Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal
The agreement to bring Emirati crude oil by tanker to a pipeline in the Red Sea port of Eilat was signed after Israel normalized ties with the Gulf Arab nation late last year. (AFP)
AFP

  • Activists held a protest in a parking lot overlooking Eilat’s oil jetty against what they see as a disaster waiting to happen
  • Eilat’s coral beach reserve extends some 1.2 kilometers (almost a mile) off the city’s coast, protecting reefs home to rich marine life
AFP

EILAT: Israeli environmentalists are warning that a UAE-Israeli oil pipeline deal threatens unique Red Sea coral reefs and could lead to “the next ecological disaster.”
The agreement to bring Emirati crude oil by tanker to a pipeline in the Red Sea port of Eilat was signed after Israel normalized ties with the Gulf Arab nation late last year and should come into force within months.
With experts warning of possible leaks and spills at the aging Eilat port, and the Israeli environmental protection ministry demanding “urgent” talks on the deal, activists mobilized last week.
They held a protest in a parking lot overlooking Eilat’s oil jetty against what they see as a disaster waiting to happen, chanting that profits will be made “at the expense of corals.”
“The coral reefs are 200 meters (yards) from where the oil will be unloaded,” said Shmulik Taggar, an Eilat resident and founding member of the Society for Conservation of the Red Sea Environment.
“They say the tankers are modern and there won’t be any problem,” he said, warning however that “there’s no way there won’t be a malfunction.”
He predicted that with the projected arrival of two to three tankers a week, traffic will be “back-to-back.”
This, he said, would also impact the aesthetic of a city promoting ecological tourism.
“You can’t sell green tourism when you have oil tankers by the dock,” he said.
The Jewish state and the UAE established ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.”
One of the deals that followed was a Memorandum of Understanding between Israel’s state-owned Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and a new entity called MED-RED Land Bridge Ltd. — a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s National Holding company and several Israeli firms.
In October, EAPC announced a “binding MoU” with MED-RED to bring crude from UAE to Eilat and then transport it by pipeline to Israel’s Mediterranean city of Ashkelon for onward export to Europe.
Taggar argued that deals benefitting the fossil fuel industry at the expense of the environment are “not in the spirit of our times.”
“It might have been appropriate in the 1960s and 1970s, before we were a developed state,” he said.
Activists argue the deal evaded tough regulatory scrutiny because of EAPC’s status as a state-owned firm working in the sensitive energy sector.
While coral populations around the world are under threat from bleaching caused by climate change, the reefs in Eilat have remained stable due to their unique heat resistance.
Eilat’s coral beach reserve extends some 1.2 kilometers (almost a mile) off the city’s coast, protecting reefs that are home to a rich variety of marine life.
But their proximity to the EAPC port puts them at grave risk, Nadav Shashar, professor of marine biology at Beersheba’s Ben Gurion University, told AFP.
The infrastructure is not set up to prevent accidents and only designed “to treat pollution once it’s already in the water,” said Shashar, who is also head of marine biology and biotechnology at Eilat’s Interuniversity Institute for Marine Science.
Shashar, one of 230 experts who petitioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the deal, argued that with the increase of shipments, “the result will be a constant leak of oil pollution.”
After the agreement was struck in October, EAPC said it could increase oil flow through Eilat by “tens of millions of tons per year.”
Contacted by AFP, the company declined to discuss the deal’s specifics but stressed that its equipment was “state of the art” and up to international standards.
The environmental protection ministry said it had fulfilled its oversight role but also called for an “urgent discussion of all relevant governmental bodies” to review the deal.
The talks, a statement said, “would examine all angles — including the environmental ones — of increasing the volume of crude oil being transported.”
Shashar said the goal was not to close down EAPC but to “limit the extent of its use to something that can be handled.”
Some activists have voiced more militant views, including Michael Raphael of the international Extinction Rebellion movement.
Raphael, who came to the recent rally armed with a bullhorn, said he was aiming to set up an Extinction Rebellion chapter in Eilat to resist the UAE deal.
“If the problem isn’t solved, we’ll have to get in the way of things,” he said. “We don’t just demonstrate ... we disrupt the work of those who pollute.”

UAE, Israel exhibition centers ink partnership

UAE, Israel exhibition centers ink partnership
Arab News

UAE, Israel exhibition centers ink partnership

UAE, Israel exhibition centers ink partnership
  • “Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region,” the ADNEC CEO said
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Israel’s Expo Tel Aviv have signed an agreement to expand collaboration in the region’s business tourism sector, state news agency WAM reported.

The two exhibition centers signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will potentially increase opportunities for both venues.

“Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote,” Humaid Matar Al-Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO of ADNEC, said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership showcases ADNEC’s efforts in fostering intraregional cooperation and will offer new developments for the transfer of knowledge to local audiences,” he said.

The UAE and Israel are poised to be among the first countries to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Tel Aviv Expo CEO Tamir Dayan said. This would allow both countries to lead the revival of the exhibitions industry, he said.

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020

Abu Dhabi banks invested $7.1b in debt securities in 2020
  • UAE banks’ total investment in debt securities comprise 63.7 percent of their total balance in their investment vehicles
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi banks have invested AED 26.1 billion ($7.1 billion) in debt securities in 2020, according to data released by the UAE Central Bank.

The new figure brought the capital’s banks cumulative debt securities investments to AED 208.6 billion by the end of December last year.

Debt securities, such as bonds, are among the popular investment forms in the UAE banking sector.

UAE banks’ total investment in debt securities comprise 63.7 percent of their total balance in their investment vehicles, which include equities and held-to-maturity bonds.

 

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Reuters

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
  • Rolls’s current CFO Stephen Daintith will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Rolls-Royce named Panos Kakoullis as its new chief financial officer, picking the former head of Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice to help steer its cost-cutting and simplification as it tries to ride out COVID-19.
The pandemic has shattered Rolls-Royce’s finances because it is paid by airlines on a flying-hours basis, and the company warned in January that the start of this year was even more difficult than expected.
The aero-engines maker said Kakoullis would start on May 3.
Chief Executive Warren East said his experience made him a good fit.
“Panos delivered significant transformational change at Deloitte, streamlining and simplifying the business and we look forward to benefitting from his expertise and experience as we deliver on our fundamental reorganization,” East said.
Rolls’s current CFO Stephen Daintith, who resigned last year after being poached by online retailer group Ocado, will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19. Ben Fidler, currently acting deputy CFO, will be interim CFO in the six weeks until Kakoullis arrives.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said of the appointment: “We suspect the market might have been more immediately reassured by a familiar name, one with corporate experience, but it is hard to question Mr.Kakoullis’s experience, technical credentials and knowledge of driving the adoption of AI and advanced analytics.”
Despite the deepening travel crisis due to new strains of the coronavirus, Rolls has said its liquidity of 9 billion pounds gives it confidence.
It is selling assets worth 2 billion pounds and cutting more than 1 billion pounds in costs by axing 9,000 jobs, closing factories and planning a two week operational shutdown in the summer of some units.
Kakoullis joined Deloitte as a graduate and worked there until May 2019. He has since worked for PA Consulting.

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
AFP

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse

Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
  • Thailand has registered more than 24,500 coronavirus cases, with a jump of about 20,000 infections since late last year
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year performance in more than two decades, data showed Monday, with officials citing the toll of both a gutted tourism industry and ongoing political upheaval.
Last year’s 6.1 percent contraction was the worst since a 7.6 percent decline during the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and officials said they expect the economy to expand at a much slower pace than initially predicted in 2021.
The downgrade — to 2.5-3.5 percent growth from an previous estimate of 3.5-4.5 percent — came despite a slight improvement in the final three months of the year.
“It has rebounded from the previous quarter due to the government’s stimulus package that boosted spending,” Danucha Pichayanan, the secretary general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said at a news conference.
Although the kingdom was largely spared the worst of the virus, pandemic-spurred partial lockdowns have hit the economy hard.
Thailand has registered more than 24,500 coronavirus cases, with a jump of about 20,000 infections since late last year, after a second wave that stemmed from the country’s largest seafood market.
Some 40 million tourists had been expected to arrive in 2020, but as international travel ground to a trickle, their absence hammered the country’s services sector, bruising entertainment, retail, hotels and restaurants.
The kingdom’s freefalling economy has been a factor in the youth-led protest movement that is calling for premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s resignation, constitutional reform and changes to the once-untouchable monarchy.
Asked about the political climate, Danucha implied it was delivering a further blow.
“The Thai economy relies on investment and exports. The political situation will affect investors’ confidence,” he said.
The country’s economy was struggling even before the pandemic, which laid bare the deep inequality between the haves and have-nots of Thai society.
In response to the pandemic slump, the government implemented a record, 1.9 trillion baht ($59.7 billion) stimulus package, cash handouts and tax incentives.
Further economic improvements will depend on managing the pandemic and boosting visitors, Danucha said.
“The outbreak and vaccine rollout, together with tourism recovery, are the main economic factors this year.”

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker
Reuters

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID-19 hit to UK budget: lawmaker
  • Other countries such as France and Switzerland had introduced wealth taxes only to row back on them later
Reuters

LONDON: A one-off wealth tax might be a way for British finance minister Rishi Sunak to help plug the huge hole in the country’s public finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an influential lawmaker said on Monday.
Mel Stride, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee, said other countries such as France and Switzerland had introduced wealth taxes only to row back on them later.
“I think what might be more promising in terms of effectively raising more tax might be a one-off wealth tax,” Stride told Times Radio.
“So I think that is probably nearer the end of the spectrum of the possible-stroke-question mark-desirable than an annual wealth tax,” he said.
However, British media reported last month that Sunak told supporters that a one-off wealth tax would go against his Conservative Party’s values.
Sunak’s emergency spending and tax cuts are set to cost more than 280 billion pounds ($389 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, saddling the country with its biggest-ever peacetime budget deficit.
He is due to announce his next spending and tax plans in a budget statement on March 3.
Parliament’s Treasury Committee has no formal role in proposing economic policy decisions.
On Monday, it published a report urging the government to set out the criteria for how and when it will lift its COVID-19 restrictions on the economy as well as modelling to show the economic costs and benefits of the restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit its lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

