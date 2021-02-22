You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects

Iraq awarded seven projects to generate solar power as part of a plan to produce 10 gigawatts of solar energy by the end of 2030. (File/UNDP)
Iraq awarded seven projects to generate solar power as part of a plan to produce 10 gigawatts of solar energy by the end of 2030. (File/UNDP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5bsx

Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq is seeking international investors to build seven solar power plants, with a total capacity of 750 megawatts (MW) as it aims to develop its renewable energy potential.
Keen on expanding its small power generation capacity, Iraq is in talks with some of the international companies, including French Total and “Norwegian companies” to discuss building solar projects, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
All the seven solar power plants to be built in the south of the country, including a largest 300 megawatts plant in Kerbala, said the statement.
The dilapidated national grid supplies only a few hours of power a day, leaving Iraqis to swelter in the summer months, when temperatures can top 50 degrees Celsius.
Solar energy is rare in Iraq, expect for lighting on some of its main streets.

Topics: Iraq solar power Renewable Energy

Related

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead
Middle-East
Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead
Iran closes Iraq border points to stem spread of coronavirus variant
Middle-East
Iran closes Iraq border points to stem spread of coronavirus variant

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers
Updated 22 February 2021
Shane McGinley

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers
  • Ride-hailing service in KSA already heavily regulated, with only Saudis allowed to drive
Updated 22 February 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: A high-profile court ruling in the UK that Uber drivers are entitled to employment benefits such as paid holidays and sick pay is unlikely to have any significant impact in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states as the ride-hailing sector in the region is already highly regulated.

The Supreme Court decision declared that British drivers for Uber should be classed as workers, not self-employed.

The ruling rejected Uber’s appeal on an employment tribunal ruling brought by two of its drivers in 2016.

Joe Aiston, a London-based senior associate at law firm Taylor Wessing, told Reuters that the ruling could act as a reference for courts and regulators outside the UK.

But this is unlikely to have a major impact on Uber drivers in the Middle East as the sector is already heavily regulated, and in Saudi Arabia it was recently declared that only its citizens could work for services such as Uber.

The company’s Middle East spokespeople did not respond to an Arab News request for comment on its operations in the region.

Instead, they referred to the global statement issued by Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

“We respect the court’s decision which focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016,” he said.

“Since then, we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way. These include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury,” he added.

“We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see.”

FASTFACTS

• 16 companies are licensed to operate ride-hailing services in the Kingdom.

• Around 800,000 drivers are registered, 250,000 are said to be actively driving in Saudi Arabia.

• Over the past three years, 300 million trips were carried out using ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, earning drivers around SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

• Saudi Uber drivers generally own their own cars, with the company taking 20-30 percent commission for each ride.

The crux of the legal debate in the UK came down to whether Uber drivers should be classed as self-employed, workers or employees.

In the UK, a worker is classed as an intermediate status between self-employed and employee, with certain benefits and entitlements such as a contract, minimum wage and paid holidays.

At present, no Uber driver in the Middle East is considered an employee of the company, and is paid on a commission basis.

“You’re the boss. You can drive with the Uber app day or night. Fit driving around your life, not the other way around. Make money on your terms,” Uber says on the UAE and Saudi driver homepage of its website.

“The more you drive, the more money you can make. When demand is higher than normal, you can make even more.”

A recent survey commissioned by Uber in the UK found that 89 percent of drivers said flexibility was the most important reason they chose to drive using the app.

A majority of drivers surveyed would rather retain the right to set their own hours, even if the alternative was 20 percent higher pay.

In Saudi Arabia, the ride-hailing industry is already highly regulated. Last month, the Ministry of Transport and the Public Transport Authority (PTA) announced that only Saudi nationals are allowed to drive for services such as Uber and its main rival Careem, which was itself bought by Uber in a $3 billion deal last year.

The PTA said 16 companies are licensed to operate ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, and do so in 60 cities nationwide. While around 800,000 drivers are registered, 250,000 are said to be actively driving.

Mueed Al-Saeed, an assistant vice president at the PTA, told Al-Ekhbariya TV that over the past three years, 300 million trips were carried out using ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, earning drivers around SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser announced in January a series of initiatives to encourage more Saudis to become drivers, including an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide drivers with funding to purchase their own private vehicles.

Saudi Uber drivers generally own their own cars, with the company taking 20-30 percent commission for each ride, a former driver told Arab News.

But occasionally Uber offered incentives for drivers to work more and reduced the commission to 10 percent, he added.

In the UAE, the situation is a bit different as only Emirati drivers are allowed to drive their own private vehicles, and expat drivers are generally direct employees of fleet or taxi companies.

But it is unclear if the fleet drivers work for a flat salary for the company that provides their employment visa, or whether commission on the Uber rides goes to the driver or the company.

Uber has direct links to Saudi Arabia through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which first invested $3.5 billion in the company in 2016.

Earlier this month, as part of its Q4 2020 regulatory filing in the US, the PIF’s stake in Uber was valued at $3.71 billion, representing 29 percent of its total portfolio of investments in the country.

Topics: United Kingdom Uber GCC

Related

Uber drivers are workers, UK supreme court rules
Business & Economy
Uber drivers are workers, UK supreme court rules
‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic
Business & Economy
‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan
  • The new proposal for lessors is a key step as the airline looks to win creditors’ approval for its restructuring
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, has for months been trying to reconstitute 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.89 billion) of debt into 200 million ringgit of debt. More than a dozen creditors, mostly lessors, had intervened in court to challenge a proposal that would have meant a haircut for them of 99.7 percent.

The new proposal for lessors is a key step as the airline looks to win creditors’ approval for its restructuring.

The proposal seeks to address lessors’ concerns about their forward commercial agreements and the viability of the airline’s business after recapitalization, according to the document, which comprises slides describing the plan.

Under the revised proposal, AAX said lessors are expected to recover at least 60 percent of what they are owed.

A person familiar with the matter said the earlier descriptions of the debt haircut were inaccurate as they “excluded returns from ongoing leases,” referring to recovery of rental losses and outstanding debt.

AAX urged lessors to agree to a “pre-packaged lock-up” deal to expedite the restructuring process.

The person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the airline wanted to lock in terms of the deal with lessors before convening a creditors meeting to vote on the restructuring.

“(The revised terms) balances the needs of creditors and new investors without compromising the financial viability of the business plan,” AAX said in the slides.

AAX did not immediately respond to a request seeking confirmation of the proposal. 

The revised restructuring plan comes as the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Friday allowed AAX to convene creditor meetings and vote on its restructuring plan, the Edge Financial Daily reported.

The Edge also reported that the court has separated the airline’s creditors into three categories: Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, planemaker Airbus SE and other creditors. 

The aircraft lessors, for whom AAX has proposed the new plan, will fall in the last category.

The split could give lessors a bigger say in the talks, as Airbus otherwise accounts for most of the debt AAX wants to restructure.

Topics: AirAsia X

Related

AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Business & Economy
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 million for restart
Business & Economy
Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 million for restart

Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020

Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020
Updated 22 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020

Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020
  • Saudi investors recorded the highest value of SR114.2 billion in Q3 2020 from trading of US stocks
Updated 22 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi investors traded US stocks through brokerage companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), worth SR323.4 billion in 2020, a surge of 606 percent, compared with SR45.8 billion a year earlier.

The US stocks rose remarkably last year, with the Dow Jones Index and S&P 500 gaining 6.9 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, NASDAQ Composite jumped 42.9 percent, reaching its highest level in 11 years. 

The CMA report on the traded value of authorized persons (local brokers) in the global markets does not include the number of Saudi portfolios overseas or the number of investors trading directly through foreign brokers.

Saudi investors recorded the highest value of SR114.2 billion in Q3 2020 from trading of US stocks, followed by SR98.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Topics: Saudi investors US Stocks

Related

Saudi investors pump $144m into London’s office market
Business & Economy
Saudi investors pump $144m into London’s office market
Saudi trade with Bahrain reached $2.91bn in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi trade with Bahrain reached $2.91bn in 2020

Mortgage lending fueling KSA banks retail drive: Fitch

Mortgage lending fueling KSA banks retail drive: Fitch
The Kingdom is the largest market in the GCC, with a population of 34.2 million. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 February 2021
Jana Salloum

Mortgage lending fueling KSA banks retail drive: Fitch

Mortgage lending fueling KSA banks retail drive: Fitch
  • Ratings agency hails ‘strong growth potential’ amid Vision 2030 ambitions
Updated 21 February 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The rise of retail lending by Saudi banks is a trend that is likely to continue growing in 2021, according to a report by credit ratings agency Fitch.

In the Kingdom, retail loans accounted for 38 percent of total lending in March 2020, up from 31 percent at the end of 2016.

Fitch said that credit growth in the sector increased 11.5 percent as of September last year, driven mainly by a 41 percent growth in retail mortgage lending. “We expect fast growth in this segment to continue, underpinned by strong credit demand and support from the authorities,” the agency said in the report.

The huge increase in demand for mortgages is part of the Saudi government’s plan to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent as part of Vision 2030 targets, up from 50 percent in 2018.

Factors supporting this trend include attractive margins and government subsidies on retail mortgages. Returns on retail portfolios are underpinned by impressively low funding costs, with loans largely funded by non-interest-bearing deposits and the absence of caps on loan pricing.

Banks with a larger portion of retail lending therefore have profitability metrics at the higher end of the sector, according to the report.

The Kingdom is the largest market in the GCC, with a population of 34.2 million. About 75 percent of Saudis aged over 15 have a bank account. “Saudi Arabia also has the lowest portion of retail loans relative to gross domestic product, which gives it strong potential for growth,” the report added.

The credit ratings agency also said about 70 percent of Saudi workers are public sector employees and account for 80 to 95 percent of retail loans books for retail banks, representing higher loan quality for lenders.

“Asset quality is also underpinned by a safe retail lending structure, in which almost all lending is salary-assigned and loan repayments are deducted from a borrower’s salary prior to being remitted,” the report added.

 

Topics: Saudi banks

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
  • The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities and localize military industries
  • SAMI will own 51 percent of the venture while Lockheed Martin will own the rest
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

 

 

LONDON: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with US firm Lockheed Martin, the company announced on Sunday.
The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities and localize military industries in the Kingdom.
It also aims to create jobs in the Kingdom and train Saudis to manufacture products and provide services to the Kingdom’s armed forces.
SAMI will own 51 percent of the venture while Lockheed Martin will own the rest.

 

The venture will develop capabilities in manufacturingand software technologies, systems integration, and the production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, and missile defense systems, SAMI said.
“In keeping with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we at SAMI are exploring areas of cooperation that help us build a sustainable and self-sufficient military industries sector in the Kingdom,” SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said.

We are pleased to announce the JV agreement signing with the international leading company Lockheed Martin, with the aim...

Posted by Saudi Arabian Military Industries - SAMI on Sunday, February 21, 2021

“Our strong and long-term partnership with Lockheed Martin confirms our full commitment as the joint venture agreement constitutes a major step in our journey to achieve our ambitious goals, and we look forward to recording huge results in the near future.”
Senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International Tim Cahill said the company had laid an important cornerstone in its strategic relationship with SAMI.
The agreement, he said, “is part of our long-term commitment to support the Kingdom’s plans for localization and economic growth.”
“This agreement is considered to be part of Lockheed Martin's strategy to expand our partnership with Saudi Arabia by providing certified defense and security solutions that will support security and prosperity for decades to come,” Cahill added.
The agreement was signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi by Cahill and Abukhaled.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMI Lockheed Martin

Related

Update COVID-19 infection curve in ‘sensitive’ phase: Saudi Official
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 infection curve in ‘sensitive’ phase: Saudi Official
Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Business & Economy
Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Latest updates

Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic
Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic
Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea
Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea
New programs to protect, promote human rights in Saudi Arabia
New programs to protect, promote human rights in Saudi Arabia
Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’
Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’
OIC chief receives Yemen’s foreign minister
OIC chief receives Yemen’s foreign minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.