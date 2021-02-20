You are here

  • Home
  • Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans

Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans

Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Faury said the dispute with Boeing was particularly damaging during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit air travel. (File/AFP)
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago

Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans

Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago

PARIS: The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a “cease-fire” in a transatlantic trade war over aircraft subsidies, saying tit-for-tat tariffs on planes and other goods had aggravated damage from the COVID-19 crisis.
Washington progressively imposed import duties of 15% on Airbus jets from 2019 after a prolonged dispute at the World Trade Organization, and the EU responded with matching tariffs on Boeing jets a year later. Wine, whisky and other goods are also affected.
“This dispute, which is now an old dispute, has put us in a lose-lose situation,” Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a radio interview.
“We have ended up in a situation where wisdom would normally dictate that we have a cease-fire and resolve this conflict,” he told France Inter.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment.
Brazil, which has waged separate battles with Canada over subsidies for smaller regional jets, on Thursday dropped its own complaint against Ottawa and called for a global peace deal between producing nations on support for aerospace.
Faury said the dispute with Boeing was particularly damaging during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit air travel and led to travel restrictions or border closures. He expressed particular concern about widening bans within Europe.
“We are extremely frustrated by the barriers that restrict personal movement and it is almost impossible today to travel in Europe by plane, even domestically,” he said.
“The priority no. 1 for countries in general is to reopen frontiers and allow people to travel on the basis of tests and then eventually vaccinations.”
The comments come as businesses increase pressure on governments to reopen economies as coronavirus vaccine roll-outs gather pace across Europe.
France has defended recently introduced border restrictions, saying they will help the government avoid a new lockdown and stay in force until at least the end of February.
Germany installed border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria last Sunday, drawing protest from Austria and concerns about supply-chain disruptions.
Berlin calls the move a temporary measure of last resort.
Poland said on Saturday it had not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country’s borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade
  • Saudi Arabia wants to develop and manufacture more weapons and military systems domestically, aiming to spend 50 percent of the military budget locally by 2030
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will invest more than $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade as part of aggressive plans to boost local military spending, the head of the kingdom’s military industry regulator said on Saturday.
The Gulf state wants to develop and manufacture more weapons and military systems domestically, aiming to spend 50 percent of the military budget locally by 2030.
“The government has put a plan that we will be investing in excess of $10 billion in the military industry in Saudi Arabia over the next decade and equal amounts on research and development,” Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali told a defense conference in Abu Dhabi.
He also said the kingdom plans to increase military research and development (R&D) spending from 0.2% to around 4% of armaments expenditure by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Military arms deal Weapons Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
Saudi Arabia concerned over escalation of unrest in Mogadishu: Foreign ministry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concerned over escalation of unrest in Mogadishu: Foreign ministry

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday

Saudi Central Bank to launch 24/7 payments systems on Sunday
  • The move was part of a wider campaign to make Saudi Arabia a leading center for innovation in the financial technology sector
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced it will launch the instant payments system on Sunday, Feb. 21, after a successful trial phase with several Saudi participating banks.

The 24/7 electronic payment system allows financial institutions, companies, and individuals to transfer money instantly.

The move was part of a wider campaign to make Saudi Arabia a leading center for innovation in the financial technology sector, Al Arabiya has reported.

SAMA earlier said the new system would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions in the corporate and retail sectors.

The system would also improve transparency of payments between companies and individuals, as well as other banking-related benefits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi central bank

Related

Saudi Arabia concerned over escalation of unrest in Mogadishu: Foreign ministry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concerned over escalation of unrest in Mogadishu: Foreign ministry
Saudi Arabia sees surge in credit for SMEs in 2020: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees surge in credit for SMEs in 2020: SAMA

UK insurers estimate to pay up to $3.5bn for coronavirus claims

UK insurers estimate to pay up to $3.5bn for coronavirus claims
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

UK insurers estimate to pay up to $3.5bn for coronavirus claims

UK insurers estimate to pay up to $3.5bn for coronavirus claims
  • The latest estimates include 2 billion pounds for COVID-19 business interruption claims
  • 500 million pounds are for COVID-19 related protection insurance claims, travel insurance claims and other general insurance products
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Saturday insurers are likely to pay up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.50 billion) for UK’s COVID-19 insurance claims incurred in 2020.
The latest estimates include 2 billion pounds for COVID-19 business interruption claims and 500 million pounds for COVID-19 related protection insurance claims, travel insurance claims and other general insurance products.
ABI’s Director General Huw Evans said in a release that the pandemic illustrated some uncomfortable gaps between what people expected to be covered for and what their policy was designed for.
“We need to learn lessons from this unprecedented event and redouble our efforts to improve consumers’ trust in insurance products,” he added.
The insurance trade body said 123,000 claims have been settled with payment so far and a further 9,000 have received partial payments as of mid-January 2021.

Topics: UK Coronavirus Finance

Related

UK retail sales tumble, debt soars on pandemic fallout
Business & Economy
UK retail sales tumble, debt soars on pandemic fallout
Uber drivers are workers, UK supreme court rules
Business & Economy
Uber drivers are workers, UK supreme court rules

Biden’s pick to lead the budget in political peril

Biden’s pick to lead the budget in political peril
Updated 20 February 2021

Biden’s pick to lead the budget in political peril

Biden’s pick to lead the budget in political peril
Updated 20 February 2021
WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced Friday he will oppose the confirmation of Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s pick to lead the budget at the White House, potentially sinking her chances in a setback for the US president.
Tanden, the first woman of Indian descent to be appointed to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has been the target of bipartisan criticism since Biden nominated her in November.
While she has earned the enmity of Republicans through her biting Twitter feed, Tanden has also come under fire from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” wrote Manchin, a moderate Democrat.
“For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.”
The OMB is a powerful department responsible for developing the president’s budget and evaluating the projects and expenditures of his department secretaries.
The Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, which has the power to confirm or reject presidential nominations: with 50 seats against 50 Republicans, they can count on the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the power to break the tie.
But with Joe Manchin’s opposition, Tanden will most likely need at least one Republican for confirmation — an unlikely prospect.
Biden showed himself determined on Friday to stay the course. “No,” he replied to reporters who asked him if he was giving up his nomination.
“Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday, saying she continues to work for her confirmation with “both parties.”
A first test will take place next week with a procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday in the Senate Budget Committee.
Tanden, 50, chief executive of the Center for American Progress, a liberal Washington think-tank, has been an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump.
Some supporters of Bernie Sanders accuse Tanden of helping former first lady Hillary Clinton thwart the Vermont senator’s 2016 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
During her career, she has focused on implementing policies designed to support working families, foster economic growth and reduce endemic inequalities, Biden’s team said on announcing her appointment.

World Bank, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks

World Bank, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

World Bank, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks

World Bank, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks
  • The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the outlook for many countries that were already heavily indebted before the outbreak
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on ways to factor climate change into the negotiations about reducing the debt burdens of some poor countries, World Bank President David Malpass told Reuters in a Friday interview.
Three countries — Ethiopia, Chad and Zambia — have already initiated negotiations with creditors under a new Common Framework supported by the Group of 20 major economies, a process that may lead to debt reductions in some cases.
Malpass said he expected additional countries to request restructuring of their debts, but declined to give any details.
The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the outlook for many countries that were already heavily indebted before the outbreak, with revenues down, spending up and vaccination rates lagging far behind advanced economies.
China, the United States and other G20 countries initially offered the world’s poorest countries temporary payment relief on debt owed to official creditors under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). In November, the G20 also launched a new framework designed to tackle unsustainable debt stocks.
Malpass said the Bank and the IMF were studying how to twin two global problems — the need to reduce or restructure the heavy debt burden of many poorer countries, and the need to reduce fossil fuel emissions that contribute to climate change.
“There’s a way to put together ... the need for debt reduction with the need for climate action by countries around the world, including the poorer countries,” he said, adding that initial efforts could happen under the G20 common framework.
Factoring climate change into the debt restructuring process could help motivate sovereign lenders and even private creditors to write off a certain percentage of the debt of heavily-indebted poorer countries, in exchange for progress toward their sustainable development and climate goals, experts say.
The World Bank and the IMF play an important advisory and consultative role in debt restructuring negotiations since they assess the sustainability of each country’s debt burden.
Many developing countries require huge outlays to shore up their food supplies and infrastructure as a result of climate change. Governments must also spend a large amount on alternative energy projects, but lack the resources to pay for those needed investments.
“There needs to be a moral recognition by the world that the activities in the advanced economies have an impact on the people in the poorer economies,” Malpass said.
“The poorer countries are not really emitting very much in terms of greenhouse gases, but they’re bearing the brunt of the impact from the rest of the world,” he added.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva earlier this month told reporters about early-stage discussions underway about linking debt relief to climate resilience and investment in low-carbon energy sources.
Doing so, she said, could help private sector creditors achieve their sustainable development targets, she said.
“You give the country breathing space, and in exchange, you as the creditor can demonstrate that it translates into a commitment in the country that leads to a global public good,” she said.

Topics: World Bank IMF economy climate change

Related

Kenya launches $34mn project to tackle effects of climate change
Business & Economy
Kenya launches $34mn project to tackle effects of climate change
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
World
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council

Latest updates

Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown
Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown
Sudan slams Ethiopia over ‘insulting’ border crisis statement
Sudan slams Ethiopia over ‘insulting’ border crisis statement
6 Interesting facts about the Arabic language
(Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.