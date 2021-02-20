You are here

Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process

Jan Kubis, the UN’s Special Envoy for Libya. (UN photo)
Jan Kubis, the UN’s Special Envoy for Libya. (UN photo)
Gen. Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libya National Army. (AFP)
Gen. Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libya National Army. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

  • During his first visit to Libya, Jan Kubis also met interim leaders to discuss progress in implementing political roadmap
Updated 20 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: As part of efforts to unite rival Libyan factions as the country prepares for national elections on Dec. 24, Jan Kubis, the UN’s Special Envoy for Libya, met on Friday in Benghazi with Gen. Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA).

The UN Support Mission in Libya said that Haftar and Kubis agreed on the importance of all parties in Libya working to ensure the elections go ahead as planned. They also discussed ways to speed up the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the country, and the reopening of a key coastal road linking Tripoli in the west with Benghazi.

Since 2015, Libya has been split between two rival authorities: the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west of the country, and the LNA-backed House of Representatives in the east.

On Thursday, Kubis and his team visited Tripoli to meet two members of the three-person interim Libyan Presidential Council: President-designate Mohamed Almenfi and Abdullah El-Lafi.

They discussed ways in which the UN can support the implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) political roadmap, which was agreed in Tunis in November, including the holding of an official vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Kubis is making his first visit to Libya since his appointment as special envoy by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in January. Before that the Slovakian diplomat served as the organization’s envoy to Lebanon.

LPDF delegates met in Geneva this month to elect a transitional authority tasked with guiding the country toward the “sacred goal” of national elections in December. The selection of an interim Presidential Council and prime minister was hailed as a milestone in a political process that seeks to reunite the fractured country and end its protracted war.

Kubis also met the GNA’s minister of defense and other senior officials from the Defense Ministry, during which they discussed the security situation in the country and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

And during talks with the head of the electoral commission, Kubis said that the UN stands ready to provide all necessary technical support to ensure the success of the democratic process.

It remains to be seen what effects the discussions Kubis has had this week will have on progress in the efforts to deploy ceasefire monitors and encourage mercenaries and other foreign forces to leave Libya.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said that while there is no news yet on whether foreign fighters are departing, “this is something we’re discussing with the parties on the ground.”

He added: “Mr. Kubis will continue with his work on that, just as he has been continuing to work with the various parties on the ground regarding the question of the deployment of ceasefire monitors.

“We are not yet ready to proceed with the deployment but it is something that is being taken up by the various parties and at the Joint Military (Commission).”

He said that work was continuing with all parties in Libya to prepare for the arrival of the monitors and ensure that they are able to carry out their work.

“We had the Joint Military Commission meet last week to consider the next steps about operationalizing the ceasefire agreement, including timelines,” said Haq. “And, as you know … this week Mr. Kubis is following up on that issue with the various parties on the ground.

“So, we’re trying to get the ceasefire language fleshed out and the ceasefire agreement fleshed out, and then we can have a timetable for their deployment.”

Travelers arriving in Kuwait from COVID-19 hotspots must isolate in local hotels

Travelers arriving in Kuwait from COVID-19 hotspots must isolate in local hotels
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Travelers arriving in Kuwait from COVID-19 hotspots must isolate in local hotels

Travelers arriving in Kuwait from COVID-19 hotspots must isolate in local hotels
  • People arriving from other countries must isolate in local hotels for seven days at their own cost and spend another seven days at their homes
  • All passengers must register in its Kuwaitmosafer application in order to be allowed to board the plane
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Passengers arriving in Kuwait from coronavirus hotspots must quarantine in local hotels for 14 days at their own expense, Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
People arriving from other countries must isolate in local hotels for seven days at their own cost and spend another seven days at their homes, state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwaiti patients and students, unaccompanied under-18-year-old travelers, diplomats and medical staff are exempted from hotel isolation but are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.
All passengers must also register in its Kuwaitmosafer application in order to be allowed to board the plane, the statement said.
Kuwait has recorded a total of 182,460 coronavirus infections, 1,034 deaths and 170,326 recoveries after conducting 1,718,097 tests.

Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins

Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins

Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins
  • Health authorities announced new overnight curfews would begin on February 18th, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 am
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: New lockdown measures came into effect in Iraq on Friday as it recorded its highest new coronavirus caseload in 2021 — double the daily figures from less than a week ago.
Earlier this week, health authorities announced new overnight curfews would begin on February 18th, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., as well as full lockdowns on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
On its first full lockdown day on Friday, Baghdad’s main roads were clear of the usual traffic and security forces had set up new checkpoints to stop violators.
Pharmacies remained open and restaurants were allowed to provide delivery service only, but all other businesses were ordered shut.
On Thursday evening, AFP correspondents saw customers lining up outside pharmacies and supermarkets to buy face masks as the new measures included a fine of 25,000 Iraqi dinars ($17) for anyone not wearing one.
The sudden demand sent prices soaring from 2,500 IQD (less than $2) to 6,000 IQD for a box of 50 medical masks.
Iraq has been among the countries hardest-hit by coronavirus in the Middle East, with more than 660,000 reported cases and over 13,200 deaths.
On Friday, Iraq recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases compared to just 2,190 on February 13, for a population of 40 million people total, while deaths have remained relatively low at 12 per day.
After peaking in September at around 5,000 new cases per day, there had been a remarkable drop with around 800 new cases a day in December.
Encouraged by the low numbers, few wore masks in public or practiced social distancing measures, which the health ministry said subsequently contributed to a new wave.
It has also blamed the new “UK strain,” which emerged in southern England in December and is thought to be more contagious than others.
The ministry has doubled its testing to nearly 49,000 tests per day compared to around 25,000 in the autumn.
Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said Friday that most of the new infections were in western Baghdad, as well as the two shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala.
Among Najaf’s cases is 91-year-old Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Al-Fayyad, one of the top four Shiite clerics in the country led by Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.
His office confirmed that he tested positive but said his condition was stable.
Badr also told AFP that a first batch of three million doses of vaccines was due to arrive “in the coming days.”
“We have ordered three million, up to 3.5 million, vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, as well as Pfizer,” he said.

UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021

UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021

UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021
  • Guterres said he intends to extend the mandate of the tribunal for two years starting March 1
  • Lebanon is mandated to pay 49 percent of the tribunal’s costs
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has given a green light to keep the UN-backed tribunal investigating the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri operating and funded for at least this year.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the council circulated Friday that the president of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, Judge Ivana Hrdličková, informed him in November that its work wouldn’t be finished by the expiration of its mandate Feb. 28.
The judge asked for a two-year extension “to significantly advance its work toward completion,” Guterres said.
Guterres said he intends to extend the mandate of the tribunal for two years starting March 1, or until its cases are completed or available funds are exhausted “if sooner.”
Lebanon, which is mandated to pay 49 percent of the tribunal’s costs, faces a dire financial situation which has left the tribunal with a serious funding shortfall. The remaining 51 percent of the tribunal’s funding comes from voluntary contributions.
Guterres said he launched an urgent appeal to all 193 UN member states and the international community on Dec. 20 to support the tribunal, but “unfortunately, the appeal did not generate any new commitments of funds.”
Without additional funding, he said, the UN was informed that the tribunal “may not be able to carry out its mandate beyond the first quarter of 2021.”
“To bring the ongoing judicial proceedings of the Special Tribunal to an abrupt close in these circumstances would be unprecedented,” Guterres wrote. “A premature closure would have a significant impact on international justice efforts and would send a negative message to the people of Lebanon and to victims of terrorism worldwide.”
After consulting Lebanon’s government and Security Council members, Guterres said he intends to request approximately $25 million from the General Assembly, called a “subvention,” to cover the anticipated shortfall in funding from the Lebanese government and donors in 2021. This would be temporary, while the tribunal seeks additional funds, he said.
Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward, the current council president, said in a letter to the secretary-general that members approved his intention to extend the tribunal’s mandate and to request about $25 million in funds from the General Assembly for 2021.
She said this was with the understanding that the money will be reimbursed from voluntary contributions the tribunal receives, and its voluntary funding arrangements will not be changed.
“The members of the council stress that contributions from Lebanon, as well as from the donors, should remain a major source of funding for the Special Tribunal and that additional efforts should be made to avoid reliance on the subvention,” Woodward said.
Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis, which began in late 2019, is the country’s worst in modern history, with the economy contracting 19% in 2020. Tens of thousands around the country have lost their jobs, and nearly half the population of more than 6 million is living in poverty. The crash of the local currency has led to triple-digit inflation.
In early December, the World Bank said Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression” because its politicians refuse to implement reforms that would speed up the country’s recovery.
The Valentine’s Day 2005 truck bombing on Beirut’s seafront that killed former prime minister Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 sparked huge protests against Syria, which was widely seen as culpable. Damascus denied involvement but was forced to withdraw its troops from Lebanon after 29 years there.
The UN investigation into Hariri’s assassination was broadened to include 14 other Lebanese killings.
The Netherlands-based Special Tribunal sentenced Salim Ayyash, a member of the Hezbollah militant group, in absentia to life imprisonment in December for his involvement in Hariri’s assassination. Ayyash has never been arrested. Three other Hezbollah members tried with him were acquitted.
Algeria frees first democracy activists after presidential pardons

Algeria frees first democracy activists after presidential pardons
Algerians gather outside the Kolea prison near the city of Tipasa, some 70km west of the capital Algiers on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

Algeria frees first democracy activists after presidential pardons

Algeria frees first democracy activists after presidential pardons
  • Algeria is facing political and economic crises, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to the woes of an oil-dependent economy
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria on Friday released a dozen pro-democracy activists from jail, the first batch freed under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a long-awaited speech to the nation late on Thursday, declared dozens of pardons in a gesture of appeasement as the Hirak protest movement gathers momentum once again.
The Hirak mass protests, meaning “movement” in Arabic, swept former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, but continued after his fall.
Tebboune’s initiative comes on the eve of the Hirak’s second anniversary on Feb. 22, with calls on social media for demonstrations Monday to mark the day.
Algeria is facing political and economic crises, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to the woes of an oil-dependent economy.
The National Committee for the Liberation of Prisoners (CNLD), a rights group, announced the release on Friday, with more detainees expected to be released soon.
Relatives of prisoners and journalists gathered on Friday outside the Kolea prison, west of Algiers.
Among the prisoners in Kolea is journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced to two years in prison in September, and who has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in Algeria.

“Behind the fence, we are waiting for Khaled,” said fellow journalist Mohamed Sidoummou. “We are all optimistic.”
It is not confirmed if Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde and press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, will be included in the pardon.
Around 70 people are currently in prison over their links with the Hirak movement or other peaceful opposition political activity, according to the CNLD.
Tebboune said that around 55 to 60 Hirak members would benefit from the amnesty, with their release to start immediately.
However, Drareni is waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on his appeal on February 25, and the pardon applies only to those whose cases are settled entirely, lawyer and rights activist Mostefa Bouchachi said.
Releasing activists whose cases are ongoing “poses a legal problem for the government, unless it is recognized that justice has worked badly,” wrote Abed Charef, on the Middle East Eye website.
The unprecedented protest movement, demanding a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, only suspended its rallies in March last year amid coronavirus restrictions.
On Tuesday, thousands of Algerians rallied in the northern town of Kherrata, where the first major protest erupted in 2019 against Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth presidential term.
Protesters demanded “the fall of the regime” and “the release of prisoners of conscience.”
On Friday, usually the day of Hirak marches, police deployed in large numbers in central Algiers.
“Algerians will continue to demonstrate peacefully to put pressure on the system so that it really changes,” Bouchachi said.
Tebboune on Thursday also announced early elections, calling for the dissolution of parliament and declaring a government reshuffle within 48 hours.
Legislative elections had been scheduled to be held in 2022, but Tebboune wants early polls to take place before year’s end.
But activists said Algeria needed bigger change than an election alone.
“Democracy is not limited to elections but to the exercise of democratic freedoms,” said Said Salhi, from the Algerian League for Human Rights.
“The Hirak calls for a change of the system through an authentic and open democratic process.”

UAE Mars mission project manager heralds age of ‘space collaboration’

Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Emirates Mars Mission. (Supplied)
Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Emirates Mars Mission. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

UAE Mars mission project manager heralds age of ‘space collaboration’

Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Emirates Mars Mission. (Supplied)
  • First interplanetary mission by an Arab nation will share data with global scientific community
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After the last of three spacecrafts made contact with Mars this month, the world’s newest space-faring nation is heralding a new age of “space collaboration.”

The United Arab Emirates made history Feb. 9 when it became the fifth country to successfully enter the Martian orbit with its Hope probe, the first interplanetary mission by an Arab nation. 

Scenes on the ground in Dubai were jubilant when Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Emirates Mars Mission, announced the orbit insertion was successful. Pictures of the team’s engineers were then projected onto the side of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

It was an incredible feat considering the UAE Space Agency is less than seven years old and the average age of an Emirates Mars Mission team member is just 27.

It comes at a time of heightened interest in the Red Planet. China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft celebrated its own successful orbit insertion less than 24 hours later, on Feb. 10. NASA's Perseverance Rover landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday.

A week after the UAE’s successful orbit insertion, Sharaf told Arab News that he is “still sleep-deprived.” His team worked through the weekend to release its first image of the Red Planet five days after the Hope probe started its orbit. 

Sharaf's team worked through the weekend to release its first image of the Red Planet five days after the Hope probe started its orbit. (Supplied)

Some of Mars’s most defining features are visible in the picture, including the planet’s north pole and Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system.

“What you see in this image is what you would see with your naked eye, if you were at a height of 25,000 kilometers above the Martian surface,” Sharaf said.

But the best images of the planet are yet to come, he said, as this particular photo was taken with the probe’s uncalibrated camera.

Sharaf said the team received the image 28 hours after orbit insertion and admitted he felt “relieved” when he saw it.

“Looking at it, as a person, it made me really appreciate the science that is going to be coming out of this mission,” he said. “Having an image helps you know that you actually did it.”

Sharaf said more pictures will be released soon as the first collection of data collected from the mission will be released to the global scientific community in September.

And this is the sentiment he is most adamant about: The UAE will provide open access to all.

Sharaf said the hallmarks of the mission are “transparency” and “peace,” as well as looking to a post-oil future. 

“Maybe superpowers around the world look at it differently than us,” he said. “For us, there are very clear priorities. Our economy is a priority. The reason why we are going into space is to build capacity, capability and a set of skills among the Emirati youth to serve our future.

“And there are also certain national challenges linked to the environment that really require advanced technologies to be developed and customized for the UAE. To do that we need to have people with a certain set of skills and we need to have an industry with very high standards.”

Collaboration is also important. The UAE worked with three US universities on the mission, which launched from the Japanese island of Tanegashima on a rocket made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. 

“We do not look at it as a space race,” Sharaf said. “We do not even use that terminology within our space community. 

“The fundamental element to this was transparency. And this is how you actually ensure that other nations and people understand the main goals behind our mission. Basically, the UAE space program is a civilian program. It is a peaceful one. And this is what we want to emphasize.”

During the mission’s final approach to Mars, Sharaf’s anxious face was beamed around the world on a live stream from mission control at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai. 

The UAE faced a 50 percent chance of successful orbit insertion and Sharaf did not sleep the night before.

“I do not think I was worried, because I was stressed,” he said. “Did I accept the fact that this might not work? I did at that point. And so whatever the consequences were, for me, it was fine.”

At just after 8 p.m., Sharaf calmly announced the successful insertion to “the people of the United Arab Emirates, to Arab and Muslim nations” and then repeated the phrase “All thanks to Allah” three times.

The Hope team is now calibrating the probe’s instruments and preparing for its transition from a capture orbit into a science orbit in six weeks’ time. The science orbit is elliptical, ranging between 20,000 to 43,000 kilometers, with one complete orbit taking 55 hours. This will allow the probe to complete the first planet-wide picture of Mars’ atmospheric dynamics and weather during both day and night.

During the science orbit, the probe will study how energy moves through the Martian atmosphere.

“This data will lead to new information that will serve humanity and will help us better understand what happened to the Red Planet,” Sharaf said. “It will help us better understand our own climate and the changes that are happening around us.”

