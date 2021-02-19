You are here

  • Home
  • IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources

IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources

IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources
The UN nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44gpq

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources

IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources
  • The find and Iran’s response risk hurting efforts by the new US administration to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal
  • US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA/PARIS: The UN nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say, and it is preparing to rebuke Tehran for failing to explain, possibly complicating US efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy.
The find and Iran’s response risk hurting efforts by the new US administration to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, which President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump abandoned.
Although the sites where the material was found are believed to have been inactive for nearly two decades, opponents of the nuclear deal, such as Israel, say evidence of undeclared nuclear activities shows that Iran has not been acting in good faith.
Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, declined to comment, as did the IAEA itself.
A senior Iranian official said: “We have nothing to hide. That is why we allowed the inspectors to visit those sites.”
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to lift sanctions reimposed by Trump, or it will halt snap IAEA inspections under the deal, which lifted sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program. Next week is also when the IAEA is expected to issue a quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear activities.
Seven diplomats told Reuters the agency will use that opportunity to rebuke Iran for failing to explain to its satisfaction how the uranium particles wound up at two undeclared sites. The rebuke could come either in the quarterly report or in an additional report released the same day.
US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003, which Iran denies. The 2015 nuclear deal effectively drew a line under that past, but Iran is still required to explain evidence of undeclared past activities or material to the IAEA.
The material was found during snap IAEA inspections that were carried out at the two sites in August and September of last year, after Iran barred access for seven months.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that radioactive material was found in the samples taken by inspectors at the two sites, although the newspaper did not specify what the material was.
Four diplomats who follow the agency’s work closely told Reuters the material found in those samples was uranium.
Identifying the material as uranium creates a burden on Iran to explain it, as enriched uranium can be used in the core of a nuclear weapon. Iran is obliged to account for all uranium so the IAEA can verify it is not diverting any to a weapons program.
Two of the sources said the uranium found last year was not enriched. But nevertheless, its presence suggests undisclosed nuclear material or activities at the sites, which Iran would have had to declare.
The IAEA’s full findings are a closely guarded secret within the agency and only a small number of countries have been informed of the specifics.
Five diplomats said that after the IAEA confronted Iran with the findings it gave unsatisfactory answers. Two of them said Iran told the agency the traces were the result of contamination by radioactive equipment moved there from another site, but the IAEA checked and the particles at the sites did not match.
One diplomat briefed on the exchanges but not the detailed findings said Iran had given “implausible answers,” describing Iran’s response as “typical delaying tactics.”
The agency has said it suspects one of the sites hosted uranium conversion work, a step in processing the material before enrichment, and the other was used for explosive testing.
The seven diplomats said they expect the agency to call Iran out for having failed to explain the traces found at the two sites, as well as over its continued failure to explain material found previously at another site in Tehran, Turqazabad.
Diplomats said it remained unclear whether the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, which meets the week after the quarterly report, would take action condemning Iran. Several said the focus was on efforts to salvage the 2015 deal by bringing Washington back into it.
“Everyone is waiting on the Americans,” one diplomat said.

Topics: Iran IAEA uranium

Related

Update US President Joe Biden speaks to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, from the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Biden: US must address Iran's ‘destabilizing activities’
EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says
Middle-East
EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says

Biden: US must address Iran's ‘destabilizing activities’

US President Joe Biden speaks to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, from the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, from the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
Agencies

Biden: US must address Iran's ‘destabilizing activities’

US President Joe Biden speaks to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, from the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
  • Biden said his administration was "prepared to re-engage in negotiations" with the UN Security Council on Tehran's nuclear program
  • "We must address Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East," he added
Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Friday it was imperative that the United States work with other leading global powers to curb Iran’s “destabilizing” nuclear ambitions.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Biden said his administration was “prepared to re-engage in negotiations” with the UN Security Council on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We must address Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East,” Biden said. “We will work with our European and other partners as we proceed.”

Shortly afterwards, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that the US has no plan to withdraw so-called "snapback" sanctions against Iran in anticipation of joining talks with Europe on the Iranian nuclear program.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as US President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, Psaki said "there is no plan to take additional steps" on Iran in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation."

The Biden administration announced Thursday its desire to reengage Iran, and it took action at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

The president also told the Munich conference his administration was fully committed to NATO and its principle that an attack on one member of the transatlantic alliance is an attack on all.

“The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses,” Biden said.

“An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakeable vow.”

Biden also addressed economic and national security challenges posed by Russia and China, as well as the two-decade war in Afghanistan, where he faces a May 1 deadline to remove the remaining 2,500 US troops under a Trump administration negotiated peace agreement with the Taliban.

* With AP, AFP and Reuters

Topics: US President Joe Biden US Iran Munich Security Conference

Related

EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says
Middle-East
EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says
Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Middle-East
Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists

Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border
  • The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline
  • The military said it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people” and smuggle drugs into Jordan
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

AMMAN: Jordanian troops clashed with drug smugglers on the border with Syria on Friday, killing two people and seizing a shipment of hashish and amphetamines, the military said.
The military said it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs” into Jordan. The statement said “rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third.” It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.
The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.
Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Topics: Jordan Captagon Syria

Related

Special Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees
Middle-East
Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees
Jordan reports high adherence to COVID-19 protocols in schools as students return
Middle-East
Jordan reports high adherence to COVID-19 protocols in schools as students return

Equatorial Guinea to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

Equatorial Guinea to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

Equatorial Guinea to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

Equatorial Guinea to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem
  • President Teodoro Obiang Nguema announced the planned move in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Equatorial Guinea is only the second African country to announce it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following Malawi
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Equatorial Guinea is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Friday, following the controversial lead of former US president Donald Trump.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema announced the planned move in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, Netanyahu’s office said.
The embassy is currently located in Herzliya, just outside the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.
Equatorial Guinea is only the second African country to announce it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following Malawi in November.
Breaking with a longstanding international consensus against recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital until the Palestinian conflict is resolved, Trump in December 2017 recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced he would move the US embassy.
Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has said he does not intend to overturn the relocation, which was carried out in May 2018.
Israel considers the holy city its eternal, indivisible capital, but the Palestinians want east Jerusalem, which Israel seized in the Six-Day War of 1967, as the capital of their future state.
Three African countries — Ivory Coast, Kenya and Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) — have had embassies in Jerusalem in the past but all moved them after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Topics: Equatorial Guinea Israel Jerusalem Teodoro Obiang Nguema Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Malawi to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Malawi to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem
France wins against Equatorial Guinea in mansion row
World
France wins against Equatorial Guinea in mansion row

EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says

EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says

EU aims for meeting on Iran nuclear deal with US, official says
  • The US said Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to an agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons
  • Iran began breaching the deal in 2019, about a year after Trump withdrew and reimposed US economic sanctions
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union is working on organizing an informal meeting with all participants of the Iran nuclear deal and the United States, which has already signalled willingness to join any gathering, a senior EU official said on Friday.
Iran’s foreign minister said earlier this month he was open to the EU, which helped negotiate the 2015 accord, playing a role to help bring Washington back into the deal it quit under former President Donald Trump.
No invitations have been sent and there is no time frame for the meeting, but world powers want to revive the nuclear deal as quickly as possible, the official said.
“I don’t think Iran will say no to any practical attempt for an informal meeting, with all the countries around the table, that would be a basis for putting the JCPOA back on track,” the official said, referring to the accord’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join EU foreign ministers by video link on Monday and is expected to raise the issue of policy on Iran, although diplomats do not envisage a detailed discussion.
The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to an agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly three years ago.
Iran began breaching the deal in 2019, about a year after Trump withdrew and reimposed US economic sanctions, and has accelerated its breaches in recent months.
The EU official said Washington had already responded positively to the idea of an EU invitation to talks between Iran and the six major powers who signed the original agreement: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Topics: EU nuclear deal Iran US

Related

Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Middle-East
Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Update Foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain met in Paris to discuss security in Iran and the region, and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken joined them by videoconference on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Twitter/@GermanyDiplo)
Middle-East
US and European trio reaffirm determination to limit Iranian nuclear research

Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists

Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists

Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
  • Latest condemnation follows jail term for theater photographer
  • CPJ: ‘Iran has created a revolving cell door policy with regards to imprisoning journalists’
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the Iranian regime’s use of “baseless charges” to suppress journalists in the country following the arrest and sentencing of a theater and cinema photographer.

“Instead of trying to rehabilitate its international image, Iran has instead created a revolving cell door policy with regards to imprisoning journalists,” said Justin Shilad, senior Middle East and North Africa researcher at the CPJ.

The latest condemnation follows the arrest of cultural reporter and theater photographer Nooshin Jafari.

She was sentenced to a total of four years in prison for “spreading anti-establishment propaganda” and “insulting sanctities,” in a case that remained in appeal until Feb. 13.

The CPJ reported that her appeals had been rejected by the Iranian judiciary, and that she has now been taken to Qarchak prison — notorious for being a hive of extrajudicial killings, torture and human rights abuses.

“Iranian authorities must free Nooshin Jafari immediately and stop imprisoning the country’s journalists on baseless charges,” Shilad said.

The CPJ derided her arrest in 2019 as “outrageous.” It also drew widespread condemnation from rights groups and Iranians inside the country — including from celebrities.

Other rights groups and international bodies have repeatedly spoken out against the regime’s dismal treatment of journalists, with female reporters finding themselves at the sharp end of Tehran’s repression.

Last year, a group of UN human rights experts said: “Reports also indicate a pattern of gender-based harassment, targeting women journalists since 2009.”

That harassment, they said, involves “the dissemination of false stories, spreading of rumours and slander, usually with highly misogynistic contents and threats of sexual violence.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Update Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam who encouraged 2017 protests
Media
Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam who encouraged 2017 protests
Update Outrage as Iran hangs dissident journalist
Media
Outrage as Iran hangs dissident journalist

Latest updates

IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources
IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from: Sources
Shane Foley claims Jockeys Challenge ahead of Saudi Cup day
The overall International Jockeys Challenge winner Shane Foley (R), Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi (C) came in second, with veteran American Mike Smith (L) third. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
Improved global rankings reflect strides being made by Saudi universities
Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi World Cup qualifier goes ahead in March as bulk of matches postponed
Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia's national team will be one of the few to get back to 2022 World Cup qualification action in March. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.