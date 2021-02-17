WTO needs to show results on economic crisis, vaccines: Okonjo-Iweala

You are here

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will take over leadership on March 1. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

  • Her immediate goals are to ensure vaccines are produced and distributed worldwide, not just for rich nations, and to resist the push toward protectionism
WASHINGTON: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, newly selected head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), said Tuesday she will push for concrete results in addressing the dual economic and health crises facing the globe.
Her immediate goals are to ensure vaccines are produced and distributed worldwide, not just for rich nations, and to resist the push toward protectionism that worsened during the pandemic, so that free trade can help the economic recovery.
“I think the WTO is too important to allow it to be slowed down, paralyzed and moribund,” she told AFP in an interview. “That’s not right.”
She will take over leadership on March 1 of an institution that has become weighed down and increasingly defanged, especially by the open hostility of Donald Trump’s administration.
Amid the turmoil, including the US move that shutdown the dispute resolution court in December 2019 about complaints about handling of disputes with China, her predecessor stepped down last August, a year before his term was up.
Selected by the membership on Monday, after US President Joe Biden’s administration backed her candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala promised to breathe fresh life into the trade body which she says has lost focus on helping improve living conditions for real people.
“I believe the WTO can contribute more strongly to a resolution of the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to improve access accessibility and affordability of vaccines to poor countries,” she said.

“It’s really in the self-interest of every country to see everyone vaccinated because you’re not safe until everyone is safe.”
Some countries, such as India and South Africa, have been pushing for a suspension of trade rules on patents to allow more rapid vaccine rollout.
But rather than get caught in another squabble among WTO members, Okonjo-Iweala said the organization could promote a quicker path.
“Instead of spending time arguing on those we should look at what the private sector is doing” with licensing agreements, to allow vaccines to be produced in multiple countries — something she noted AstraZeneca already has done in India.
“The private sector has already looked for a solution because they want to be part of reaching poor countries and poor people,” she said.
In addition, the WTO needs to work to ward off the trend toward export restrictions for medical devices and therapeutics, as well as the possibility of restrictions on the vaccines themselves.
While it is natural for politicians to help their own countries first, she warned that supply chains are tightly linked and cannot be quickly disentangled to create all-domestic production.

The MIT-trained economist, who served as Nigeria’s first woman and longest serving finance minister, who also is a US citizen, is adamant the WTO must return to its original function of helping countries to deliver better living standards to their people.
“It’s about creating employment, decent work for people. It’s about ... improving lives,” she said.
“There is definitely a role for trade to play in the recovery” from the Covid-19 economic crisis.
Even before the pandemic sparked a global recession, the organization had lost sight of that goal, she said, lamenting the example of the negotiations over a fisheries subsidies agreement that has dragged on for two decades.
“This cannot go on. We must bring it to a conclusion. We can’t afford to fail on this.”
The talks, which aim to end subsidies that lead to overfishing, failed to yield an agreement by the end-2020 deadline.
She blamed some of the calcification on the dominance of negotiators, which she called an “Achilles heel” of the WTO.
“Geneva is full of negotiating experts, but the problems have not been solved they’ve gotten worse,” she said. “For them it’s all about winning or not losing and so they stalemate each other.”
The WTO needs “something entirely different” to turn things around, she said, rejecting criticism from some sectors that she lacks trade experience.
“You need strong political skills you need the ability to maneuver,” she said, adding that she can serve as a bridge between developed and developing nations, pulling on her 25-year career at the World Bank as well.
She also intends to push to schedule the pandemic-delayed WTO ministerial meeting by the end of this year to start which will allow her to spark movement on critical issues.

Okonjo-Iweala will once again be the first woman in a key leadership role, taking over the WTO for a term that runs through August 31, 2025, but is renewable.
She agreed it was a challenging, thankless job, but said that make her even more passionate to show results, so that in future no one can question placing a woman in the role.
“That means I need people to support me even more. I need more cooperation,” she said.

Topics: World Trade Organization

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
  • The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Electric buses powered by fast-charging lithium batteries have been launched in Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE’s wider sustainability drive.

The makers of the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) buses – Al-Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy – claim the e-vehicles can be charged in less than 20 minutes compared to hours for other lithium-ion electric buses.

According to its manufacturers, the LTO battery is the safest of its kind and has a lifespan of more than 25 years.

The buses are also environmentally friendly – replacing one diesel bus with an electric one was reportedly equivalent to reducing harmful emissions from 27 passenger cars driven for a year.

The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation because of how speedily they could be charged.

“With the new bus fleet set to be rolled out across the rest of the Middle East following the launch, we are confident that this will transform public transportation in the region,” said Susan Lam, vice president from Yinlong Energy.

Topics: transportation Abu Dhabi energy

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
  • The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region
  • Saudi Arabia said 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: German auto supplier Robert Bosch has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Bosch was responding to a query from Reuters after news on Monday that Saudi Arabia would cease signing contracts with companies and commercial institutions that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.
The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates, the spokeswoman said.
Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA this month reported that 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
U.S. construction company Bechtel was named among the companies that signed the memorandum of understanding.
Saudi Arabia awarded the company a contract last year for executive project management work on the development of the primary base infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's $500 billion NEOM business zone.

Topics: Germany

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
  • Sovereign wealth fund sees 81% rise in managed equity assets: Report to American authorities
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired more than $3 billion worth of stock in three US video-game makers during the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Information submitted on Tuesday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund investments included Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., said Al Sharq Business.

The PIF acquired 15 million Activision shares with a market value of almost $1.39 billion, representing 3.5 percent of the company’s total shares. The fund’s other purchases included 7.42 million Electronic Arts shares, and 3.97 million Take-Two shares worth around $1 billion and $825.5 million, representing 2.6 percent and 3.5 percent of the companies’ total issued shares, respectively.

According to combined data on investments in the e-gaming sector, the three shares were valued at approximately $3.3 billion at the end of December. MultiPlan Corp. was the PIF’s fourth new investment in Q4, with it acquiring a 7.7 percent stake in the company’s shares valued at $409.5 million for 51.3 million shares.

The total value of the PIF’s 13F (a list of managed equity assets reported to the SEC) holdings was $12.77 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $7.05 billion on Sept. 30, an increase of 81 percent.

According to the PIF, Uber Technologies Inc. had maintained the largest share in the fund’s investment portfolio on the US stock market with the fund’s ownership stabilizing at 72.8 million shares valued at $3.71 billion, representing 29 percent of its total investment value in the US market.

The PIF kept its stake in the Utilities Sector Fund with an investment value of $2.07 billion while its equity ownership of Carnival Corp. had stabilized at 50.8 million shares, valued at $1.1 billion, by the end of Q4.

The next phase of Vision 2030, unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a speech on Jan. 24 outlining the PIF’s strategy for the next five years, was a road map toward economic diversification.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance Public Investment Fund

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources
  • Mibe, who is already a director at Honda, would replace Takahiro Hachigo, who has held the CEO post for six years
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co. will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the Japanese automaker’s research and development arm, as its new chief executive officer, two sources told Reuters.
Japan’s second-biggest automaker will announce the decision after a board meeting as early as Friday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information is not public. He will be confirmed as president and representative director at an annual shareholders’ meeting in June, they said.
Mibe, who is already a director at Honda, would replace Takahiro Hachigo, who has held the CEO post for six years. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Seiji Kuraishi will remain in his post to support Mibe, the sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether Hachigo would retain a position at Honda.
“No decisions have been made, and there is nothing we can say,” a Honda spokesman said in response to Reuters’ query about the personnel move.

Topics: Honda transportation

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
  • Core machinery orders, a volatile but leading indicator of capital spending, unexpectedly rose in December
  • Despite the upbeat indicators, however, analysts warn the recovery momentum in the world’s third-largest economy could stall
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s exports accelerated in January, led by a jump in Chinese demand, and manufacturers’ sentiment turned positive for the first time since 2019 signalling a gradual recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump.
Core machinery orders, a volatile but leading indicator of capital spending, unexpectedly rose in December, an encouraging sign for a private sector-led recovery, even as renewed curbs to contain the pandemic weighed on business activity.
Despite the upbeat indicators, however, analysts warn the recovery momentum in the world’s third-largest economy could stall as policymakers struggle to balance the need to contain the virus against the need to revive growth and fix Japan’s dire finances.
“The economy’s recovery is pausing in the current quarter, although development of coronavirus vaccines may reduce risks ahead,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
“Uncertainty remains high for both exports and machinery orders, as delays in vaccinations or resumption of activity among the public on expectations for vaccines could heighten risks of another wave of virus resurgence.”
The indicators followed fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday that showed Japan’s economy grew more than expected, as a fast-recovering Chinese economy helped boost exports and capital expenditure.
Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday exports rose 6.4 percent in January from a year earlier, roughly in line with a 6.6 percent increase seen by economists in a Reuters poll and following a 2.0 percent gain in December.
By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, jumped 37.5 percent in the year to January, the biggest gain since April 2010, led by chip-making equipment, plastics and nonferrous metal.
The big gain is partly due to the base effect of the large decline seen a year before when the Lunar New Year holidays, which weighs on trade activity, fell in January, a ministry official said.
US-bound shipments fell 4.8 percent, dragged down by airplanes, motors and car parts. Reflecting soft domestic demand, imports fell 9.5 percent in the year to January, versus the median estimate for a 6.0 percent drop, swinging a trade balance to a deficit of 323.9 billion yen ($3.05 billion).
Analysts expect Japan’s economy to contract in the current quarter, as service consumption is hit hard by renewed state of emergency curbs issued last month and set to last until March.
Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed core machinery orders, considered an indicator of capital spending for the next six to nine months, rose 5.2 percent in December from the previous month, versus a 6.2 percent drop expected.
The government described machinery orders as picking up, marking an upgrade for the third straight month from its previous assessment that they were showing signs of a pick-up.
Raising worries about the outlook, however, manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office expected core orders to fall 8.5 percent in January-March, after advancing 16.8 percent in the previous quarter.
Japanese manufacturers’ morale turned positive for the first time since July 2019 in February, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.

Topics: Japan economy

