Raphael of the international Extinction Rebellion movement.
Raphael, who came to the recent rally armed with a bullhorn, said he was aiming to set up an Extinction Rebellion chapter in Eilat to resist the UAE deal.
“If the problem isn’t solved, we’ll have to get in the way of things,” he said. “We don’t just demonstrate ... we disrupt the work of those who pollute.”

