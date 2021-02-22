China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

You are here

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the US Monday to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. (AP)
BEIJING: China’s top diplomat called Monday for new US President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on US-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.
Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese theft of American technology.
Trump also upgraded military and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials blamed for abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.
“We know that the new US administration is reviewing and assessing its foreign policy,” Wang told diplomats, scholars and journalists at the Lanting Forum. “We hope that the US policy makers will keep pace with the times, see clearly the trend of the world, abandon biases, give up unwarranted suspicions and move to bring the China policy back to reason to ensure a healthy, steady development of China-US relations.”
While Biden has pledged reengagement and a more civil tone in US diplomacy, its unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policies toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes with neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and spying. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do criticisms of China’s human rights record, especially on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
In his first address before a global audience Friday, Biden said the US and its allies must “prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China.”
“Competition with China is going to be stiff. That’s what I expect, and that’s what I welcome, because I believe in the global system Europe and the United States, together with our allies in the Indo-Pacific, worked so hard to build over the last 70 years,” the president said in remarks delivered virtually to the annual Munich Security Conference.
As is standard in Chinese foreign policy, Wang put the onus for improving relations squarely on the shoulders of the US and offered no direct proposals for major breakthroughs, even while encouraging increased dialogue.
Wang said China had “no intention to challenge or replace the United States” and was ready to peacefully coexist and seek common development.
Wang urged the US to “stop smearing” the reputation of China’s ruling Communist Party and to “stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for Taiwan independence and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security on internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.”
He said the US should reactivate all levels of dialogue that he said the US had effectively halted under the Trump administration, and boost cooperation on major bilateral and international issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery are the three biggest issues on which the sides can cooperate, he said.
On trade, Wang said China would defend the rights of US companies while hoping the US would “adjust its policies as soon as possible, among others, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress.”
The US should also lift restrictions on media, educational and people-to-people exchanges to reverse sharp declines in numbers of Chinese studying in the US and visits by Chinese for tourism or business, Wang said.
“I hope that the two sides will work together to steer the giant ship of China-US relations back to the course of sound development toward a bright future with boundless prospects,” he said.
While the tone taken toward the US by high-ranking diplomats such as Wang, senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and President Xi Jinping himself appears more positive than under Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry spokespeople have remained combative.
At a briefing on Friday, spokesperson Hua Chunying contrasted the freak winter weather striking Texas with the robust social and economic interactions seen in China over the just-passed Lunar New Year holiday, without offering any show of sympathy.
“All this has given us a deeper understanding of what human rights truly mean and how to better protect them. We are more convinced that we are on the right path and have every confidence in the future,” Hua said.

DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) aims to generate annual revenue of $5 billion by 2030, its chief executive said on Monday, part of a drive to build more defense equipment inside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia set up SAMI in 2017 to cut its reliance on imported weapons and military systems.
The government aims to spend 50% of its military budget by 2030 on equipment made at home.
Chief Executive Walid Abukhaled told Reuters at Abu Dhabi’s Idex defense exhibition that SAMI aimed to be among the world’s top 25 defense firms by 2030. “Being in the top 25 companies by 2030, you’re looking at $5 billion a year” in revenue, he said.
Abukhaled, who did not give a figure for current revenues, took over as CEO in April.
He gave a more conservative target than his predecessor who said in 2019 he wanted SAMI to be one of the world’s top 10 defense companies by 2030. Abukhaled said there had been no major shift in strategy.
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, set up SAMI as part of a broad economic program to diversify the oil-dependent economy.
Abukhaled said SAMI would sign a deal on Monday with NIMR, a company in neighboring United Arab Emirates which builds military vehicles, to set up manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.
SAMI on Sunday signed a joint venture agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin, which is involved in installing a $15 billion missile defense system in Saudi Arabia.
Abukhaled said SAMI was developing systems to counter drones, a move that would help deal with drone attacks that are frequently launched at the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi movement.
“At the end of the day our ultimate objective is to really serve the (Saudi Arabian) armed forces,” Abukhaled said.

DUBAI: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, announced the addition of Moon Retreat to their eco-luxury tourism destinations, state news agency SPA reported.
The retreat will open to guests during the first quarter of 2021 in the archaeological area of Mleiha.
Moon Retreat will offer visitors stargazing activities as there is much less light pollution in the area. There will be 10 single-bed domes, 4 family tents and 2 single-bed tents, each unit being supplied with all required amenities, some of which may also include pools.
Visitors will also be able to hike in the archaeological area of Mleiha.

Gold prices inched higher on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,783.56 per ounce by 0304 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday.
US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,784.40.
“The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in Treasury yields,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
“Gold is in a weird place... while there’s clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold.”
The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, but benchmark US Treasury yields hit a near one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Apart from the $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to pass by the end of the week, market participants await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress starting Tuesday.
“The rise in yields will be the major headwind for gold for now, but if Powell hints at any dovishness or implies that current yields are too high for sustained economic recovery... then we can see gold embark on a rally again,” Lee said.
Silver gained 1.1 percent to $27.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,283.82.
Palladium climbed 1 percent to $2,400.93, having earlier hit a more than one-month high at $2,431.50.

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The US dollar was sold to multi-year lows against sterling and the Australian and New Zealand currencies on Monday, as investors cheered vaccine progress and wagered on the pandemic recovery bringing a global trade boom and an export windfall.
The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson charts a path out of lockdowns on the back of rapid vaccinations.
The Aussie rose as much as 0.5 percent to an almost three-year high of $0.7908 and the kiwi hit $0.7338, also its best since early 2018, helped by S&P’s upgrade of New Zealand’s sovereign credit ratings by a notch.
The euro was steady at $1.2119, while the yen was the only major to cede ground to the greenback as rising US Treasury yields drew investment flows from Japan.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.3940 percent, their highest since Feb. 2020 and the dollar was up 0.2 percent to buy 105.73 yen.
With local yields anchored by the Bank of Japan, the yen remains particularly sensitive to the US bond market, and has dropped 2 percent this year while US ten-year yields have climbed nearly 50 basis points.
Sovereign yields elsewhere in Asia have gained in tandem, or in the case of Australia and New Zealand far in excess of US rates, leaving little or no relative benefit for the dollar, as investors begin to price in a pickup in global inflation.
“There’s a tide of higher rates across the board, and whether the US does an extra five basis points than Germany is neither here nor there,” said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
“The bigger picture is (the United States) has got massive debt issuance for stimulus and to find a buyer for that debt you either need higher rates or a lower currency or both, and at the moment we’re getting both.”
The US dollar index was steady at 90.355.
Hot commodity
Besides the US budget deficit, a growing trade deficit has also weighed on the dollar, as have the large gains that rising commodity prices have delivered to exporters’ currencies.
Copper has gained roughly 8 percent for the year and hit a nine-year peak on Monday, oil has gained more than 22 percent for the year to date, iron ore about 10 percent and dairy prices nearly 7 percent.
The Aussie dollar, which rose nearly 40 percent from last March’s trough through to the end of 2020 has added another 2 percent this year, while the kiwi and Canadian dollar have added 1% or more and analysts said the rallies might have further to run.
“We are recommending a long AUD/USD trade idea,” said analysts at MUFG Bank in a note to clients.
“The Aussie is continuing to benefit from the outperformance from building optimism over the global growth/reflation outlook which is helping to improve Australia’s terms of trade.”
The bank also recommends a long sterling position as diminished Brexit uncertainty and solid progress in vaccinating the British population herald a strong economic recovery.
Ahead on Monday, British Prime Minister Johnson is expected to outline a roadmap out of lockdowns, a German sentiment survey is due and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to sound dovish in a speech beginning at 1345 GMT.
Later in the week, the New Zealand central bank sets policy on Wednesday and then US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, also on Wednesday.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin eased slightly to $56,159, but was still near a record high as the digital asset gains more mainstream acceptance. Ether, a rival cryptocurrency, fell to $1,871.

TOKYO: Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage.
Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Japan but fell in South Korea and Australia. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it.
But the US $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent in morning trading to 30,250.83. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.3 percent to 3,097.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 percent to 6,789.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.4 percent to 30,750.83, while the Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1 percent to 3,694.81.
Japan began administering vaccines for COVID-19 last week. It was the last of the Group of Seven industrial nations to get started, beginning with health workers. Prospects for further shipments of vaccine remain uncertain, according to Taro Kono, the Japanese minister tasked with overseeing the effort.
Vaccination drives are set to start soon in other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it.
The US House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden’s proposed package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“But timing is everything,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. He noted that inflation concerns are overhanging the market, as the economy heals from the pandemic downturn while the Biden administration strives to recover the millions of jobs lost.
“The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the price,” he said.
One challenge is to keep inflation in check and minimize trauma to the markets from adjustments in the Federal Reserve’s ultra-supportive monetary policy.
Last week, the S&P 500 extended its losing streak to close 0.2 percent on Friday at 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite closed essentially flat, while another strong showing by smaller companies pushed the Russell 200 index to a 2.2 percent gain.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude added 50 cents to $59.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.27 to $59.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 62 cents to $63.53 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.61 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2116, down from $1.2125.

