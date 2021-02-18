You are here

UAE coronavirus safety violators face prison and fines

UAE coronavirus safety violators face prison and fines
A man registered before receiving a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on Feb. 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

UAE coronavirus safety violators face prison and fines

UAE coronavirus safety violators face prison and fines
  • The authority cited two federal laws in their tweet
  • The Public Prosecution said they disseminating information regarding these laws and regulations to promote public legal awareness
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Federal Public Prosecution has warned that people who willingly violate disease prevention law could face imprisonment and fines.
The authority cited two federal laws where persons infected with a communicable disease, including their close contacts, were mandated report to the health ministry or health authorities to receive treatments, and must adhere to preventive measures, state news agency WAM reported.
Another legal provision likewise states that violators face jail time or fines between $2,722 and $13,612.
The Public Prosecution said they disseminating information regarding these laws and regulations to promote public legal awareness.

Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US

Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US

Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US
  • Israeli leaders have described Iran’s ballistic missile program as a threat to Israel and the world
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday it is developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States, another layer in a defensive system built with an eye toward Iran.
Israel’s Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

“The development of Arrow-4 together with our American partners will result in a technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battlefield and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond,” Defense Minister said in a statement.
Israeli leaders have described Iran’s ballistic missile program as a threat to Israel and the world. Iran says its missile development is defensive and aimed at deterring attack.
The Defense Ministry said Israel Aerospace Industries would serve as the prime contractor for the Arrow-4. Boeing and Israel’s Elbit Systems are also part of the Arrow defense project.

 

Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention

Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention

Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention
  • Iraqi security forces close roads near the Turkish embassy in Baghdad
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi security forces on Thursday closed roads near the Turkish embassy in Baghdad after demonstrators gathered to denounce Turkish interventions in the north of the country, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Turkey re-launched military operations against what it said were elements of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party on the Iraqi-Turkish border after 13 Turkish hostages were killed, the report said.
Turkey said the hostages, who were held captive for years, were killed by the PKK. But the People’s Defense Center, which is the party’s military wing, said that Turkish forces shelled the cave, leading to the hostages’ death.
Turkey lost three of its troops during the cross-border operation while 48 PKK fighters were killed.
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to expand cross-border operations against Kurdish militants.
In a speech delivered to supporters of his ruling party, the Turkish leader said that those operations strengthened Turkey’s desire to form a safe zone along its border with northern Iraq.

Egyptian foreign minister: Egypt looking forward to Libyan elections by end of the year

Egyptian foreign minister: Egypt looking forward to Libyan elections by end of the year
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian foreign minister: Egypt looking forward to Libyan elections by end of the year

Egyptian foreign minister: Egypt looking forward to Libyan elections by end of the year
  • Eight senior Libyan officials hold key talks in Cairo amid reconciliation efforts
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed that Egypt will remain firmly involved in Libyan affairs in order to establish peace and stability there.

He spoke during a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in Cairo, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Shoukry reiterated that Egypt has made great efforts to sponsor the peace process and ceasefire in Libya. The minister said that a delegation has been sent to the Libyan capital in order to conduct political consultations with the new Libyan leadership and discuss opportunities to resume the work of the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli and the Egyptian consulate in Benghazi.

Shoukry stressed that Cairo is cooperating with other countries to preserve the unity of Libya and to hold elections by the end of the year, adding that there would also be cooperation with the UN envoy to ensure a solution to the Libyan crisis.

A high-level Libyan delegation arrived from Tripoli to Cairo on Thursday. The delegation discussed the recent developments after the Libyan national dialogue round in Switzerland.

Egyptian Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker received the Libyan delegation, which included eight senior Libyan officials, to meet with senior Egyptian officials.

Egypt intends to reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli for the first time in six years, in a shift toward a more conciliatory approach with western Libyan factions.

This comes amid preparations to form a new transitional government in the latest efforts by the UN to unify the two rival camps in the east and west of the country.

Killings surge in Syria camp housing Daesh families

Killings surge in Syria camp housing Daesh families
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

Killings surge in Syria camp housing Daesh families

Killings surge in Syria camp housing Daesh families
  • In total, 20 men and women were killed last month in the sprawling camp
  • Whatever the cause, the bloodshed points to the Daesh strength within the camp
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

BEIRUT: The deaths stacked up: a policeman shot dead with a pistol equipped with a silencer, a local official gunned down, his son wounded, an Iraqi man beheaded.
In total, 20 men and women were killed last month in the sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of the Daesh group.
The slayings in Al-Hol camp — nearly triple the deaths in previous months — are largely believed to have been carried out by Daesh militants punishing perceived enemies and intimidating anyone who wavers from their extremist line, say Syrian Kurdish officials who run the camp but say they struggle to keep it under control.
The jump in violence has heightened calls for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp, home to some 62,000 people. Those repatriations have slowed dramatically because of the coronavirus epidemic, officials say. If left there, the thousands of children in the camp risk being radicalized, local and UN officials warn.
“Al-Hol will be the womb that will give birth to new generations of extremists,” said Abdullah Suleiman Ali, a Syrian researcher who focuses on militant groups.
It has been nearly two years since the US-led coalition captured the last sliver of territory held by the Daesh group, ending their self-declared caliphate that covered large parts of Iraq and Syria. The brutal war took several years and left US-allied Kurdish authorities in control of eastern and northeast Syria, with a small presence of several hundred American forces still deployed there.
Since then, remaining Daesh militants have gone underground in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, continuing an insurgency. Though attacks in Syria are lower than they were in late 2019, Daesh sleeper cells continue to strike Syrian government troops, forces of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and civilian administrators.
Al-Hol houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of Daesh militants — more than 80 percent of its 62,000 residents are women and children. The majority are Iraqis and Syrians, but it includes some 10,000 people from 57 other countries, housed in a highly secured separate area known as the Annex. Many of them remain die-hard Daesh supporters.
The camp has long been chaotic, with the hardcore militants among its population enforcing their will on others and seeking to prevent them from cooperating with Kurdish authorities guarding it.
Daesh cells in Syria are in contact with residents of the camp and support them, said a senior Kurdish official Badran Cia Kurd. “Anyone who tries to reveal these contacts or stops dealing with Daesh is subjected to death,” he said.
The US-backed SDF tweeted last week that, backed by air surveillance from the coalition, they detained an Daesh family smuggler in the area of Hadadia near the camp.
“There are several reasons behind the increase of crime including attempts by Daesh members to impose their ideology in the camp against civilians who reject it,” said Ali, the researcher.
Of the 20 killings at Al-Hol in January, at least five of the dead were female residents of the camp, according to the Rojava Information Center, an activist collective that tracks news in areas controlled by the SDF. All the victims were Syrian or Iraqi citizens, including a member of the local police force, and most were killed in their tents or shelters at night, RIC said.
Most of the victims were shot in the back of their heads at close range, according to RIC and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor.
On Jan. 9, a gunman killed a policeman in the camp using a silencer-equipped pistol, then as other police chased him, he threw a hand grenade that seriously wounded the patrol commander, the Observatory said. The same day, an official with a local council dealing with Syrian civilians in the camp was shot to death and his son critically wounded.
In another case, an Iraqi camp resident was decapitated, his head found some distance from his body, RIC reported. It is believed he was killed on suspicion he was cooperating with authorities.
Kurdish security officials did not respond for questions from The Associated Press about the situation.
The immediate cause for the jump in killings was not known. In November, Kurdish authorities began an amnesty program for the 25,000 Syrian citizens in the camp, allowing them to leave.
Some speculate that, since those taking amnesty must register and work with authorities, the program may have prompted slayings to keep residents in line. Many Syrians fear leaving the camp because they may face revenge attacks in their hometowns from those who suffered under Daesh rule.
Whatever the cause, the bloodshed points to the Daesh strength within the camp. The local civilian Kurdish authority known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria warned in late January that some sides are trying to revive Daesh and the authority cannot face this crisis on its own.
Daesh supporters in the camp carry out trials against residents suspected of opposing them and kill defendants, and authorities have uncovered several Daesh cells inside, it said. “Contacts are ongoing between the camp and Daesh commanders outside who direct their members inside,” it said.

Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?

Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?
Updated 18 February 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?

Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?
  • The 85-year-old repeatedly said he won’t, but as election approaches there are signs he is planning do so
Updated 18 February 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who signed the decree for this year’s elections, has yet to announce whether he intends to run for president.

In the past 10 years, he said on at least three occasions that if and when elections take place he will not stand. But Fatah strongman Jibril Rajoub has repeatedly stated that 85-year-old Abbas is the party’s only candidate for president.

Polls conducted as recently as December suggest that Abbas would lose in a head-to-head contest against Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Under the current power-sharing understanding between Fatah and Hamas, however, the Islamist movement has agreed not to challenge the Fatah nominee.

While the largely youthful Palestinian population under occupation has not known any leader other than Abu Mazen (Abbas’s nom de guerre), he faces a mix of apathy and rejection.

Senior advisers to the president told Arab News that it is “too early” to talk about the presidential race, scheduled for July 31, because all attention now is on making sure the legislative elections take place on May 22 and a new government is formed to represent all of the Palestinian areas occupied in 1967.

Najeeb Qadoumi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, told Arab News that the Palestinian leader’s achievements cannot be dismissed. Abbas persuaded 138 nations in the UN general assembly to recognize Palestine as a nonmember observer state, he said, and also stood up to “the most powerful man in the world,” US President Donald Trump, in defeating the so-called “deal of the century.”

Qadoumi highlighted Abbas’s boycott of the Trump administration after it moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem and announced its vision for peace that included the annexation of a third of the West Bank. US President Joe Biden and his team have announced that they plan to reverse many of Trump’s decisions that affected Palestinians, including its legalization of Israeli settlement activities. The new US administration also unambiguously stated its support for a two-state solution, and has resumed dialogue with the Palestinians.

SPEEDREAD

Polls conducted as recently as December suggest that Mahmoud Abbas would lose in a head-to-head contest against Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

While many in Fatah’s Central Committee favor Abbas as a consensus leader, it is still unclear whether he will decide to run for the highest office. However his followers have in recent weeks noticed a sharpening of nationalistic rhetoric from him, especially in publicly disclosed statements encouraging Palestinians in the Jordan Valley to resist Israeli policies and attempts at settlement expansion.

“These are the words of a man who is planning to run,” a senior Palestinian leader told Arab News.

Whether his previous statements that he would not run were genuine or a bluff, if he does decide to stand he will have a significant problem to deal with: The publicly announced intention of imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti to run for president from behind the bars of an Israeli cell, where he has been held for almost 20 years.

The most recent poll suggested that if Barghouti runs, he could expect to receive 62 percent of the Palestinian vote. His ally Hatem Abdel Qader, a Fatah leader in Jerusalem, said Barghouti has no plans to run for the legislative council and will only stand for president.

Fatah Central Committee member Hussein Sheikh visited Barghouti in jail on Feb. 11 and reportedly offered him top spot on the Fatah list of candidates, along with the chance to name 10 others on the party’s official list, but the offer was rejected.

A possible compromise solution that has been suggested is the creation of the office of vice president and have the Fatah ticket include candidates for both positions. However this would require a change in the law that could only be implemented after the elections for the legislative council take place.

If it happens, Barghouti could be included on the ticket as the candidate either for president or vice president, which could help increase his chances for release, especially considering Abbas’s age.

