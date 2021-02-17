You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
The buses are also environmentally friendly. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mu66u

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
  • The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Electric buses powered by fast-charging lithium batteries have been launched in Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE’s wider sustainability drive.

The makers of the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) buses – Al-Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy – claim the e-vehicles can be charged in less than 20 minutes compared to hours for other lithium-ion electric buses.

According to its manufacturers, the LTO battery is the safest of its kind and has a lifespan of more than 25 years.

The buses are also environmentally friendly – replacing one diesel bus with an electric one was reportedly equivalent to reducing harmful emissions from 27 passenger cars driven for a year.

The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation because of how speedily they could be charged.

“With the new bus fleet set to be rolled out across the rest of the Middle East following the launch, we are confident that this will transform public transportation in the region,” said Susan Lam, vice president from Yinlong Energy.

Topics: transportation Abu Dhabi energy

Related

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
Business & Economy
Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
  • The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region
  • Saudi Arabia said 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: German auto supplier Robert Bosch has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Bosch was responding to a query from Reuters after news on Monday that Saudi Arabia would cease signing contracts with companies and commercial institutions that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.
The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates, the spokeswoman said.
Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA this month reported that 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
U.S. construction company Bechtel was named among the companies that signed the memorandum of understanding.
Saudi Arabia awarded the company a contract last year for executive project management work on the development of the primary base infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's $500 billion NEOM business zone.

Topics: Germany

Related

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
  • Sovereign wealth fund sees 81% rise in managed equity assets: Report to American authorities
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired more than $3 billion worth of stock in three US video-game makers during the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Information submitted on Tuesday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund investments included Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., said Al Sharq Business.

The PIF acquired 15 million Activision shares with a market value of almost $1.39 billion, representing 3.5 percent of the company’s total shares. The fund’s other purchases included 7.42 million Electronic Arts shares, and 3.97 million Take-Two shares worth around $1 billion and $825.5 million, representing 2.6 percent and 3.5 percent of the companies’ total issued shares, respectively.

According to combined data on investments in the e-gaming sector, the three shares were valued at approximately $3.3 billion at the end of December. MultiPlan Corp. was the PIF’s fourth new investment in Q4, with it acquiring a 7.7 percent stake in the company’s shares valued at $409.5 million for 51.3 million shares.

The total value of the PIF’s 13F (a list of managed equity assets reported to the SEC) holdings was $12.77 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $7.05 billion on Sept. 30, an increase of 81 percent.

According to the PIF, Uber Technologies Inc. had maintained the largest share in the fund’s investment portfolio on the US stock market with the fund’s ownership stabilizing at 72.8 million shares valued at $3.71 billion, representing 29 percent of its total investment value in the US market.

The PIF kept its stake in the Utilities Sector Fund with an investment value of $2.07 billion while its equity ownership of Carnival Corp. had stabilized at 50.8 million shares, valued at $1.1 billion, by the end of Q4.

The next phase of Vision 2030, unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a speech on Jan. 24 outlining the PIF’s strategy for the next five years, was a road map toward economic diversification.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance Public Investment Fund

Related

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD
Business & Economy
PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD
PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO: sources
  • Mibe, who is already a director at Honda, would replace Takahiro Hachigo, who has held the CEO post for six years
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co. will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the Japanese automaker’s research and development arm, as its new chief executive officer, two sources told Reuters.
Japan’s second-biggest automaker will announce the decision after a board meeting as early as Friday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information is not public. He will be confirmed as president and representative director at an annual shareholders’ meeting in June, they said.
Mibe, who is already a director at Honda, would replace Takahiro Hachigo, who has held the CEO post for six years. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Seiji Kuraishi will remain in his post to support Mibe, the sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether Hachigo would retain a position at Honda.
“No decisions have been made, and there is nothing we can say,” a Honda spokesman said in response to Reuters’ query about the personnel move.

Topics: Honda transportation

Related

Japan automaker Honda’s profit rises despite pandemic damage
Business & Economy
Japan automaker Honda’s profit rises despite pandemic damage
Honda confirms 17th US death in Takata airbag rupture
Business & Economy
Honda confirms 17th US death in Takata airbag rupture

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers

Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
  • Core machinery orders, a volatile but leading indicator of capital spending, unexpectedly rose in December
  • Despite the upbeat indicators, however, analysts warn the recovery momentum in the world’s third-largest economy could stall
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s exports accelerated in January, led by a jump in Chinese demand, and manufacturers’ sentiment turned positive for the first time since 2019 signalling a gradual recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump.
Core machinery orders, a volatile but leading indicator of capital spending, unexpectedly rose in December, an encouraging sign for a private sector-led recovery, even as renewed curbs to contain the pandemic weighed on business activity.
Despite the upbeat indicators, however, analysts warn the recovery momentum in the world’s third-largest economy could stall as policymakers struggle to balance the need to contain the virus against the need to revive growth and fix Japan’s dire finances.
“The economy’s recovery is pausing in the current quarter, although development of coronavirus vaccines may reduce risks ahead,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
“Uncertainty remains high for both exports and machinery orders, as delays in vaccinations or resumption of activity among the public on expectations for vaccines could heighten risks of another wave of virus resurgence.”
The indicators followed fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday that showed Japan’s economy grew more than expected, as a fast-recovering Chinese economy helped boost exports and capital expenditure.
Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday exports rose 6.4 percent in January from a year earlier, roughly in line with a 6.6 percent increase seen by economists in a Reuters poll and following a 2.0 percent gain in December.
By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, jumped 37.5 percent in the year to January, the biggest gain since April 2010, led by chip-making equipment, plastics and nonferrous metal.
The big gain is partly due to the base effect of the large decline seen a year before when the Lunar New Year holidays, which weighs on trade activity, fell in January, a ministry official said.
US-bound shipments fell 4.8 percent, dragged down by airplanes, motors and car parts. Reflecting soft domestic demand, imports fell 9.5 percent in the year to January, versus the median estimate for a 6.0 percent drop, swinging a trade balance to a deficit of 323.9 billion yen ($3.05 billion).
Analysts expect Japan’s economy to contract in the current quarter, as service consumption is hit hard by renewed state of emergency curbs issued last month and set to last until March.
Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed core machinery orders, considered an indicator of capital spending for the next six to nine months, rose 5.2 percent in December from the previous month, versus a 6.2 percent drop expected.
The government described machinery orders as picking up, marking an upgrade for the third straight month from its previous assessment that they were showing signs of a pick-up.
Raising worries about the outlook, however, manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office expected core orders to fall 8.5 percent in January-March, after advancing 16.8 percent in the previous quarter.
Japanese manufacturers’ morale turned positive for the first time since July 2019 in February, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.

Topics: Japan economy

Related

Japan starts coronavirus vaccine rollout with health care workers
World
Japan starts coronavirus vaccine rollout with health care workers
Saudi-Japan auto institute to host energy efficiency symposium
Business & Economy
Saudi-Japan auto institute to host energy efficiency symposium

Airbus looks to A321 XLR to exit virus crisis

Airbus looks to A321 XLR to exit virus crisis
Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

Airbus looks to A321 XLR to exit virus crisis

Airbus looks to A321 XLR to exit virus crisis
  • The XLR stands for extra long range and the aircraft can more than handle crossing the North Atlantic
  • An 321 XLR “costs much less to buy and service” as well as fly than a wide-body aircraft, an aviation specialist said
Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

PARIS: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit aircraft manufacturers hard but Airbus is already looking toward a new plane to help drive its recovery and get a leg up on rival Boeing.
The A321 XLR will be the latest in Airbus’s single-aisle A320 family when deliveries begin in 2023.
The XLR stands for extra long range and the aircraft can more than handle crossing the North Atlantic, opening up the possibility airlines can use it on routes that have been the preserve of wide-body long-range aircraft up to now.
Since the model was first presented at the Paris Air Show in June 2019 the aircraft has picked up more than 450 orders, including 37 last year.
Airbus, which has said its new orders plunged 65 percent in 2020 to 268, releases earnings results on Thursday.
Boeing already reported last month an annual $13.8 billion loss for its commercial aircraft division, with revenues slashed in half by the pandemic to $16.1 billion.
“The XLR continues to enjoy a very strong market demand,” Airbus commercial chief Christian Scherer said recently.
Among the 24 clients for the A321 XLR are American Airlines and compatriot United Airlines, which have ordered 50 each, while Australia’s Qantas wants 36.
The aircraft is positioned at what is known as the “middle of the market” in the aviation industry — the gap between single-aisle narrow-body aircraft and twin-aisle wide-body planes.
The only aircraft to have served this segment was the single-aisle Boeing 757, which had a range of approximately 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 kilometers), and ended production in the mid-2000s.
This was enough range for the aircraft to make it across the North Atlantic, although it was complicated for airlines to use it in practice as in case of strong winds it would need to make a refueling stop, throwing the travel plans of passengers with connecting flights into chaos.
While the longest-range aircraft so far the Airbus A320 family met the range of the Boeing 757, it is only with the XLR and its range of 4,700 nautical mile that airlines will be able to use the aircraft on North Atlantic routes without worry.
Before the pandemic the aircraft was seen as a flexible option for airlines to test and develop new routes with less traffic in a more profitable manner as it carries fewer passengers than Airbus’s wide-body aircraft, the A330 and A350.
With the pandemic having decimated air traffic, airlines are likely to have even more need for such aircraft as they rebuild their route networks.
“It’s fitting very well with the market needs,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.
“It was the case before the pandemic but we think this is going to be even more the case after the pandemic,” he added.

An 321 XLR “costs much less to buy and service” as well as fly than a wide-body aircraft, said Jerome Bouchard, an aviation specialist at consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
Especially as “pilot training — an important element of costs — can be mutualized between long-haul operations and those for short- and medium-haul flights,” he told AFP.
The various versions of the A321 account for nearly half of the 6,355 single-aisle aircraft on Airbus’s order book.
Airbus’s Scherer believes that the XLR “is going to be the main proportion of our A321s. I don’t see it as a niche.”
Boeing currently has nothing comparable to the XLR to offer.
Last year, preoccupied with the 737 MAX crisis and saddled with a debt of nearly $64 billion, Boeing decided to not go forward with what it called its New Midsize Aircraft (NMA) project.
The plan was for delivering by 2025 an aircraft that could transport up to 275 passengers nearly 9,000 km.
For Teal Group aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia, this means Airbus has seized the middle market just as “Covid-19 accelerates the shift to the middle market.”
He said “Boeing faces a very serious mid-market challenge.”
If Boeing won in the 2000s with its choice of developing the long-range B787 Dreamliner while Airbus went with the super-jumbo A380, this time the situation is reversed.
The decision to cancel the NMA “will cost Boeing dearly, at least for the decade to come,” said Bouchard.
But Boeing may not be giving up on the middle market segment.
Comments by CEO David Calhoun last month left the impression it was working on such a plan.
He said the firm was taking its time but that its engineers were advancing “so that we’re ready when that moment comes to offer a really differentiated product.”
The Aviation Week trade journal has reported that Boeing has begun to sound out its suppliers about an aircraft that could enter service at the end of the decade.

Topics: Airbus transportation Coronavirus

Related

Airbus backs jet output target amid supplier concerns
Business & Economy
Airbus backs jet output target amid supplier concerns
Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
UAE-based mother opens new cultural chapter in children’s bedtime story books
UAE-based mother opens new cultural chapter in children’s bedtime story books
Massive numbers of Palestinian voters sign up for polls
Massive numbers of Palestinian voters sign up for polls
Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
The harrowing story of Algerian student Malik Oussekine is coming to Disney+
Oussekine’s tale inspired classic 1995 French film “La Haine.” Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.