Israeli media hails 'historic' arrival of Iranian-born judoka

Israeli media hails ‘historic’ arrival of Iranian-born judoka
Israeli media on Tuesday hailed as “historic” the arrival of Iranian-born former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei, who now competes for Mongolia and has criticized the Iranian regime. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Israeli media hails ‘historic’ arrival of Iranian-born judoka

Israeli media hails ‘historic’ arrival of Iranian-born judoka
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli media on Tuesday hailed as “historic” the arrival of Iranian-born former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei, who now competes for Mongolia and has criticized the Iranian regime.
The 2018 world champion Mollaei was embroiled in a political row when he was reportedly ordered by Iranian authorities to throw a match to avoid facing off with the Israeli Sagi Muki.
Muki went on to win the 2019 world 81 kg title as Mollaei came third without fighting him.
Despite coronavirus restrictions, Israel is hosting an international judo tournament that begins in Tel Aviv on Thursday, featuring some 600 athletes from 63 countries.
Israel’s Sport 1 website celebrated Mollaei’s arrival for the contest as “historic” in a banner homepage headline.
The influential Ynet site said it was “courageous” and “heroic” for an athlete born in arch foe nation Iran to compete on Israeli territory.
Muki posted an image on social media Monday of a February 2020 photo of him with Mollaei, captioned “Welcome Brother,” and featuring Israeli, Iranian and Mongolian flags.
A short video released by the Israel Judo Association showed its president Moshe Ponte hugging Mollaei upon his arrival at Ben Gurion airport on Monday.
Mollaei is heard saying he was “pleased to be here.”
In October 2019, the International Judo Federation said it had banned Iran from international competition over the country’s refusal to allow its fighters to face Israeli opponents.
Iran said the ban was based on “false claims.”
On Tuesday, president of the Iranian Judo Federation Arash Miresmaeili expressed regret that “a foolish athlete” and “hollow champion who only thinks of his personal interests has gone to Tel Aviv and is proud of it.”
“This is not an honor but a stain of shame on your forehead that will stay with you forever, because you have turned your back on the ideals of the system, on your homeland, and are proud of it,” Miresmaeili said in a statement, addressing Mollaei.
The judo tournament during the coronavirus pandemic has stirred controversy, with Israel’s airport still closed to all but non-emergency travel.
Thousands of Israelis remain stranded abroad by the travel restrictions, with some voicing outrage in local media that hundreds of foreign athletes have been allowed into the country.
Aryeh Tzimet, a 46-year-old citizen stuck in Zurich where he had been visiting his sick father, told the Yediot Ahronot newspaper: “Athletes are allowed in with no problem and with no quarantine — while I’m Israeli and I’m stuck here.”

'We achieved a dream,' says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

‘We achieved a dream,’ says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The coach, who won the 2019 AFC Champions League, the 2019-20 King’s Cup and the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League, was dismissed hours after a 1-0 defeat at struggling Damac
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Razvan Lucescu may have left his position as Al-Hilal head coach on Sunday, but the feeling on all sides seems to be amicable, including in the coach’s native Romania, where there is confidence that the country’s special football relationship with Saudi Arabia will continue.

The coach, who won the 2019 AFC Champions League, the 2019-20 King’s Cup and the 2019-20 Saudi Pro League, was dismissed hours after a 1-0 defeat at struggling Damac saw the Riyadh giants in third place in the league, with just two wins in their last nine games.

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. “Together we won the Champions League, the Championship and the Cup. We were a force together and we made history, and I thank you,” Lucescu said.

“Do not think that I am crying here just because of crying, but these are the feelings that I feel,” he said. “We achieved a big dream and experienced beautiful and unforgettable moments. What will remain in our minds for me and my staff is the appreciation from everyone at Al-Hilal.”

The feelings were reciprocated with warm words from the club, while there has been more sadness than anger in Romania. Images of Lucescu hugging his players were widely shared in the country.

“It was a big subject in Romania and all the media covered it,” Romanian football journalist Emanuel Rosu told Arab News. “But it didn’t come as a surprise, as the rumors of his dismissal started a few weeks ago. It’s sad that it finished like this and that he couldn’t end the campaign.”

It is not just Lucescu’s farewell that was big news. Fans and media in Romania have been following every step of the coach’s journey in the Kingdom.

“People have been paying attention ever since he took charge, and after each of Razvan’s games there were reports in the Romanian media,” said Rosu.

Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League win in 2019 was a huge story in the European country. “It was reported as a big success for Romanian football. In fact, his results in 2020 brought Razvan the award of joint best Romanian manager of the year.”

Lucescu shared the prize with another former Al-Hilal boss, Cosmin Olaroiu, who won the league in China with Jiangsu. There have been other coaches and players that have traveled from Romania to Riyadh and all over Saudi Arabia over the years, something that is symbolic of the two countries’ close football relationship.

“There’s a special connection between Al-Hilal and Romania,” said Rosu. “There have been quite a few players and managers over there in the past 25 years. In fact, there’s a special connection between Romanian and Saudi Arabian football, as we went there in numbers — both coaches and players — to clubs such as Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Ettifaq, and many others.”

Rosu said that the relationship will endure and that coaches from the Romania will not be deterred Lucescu’s dismissal and the high-pressure world of Saudi Arabian football.

“Romanian managers who worked in Saudi Arabia don’t think it is much different than working in Romania, to be honest. Many of them even lasted longer in Saudi Arabia than they did at home.”

The fact that standards are improving at Saudi Arabian clubs also helps. “They now have good players more than ever and they pay good salaries, so I guess coaches are super tempted to go. Lucescu had a great relationship with the management before the end of last year; he always mentioned the support and vision of the club.”

Lucescu is unlikely to be too concerned with losing that support and job. The coach walked away with a contract payout reported to be worth about $2 million, and has already been linked with Italian club Parma.

The two-time UEFA Cup winners are languishing just one place from the bottom of the Serie A table, with just two wins all season and none since November. There is growing speculation that the days of coach Roberto D’Aversa are coming to an end.

Lucescu’s name is already in the mix, not least because he had a short spell in Italy as a player in the 1990s — the same decade that his father, Mircea Lucescu, coached Inter, Pisa, Brescia and Reggiana.

“Razvan Lucescu sounds good in Parma,” Italian coach Cristiano Bergodi told Romanian television. “He is a coach that I consider very good; he is one of the best Romanian coaches. He also speaks Italian well, he has no problem.”

Rosu also expects Lucescu to stay closer to home this time around. “I guess he’s willing to try and become a coach in Europe. He deserves a chance at a decent club. He’s mature enough and it comes after a great time at PAOK and Al-Hilal, so I think he should step into the European scene.”

However, Lucescu’s departure does not mean the end of Romanians heading to Saudi Arabia, as the special relationship will continue to grow.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Razvan Lucescu

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year's close call

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call

Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call
  • Khalid Bin Mishref-owned Mekong finished second in last year’s Longines Turf Handicap at King Abdulaziz Racecourse
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Ali Khaled

It was one of the most exciting races of the inaugural Saudi Cup.

With 600m left of the highly-anticipated $2.5 million Longines Turf Handicap, Call The Wind was in sixth place. By the end, it had claimed top prize in the last of the day’s turf races.

The trainer of second-placed Mekong, however, had seen enough to make sure he brought his horse back to Riyadh for this year’s Long Distance Turf Handicap over 3000m.

“I thought it was a great event, everybody was incredibly hospitable and everybody made great effort,” said Jamie Osborne. “Obviously there was that lovely incentive for us, running for an abnormal amount of money. My horse is owned by Khalid Bin Mishref, who’s a Saudi national, so obviously it was going to be very high on our list of priorities for this horse to go back again.”

 

 

Mekong was bought privately by Bin Mishref from Britain having previously been trained in Newmarket by 10-time champion trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who has previously experienced major success in the Gulf by winning the Dubai World Cup with Singspiel in 1997 and the Dubai Sheema Classic with Fantastic Light in 2000.

Osborne says that the disappointment of not winning last year was somewhat softened by the circumstances.

“In this sport we’re kind of indoctrinated to think that winning is everything,” the 53-year-old ex-jockey told Arab News. “This is probably the only race day of the year where you can have sense of satisfaction in not winning, because we won half a million dollars. This horse could never win that amount of money in Europe. We all want to be winners but that’s not a bad consolation prize, is it?”

But Osborne is no strangers to success in this region, having won the UAE Derby with Toast of New York in 2014, and remains a big supporter of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan.

Now he expects the King Abdulaziz Racecourse turf to be in even better shape than last year for Mekong’s latest run for glory.

“Europe is mish-mash of different types of courses, and this is a firmly uniform oval track,” he said. “The turf surface was very good there last year, I’d imagine it could only improve with another year. It’s a no excuses track, it’s pretty straight forward.”

In October 2019, Mekong was valued in excess of 425,000gns when he went through the ring at Tattersalls October Horses-In-Training Sale and was bought back for that sum by his former owner-breeder Philip Newton, who happens to be Deputy Chairman of Britain’s Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association. It was later sold privately to Bin Mishref.

Osborne is frank about its chances of success.

“The key to Mekong, the key to whether he has a chance is the pace of the race,” he said. “He is one of those horses that needs a proper test of stamina. So if they go proper end to end gallop, his stamina will kick in and he has a chance of winning some money. If the race is run at a more sedate, tactical pace then that will detract from his chance.”

“To a degree, we are at the mercy of how the race is run.”

And did the Covid-19 pandemic have any adverse effect on Mekong’s preparation for the 2021 Saudi Cup?

“No, not really, because with this horse we took a view in the middle of last summer that February was going to be a very important month,” said Osborne. “So to give him the best chance of winning some money in this race we gave him a break from June of last year, and we built him back up to this point, and we’ve been able to do everything that we wanted to do with him. We’re going in with a fit, fresh horse. Covid has played a very minor role as far as this horse is concerned.”

Should success come at the Saudi Cup this weekend, Osborne will turn his attention to another big meeting taking place in the Gulf on March 27.

“If all goes well on Saturday, I would very much like to bring him back to the Middle East and run him on World Cup night in Dubai.”

First, there’s some unfinished business to take care of for Osborne and Bin Mishref.

Topics: Saudi Cup Saudi Cup 2021

Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar

Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar

Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar
  • Riyadh club signed Odion Ighalo from Manchester United as results skyrocket
Updated 16 February 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Not for the first time this season, Al-Shabab’s impressive exploits were overshadowed by the antics of one of the bigger boys in the Saudi Pro League.

Just a day after a hugely impressive 4-0 win at Al-Nassr had seen the White Lions go four points clear at the top of the standings, Al-Hilal captured the headlines by firing their coach Razvan Lucescu. That may, however, be just the way that Al-Shabab boss Carlos Inarejos likes it.

Al-Hilal are the champions and have been the league leaders for much of the current season until a run of two wins in the last nine saw the team slip from the summit. The latest setback came on Sunday with a 1-0 loss at lowly Damac during which Al-Hilal failed to register a single shot on goal. It meant that Lucescu was on his way back to Romania to be immediately replaced by Rogerio Micale.

It could be that the champions, still only five points behind Al-Shabab in third place with 12 games still to play, receive the stereotypical new manager bounce under the Brazilian who has never worked outside his homeland, but maybe not. The current leaders will not mind the spotlight being shone elsewhere.

But Al-Hilal’s decision may not be the most significant coaching change of the season. It remains to be seen how Al-Hilal manage under their new coach but Al-Shabab’s change early in January has seen the team move to the next level.

Elimination from the Arab Club Champions Cup at the hands of fellow Saudis Al-Ittihad, exit from the King’s Cup, and a downturn in league form saw Pedro Caixinha dismissed. With Al-Shabab in third, well above last season’s seventh, the decision left fans surprised but club president Khaled Al-Baltan insisted that the Portuguese boss was not getting the best out of a bunch of talented players.

“It was necessary to intervene after losing in the semi-finals of the Arab Championship. Our team is good, and there will be changes, and we are only missing a striker, and if a striker comes to us, the form will be completely different,” Al-Baltan said.

A striker did come, and a big one too, with Odion Ighalo arriving from Manchester United. As well as the Nigerian, Carlos Inarejos was promoted to the top job and the decision seems to have been inspired.

Under the young Spaniard, Al-Shabab have been almost unstoppable collecting 19 points from a possible 21 in the league. No less than 20 goals have been scored in those seven games and the Riyadh club are playing with freedom and excitement and those cup eliminations may prove to be a blessing.

The big test was surely on Saturday, an away game at 2018 champions and 2019 runners-up Al-Nassr. The star-studded club may have started this season slowly but were the league’s other form team, winning six and drawing three of the previous nine games.

Yet Al-Shabab eased to a 4-0 win in a stunning statement of intent. It was fitting that the Argentine duo, who have worked together well, had a hand in all four goals. Midfielder Ever Banega scored the opener and created the fourth and Cristian Guanca got the other two to take his tally for the season to 11.

It was an impressive performance. The visitors pushed forward relentlessly and from all areas of the pitch and while the foreigners got the goals and the headlines, full-backs Abdullah Al-Zori and Fawaz Al-Saqoor defended solidly and got forward consistently to add width and menace to Al-Shabab’s attacks. The former’s assist for Guanca’s first was a thing of beauty.

“Al-Nassr are a big team and we played well against them,” said coach Inarejos. “We were positive and defended well, and we deserved to win in the end thanks to the players’ great work, their fighting spirit, and the desire that we showed.”

Al-Shabab, who have often played without a recognized out-and-out striker this season, have not been reliant on one player for goals with the likes of Banega, Fabio Martins, Seba, and Turki Al-Ammar all chipping in with important strikes.

While Al-Shabab’s fourth against Al-Nassr merely added gloss to an already great scoreline, it was notable in that it marked the first goal from Ighalo. The Nigerian entered the fray after the hour to slot home from just inside the area late in the game. Bringing such talent from the bench shows that Al-Shabab are not only a contender but with their confidence and team spirit are the team to beat.

“We have an arsenal of players with a good bench. It is a squad game and all the players performed well and the result was an important three points,” added Inarejos.

There should be more to come. Things change quickly in Saudi Arabian football — Razvan Lucescu will testify to that — but Al-Shabab look to be the real deal and if others keep hogging the spotlight then so much the better.

Topics: football eSaudi Professional League

Serena Williams beats Simona Halep at Australian Open

Serena Williams beats Simona Halep at Australian Open
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

Serena Williams beats Simona Halep at Australian Open

Serena Williams beats Simona Halep at Australian Open
  • She sets up a showdown against No. 3 Naomi Osaka, a three-time Slam champ
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

MELBOURNE: As well as she played at the start of her Australian Open quarterfinal, Serena Williams suddenly was struggling early in the second set.
After one mistake against No. 2 seed Simona Halep – who won the last time they played each other – Williams pointed at her racket strings and made a sour face, as if to make clear it wasn’t truly her own fault. After another, Williams looked up at her guest box with palms up and asked, “What is happening?”
That dismay did not last long. Williams recalibrated her shots, claimed the last five games and overcame 33 unforced errors to beat Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to return to the final four at Melbourne Park for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017 for her most recent Grand Slam title.
“I just realized I was making a lot of unforced errors in those games that I lost. And I knew that I had an opportunity to play better,” said Williams, now two wins away from claiming her record-tying 24th major singles championship. “So I was just like, ‘Just stay in there. You just can keep going.’ And that’s what I just did.”
She set up a showdown against No. 3 Naomi Osaka, a three-time Slam champ who will carry a 19-match winning streak into Thursday’s semifinals.
“She’s Serena,” Osaka said. “I feel really intimidated when I see her on the other side of the court.”
This will be their fourth career matchup – all on hard courts – and Osaka leads 2-1, the most memorable encounter, of course, coming in the final of the 2018 US Open.
On that night, Williams got into an argument with the chair umpire after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was caught trying to relay a signal – that’s not allowed in Grand Slam play – and wound up being docked a game. Osaka’s victory, which earned her first major title, closed with thousands of fans filling Arthur Ashe Stadium with boos and both of the athletes were in tears during the trophy ceremony.
There were no spectators Tuesday in Rod Laver Arena, because they’ve been banned from the tournament during a five-day government lockdown in response to a local rise in COVID-19 cases (the applause and other crowd noise TV viewers are hearing is being added to the broadcast feed and isn’t actually happening in the stadium).
Displaying the improved footwork that Mouratoglou says has been a point of emphasis, the 39-year-old Williams would swing at balls while they were still on the rise, trying to jump on shots and take time away from Halep.
“I know that, throughout my career, speed has been one thing that’s been super good in my game,” Williams said.
On the forehand side, especially, Williams struck point-ending strokes or put on pressure that prevented Halep from managing to do the same.
By the end of the opening set, Williams held a whopping 14-4 edge in winners. Indeed, she was at her best in just about every possible way – for that set, anyway.
The serves at up to 124 mph (200 kph). The returns that included a cross-court forehand winner on Halep’s very first service point, a stinging shot about which Williams said with a chuckle: “I just saw it, and it looked like a donut, and I went for it.”
She won the point on each of her first six trips to the net.
But then things went awry for Williams in just about every possible way – for a few games, anyway.
She fell behind 2-0 in the second set with 10 unforced errors in that span alone. A double-fault here. A wild volley there. Then Halep led 3-1.
That’s when Williams put a stop to her slide. A key game came at 3-all, when Williams converted her sixth break chance on a 13-stroke exchange in which she ran wide of the double alley on her forehand side to extend the point, eventually winning it when Halep dumped a forehand into the net.
“The best match I’ve played this tournament, for sure,” said Williams, who let out a big smile when it ended.

Topics: tennis Australian Open Serena Williams Simona Halep

Klopp 'full of energy' to meet challenge of Liverpool slump

Klopp ‘full of energy’ to meet challenge of Liverpool slump
Updated 16 February 2021
AFP

Klopp ‘full of energy’ to meet challenge of Liverpool slump

Klopp ‘full of energy’ to meet challenge of Liverpool slump
  • Klopp’s men turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday when they face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 tie
Updated 16 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he still has the energy to turn around the English champions’ season after three consecutive defeats ended the Reds’ realistic chances of defending their Premier League title.

Klopp’s men turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday when they face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Social media speculation after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester that Klopp could walk away was dismissed by the German, who thanked supporters who placed a banner reading “YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone) Jurgen” outside the club’s Anfield stadium on Sunday.

“I might not look like this, my beard gets more and more grey, but I am full of energy,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Monday. “The situation is a challenge, an interesting challenge.

“We will sort it. We will sort it by playing football, by being even more together, by learning more than you can learn in each season we played before.”

It was reported last week that Klopp’s mother Elisabeth had died last month at the age of 81. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Liverpool boss was not able to return to his native Germany for the funeral.

The same restrictions mean the match with Leipzig has been moved to Hungarian capital Budapest with Liverpool not offered an elite sport exemption from the German authorities.

“The last thing I want to do is talk about private things. Privately we had a tougher time. That is not just the last three weeks but a much longer time and we always deal with it as a family,” added Klopp.

“Thanks for all the support. I am very grateful for these type of things but nobody has to worry about me.”

At 20 years Klopp’s junior, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is seen as the heir to his crown as one of Europe’s best managers.

At just 33, Nagelsmann already has a wealth of experience having led Leipzig to the Champions League semifinals last season, knocking out Tottenham and Atletico Madrid
on the way.

The Germans got the better of Manchester United to reach the knockout stages this season and are Bayern Munich’s closest challengers in the Bundesliga.

“Julian is an extraordinary talent,” added Klopp. “He’s still young as a coach, but he’s already proven everything you can as a manager. He’s young, fresh but still experienced and serious.

“An outstanding manager and when we are all old, he will be even better.”

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

