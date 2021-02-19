Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions imposed by Trump

You are here

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran would “immediately reverse” its retaliatory measures if the US “unconditionally & effectively” lifts “all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labelled by Trump.” (File/AFP)
  • He said Iran agreed with the Biden administration’s decision to reverse the widely discredited claim by its predecessor
TEHRAN: Iran on Friday renewed its call for the US to lift all sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump, after an offer for talks from new President Joe Biden’s administration.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran would “immediately reverse” its retaliatory measures if the US “unconditionally & effectively” lifts “all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labelled by Trump.”
He said Iran agreed with the Biden administration’s decision to reverse the widely discredited claim by its predecessor that the UN had imposed new nuclear sanctions.

  • ‘I don’t believe in the coronavirus, I believe in God’
  • Health ministry blames ‘some people who are openly questioning the existence of the pandemic’
BAGHDAD: In the busy emergency room of Baghdad’s main public hospital, Ali Abbas stood face uncovered, waiting for his sickly father. Dozens of other patients and their relatives mingled without masks.
It’s a scene that confounds health workers in Iraq, who warn that the country is entering a new wave of coronavirus cases, in part because many shirk precautions.
“I don’t believe in the coronavirus, I believe in God,” the 21-year-old Abbas said in the middle of the hospital floor, defying the facility’s rules requiring masks.
On Friday, Iraq was under its first full day of a new curfew imposed by the government in response to infection rates that have shot back up again after easing last autumn. The curfew runs all day Friday to Sunday, and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the rest of the week. Mosques and schools are closed, large gatherings prohibited, and the wearing of masks and other protective gear will be enforced, according to a statement from the government.
A complete lockdown, including closing airports and borders, is also being considered, two government officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
New cases, down under 600 a day just a month ago, have sharply increased, reaching 3,896 a day on Feb. 18 and approaching September’s daily peak of more than 5,000. The Health Ministry says 50 percent of the new cases are from the new, more infectious strain that first broke out in the UK More than 657,000 people have been infected by the virus in Iraq and 13,220 have died since February.
Doctors told The Associated Press they’ve seen the flare-up coming for weeks. They blame a careless public and a government unable to fully enforce virus protocols.
“I am a doctor fighting public ignorance, not the pandemic,” said Mohammed Shahada, a pulmonologist at Baghdad’s Al-Zahra Hospital.
At Al-Zahra Hospital, the year began with just four patients in the 90-bed isolation ward. By the start of February, that jumped to 30 severe virus patients. Shahada expects more in the coming weeks.
At his private clinic, some patients have walked out rather than abide by his strict face mask requirement, he said.
Ismail Taher, a doctor at Baghdad’s Sheikh Zayed hospital, estimated that only one in 10 people walking into his hospital wear masks.
The Health Ministry said earlier this month that a new wave was being driven by religious activities — including Friday prayers and visits to shrines — and large crowds in markets, restaurants, malls and parks, where greetings with handshakes and kisses are the norm.
The ministry also blamed “some people who are openly questioning the existence of the pandemic.”
That’s a common sentiment.
“It’s just the flu,” said Yahya Shammari, a 28-year-old college graduate. “I went to the hospital twice with no mask on and I didn’t get infected.”
Rahem Shabib, 32, said he noticed how infection rates dipped following the Shiite Muslim Arbaeen pilgrimage in October. “So, God is stronger than COVID-19,” he said.
Mac Skelton, a medical sociologist at the American University of Iraq in Sulaimaniyah, said the dismissive attitude was not so much rooted in ignorance as in the realities Iraqis face.
Iraqis have endured so many calamities the past few decades, including wars, political violence and sanctions, that COVID-19 “may not stack up as a major problem,” he said.
Also, government pandemic policies, centered on hospitals, don’t mesh with how Iraqis cope with illness, said Skelton. Amid years of instability, Iraqis had to come up with their own strategies, because health care was either not available or they distrusted hospitals, which at the height of sectarian fighting became dangerous places to go to.
So, they seek out pharmacists, nurses, help from neighbors, or even cross borders to treat illness.
“Most doctors are not that surprised, they know patients would refuse to go to hospital unless they were gasping for air and had no choice,” said Skelton, director of the university’s Institute of Regional and International Studies.

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions
ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT: The US military is looking for fallback bases in Saudi Arabia to prevent its troops deployed there from becoming obvious targets in the event of tensions with Iran, a senior US military official said Thursday.
“We are not looking for new bases. I want to be clear on that,” said General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command (Centcom), during a tour of the Middle East.
“What we would like to do, without shutting down these (current) bases .... is to have the ability to go to other bases to operate in a period of heightened risk,” he explained.
“These are things that any prudent military planner would want to do to increase their flexibility, to make it more difficult for the adversary to target them.”
The Wall Street Journal reported on plans for ports and air bases in the kingdom’s western desert, which the US military would seek to develop as positions to be used if war were to break out with Iran.
At the year’s end, the US military deployed the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the region and had two B-52 bombers overfly the area.
The show of force was intended to deter Tehran from carrying out any attack on US forces on the first anniversary of the assassination by US forces of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
President Joe Biden’s administration said Thursday it was ready to meet with Iranian officials under EU auspices to jumpstart diplomacy, and reversed Trump’s widely derided contention that the United Nations had imposed new sanctions on Iran.
Even close US allies had dismissed the argument and the United Nations said that no such additional sanctions had come into force.

Surge in Houthi violence is sign of desperation, says Saudi envoy

Surge in Houthi violence is sign of desperation, says Saudi envoy
  • Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s representative to the UN, believes militias in Yemen sense global mood is shifting against them
  • He calls on other nations to back up concern about plight of Yemeni people with “appropriate contributions, donations and physical support”
NEW YORK: After an intense, two-hour meeting of the Security Council to discuss the crisis in Yemen, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN paused to reflect on the recent escalation of Houthi aggression in the country.

In an interview with Arab News on Thursday, Al-Mouallimi said that the surge in violence is a sign of “the state of desperation the Houthis find themselves in,” their apprehension about a shift in the mood of the international community against them, and their failures on the battlefield, where they have suffered “tremendous setbacks.”

Houthi hostilities have increased in many parts of the country, including an offensive launched against the last stronghold of the Yemeni government in oil-rich Marib. More than a million civilians have taken refuge there and the specter of yet another humanitarian catastrophe is looming. Meanwhile Houthi attacks on civilian targets in the Kingdom also continue.

This increase in violence comes less than a month after the Biden administration, which is intent on finding a solution to the situation in Yemen, moved into the White House.

Al-Mouallimi suggested that the Houthis sense a political and military breakthrough might therefore be in sight, and so have “desperately” resorted to “further sabotaging the peace process” by launching attacks that can only hamper the peace efforts of Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, and preventing the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid.

 

“The (Trump) administration in its last few months was extremely preoccupied with other activities and concerns,” said Al-Mouallimi. “The (Biden) administration is determined to find a solution and it will very soon be clearly evident that finding a solution requires dealing with the Houthis in a manner that repulses their offensive and curtails their demands and ambitions.”

Richard Mills, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council on Thursday that the Biden administration is “committed to helping our partners defend themselves from attacks, such as the Houthi attack that struck a civilian airliner at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Feb. 10, (and) will continue to enforce existing UN and US sanctions on certain members of Ansarallah (the official name for the Houthi movement), and we will closely monitor the group’s activities to assess whether additional actions are warranted.”

Al-Mouallimi said Saudi authorities are ready to work with the international community to identify other possible steps that could be taken “either on the battleground or on the political front.”

He added: “We stand ready to pursue all possible options and consider all other avenues that may be open to us, to the Americans, and to the international community.”

 

As he briefed the Security Council on Thursday, Griffiths condemned the recent spike in Houthi aggression and warned of the impending humanitarian disaster facing civilians in Marib. But he also called on the council to seize the opportunity to revitalize the political process.

Mark Lowcock, the UN’s humanitarian chief, warned the council that Yemen is rapidly heading toward “the worst famine the world has seen in decades” and that children are already “starving to death.”

“The world needs to take action now,” he added.

Switzerland and Sweden will co-host a high-level donor conference for Yemen in Geneva on March 1. Al-Mouallimi said he hopes the event will raise awareness of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in the country, and called on the international community to put its money where its mouth is and be more generous with donations to help the people of Yemen.

“It is not good enough for anybody in the international community to comment on the gravity of the situation without actually backing that comment up with the appropriate contributions, donations and physical support that may be required.”

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley, among others, has called on Gulf states to pick up the tab for the humanitarian response in Yemen, on the grounds that other rich nations are overstretched by their efforts to resolve other crises.

“They’re referring to COVID and the needs that came as a result of the COVID crisis,” said Al-Mouallimi. “Well, we are facing the same crisis and we are not hiding behind it to shy away from our responsibility.

 

“The reality is this: the humanitarian need in Yemen is a responsibility of the entire world community. If it comes to a division of labor, we (Saudis) have taken on our shoulders much more than our share of the burden in Yemen — and elsewhere, for that matter.

“It is easy enough to be generous with someone else’s money. It is easy enough to pass the buck to the Gulf states or other corners of the world. We say ‘the buck stops here.’ It stops here, as in with the Gulf States as well as with the world community at large.”

The Houthis are backed by the Iranians, yet there was no mention of the rogue regime in Tehran by anyone during Thursday’s Security Council briefing. This “policy of appeasement, of trying to find excuses for the Iranian regime is going to backfire in the world at large,” he warned.

“It has already backfired,” he added. “When the world closed its eyes for a while, Iran went ahead and developed their nuclear program to a level that became extremely alarming.

“And the same is happening right now both in terms of the nuclear program, which Iran is continuing to develop, as well as in terms of their support to the Houthis and their stranglehold on other areas, such as Lebanon and other places in the Middle East.

 

 

 

“The Iranians have no business interfering in Lebanon or Yemen or Syria or Iraq, or anywhere else for that matter. The world community needs to wise up to that fact and assign the burden of responsibility to where it should be assigned.”

Al-Mouallimi ended the interview on a positive note by noting that the history of crises across the world teaches us that escalation is often a sign of an approaching solution.

“In Arabic we say, ‘ichtaddi ya azmatu, tanfariji:’ for a crisis to be resolved, people tend to up the ante with their positions (in an attempt) to achieve tactical advantages to improve their prospective position in any negotiated deal that may be forthcoming,” he said. “So based on that, I am optimistic that we will ultimately be able to reach a comprehensive solution in Yemen.

“We all know that the Yemeni situation can only be resolved politically, through negotiations and compromise and understanding by (all) Yemenis that … they have a common fate and they need to work together to find a reasonable conclusion to the difficulties and the differences in Yemen.”

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
Members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party take part in a protest against the detention of HDP activists in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
  • Houses of HDP members who attended peaceful demonstrations ‘have turned into prisons’
ANKARA: The debate around the closure of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) — the third biggest party in the parliament — raises the specter of crackdowns on Kurdish voters like those seen during the 1990s.
Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the alliance partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), regularly repeats his calls for banning HDP, claiming the party still has “organic” ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — an accusation that is denied by the HDP.
But sources who spoke to Arab News claim that the government is instead working on alternative plans to erode public support for the Kurdish party and paralyze its political and financial functions.
Several Kurdish parties were banned in the past, paving the way for the launch of new ones with a broader voter base almost every time.
The government currently is working on lifting the parliamentary immunity of all HDP deputies who are subject to summary of proceedings on terror charges. So far, 56 deputies from HDP have 914 summaries of proceedings against them.
When these files are examined in the parliament with the support of the AKP and its ally MHP, the deputies may be arrested due to alleged “terror” links.
Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairs of the HDP, are still behind bars on terror-related charges, while dozens of local officials from the Kurdish party were detained on Monday following the death of 13 Turkish citizens, including policemen, soldiers and intelligence officers, who were held captive by the PKK in northern Iraq.
So far, the government has taken more than 47 of the 65 municipalities won by the HDP in Kurdish-majority provinces in the 2019 local elections by replacing mayors with trustees, on the ground of “terror-related” investigations against the HDP mayors.
In a press briefing on Feb. 17, the Human Rights Association warned that the homes of HDP members who attended peaceful demonstrations have been turned into prisons due to increasing house arrest sentences.
A new survey conducted by the pro-government Optimar company found that 66 percent of respondents were in favor of banning the HDP.
In another move, the election threshold in the country may also be lowered from 10 percent to five percent.
This is also expected to lower public support for the HDP as people who are normally not core voters of the Kurdish party support it during the elections to prevent it from remaining below the threshold.
According to Roj Girasun, director of the Diyarbakir-based Rawest Research Center, discussions about banning HDP in the political scene further increase anti-AKP sentiments among Kurdish voters.
“With the executive presidential system, the weight of the political parties and the parliament almost completely lost their significance. In case of a closure of the HDP, its voters will get further motivation to support the anti-Erdogan camp in any forthcoming elections because of the increased polarization in the country,” he told Arab News.
During the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections, about 2 million young Kurds are expected to vote for the first time.
“According to our estimates, the HDP is the first choice for these new voters. The loyal voter share of the HDP is around 7-8 percent,” he said.
Now, the key question for Turkey is whether the government’s ally MHP, with its nationalistic vote potential, will exercise enough leverage on the government on the closure of the HDP.
Presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, tweeted a video on Sunday wth the message “PKK and HDP are one and the same.”
Galip Dalay, a doctoral researcher from Oxford University, thinks that debates about the HDP’s closure should be evolved around another discussion about the differentiation between what is good for Turkey and what is good for the ruling government.

Following the tragic death of Turkish officers in northern Iraq, the closure of the HDP became much more likely ...

Galip Dalay, Researcher

“Following the tragic death of Turkish officers in northern Iraq, the closure of the HDP became much more likely. I expect the government to opt for hard politics in order to overcome the failure of this rescue operation of the 13 hostages,” he told Arab News.
Experts underline that any move to ban the HDP will show that the government prioritizes its electoral advantages over the potential reactions of the international community, especially with the administration of US President Joe Biden focusing on weaknesses of democracy in its allies.
However, for Dalay, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now undecided about which option will bring him more public support in the upcoming elections.
“He is not categorically against banning the HDP. However, he may opt for bringing tougher conditions to benefit from a Treasury grant, which could lead to preventing the HDP from getting any financial assistance from the Treasury,” he said.
“With the latest wave of arrests, the government already paralyzed the HDP in a political sense by arresting top and medium-level officials of the party,” Dalay said.

Yemeni minister accuses Houthis of using displaced people as human shields in Marib

Yemeni minister accuses Houthis of using displaced people as human shields in Marib
  • Al-Aryani accused the Iran-backed Houthis of targeting displacement camps in Marib
  • The Houthi militia resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil and gas-rich city of Marib earlier this month
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Dozens of Houthis and government troops were killed on Thursday in fierce clashes in Marib with local officials and NGOs warning that the fighting will have a major impact on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Heavy fighting broke out on Thursday in Marib’s Kasara, Serwah, Murad, Jada’an, and Al-Makhdra areas as government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, fought off relentless Houthi attacks.
A local military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Arab News that 27 Houthis died along with four government troops, including a field military commander, Brig. Ahmed Al-Shara’abi. They were killed as the coalition warplanes targeted Houthi fighters and reinforcements heading to the battlefields in Marib.
Amateur videos posted on social media by government supporters showed dozens of dead Houthi fighters abandoned in the desert and mountainous areas in Marib and neighboring Jawf. Official figures say more than 700 Houthis have been killed in a week of fierce fighting in the region.
The current uptick in fighting began earlier this month when the Iran-backed Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil and gas-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last major stronghold in the northern half of the country.
Despite aggressive ground attacks and heavy missile and drone strikes on the city, the rebels have failed to advance toward the city after suffering heavy casualties.
On Thursday, Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, Yemen’s army spokesman, told Arab News that the army troops and allied tribesmen have prevented the Houthis from making any gains.
The Yemeni army officer hailed the role of the Arab coalition warplanes, which paved the way for the army troops and tribesmen as they pushed the Houthis back on Marib battlefields.
At the same time, Yemeni government officials and rights groups have repeated concerns about the impact the Houthi offensive has had on thousands of displaced people living in Marib.
Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Aryani on Thursday accused the Houthis of targeting displacement camps in Marib and using the people as human shields. He warned the rebels’ offensive would displace more than 2 million people sheltered in the city after fleeing the fighting and Houthi suppression in their home provinces.
“We call for an international investigation into the crimes of Houthi militia against displacement camps in Marib province,” the Yemeni minister said in a Twitter post. “This is a clear violation of the rules of international humanitarian law relating to the protection of civilians (during conflicts).”
The Houthi offensive has obstructed the distribution of vital humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and undermined calls for peace, the Yemeni minister said.
The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, along with 30 other local and international human rights and civil society organizations, on Wednesday wrote a joint letter to the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, urging the EU to intervene. The groups warned of a major humanitarian disaster if the Houthis invaded the city.
Abdul Rahman Barman, the president of the American Center for Justice, one of the signatories, told Arab News the rebels would persecute the 2 million displaced people who live in Marib, which would prompt them to seek refuge in other safer areas in Yemen.
“We participated in this letter as Marib hosts the biggest concentration of the displaced people in Yemen,” Barman said. “We demand the international community to use its power to pressure the Houthis and to stop their assault on Marib.”

