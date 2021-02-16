You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Protesters holds up posters with an image of detained Myanmar leader Aung Saan Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in front of US embassy in Yangon on Feb. 16, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Former leader already been charged with importing walkie talkies
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s National Disaster Law.

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
  • Australian regulator found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective
  • Government contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

CANBERRA: Australia’s regulator on Tuesday approved the AstraZeneca vaccine as its second for use against COVID-19.
Pfizer’s product will be available in Australia next week. It will be given in two doses three weeks apart, while AstraZeneca’s will be administered in two doses 12 weeks apart.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the regulator, found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the AstraZeneca vaccine will prevent serious COVID-19 illness.
Morrison will be vaccinated with the Pfizer product and Hunt with AstraZeneca in a demonstration of confidence in both vaccines.
Australia has contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 50 million of those will be manufactured in Australia.
The government has also secured 20 million Pfizer vaccines for a population of 26 million.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
World
Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge
World
Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
  • The country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll.
But infections began to plummet in September, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000, leaving experts perplexed.
They have suggested many possible explanations for the sudden drop – seen in almost every region – including that some areas of the country may have reached herd immunity or that Indians may have some preexisting protection from the virus.
The Indian government has also partly attributed the dip in cases to mask-wearing, which is mandatory in public in India and violations draw hefty fines in some cities. But experts have noted the situation is more complicated since the decline is uniform even though mask compliance is flagging in some areas.
It’s more than just an intriguing puzzle; determining what’s behind the drop in infections could help authorities control the virus in the country, which has reported nearly 11 million cases and over 155,000 deaths. Some 2.4 million people have died worldwide.
“If we don’t know the reason, you could unknowingly be doing things that could lead to a flare-up,” said Dr. Shahid Jameel, who studies viruses at India’s Ashoka University.
India, like other countries, misses many infections, and there are questions about how it’s counting virus deaths. But the strain on the country’s hospitals has also declined in recent weeks, a further indication the virus’s spread is slowing. When recorded cases crossed 9 million in November, official figures showed nearly 90 percent of all critical care beds with ventilators in New Delhi were full. On Thursday, 16 percent of these beds were occupied.
That success can’t be attributed to vaccinations since India only began administering shots in January – but as more people get a vaccine, the outlook should look even better, though experts are also concerned about variants identified in many countries that appear to be more contagious and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.
Among the possible explanations for the fall in cases is that some large areas have reached herd immunity – the threshold at which enough people have developed immunity to the virus, by falling sick or being vaccinated, that the spread begins to slacken, said Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at India’s National Institute of Immunology.
But experts have cautioned that even if herd immunity in some places is partially responsible for the decline, the population as a whole remains vulnerable – and must continue to take precautions.
This is especially true because new research suggests that people who got sick with one form of the virus may be able to get infected again with a new version. Bal, for instance, pointed to a recent survey in Manaus, Brazil, that estimated that over 75 percent of people there had antibodies for the virus in October – before cases surged again in January.
“I don’t think anyone has the final answer,” she said.
And, in India, the data is not as dramatic. A nationwide screening for antibodies by Indian health agencies estimated that about 270 million, or one in five Indians, had been infected by the virus before vaccinations started – that’s far below the rate of 70 percent or higher that experts say might be the threshold for the coronavirus, though even that is not certain.
“The message is that a large proportion of the population remains vulnerable,” said Dr. Balram Bhargava, who heads India’s premier medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research.
But the survey offered other insight into why India’s infections might be falling. It showed that more people had been infected in India’s cities than in its villages, and that the virus was moving more slowly through the rural hinterland.
“Rural areas have lesser crowd density, people work in open spaces more and homes are much more ventilated,” said Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.
If some urban areas are moving closer to herd immunity – wherever that threshold lies – and are also limiting transmission through masks and physical distancing and thus are seeing falling cases, then maybe the low speed at which the virus is passing through rural India can help explain sinking numbers, suggested Reddy.
Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives – cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent – and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
“If the COVID virus can be controlled in the nose and throat, before it reaches the lungs, it doesn’t become as serious. Innate immunity works at this level, by trying to reduce the viral infection and stop it from getting to the lungs,” said Jameel, of Ashoka University.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus fails to deter India’s massive Ganges pilgrimage
World
Coronavirus fails to deter India’s massive Ganges pilgrimage
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down
World
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’
President Rodrigo Duterte
Updated 16 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’
  • Duterte spokesperson says president’s proposals are in Philippines’ interest
Updated 16 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Office of the President of the Philippines has defended Rodrigo Duterte’s demand for payment from the US to retain the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Manila.
Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during a press briefing on Monday that the Philippines president had “the nation’s interest in mind” when he made his remarks.
“It was not extortion but a just demand for better compensation for the continued presence of American troops and equipment in the country,” Harry Roque said.
“This is pushing for the national interest of Filipinos and since there are a lot of expenses to address COVID-19,” he said.
Duterte came under heavy criticism for his remarks on Saturday night, with several commentators calling his latest tirade against the VFA “embarrassing” and akin to the Philippines “extorting money from its long-time ally.”
The VFA provides a legal framework through which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines.
Experts say that without it other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), cannot be implemented.
Duterte notified Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa. But he has extended the termination process, which US President Joe Biden’s administration will now oversee.
Representatives from both countries have been meeting to iron out differences over the military deal.
However, citing a 2018 study by the Stimson Center, Roque said that the Philippines was “getting less” in terms of military assistance from Washington compared to other countries such as Pakistan who were “relatively new allies” of the US
The study, “Counterterrorism Spending: Protecting America While Promoting Efficiencies and Accountability,” showed the amount sent  in counterterrorism aid to 12 countries by the US, from 2002 to 2017.
Afghanistan topped the list with $97.8 billion, followed by Pakistan with $16.4 billion, while the Philippines remained at the bottom with $3.9 billion.
According to Roque, the amount received by the Philippines was “small change compared to what the other countries got, for instance, Pakistan.”
“When did they (Pakistan) become an ally of the United States? They (Pakistan) don’t have any basis to say they have long-standing ties with America, unlike Filipinos who died (alongside their American counterparts) during World War II in the Death March. But how much is the US giving to Pakistan? $16.4 billion.”

FASTFACT

Duterte came under heavy criticism for his remarks on Saturday night, with several commentators calling his latest tirade against the VFA ‘embarrassing’ and akin to the Philippines ‘extorting money from its long-time ally.’

“We think we should get something similar or close to that amount, but definitely not the amount we are currently getting,” he said.
The US and Philippines established diplomatic ties in 1946 with the MDT signed in 1951, laying the foundation for the security partnership between the two countries.
The US established its relations with Pakistan in 1947 and has since been an ally of the South Asian nation.
Roque also cited Washington’s assistance to Turkey, saying that while he “does not have the figures,” the US was “paying a huge amount for their military presence in Turkey.”
He further justified Duterte’s remarks by citing the “principle in international law” that says that “a state incurs state responsibility when it uses a territory in a manner injurious to another state.” He said that the presence of American troops “makes the country a valid military target by enemies of the US should a shooting erupt.”
“That’s what the president is saying. That if we get caught in a shooting war between America and its enemies, we will be affected by the conflict,” Roque said, adding that this could result in the Philippines incurring great damage.
If Washington failed to meet the demands, Roque said: “The president has been clear, he wants compensation. If the Americans don’t agree, there’s the president’s previous declaration that he will terminate the VFA.”
On whether Duterte had consulted with his defense and foreign affairs chiefs before making the announcement, Roque said: “The president said he would terminate the VFA a year ago. He’s entitled to make that decision. He’s the sole chief architect of the foreign policy.”
Other than military aid, the Philippines is also a recipient of education, health and humanitarian assistance from the US.
“Over the past 20 years, the United States — the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health — has invested nearly $582 million in the Philippine health sector, and has provided nearly $4.5 billion in total assistance to advance the country’s development goals,” according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
International security analyst Stephen Cutler told Arab News that the VFA addresses “all kinds of activities” of the US military.
“The massive aid provided by the US after disasters uses US military goods, equipment and personnel. None of that would likely be available without VFA. So USAID would still help, but with chartered civilian flights, and civilian personnel. USN ships might bring supplies, but stay in international waters, with PN boats ferrying foods and goods to shore,” he said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines’ Duterte slammed for demanding Washington pay for US troop deal
World
Philippines’ Duterte slammed for demanding Washington pay for US troop deal
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff
World
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

PARIS: France's national cyber security agency said Monday that it had discovered suspected Russian hacking attacks starting in 2017 that affected several French organisations.
"This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers," said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).
It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in software distributed by French group Centreon and the attacks bore "several similarities" to others carried out by Sandworm, a group suspected of links to Russian military intelligence.
 

Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway

Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway

Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway
  • Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno said the vast Sahel was struggling with ‘poverty, which is fertile ground for terrorism’
  • Extremist fighters in the Sahel first emerged in northern Mali in 2012, during a rebellion by ethnic Touareg separatists
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Chad on Monday called for international support to help the beleaguered Sahel as five nations and ally France began a summit on the future of their anti-extremist campaign.

Leaders of the “G5 Sahel” — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — are attending a two-day summit in the Chadian capital N’Djamena with French President Emmanuel Macron joining in by videolink.

Opening the meeting, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno said the vast Sahel was struggling with “poverty, which is fertile ground for terrorism.”

He said it was time for the international community to “urgently” step up funds for development, to help cut off this source of recruitment for extremists.

The meeting comes a year after France boosted its Sahel deployment, seeking to wrench back momentum in the brutal, long-running battle.

But despite touted military successes, extremists remain in control of vast swathes of territory and attacks are unrelenting.

Just hours before the summit opened, Malian sources said two troops had been killed by a highway bomb in central Mali.

The deaths bring the number of Malian, UN and French troop losses to 29 since the start of the year, according to an AFP tally.

Extremist fighters in the Sahel first emerged in northern Mali in 2012, during a rebellion by ethnic Touareg separatists which was later overtaken by the militants.

France intervened to rout the insurgents, but the extremists scattered, taking their campaign into the ethnic powder keg of central Mali and then into Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed, according to the UN, while more than two million people have fled their homes.

The crushing toll has fueled perceptions that the extremists cannot be defeated by military means alone.

Jean-Herve Jezequel, Sahel director for the International Crisis Group think tank, told AFP that conventional military engagement had failed to deliver a knockout blow.

The extremists “are capable of turning their backs, bypassing the system, and continuing,” he said.

Last year, France upped its Barkhane mission in the Sahel from 4,500 troops to 5,100 — a move that precipitated a string of apparent military successes.

French forces killed the leader of the notorious Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Abdelmalek Droukdel, as well as a military chief of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM).

But attacks in December and January have brought the number of French combat deaths in Mali to 50, prompting soul-searching at home about Barkhane’s cost and usefulness.

Macron last month opened the door to a drawdown, suggesting France may “adjust” its military commitment.
To lighten the load, France is hoping for more military support from its European partners through the Takuba Task Force which assists Mali in its fight against extremists.

The Sahel armies, for their part, are unable to pick up the slack.

In 2017, the five countries initiated a planned 5,000-man pooled force, but it remains hobbled by lack of funds, poor equipment and inadequate training.

Chad, which reputedly has the best armed forces among the five, promised a year ago to send a battalion to the “three border” flashpoint where the frontiers of Mali, Niger and Burkina converge. The deployment has still not happened.

Paris also hopes last year’s successes can strengthen political reform in the Sahel states, where weak governance has fueled frustration and instability.

Topics: g5 sahel chad France Operation Barkhane

Related

Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron photos
World
Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron
France says its military operation Barkhane will continue in Mali
World
France says its military operation Barkhane will continue in Mali

Latest updates

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Priyanka Chopra reveals bizarre — and painful — side effect of wedding ensemble
Priyanka Chopra reveals bizarre — and painful — side effect of wedding ensemble
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations
‘To All the Boys’ trilogy winds up in sweet, predictable style
‘To All the Boys’ trilogy winds up in sweet, predictable style

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.