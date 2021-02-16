You are here

Okonjo-Iweala named first female, African WTO boss

Incoming World Trade Organization President (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during an interview with Reuters in Potomac, Maryland, US, February 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2021
AFP

  • She will take over an organization mired in multiple crises
AFP

GENEVA: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday as the first female and first African head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization, saying a stronger WTO would be vital for the global coronavirus recovery.

The WTO called a virtual special general council meeting at which member states officially selected the former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran as the global trade body’s new director-general. She will take up her post on March 1 and her term, which is renewable, will run until Aug. 31, 2025.

The near-paralyzed institution desperately needs a kick-start — something Okonjo-Iweala immediately addressed after being confirmed in the job.

“A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the 66-year-old economist said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.

“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today.”

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee had been the only other remaining contender for the post but pulled out when it became clear that new US President Joe Biden was swinging firmly behind Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

The organization has been leaderless since Brazilian career diplomat Roberto Azevedo stepped down last August, a year ahead of schedule.

The process of picking one of eight candidates to succeed him had been expected to wrap up by November, but the administration of former US president Donald Trump blocked the consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala.

Okonjo-Iweala, who boasted US, EU and African backing, was not at the WTO’s Geneva headquarters for Monday’s meeting, but was scheduled to hold an online press conference after its conclusion.

She will take over an organization mired in multiple crises and struggling to help member states navigate the severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil hits 13-month high as market rebalances

Reuters

  • Vaccines promise to revive demand; producers keep supply reined in
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months on Monday as vaccine rollouts promised to revive demand and producers kept supply reined in.

Brent crude was up 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $63.36 a barrel after hitting a session peak of $63.76, its highest since Jan. 22 last year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $60.33 after touching $60.95, its highest since Jan. 8 last year.

Oil prices gained about 5 percent last week.

Prices have rallied over recent weeks on tightening supplies largely owing to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the wider OPEC+ group of producers.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 a barrel.

“We’ve seen low volatility in the past few months. This means the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation,” Novak was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials on Friday for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

“The long-awaited $1.9 trillion package has not been passed. As the latest US job data hints at a struggling labor market the relief package cannot come soon enough for some,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The stimulus will likely be approved in some shape or form,” he added.

In a move that could tighten supply further, workers are likely to strike this week at Norway’s largest oil loading terminal. A strike could disrupt production at fields responsible for a third of the country’s crude output.

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020

Dubai's DMCC free zone attracts over 2,000 new companies in 2020
Arab News

  • The figure is the highest in the last five years
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 2,000 new companies have signed up for a license at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) free zone in 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19.
The figure is the highest in the last five years. 
The free zone said 2,025 companies have joined, benefiting from a series of new incentives rolled out after the start of the pandemic.  
“We surpassed 18,000 member companies, broke company registration records while launching new initiatives and progressing on time with flagship projects,” DMCC chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem said.
“Building on this momentum, we will maximize the progress made to reach new heights in 2021.”
The year 2020 also saw a 20 percent increase in Chinese companies joining the DMCC.
The first move was an agreement with Israel Diamond Exchange. DMCC also opened a representative office in Tel Aviv after the UAE and Israel established relations last year. The new office is supporting Israeli businesses, from all industries and sectors, to set up an office in DMCC. 
The DMCC also hosted 19 virtual roadshow webinars to engage with key international markets including China, Israel, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Angola, South America, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
SPA

  • Saudi Aramco is exerting efforts to develop the information security infrastructure to prevent any breach
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched the first domestically produced information security technology, known as “data diode,” which protects networks against cyber breaches and outperforms traditional protection techniques.

This comes as a continuation of the vital role Saudi Aramco plays in maintaining the balance of the world’s energy supply.

Saudi Aramco is exerting efforts to develop the information security infrastructure to prevent any breach that could result in severe economic or social impacts globally.

It also working to reach higher levels of cybersecurity after a succession of hacks that threaten cybersecurity globally and target devices, IOT and cloud technologies.

This technology is the result of a joint project between Saudi Aramco and Advanced Electronics Company (AEC).

Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018

Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018
AFP

  • The currency has been a key gainer against a struggling greenback this month as the aggressive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the UK raised hopes
AFP

LONDON: The British pound climbed above $1.39 on Monday for the first time in nearly three years, lifted by broad-based dollar weakness as well as by hopes for the end of a third national lockdown.

The currency has been a key gainer against a struggling greenback this month as the aggressive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the UK raised hopes that its economy will be able to recover more swiftly than its European peers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit its COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people.

“GBP continues to reap the dividends of a successful vaccine rollout and momentum is building toward a reopening of the economy – probably starting with schools on March 8th,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union has also removed some pressure from the currency.

The reopening of the economy following the post Brexit re-rating could likely support sterling toward $1.40, ING told clients in a note.

Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country. Britain expects its weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to increase over time, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

England, which is home to about 85 percent of the UK population, launched a hotel quarantine system on Monday, demanding that passengers arriving there from any of 33 “red list” countries spend 14 days in a hotel room under new border restrictions designed to stop new variants of the coronavirus.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.3895, not far from its highest level since late April 2018 of $1.3915 touched in early London trading.

Amaala awards 100 contracts 'worth $1bn'

Amaala awards 100 contracts ‘worth $1bn’
Argaam

  • The Kingdom is seeking to provide tourists with diversified options for exploration: CEO
Argaam

DUBAI: Amaala, an ultra-luxury destination on the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, has so far awarded 100 contracts at a total value of SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion), CNBC Arabia reported, citing company CEO John Pagano.

“Amaala and the Red Sea projects have similar strategies, where the first is backed by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), which provides the biggest share of the project’s funding,” stated Pagano, who is also the CEO of The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC).

There is a distance of 200 km between the two projects, which collectively accommodate 11,000 hotel rooms. The Kingdom is seeking to provide tourists with diversified options for exploration, the CEO added. The Red Sea project has more than 5,000 construction workers, and targets to reach 24,000 workers by mid or end of 2022.

The JV between Nesma & Partners Contracting and Almabani General Contractors reached an advanced stage in the construction of the airside infrastructure works for the project international airport. It also plans to invite bidders for the project private contracts.

Phase 1 of the project comprises the development of five, out of 22 islands, designed to protect the environment life.

In February 2019, TRSDC began the construction of a 1.5 million square meter coastal village area which will house workers, staff and management of the Red Sea mega-city project, Argaam reported.

