TURIN, Italy: New world number one Alexander Zverev will face Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Spain’s Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals, after the groups for the season-ending tournament were announced on Thursday.



Germany’s Zverev took top spot in the men’s world rankings earlier this month after winning Roland Garros and the US Open — his first Grand Slam titles — and he is gunning for a third Finals triumph.



He will be expected to win the four-man John McEnroe Group, while seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz heads up the Ivan Lendl Group after winning the Paris Masters.



Alcaraz, ranked third in the world, will face Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli — the crowd favorite in Turin in the absence of injured Jannik Sinner — and Frances Tiafoe.



The top two players from each group will contest the semifinals.



Sinner has won the last two editions of the Finals but he hasn’t played since winning Wimbledon in July due to a knee injury.

ATP Finals Groups:



John McEnroe Group



Alexander Zverev (GER)



Ben Shelton (USA)



Arthur Fils (FRA)



Rafael Jodar (ESP)

Ivan Lendl Group



Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)



Daniil Medvedev (RUS)



Flavio Cobolli (ITA)



Frances Tiafoe (USA)