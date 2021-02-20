SINGAPORE: Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalization cross $1 trillion a day earlier.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 percent. It has surged more than 92 percent this year.
Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc. and BNY Mellon.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62 , for a weekly gain of about 12 percent.
Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.
Ether futures contracts launched on derivatives exchange CME earlier this month.
Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
https://arab.news/cxb8h
Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
- Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies
- Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62
SINGAPORE: Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalization cross $1 trillion a day earlier.