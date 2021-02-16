You are here

US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

Arab coalition forces repel a Houthi militia offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, on Feb. 14, 2021. (AFP)
Arab coalition forces repel a Houthi militia offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, on Feb. 14, 2021. (AFP)
Arab coalition forces get into position during clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometers northwest of Marib in central Yemen on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP)
Arab coalition forces get into position during clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometers northwest of Marib in central Yemen on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP)
A girl sits as other children play on swings at a camp for internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen Feb. 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A girl sits as other children play on swings at a camp for internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen Feb. 16, 2021. (Reuters)
US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen
  • Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis resumed an offensive to seize Marib earlier this month
  • UN “very alarmed” by Houthi assault, says it could endanger millions of civilians
LONDON: The US urged Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the country.

“The Houthis’ assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen,” the State Department said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) estimates that around one million Yemenis have sought refuge in Marib during the six-year war to escape Houthi violence.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia resumed an offensive to seize the strategic oil-rich Marib earlier this month. The city is 120 kilometers east of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which was seized by the Iran-backed militia in 2014.

“This assault will only increase the number of internally displaced persons and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, already home to the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe,” the State Department said.

If the Houthis were serious about a negotiated political solution to the crisis, then “they must cease all military advances and refrain from other destabilizing and potentially lethal actions, including cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia,” the statement added.

The Houthi militia has launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia this month, including an attack on Abha airport that damaged a commercial aircraft.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said the Houthi offensive threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicates a renewed diplomatic push to end the war.

“An assault on the city would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee — with unimaginable humanitarian consequences,” Lowcock said.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has said the resumption of Houthi hostilities near Marib was extremely concerning at a time of renewed diplomatic momentum.

The US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking said Washington was “very aggressively” using back channels to communicate with the Houthi militia.

Lenderking told a State Department press briefing that the US is working to energize international diplomatic efforts with its Gulf partners, the UN and others, to create the right conditions for a cease-fire and to push the parties toward a negotiated settlement to end the war.

He said he visited Riyadh last week and met with the Saudi leadership and UN envoy Griffiths, as well as Yemen’s president and foreign minister.

During talks with Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Lenderking discussed a drone attack on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia which led to a passenger plane being set on fire.

They had lengthy discussions on what could have happened had there been people onboard the aircraft.

“Attacks against Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and civilian infrastructure by the Houthis are not the actions of a group that claim they want peace, and they must stop,” he said.

Lenderking added that the US is not going to allow Saudi Arabia to be “target practice” and that the Kingdom needs to have the ability to defend itself.

“Unless and until Yemen’s Houthis change their reprehensible behavior their leaders will remain under significant US and international pressure.”

He also said Iran must stop its lethal support for the Houthi militia and called on Tehran and other “stakeholders and those with a say in the issue to rally around and support our efforts.”

“We maintain that a political solution that brings the parties together is the only way to bring lasting peace to Yemen and lasting relief to the people of Yemen,” he said.

(With Reuters)

  • Escalating fighting has forced hundreds of people who live in displacement camps near the battlefields to flee to other shelters inside Marib
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen is on the brink of another humanitarian crisis as the Iran-backed Houthis press ahead with their large-scale offensive on the central city of Marib, where more than 750,000 displaced people have sought shelter, UN and Yemeni officials warn.

Mark Lowcock, the UN’s humanitarian chief, has warned against the impact of the Marib attacks on people who have fled fighting in their hometowns.

“An assault on the city would put 2 million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee — with unimaginable humanitarian consequences. Now is the time to de-escalate, not to add even more to the misery of the Yemeni people,” the UN official said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, without mentioning the Houthis.

Earlier this month, the rebel militia resumed a major military offensive on Marib, the last stronghold for the internationally recognized government in the northern part of the country and an oil and gas-rich city, sparking heavy fighting with army troops and allied tribesmen that claimed the lives of hundreds of combatants on both sides.

Escalating fighting has forced hundreds of people who live in displacement camps near the battlefields to flee to other shelters inside Marib.

Echoing UN concerns about the humanitarian situation in the city, Yemeni government officials and aid workers say the Houthi offensive has triggered a new wave of displacement from Marib’s Serwah area as the rebels seek to break government defenses.

“I saw today four families cramming into one car and fleeing fighting in Al-Zor in Serwah,” Yahiya Hussein, a local air worker in Marib, told Arab News by telephone on Tuesday.

Dozens of families are still heading to Marib’s crammed camps to escape the fighting, he added.

Hussein, who fled Houthi-controlled Sanaa in 2016, said that militia attacks on displacement camps have increased in the past two weeks weeks and large explosions have forced many people to flee.

“People here are hungry. They live in panic and fear, and have no jobs,” he said.

Unlike many lawless Yemeni areas, Marib has enjoyed peace and stability since early 2015, becoming a major haven for hundreds of thousands of people who fled the fighting and Houthi repression.

Local and international aid workers have warned that the Houthi invasion of Marib will trigger a huge displacement from the city to the other government-controlled areas or neighboring countries.

Hussein said that only pressure from international organizations on the rebels can save the city and country from disaster.

“International organizations and right groups should seriously and strongly intervene by pressuring the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib,” he said.

Fighting intensified on all fronts in Marib on Tuesday after a brief lull the previous day  as government forces pushed back militia attacks and made limited gains in the Serwah area.

Yemen’s defense ministry said that army troops and allied tribesmen engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis, halting the rebels’ progress.

Arab coalition warplanes carried out several sorties, targeting Houthi military reinforcements heading to Marib battlefields, the ministry said.

Airstrikes by coalition warplanes have tilted the balance of the war in favor of government forces and stopped militia advances in Marib and other battlefields.

Several Yemeni MPs have called on the government to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement and resume a military offensive on the western city of Hodeidah to ease rebel pressure on government forces in Marib.

Mohsen Basurah, deputy parliamentary speaker, said the Houthis are pushing ahead with their offensive on Marib despite suffering heavy casualties.

He urged the Yemeni president to launch a general mobilization and move military units from liberated areas in southern Yemen to Marib to shore up government forces.

“History will not forgive us if the Houthi enter Marib,” Basurah said on Twitter on Monday.
 

  • Human rights group: Militia has killed or wounded up to 450 kids in city since outbreak of war in Yemen
  • Victims’ accounts highlighted in BBC documentary
LONDON: Houthi snipers have been accused of “systematically” shooting hundreds of children in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

The Rassd Coalition said as many as 450 children have been killed or wounded in the city in the past six years, and the Houthis have deliberately targeted them.

The human rights group said it denounced such “crimes against humanity,” and urged the UN and its special envoy to Yemen to launch an investigation to “expose such crimes and violations” and bring the perpetrators to justice. 

An example of a child being shot by a Houthi sniper is the case of 8-year-old Ruwaida Saleh, who was shot in the head in August 2020 while collecting water in the Kalaba district of Taiz.

In a BBC documentary, Ruwaida’s uncle Hamid Saleh said she was attacked by a Houthi sniper who, according to the Rassd Coalition, refused to let anyone come to her aid, continuing to fire as she lay dying in the street.

“When she fell, her brother Amri was next to her,” Hamid said. “He was strong, brave. He tried to drag his sister to the footpath on the other side, and then she was rushed to the hospital. 

“Of course, she was in a very bad condition. Thank God, she had two operations. She stayed in the intensive care unit for about four or five days, in a coma. She is stable now, somehow.”

Saleh bin Saleh, Ruwaida’s father, told the BBC that her health “is getting better but she can’t sleep because her head hurts. She is still sick. When she tries to sleep, she can’t, and she always shakes her head. Ruwaida is scared. Whenever she hears a sound she thinks she will be shot again.”

As well as showing disturbing images of Amri dragging his sister’s body to safety, the BBC documentary also shows footage of children playing in the street outside Ruwaida’s house, including several “playing dead” as if also being shot at by snipers.

In another segment, BBC journalists were forced to run to the house of a second family affected by the conflict in Taiz, under threat of being fired at by Houthi snipers.

Abdu Qaid Ahmed’s 10-year-old son Saber was killed in 2020 by a sniper while out with his brother, also fetching water for his family.

“He (the sniper) shot Saber first,” Ahmed said. “The bullet entered through (his chest) and went out his back. He died very quickly.”

Mohamed, Saber’s 7-year-old brother, was shot by the same sniper in the stomach but was able to return home, where he hid.

His mother Fatiya said: “When I came and took the blanket off him, I saw he was bleeding. I screamed and screamed and screamed. Then my neighbors came and took him from my arms.

“Then I was screaming ‘bring me Saber, bring me Saber, I’m sure Saber is afraid I will beat him because he took his brother with him.’ They told me he was in the morgue.”

Fatiya said Mohamed had been left permanently scarred and traumatized by the event, always hiding when he hears gunfire, and with serious behavioral issues.

  • The EU tax haven blacklist, which was drafted in 2017, will be updated in October this year
JEDDAH: Turkey is facing increasing pressure over its tax status after the EU granted an extension to demands that Ankara meet its tax transparency guidelines.

If Ankara fails to harmonize its tax policy in line with EU requirements, it could be placed on a tax haven blacklist if member states reach a consensus.

Brussels has criticized Turkey for failing to meet international standards on the automatic exchange of tax information, including tax transparency and prevention of tax evasion.

Turkey, which was already granted until the end of December 2020 to fix the issue, is on the EU’s gray list of offenders that includes other countries required to reform their tax policies.

However, some EU countries, including Austria, France and Greece, refused to give more time to Turkey. But Germany granted the extension, citing reasons of “political expediency.”

The EU tax haven blacklist, which was drafted in 2017, will be updated in October this year.

The bloc is trying to improve international tax governance by tackling tax evasion through illegal non-payment or underpayment of taxes. It is also tackling tax avoidance through the use of legal means to minimize tax liability, and money laundering in third countries.

EU efforts involve listing non-EU countries that encourage abusive tax practices in order to push them toward reforming legislation. Once they enact reforms, they can be removed from the list.

The Turkish opposition has also questioned the government over irregularities in its tax reforms.

The government granted the “gang of five” construction companies — Cengiz, Kalyon, Limak, Kolin and Makyol — tax incentives and exemptions 128 times over the last decade.

However, concessions given to companies with close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party have stirred debate among the public, with many saying that it represents a double standard as the majority of citizens must pay a disproportionate amount of tax.

“Tenders are being handled without any supervision. Irregularities and corruption go unpunished. This is why they don’t care about the law anymore. The system is corrupted,” Murat Agirel, a dissident journalist who was recently jailed for his work, told Turkish media.

However, following legislation alone will not prove sufficient for Turkey to align with EU tax regulations. Turkish “front” companies, designed to take part in government contract bids and ensure that a specific company is guaranteed to win a tender, recently made headlines in the country.

DUBAI: The US Navy seized a large cache of weapons being smuggled by two small ships off the coast of Somalia, it announced Tuesday, amid the grinding war in nearby Yemen.
Among the arms seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean last week were thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons, the Navy said.
In its statement, the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not identify the source of the smuggled weapons or reveal their destination. But a US defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity, as he wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the seizure, said there were “some indications” the arms were bound for war-torn Yemen just across the Gulf of Aden. Authorities were continuing to investigate, the official added.
Over the course of two days, the destroyer halted and searched the two ships for illicit cargo as part of the Navy’s routine maritime security patrol in the region. Those aboard the vessels were released after the operation, it added.
A short video released by the Navy appeared to show US sailors inspecting one of the intercepted dhows, a traditional ship that commonly sails the waters of the Arabian Gulf region, as helicopters circled overhead. Photographs of the contraband, a sample of the much larger quantity of arms, showed rows of what appeared to be new Kalashnikovs wrapped in plastic and piles of rocket-propelled grenade launchers.
“These operations prevent nefarious actors from illegally spreading their lethal aid,” said Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of the Churchill.
The assortment of arms aboard the dhows mirrored other shipments interdicted by the US and allied forces in the region that later were found to be heading to Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition for control of the country since 2015. Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into poorly controlled ports over years of conflict.
Analysts say the pattern of the shipment matched past instances of suspected Iranian smuggling into Yemen. Last June, for example, Saudi naval forces seized a dhow carrying anti-tank missiles and thousands of assault rifles believed to have been manufactured in Iran. They were on their way to Yemen via smuggling networks in Somalia, according to a recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
“The unique blend of material is consistent with multiple interdictions over the years that have been definitively linked back to Iran,” said Tim Michetti, an expert on illicit weapons flows, of the seizure revealed Tuesday.
“Co-mingled with items identical to those recovered from Iran-aligned groups in the region,” he added, the assortment “provides a strong indication of a transfer’s provenance.”
Arab countries, the West and United Nations experts allege that Iran has armed the Houthis with everything from assault rifles to ballistic missiles, something long denied by Tehran despite evidence to the contrary. The 5th Fleet repeatedly has accused Iran of smuggling arms via the Arabian Sea to the Houthis, which hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the interception.
The interdiction comes at a delicate time in Yemen and the wider region. Houthi forces have pushed aggressively into Yemen’s last remaining government stronghold of Marib in recent weeks. Tensions are rising between Iran and the United States over the tattered 2015 atomic deal that sought to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

 

  • The base will be located in the Ain Dewar area of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah
ANKARA: The US-led anti-Daesh coalition is to establish a new military base along the Turkish-Syrian border to weed out any remnants of the terror organization — a key Middle East policy priority of American President Joe Biden’s administration.

The base will be located in the Ain Dewar area of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

Last month, Russian military police were deployed near a highway used by the US in Ain Dewar village, north of the city of Derik, to send logistic and military enhancements to its bases in Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the arrival of the new convoy of the coalition, with more than 50 vehicles and trucks, to the Syrian territory last week.

The military convoy, carrying armored vehicles, logistical equipment, and weapons was reportedly seen crossing into northeastern Syria from the Kurdistan Regional Government-ruled area of northern Iraq.

The potential local cooperation with the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the fight against Daesh is expected to draw anger from Ankara as it considers the group a terror organization due to its links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The US announced the formation of a broad international coalition to defeat Daesh in September 2014, and Turkey began taking part in the coalition the following year by opening its southern Incirlik airbase to coalition forces.

Nicholas Heras, director of government relations at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said the location of a new base at Ain Dewar was a logical move if the US intended to have a long-term presence in northeast Syria.

“The base would be located near the most important entry point into northeast Syria from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which is where most of the ground lines of resupply and reinforcement for the counter-Daesh campaign enter Syria,” he told Arab News.

Heras noted that the Americans could also potentially deploy air assets, such as drones, from the base, which would be useful for reconnaissance and for targeting remaining senior Daesh leaders.

“However, Ain Dewar is a forward operating base, it is not a base with the scale, facilities, and permanence of Incirlik,” he added.

“Incirlik is a major facility that has been an important part of NATO planning for more than half a century. The purpose of Incirlik is strategic, to support NATO operations against a great power rival, especially Russia.”

Heras pointed out that the Ain Dewar base was meant to support a specific campaign in a specific theater, a counterterrorism campaign in northeast Syria against Daesh.

“Incirlik is not necessary to reinforce Ain Dewar, which would likely be reinforced from the Erbil airport base,” he said.

Navvar Saban, a military analyst from the Istanbul-based Omran Center for Strategic Studies, told Arab News that the new base was a must for the US strategy in the region.

“Following the withdrawal of several American troops, the US presence was being challenged by pro-Iranian militia and Daesh which were carrying out attacks. Therefore, it was a strategy to secure the area from the attack of terror groups,” he said.

