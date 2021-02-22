Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows

You are here

Besides the US budget deficit, a growing trade deficit has also weighed on the dollar. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018
  • The Aussie rose as much as 0.5 percent to an almost three-year high of $0.7908
TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The US dollar was sold to multi-year lows against sterling and the Australian and New Zealand currencies on Monday, as investors cheered vaccine progress and wagered on the pandemic recovery bringing a global trade boom and an export windfall.
The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson charts a path out of lockdowns on the back of rapid vaccinations.
The Aussie rose as much as 0.5 percent to an almost three-year high of $0.7908 and the kiwi hit $0.7338, also its best since early 2018, helped by S&P’s upgrade of New Zealand’s sovereign credit ratings by a notch.
The euro was steady at $1.2119, while the yen was the only major to cede ground to the greenback as rising US Treasury yields drew investment flows from Japan.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.3940 percent, their highest since Feb. 2020 and the dollar was up 0.2 percent to buy 105.73 yen.
With local yields anchored by the Bank of Japan, the yen remains particularly sensitive to the US bond market, and has dropped 2 percent this year while US ten-year yields have climbed nearly 50 basis points.
Sovereign yields elsewhere in Asia have gained in tandem, or in the case of Australia and New Zealand far in excess of US rates, leaving little or no relative benefit for the dollar, as investors begin to price in a pickup in global inflation.
“There’s a tide of higher rates across the board, and whether the US does an extra five basis points than Germany is neither here nor there,” said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
“The bigger picture is (the United States) has got massive debt issuance for stimulus and to find a buyer for that debt you either need higher rates or a lower currency or both, and at the moment we’re getting both.”
The US dollar index was steady at 90.355.
Hot commodity
Besides the US budget deficit, a growing trade deficit has also weighed on the dollar, as have the large gains that rising commodity prices have delivered to exporters’ currencies.
Copper has gained roughly 8 percent for the year and hit a nine-year peak on Monday, oil has gained more than 22 percent for the year to date, iron ore about 10 percent and dairy prices nearly 7 percent.
The Aussie dollar, which rose nearly 40 percent from last March’s trough through to the end of 2020 has added another 2 percent this year, while the kiwi and Canadian dollar have added 1% or more and analysts said the rallies might have further to run.
“We are recommending a long AUD/USD trade idea,” said analysts at MUFG Bank in a note to clients.
“The Aussie is continuing to benefit from the outperformance from building optimism over the global growth/reflation outlook which is helping to improve Australia’s terms of trade.”
The bank also recommends a long sterling position as diminished Brexit uncertainty and solid progress in vaccinating the British population herald a strong economic recovery.
Ahead on Monday, British Prime Minister Johnson is expected to outline a roadmap out of lockdowns, a German sentiment survey is due and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to sound dovish in a speech beginning at 1345 GMT.
Later in the week, the New Zealand central bank sets policy on Wednesday and then US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, also on Wednesday.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin eased slightly to $56,159, but was still near a record high as the digital asset gains more mainstream acceptance. Ether, a rival cryptocurrency, fell to $1,871.

  • Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it
TOKYO: Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage.
Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Japan but fell in South Korea and Australia. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it.
But the US $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent in morning trading to 30,250.83. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.3 percent to 3,097.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 percent to 6,789.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.4 percent to 30,750.83, while the Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1 percent to 3,694.81.
Japan began administering vaccines for COVID-19 last week. It was the last of the Group of Seven industrial nations to get started, beginning with health workers. Prospects for further shipments of vaccine remain uncertain, according to Taro Kono, the Japanese minister tasked with overseeing the effort.
Vaccination drives are set to start soon in other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The US House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden’s proposed package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“But timing is everything,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. He noted that inflation concerns are overhanging the market, as the economy heals from the pandemic downturn while the Biden administration strives to recover the millions of jobs lost.
“The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the price,” he said.
One challenge is to keep inflation in check and minimize trauma to the markets from adjustments in the Federal Reserve’s ultra-supportive monetary policy.
Last week, the S&P 500 extended its losing streak to close 0.2 percent on Friday at 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite closed essentially flat, while another strong showing by smaller companies pushed the Russell 200 index to a 2.2 percent gain.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude added 50 cents to $59.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.27 to $59.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 62 cents to $63.53 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.61 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2116, down from $1.2125.

Topics: Asia shares economy Finance

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO
  • Achieving a $50 billion valuation would add to good news for the fund which is bouncing back from an annual loss in March
TOKYO/SEOUL: SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund is poised to have a new number-one asset in its portfolio with the upcoming floatation of top South Korean e-tailer Coupang, furthering a turnaround that has seen the fund yo-yo from huge losses to record profit.
The $50 billion target valuation that Reuters reported this month would likely see the decade-old firm surpass recently listed US food deliverer DoorDash Inc. on a roster of assets that also includes stakes in TikTok parent ByteDance and ride-hailers Grab and Didi.
The Vision Fund built up its 37 percent stake in Coupang for $2.7 billion, mostly at an $8.7 billion post-money valuation, a person familiar with the matter said. The fund is not expected to sell shares in the initial public offering (IPO) that Coupang filed for in New York, the person said, declining to be identified as the information was not public.
SoftBank Group Corp. and Coupang declined to comment.
Achieving a $50 billion valuation would add to good news for the fund which is bouncing back from an annual loss in March. This month, it announced record quarterly profit, driven by the listings of DoorDash and home seller Opendoor Technologies Inc. and share price rise of ride-hailer Uber Technologies Inc.
Hit parade
The fund has written big cheques for late-stage startups to fuel rapid growth, with two-thirds of the value of its portfolio concentrated in 10 assets including Coupang.
The 10 include 25 percent of British chip designer Arm — to be sold to Nvidia Corp. pending regulatory approval — but not stakes in high-profile stumbles like office-sharing firm WeWork.
The fund’s largest assets include its 22 percent stake in DoorDash, whose share price has doubled since the firm’s December IPO, sending its market capitalization to $65 billion.
FACTBOX: Vision Fund’s investment hit parade
SoftBank initially invested in Coupang in 2015, adding it to a stable of e-commerce hits that included 25 percent of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, before placing it under the fund.
The e-tailer has grown rapidly during stay-home policies while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced other portfolio firms like Indian hotel chain Oyo to scramble to preserve cash.
Analysts see Coupang’s $50 billion valuation as feasible given its first-mover status and as it expands beyond replacing brick-and-mortar retail with a rising number of online channels.
It is the biggest e-tailer in South Korea that directly handles inventory, with 2020 purchases at about 21.7 trillion won ($19.62 billion), showed data from WiseApp.
“The market’s assessment isn’t exaggerated,” said analyst Park Eun-kyung at Samsung Securities. “Coupang’s market leadership is a premium factor.”

Topics: SoftBank economy Finance Softbank Vision Fund

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers

UK ruling unlikely to impact Uber Mideast drivers
  • Ride-hailing service in KSA already heavily regulated, with only Saudis allowed to drive
DUBAI: A high-profile court ruling in the UK that Uber drivers are entitled to employment benefits such as paid holidays and sick pay is unlikely to have any significant impact in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states as the ride-hailing sector in the region is already highly regulated.

The Supreme Court decision declared that British drivers for Uber should be classed as workers, not self-employed.

The ruling rejected Uber’s appeal on an employment tribunal ruling brought by two of its drivers in 2016.

Joe Aiston, a London-based senior associate at law firm Taylor Wessing, told Reuters that the ruling could act as a reference for courts and regulators outside the UK.

But this is unlikely to have a major impact on Uber drivers in the Middle East as the sector is already heavily regulated, and in Saudi Arabia it was recently declared that only its citizens could work for services such as Uber.

The company’s Middle East spokespeople did not respond to an Arab News request for comment on its operations in the region.

Instead, they referred to the global statement issued by Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

“We respect the court’s decision which focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016,” he said.

“Since then, we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way. These include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury,” he added.

“We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see.”

FASTFACTS

• 16 companies are licensed to operate ride-hailing services in the Kingdom.

• Around 800,000 drivers are registered, 250,000 are said to be actively driving in Saudi Arabia.

• Over the past three years, 300 million trips were carried out using ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, earning drivers around SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

• Saudi Uber drivers generally own their own cars, with the company taking 20-30 percent commission for each ride.

The crux of the legal debate in the UK came down to whether Uber drivers should be classed as self-employed, workers or employees.

In the UK, a worker is classed as an intermediate status between self-employed and employee, with certain benefits and entitlements such as a contract, minimum wage and paid holidays.

At present, no Uber driver in the Middle East is considered an employee of the company, and is paid on a commission basis.

“You’re the boss. You can drive with the Uber app day or night. Fit driving around your life, not the other way around. Make money on your terms,” Uber says on the UAE and Saudi driver homepage of its website.

“The more you drive, the more money you can make. When demand is higher than normal, you can make even more.”

A recent survey commissioned by Uber in the UK found that 89 percent of drivers said flexibility was the most important reason they chose to drive using the app.

A majority of drivers surveyed would rather retain the right to set their own hours, even if the alternative was 20 percent higher pay.

In Saudi Arabia, the ride-hailing industry is already highly regulated. Last month, the Ministry of Transport and the Public Transport Authority (PTA) announced that only Saudi nationals are allowed to drive for services such as Uber and its main rival Careem, which was itself bought by Uber in a $3 billion deal last year.

The PTA said 16 companies are licensed to operate ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, and do so in 60 cities nationwide. While around 800,000 drivers are registered, 250,000 are said to be actively driving.

Mueed Al-Saeed, an assistant vice president at the PTA, told Al-Ekhbariya TV that over the past three years, 300 million trips were carried out using ride-hailing services in the Kingdom, earning drivers around SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser announced in January a series of initiatives to encourage more Saudis to become drivers, including an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide drivers with funding to purchase their own private vehicles.

Saudi Uber drivers generally own their own cars, with the company taking 20-30 percent commission for each ride, a former driver told Arab News.

But occasionally Uber offered incentives for drivers to work more and reduced the commission to 10 percent, he added.

In the UAE, the situation is a bit different as only Emirati drivers are allowed to drive their own private vehicles, and expat drivers are generally direct employees of fleet or taxi companies.

But it is unclear if the fleet drivers work for a flat salary for the company that provides their employment visa, or whether commission on the Uber rides goes to the driver or the company.

Uber has direct links to Saudi Arabia through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which first invested $3.5 billion in the company in 2016.

Earlier this month, as part of its Q4 2020 regulatory filing in the US, the PIF’s stake in Uber was valued at $3.71 billion, representing 29 percent of its total portfolio of investments in the country.

Topics: United Kingdom Uber GCC

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects
BAGHDAD: Iraq is seeking international investors to build seven solar power plants, with a total capacity of 750 megawatts (MW) as it aims to develop its renewable energy potential.
Keen on expanding its small power generation capacity, Iraq is in talks with some of the international companies, including French Total and “Norwegian companies” to discuss building solar projects, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
All the seven solar power plants to be built in the south of the country, including a largest 300 megawatts plant in Kerbala, said the statement.
The dilapidated national grid supplies only a few hours of power a day, leaving Iraqis to swelter in the summer months, when temperatures can top 50 degrees Celsius.
Solar energy is rare in Iraq, expect for lighting on some of its main streets.

Topics: Iraq solar power Renewable Energy

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan

AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan
  • The new proposal for lessors is a key step as the airline looks to win creditors’ approval for its restructuring
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has proposed a separate restructuring program for its aircraft lessors that aims to tackle their concerns, citing chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters shows.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, has for months been trying to reconstitute 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.89 billion) of debt into 200 million ringgit of debt. More than a dozen creditors, mostly lessors, had intervened in court to challenge a proposal that would have meant a haircut for them of 99.7 percent.

The new proposal for lessors is a key step as the airline looks to win creditors’ approval for its restructuring.

The proposal seeks to address lessors’ concerns about their forward commercial agreements and the viability of the airline’s business after recapitalization, according to the document, which comprises slides describing the plan.

Under the revised proposal, AAX said lessors are expected to recover at least 60 percent of what they are owed.

A person familiar with the matter said the earlier descriptions of the debt haircut were inaccurate as they “excluded returns from ongoing leases,” referring to recovery of rental losses and outstanding debt.

AAX urged lessors to agree to a “pre-packaged lock-up” deal to expedite the restructuring process.

The person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the airline wanted to lock in terms of the deal with lessors before convening a creditors meeting to vote on the restructuring.

“(The revised terms) balances the needs of creditors and new investors without compromising the financial viability of the business plan,” AAX said in the slides.

AAX did not immediately respond to a request seeking confirmation of the proposal. 

The revised restructuring plan comes as the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Friday allowed AAX to convene creditor meetings and vote on its restructuring plan, the Edge Financial Daily reported.

The Edge also reported that the court has separated the airline’s creditors into three categories: Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, planemaker Airbus SE and other creditors. 

The aircraft lessors, for whom AAX has proposed the new plan, will fall in the last category.

The split could give lessors a bigger say in the talks, as Airbus otherwise accounts for most of the debt AAX wants to restructure.

Topics: AirAsia X

