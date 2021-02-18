You are here

  • Home
  • 54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic
Scores of international companies were lining up to enter the Saudi market despite the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvcb6

Updated 11 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic

54% rise in companies setting up in Saudi Arabia in 2020, despite pandemic
  • The desire by firms to work in the Kingdom had accelerated in line with the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment
  • Last year, AstroLabs assisted 44 companies wishing to do business in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Scores of international companies were lining up to enter the Saudi market despite the ongoing global economic fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a government-accredited incubator.
The desire by firms to work in the Kingdom had accelerated in line with the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan, said AstroLabs founder Muhammed Mekki.
“The interesting thing to note is that despite the pandemic and the uncertain global economic conditions, there’s been an accelerating interest in companies expanding into the Kingdom from around the world,” he told Arab News.
Last year, as many economies took a hit from the global health crisis, AstroLabs – the first international incubator accredited in the Kingdom – assisted 44 companies wishing to do business in Saudi Arabia, a 54 percent increase on 2019.
AstroLabs, which has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Jeddah has helped more than 100 companies set up in the Kingdom since 2018, the year it was given a foreign investment license by the Saudi government.
And Mekki expected another 110 firms to establish business operations in the country this year, “surpassing the total number we supported in the previous three years combined.”
He added: “We currently have hundreds of companies in our pipeline from all over the world.”
He attributed the trend to pent-up demand, but said the uptick was mainly due to a new regulatory regime that allowed for more flexibility and independence for businesses, such as the removal of ownership limits for foreign strategic investors.
“Although it’s not typically a time for companies to be expanding, opening new offices, and exploring new geographies, the Saudi case is unique because of this confluence of pent-up demand and the latest changes that have happened that have put a real spotlight on the Saudi market.”
The UN Conference on Trade and Development recently published a report tracking the positive performance of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Saudi Arabia, which it also chalked up to the regulatory changes.
According to the study’s findings, FDI flows increased by 7 percent between 2018 and 2019, reaching $4.6 billion, and preliminary data showed inflows to Saudi Arabia in the first half of last year rose by 12 percent to $2.6 billion.
The Kingdom also moved up 30 places from the year before in the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Report. It ranked 62nd and was the most improved out of all 190 economies.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would stop contracting with international companies that did not have regional headquarters in Riyadh.
Mekki said: “Many of the international companies we are setting up in Saudi Arabia are establishing a local office to bid on the various government projects currently being tendered.”
He noted that AstroLabs’ clients were already aware that government tenders were being limited to Saudi-based companies.
“The future policy announcement requiring regional headquarters to be based in the Kingdom is an extension on the same trajectory,” he added.
Managed cloud kitchen platform Kitopi recently expanded into Saudi Arabia. Its chief executive officer and co-founder, Mohammed Ballout, said: “Our move into KSA after Dubai was an obvious one given that Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s largest economy.
“Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic today, the Vision 2030 strategy has cleverly allowed the Kingdom to mobilize very quickly, moving away from oil-dependency,” he added.
Ballout said the ease of regulations for foreign businesses “was key to attracting startups like ours,” and he noted the Kingdom’s support for technology-driven firms and entrepreneurs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COMPANIES AstroLabs Vision 2030

Related

Update Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm

Egypt signs 10 new gold exploration contracts

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs 10 new gold exploration contracts

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The agreement focuses on potential gold extraction in nine sectors in the Eastern Desert, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources
Updated 18 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has signed ten gold exploration contracts with four companies, worth a combined value of $11.2 million.

The signing included four contracts with AKH Gold, a company affiliated with Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, with a total investment of about $4.1 million. The agreement focuses on potential gold extraction in nine sectors in the Eastern Desert, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

After the signing, Sawiris said that the new mining law and its executive regulations gave incentives for international and Egyptian mining companies.

Sawiris emphasized that Egypt possesses large mineral resources that will be important to support the national economy, and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in developing the mining sector.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world.

The minister said the success of the first auction in November was a strong indication of the continued development of the country’s mining sector.

The minister also signed three contracts with the Canadian company Red Sea Resources, to mine for gold in five areas, with a total investment of about $5.5 million.

The Mineral Resources Authority has also signed two contracts worth $1 million with the North Africa Mining and Petroleum Co., and a fourth contract worth $636,000 with the Obaid Al Abdi Contracting Co.

The authority had previously signed five contracts for gold research and exploration as part of the winning bids, with total investments estimated at $13 million. The contracts were with the Canadian Lotus Gold Co., the Egyptian company Mining and Manufacturing Co. (MEDAF), and the Egyptian Ebdaa for Gold Mining Co.

Topics: business economy Egypt Gold

Related

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Business & Economy
Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021
Updated 18 February 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021

Egypt set to exceed 215,000 hotel rooms by end of 2021
  • Egypt’s hotel capacity currently stands at 205,000 rooms and is set to exceed 215,000 rooms by the end of 2021
  • The country allowed the resumption of international tourism at the beginning of July 2020 in 3 governorates
Updated 18 February 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has completed construction on 4,000 new hotel rooms, which will enter into service once global travel restrictions are lifted, according to a source at the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism.
Egypt’s hotel capacity currently stands at 205,000 rooms and is set to exceed 215,000 rooms by the end of 2021, an increase of 4.8 percent.
Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for the Control of Hotel and Tourist Establishments Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said that the average tourist occupancy in hotels at the beginning of 2021 until mid-February was about 50 percent, compared to about 80 percent during the same period last year before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Egypt allowed the resumption of international tourism at the beginning of July 2020 in three governorates — the Red Sea, South Sinai and Matrouh — after initially halting all operations in mid-March 2020.
As part of the country’s latest efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to allow hotels to operate at a maximum of 50 percent.
A source said that the number of hotels that had obtained permits to receive tourists had reached 725 fixed properties and 75 floating hotels in Luxor and Aswan.
The Ministry of Tourism has launched the “Shatty Fe Masr” initiative to encourage local Egyptians to visit archaeological sites in areas such as Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea and Alexandria. The source estimated the number of hotels that participated in the initiative at about 150, of which more than 50 percent of them had shares of floating hotels.
The source also said, “the occupancy in Hurghada is better than Sharm El Sheikh, in light of the high percentage of local tourism from Egyptians who prefer it to any other area.”
Reuters reported in January that Egypt’s tourism revenues in 2020 decreased 70 percent to $4 billion, as the number of travelers to the country fell from 13.1 million in 2019 to 3.5 million last year. Tourism accounts for about 15 percent of Egypt’s GDP.

Topics: Egypt hotels tourism

Related

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Business & Economy
Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses, 4 dead
Middle-East
Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses, 4 dead

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Updated 18 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension

Russian direct flights to Egypt resort towns to resume after five year suspension
Updated 18 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume in March after more than five years, the head of Egypt’s civil aviation authority told Reuters on Thursday.
Flights to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.
Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both towns from March 28, Ashraf Noweir said.

Topics: Egypt Russia flights

Related

Security and aviation experts inspect Hurghada airport to prepare for return of Russian tourists
Middle-East
Security and aviation experts inspect Hurghada airport to prepare for return of Russian tourists
Putin halts Egypt flights; 45,000 stranded
Middle-East
Putin halts Egypt flights; 45,000 stranded

Saudi defense firms set for IDEX 2021

Saudi defense firms set for IDEX 2021
Updated 18 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi defense firms set for IDEX 2021

Saudi defense firms set for IDEX 2021
  • The Kingdom will participate in the event, which starts on Monday
Updated 18 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian companies are preparing to participate in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi next week.

The investment ministry, along with other Saudi bodies and firms will be taking part under the slogan “Invest in Saudi Arabia”.

The Kingdom will participate in the event, which starts on Monday, though the Saudi pavilion, led and organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event will host international leaders and developers of the latest defense and security technologies across land, sea and air defense. 

Saudi Arabia’s aims to localize 50 per cent of its military expenditure by 2030 in a move to grow the local defense industry and reduce reliance on imported weaponry.

A major part of this shift will be securing investment in the Kingdom's growing defense industry including through events like IDEX.

GAMI and 12 other major Saudi companies specializing in the military and security will introduce developments in Saudi military technology at the event.

The five-day exhibition will offer opportunities to forge relations between Saudi Arabia and other defense investors across the world.  

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the exhibition will be a hybrid of virtual and in person showcasing.

Topics: saudi defense IDEX 2021

Related

Update IDEX 2019: UAE armed forces sign new defense deals
Business & Economy
IDEX 2019: UAE armed forces sign new defense deals
Saudi Arabia to host massive defense exhibition to rival IDEX
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host massive defense exhibition to rival IDEX

US aviation giant reinforces foothold in KSA

US aviation giant reinforces foothold in KSA
Updated 18 February 2021
Shane McGinley

US aviation giant reinforces foothold in KSA

US aviation giant reinforces foothold in KSA
  • Boeing established an office in Riyadh in 1982. The company was renamed Boeing Saudi Arabia in 2013 to reflect the broad scope of activities
Updated 18 February 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s focus on localizing its defense requirements will not impact Boeing’s operations in the country as the US aviation giant has had a long relationship with the Kingdom and employs thousands of Saudi nationals.

Company executives also remain confident amid Monday’s announcement that Saudi Arabia will stop signing contracts with foreign companies that do not have a significant presence in the country.

“We have had a 75-year relationship with the Kingdom,” Torbjorn Sjogren, Boeing’s international government and defense vice president, said ahead of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) taking place in Abu Dhabi next week. 

“As things stand today, we have more than 2,200 people employed through the various Boeing entities, including the joint ventures in which we are still a partner.”

Boeing’s relationship with the Kingdom began on Feb. 14, 1945, when then-US President Franklin D. Roosevelt presented a twin-engine DC-3 Dakota airplane to King Abdul Aziz.

Boeing established an office in Riyadh in 1982. The company was renamed Boeing Saudi Arabia in 2013 to reflect the broad scope of activities, ranging from Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) to Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Global Services programs.

“Boeing Saudi Arabia is a Saudi company with Saudi leadership, and the majority of our employees in that company are Saudis,” Sjogren said.

“We are absolutely committed to Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and we continue to work, as we speak, with our stakeholders in the Kingdom to execute on that vision. That is based on the work that we have done over the past decades.”

BDS said its production backlog now stands at SR228.8 billion ($61 billion), with 32 percent of that coming from outside the US. Over the next five years, BDS is pursuing $170 billion across 41 countries in international defense and services opportunities.

Last month, Walid Abdulmajid Abukhaled, the CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the company charged with expanding the Kingdom’s indigenous defense industry, said he has set a goal to see 60 percent or more of the Kingdom’s defense requirements from local companies by 2030.

Sjogren said he did not see this as a threat to Boeing’s operations in the Kingdom: “We stand ready to discuss any new requirements, obviously, as they arise.”

Despite the challenges presented by the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Boeing said demand for its government service business remains stable. It expects the sector to be worth $1.4 trillion over the next decade, with the Middle East representing $195 billion of the market as more than half of that will be dedicated to defense and security services.

Topics: US aviation Saudi Arabia Boeing

Related

Nearly two years after the second of two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes that killed 346 people in all, Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims' families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
World
Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes
European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 MAX to fly again
Business & Economy
European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 MAX to fly again

Latest updates

Colorful Pakistani ‘boat art’ rules the waves
Colorful Pakistani ‘boat art’ rules the waves
Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services
Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services
Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections
Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections
Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss petroleum investment opportunities
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Jane Chapple-Hyam and Hollie Doyle plotting successful course for Albadri at Saudi Cup
Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam (R) landed in Riyadh earlier in the week and has already seen Albadri, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle (L), have a few positive run outs on the track. (AFP/File Photos)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.