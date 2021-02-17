Saudi Arabia closes February $840m sukuk program

You are here

Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Deema Al Khudair

  • The latest announcement highlights the Kingdom’s growing leadership within the Islamic finance sector
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Debt Management Center said on Wednesday that it has closed the February 2021 issuance under the government’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The issuance size was fixed at SR3.16 billion ($840 million), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Sukuk issuances were divided into two tranches, with the first of SR1.930 billion set to mature in 2028. The second tranche of SR1.230 billion is scheduled to mature in 2033.

The latest announcement highlights the Kingdom’s growing leadership within the Islamic finance sector, which is set to continue in 2021, an expert told Arab News in January.

“The region, and specifically Saudi Arabia, is leading the Islamic finance market globally,” Fitch Ratings’ Global Head of Islamic Finance, Bashar Al-Natoor, said.

“The Kingdom has previously carried out the largest-ever sukuk offering internationally — we expect this trend to continue,” he said.

In September, the credit ratings agency Moody’s said Islamic financing in Saudi Arabia will account for 80 percent of the Kingdom’s loans in the next 12-18 months, compared with 70 percent in 2013.

Moody’s anticipates a shift to more shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products.

“A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations has spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk, Islamic products are now listed on the main market, and an Islamic mortgage refinancing businesshas been established,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-senior analyst at Moody’s.

Global Islamic finance assets are forecast to reach $3.69 trillion by 2024, according to a report released in December by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

The bank said that global Islamic finance assets increased in value by 14 percent year-on-year to $2.88 trillion in 2019, the highest recorded growth for the industry since the global financial crisis.

According to the report, the top five developed countries in Islamic finance are Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor

Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor
  • $246m cash relief sparks angry debate amid fears of looming social chaos
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese government hopes of accessing an emergency $246 million World Bank loan to help the country’s poor have been thrown into chaos as parliamentarians bicker over details of the relief package.

The World Bank cash assistance is aimed at setting up a stronger social safety net for 800,000 of Lebanon’s most vulnerable citizens amid an economic and health crisis that has left up to half the country’s population facing growing deprivation.

The spiralling collapse has led to three-digit inflation and fears that up to 20 percent of Lebanese could be plunged into extreme poverty.

With little hope of an end to the political stalemate and economic experts predicting the central bank will cut subsidies of essential goods in coming weeks, the caretaker government has been desperate to access the $246 million World Bank loan to stave off widening social chaos in the country.

The deteriorating economic situation was highlighted on Wednesday when the dollar reached 9,000 Lebanese pounds on the black market.

However, hopes the World Bank emergency cash could be used quickly were dented on Tuesday when a draft law to sign the loan treaty became the subject of a heated parliamentary debate.

While some MPs said the loan details are “ambiguous and the mechanism of distribution unclear,” others claimed that the package should be linked with a halt to smuggling across the border with Syria.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said that the government was seeking to approve projects without scrutiny due to the economic crisis and people’s pressing needs.

“This also affects Lebanon’s sovereignty,” he said.

MPs also disagreed over whether the loan should be donated to needy families at an exchange rate of 6,240 Lebanese pounds to the dollar or in US dollars.

Other MPs expressed fears the loan funds could be exploited for political purposes.

The World Bank has estimated that 1.7 million Lebanese are likely to fall into poverty, with up to 841,000 people facing food shortages.

Michel Abboud, president of Caritas-Lebanon, said that the charity has tens of thousands of struggling families on its lists.

“We have been in the social field for 50 years, and we are seeing more poor people joining the lists as a result of the loss of family income due to the exceptional situation in the country,” he said.

Following talks between the Lebanese government and the World Bank about the loan, an expert told Arab News: “Initially, the loan was worth $600 million, but during negotiations between 2011 and 2020, the amount decreased to $246 million. The World Bank had comments related to monitoring due to mismanagement, noting that Lebanon does not have clear surveys that show the poverty rate.”

Ziad Abdel Samad, executive director of the Arab NGO Network for Development, said: “The World Bank refused to hand over any money to the Lebanese authorities due to lack of trust and reforms.”

However, he said that amid the “Lebanon’s harsh reality,” the bank offered the loan to help people “survive in the face of suffocating crises.”

Samad added that “politicians defending sovereignty is an attempt for parties to further control the management of the program funds.”

International groups should be overseeing the loan distribution, he claimed.

“This aid will vanish in the crisis,” Samad said.

$12.6 trillion needs to be invested in the oil sector by 2045, says OPEC

OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, said he was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year. (Screenshot/IEF)
OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, said he was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year. (Screenshot/IEF)
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

$12.6 trillion needs to be invested in the oil sector by 2045, says OPEC

OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, said he was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year. (Screenshot/IEF)
  • OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, saw oil demand recovering over the next few years from the historic 10 percent drop last April
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: The first session of Wednesday’s International Energy Forum symposium compared the energy outlooks of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, delineating their assumptions of primary energy demand and supply over the next 24 years.

There were commonalities in terms of oil and gas still being an important part of primary energy demand, but where the two presentations differed was the magnitude of change and how fast the energy transition would impact all aspects of life across the globe.

OPEC’s head of research, Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, saw oil demand recovering over the next few years from the historic 10 percent drop last April. Demand would grow the fastest in countries such as India and China, whose gross domestic products were expected to grow by 7.5 percent and 7.4 percent, resulting in a global growth in oil demand of 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021. 

He was pleased with the OPEC+ production cuts resulting in a decline of the five-year average to 138 million bpd, compared to 267 million bpd around the middle of last year.

Al-Qahtani reiterated that all forms of energy would be needed over the next 25 years, with the share of renewables growing by 6 percent a year and the demand for natural gas growing by 21 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2045.

READ MORE: Oil producers must remain ‘extremely cautious’: Saudi energy minister

The starkest number mentioned by OPEC was the need for $12.6 trillion worth of investment into the oil sector required between 2019 and 2045, equating to an annual investment demand of $380 million per year.

The IEA was a lot more aggressive in terms of the scope and pace of energy transition between now and 2045. Its three scenarios pointed to a world of pre-pandemic recovery, a delayed recovery scenario and a sustainable development scenario and, in all of them, the absolute demand for coal and oil would decline and the share of renewables would grow commensurately.

The IEA’s director of the office for energy markets and security, Keisuke Sadamori, said the demand for electricity would grow by 4000 TW over the next 10 years to keep up with the electrification needs posed by energy transition. 

He added that energy transition would require contributions from governments in terms of policies and investments, citizens in terms of behavior, as well as requiring a step change from finance in terms of boosting clean energy.

BP’s chief economist Spencer Dale said his scenarios all had the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix declining and the share of renewable sources of energy dramatically increasing.

He reiterated the role of electricity in energy transition and the investments required in all sources of energy in order to supply sufficient energy to a growing world population.

New SME bank to help fill Kingdom’s financing gaps

Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2021
Deema A-Khudair

New SME bank to help fill Kingdom’s financing gaps

Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • The new lender will be called the Bank of Small and Medium Enterprise
Updated 17 February 2021
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to set up a bank dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises has been welcomed by industry experts in the Kingdom.

The new lender will be called the Bank of Small and Medium Enterprises and was approved by Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The SMEs Bank brings together all financing solutions under one umbrella to enable the small and medium enterprises sector to access appropriate financing and achieve stability and growth,” the Ministry of Commerce tweeted.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, deputy chairman of the National Development Fund, said the new bank would contribute to the local economy by filling funding gaps, Argaam reported.

Wassim Basrawi, who is CEO at Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurial arm Wa'ed, said the news confirmed the Kingdom’s ongoing support for the SME ecosystem and recognizing how critical these businesses were to growing and diversifying the economy.

“This is a welcome addition to the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and we’re confident this new initiative will accelerate SME growth, which has been our focus for almost a decade,” he told Arab News. “Wa’ed remains committed to supporting new ideas, solutions and products that fill critical gaps in the Kingdom’s economy.”

According to a new industry survey, Saudi Arabia reported a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology start-up sector in 2020. 

A study by data research platform Magnitt found that, last year, the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals across the Middle East and North Africa.

Figures released by the Saudi Central Bank in late January showed that, in the third quarter of 2020, the total amount of credit awarded to SMEs was SR176.2 billion ($46.99 billion), up from SR115 billion in Q3 2019 and SR106.7 billion in Q3 2018.

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
  • Ali said the first quarter of 2021 had witnessed renewed challenges that could have a bearing on its results
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Air Arabia has reported a SR20 million ($5 million) fourth-quarter profit for 2020 which, although modest, was considered good in light of the challenges facing the aviation sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier’s CEO Adel Ali told AlSharq Bloomberg.

Ali said oil prices, the gradual return of flights due to a drop in travel restrictions and the reopening of borders during the last few months of 2020 had helped contribute to profits being achieved in the final quarter of last year. 

“The conditions did not affect the delivery schedules for 120 new aircraft as of 2024,” he said, adding that the company would receive an Airbus 321 next month.

Ali said the first quarter of 2021 had witnessed renewed challenges that could have a bearing on its results, however the roll-out of vaccines worldwide would contribute “significantly to the recovery of the aviation sector” starting from the second half of this year.” 

Air Arabia has expanded its network of destinations despite the current conditions and is launching flights to Sri Lanka and Armenia this month, he said.

The CEO predicted a surge in recovery this summer, with regional travel overall returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and global travel returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years
  • Saudi Venture Capital Co. backs 17 funds, 63 startups in range of sectors
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. (SVC) has reported a 124 percent growth in its investments over the past two years.

According to data from Magnitt, its venture capital investments rose to SR570 million ($152 million) against SR255 million in 2018, the year of the company’s inception, said Asharq Business.

The report, highlighting the Kingdom’s venture capital investment system since the founding of SVC, revealed that the firm had contributed to record growth rates in all sector-related indicators.

The number of investors in Saudi startups increased by 81 percent to reach 47 new businesses compared to 26 in 2018, through 88 deals in comparison to 55 deals in 2018, an increase of 54 percent.

The grand total of SVC’s investments, through all its programs, reached SR1.017 billion and an estimated SR4.26 billion when partners’ investments were included, the report added.

SVC invested in 17 funds and 63 Saudi startups through around 88 deals with a 5-year investment span, in sectors including e-commerce, financial technology, informatics technologies and solutions, education, delivery, and transport.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of SVC, said that the Kingdom was witnessing a significant growth of investments in rapidly growing startups, capable of expanding locally and globally.

He pointed out the company’s keenness to develop the venture capital investment system in Saudi Arabia by supporting the establishment of funds and promoting investment in startups, said Asharq.

Venture capital activity had grown significantly in Saudi Arabia in recent years, with startups recording a 55 percent year-on-year jump in funding in 2020, according to a recent Magnitt report.

