DUBAI: Model Mona Tougaard starred in the campaign for the second collection from Gap and British designer Victoria Beckham, unveiled this week.

The campaign was shot against a plain white backdrop by photographer Glen Luchford under the creative direction of Calvin Leung, Gap’s head of creative. Stylist Alastair McKimm, who also styled the collaboration’s spring campaign, returned for the fall shoot.

In one image, Tougaard, who is of Danish, Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent, wore a chocolate-brown satin parka with an oversized snap-button funnel collar that reached her chin. A drawstring waist gathered the fabric into ruffled tiers above flap pockets, and quilted bands lined the hem.

Another showed her in a long, double-breasted herringbone wool coat in taupe, with wide lapels and dark buttons, styled with burgundy socks and patent peep-toe heels in a matching shade.

She also posed in a cropped burgundy bomber with a high snap collar, flap chest pockets and smocked cuffs, layered over a gray knit and worn with dark straight-leg jeans.

The lead image, shared by Beckham on Instagram, showed Tougaard in a dark brown double-breasted wool pea coat. The caption described the drop as “a second chapter.”

The 37-piece fall/winter 2026 line features knitwear in cashmere, merino wool and Gap’s CashSoft, alongside outerwear, tailoring and denim. Its palette of charcoal, deep greens, warm browns, vamp reds and neutrals drew on works in the Doris and Donald Fisher Collection at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Outerwear anchors the line, with oversized parkas, oversized satin bombers and wool-blend Chesterfield coats.

The partnership launched in April with a 38-piece spring collection built around denim, khaki, T-shirts, shirting and fleece, with Beckham’s VB signature stitched in red throughout.

The Gap campaign follows Tougaard’s role in Saint Laurent’s summer campaign, released in July. Titled “Respiro,” it was shot on the French Riviera by South African photographer Henrik Purienne and featured French Algerian model Loli Bahia and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Tougaard began modeling in 2017 after winning the Elite Model Look Denmark competition at 15 and opened her runway career as a Prada exclusive in 2019. She was nominated for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards and has appeared on the covers of British and Italian Vogue.