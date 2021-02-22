You are here

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees. (File/AFP)
AP

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
  • Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and taking steps to further equity in what is known as the Paycheck Protection Program.
The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees — the overwhelming majority of small businesses — can apply for the forgivable loans. Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.
Other efforts will remove a prohibition on lending to a company with at least 20% ownership by a person arrested or convicted for a nonfraud felony in the prior year, as well as allowing those behind on their federal student loans to seek relief through the program. The administration is also clarifying that noncitizen legal residents can apply to the program.
The PPP, first rolled out in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed in December, was meant to help keep Americans employed during the economic downturn. It allows small and mid-size businesses suffering a loss of revenue to access federal loans, which are forgivable if 60% of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.
The Biden effort is aimed at correcting disparities in how the program was administered by the Trump administration.
Data from the Paycheck Protection Program released Dec. 1 and analyzed by The Associated Press show that many minority owners desperate for a relief loan didn’t receive one until the PPP’s last few weeks while many more white business owners were able to get loans earlier in the program.
The program, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8 and handed out 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion, helped many businesses stay on their feet when government measures to control the coronavirus forced many to shut down or operate at a diminished capacity.
The latest PPP, which began on Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans — about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress — with an average loan under $74,000.
A further renewal of the program is not included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion ” American Rescue Plan,” which he hopes Congress will pass in the coming weeks.

Topics: Joe Biden

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
  • Riyadh urges caution while Moscow appears to favor supply hike
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia were once again heading into an OPEC+ meeting on opposite sides of a crucial debate about the oil market, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

Riyadh is publicly urging fellow members to be “extremely cautious,” despite prices rebounding to a one-year high. In private, the Kingdom has signaled it would prefer that the group broadly holds output steady, delegates said.

Moscow, on the other hand, is indicating that it still wants to proceed with a supply increase.

Saudi Arabia is pledging to make a cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, but some see signs that could change as the negotiations get underway.

“The Kingdom could potentially use its barrels as leverage for getting a deal,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel.

Ten months after slashing crude production when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crushed global demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are still withholding 7 million bpd from the market, about 7 percent of global supply.

Two crucial decisions will be taken at the OPEC+ meeting on March 4.

First, restoring as much as 500,000 bpd, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.

And secondly, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 million bpd of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.

Public comments from Riyadh and Moscow indicate that another debate looms.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced.”

Novak argued at the last two OPEC+ meetings for production increases and his Saudi counterpart appears to be sticking to its familiar position of cutting production.

Topics: Oil & gas energy Saudi Arabia OPEC+

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
  • Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges
BEIJING: China’s top diplomat called Monday for new US President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on US-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.
Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese theft of American technology.
Trump also upgraded military and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials blamed for abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.
“We know that the new US administration is reviewing and assessing its foreign policy,” Wang told diplomats, scholars and journalists at the Lanting Forum. “We hope that the US policy makers will keep pace with the times, see clearly the trend of the world, abandon biases, give up unwarranted suspicions and move to bring the China policy back to reason to ensure a healthy, steady development of China-US relations.”
While Biden has pledged reengagement and a more civil tone in US diplomacy, its unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policies toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes with neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and spying. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do criticisms of China’s human rights record, especially on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
In his first address before a global audience Friday, Biden said the US and its allies must “prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China.”
“Competition with China is going to be stiff. That’s what I expect, and that’s what I welcome, because I believe in the global system Europe and the United States, together with our allies in the Indo-Pacific, worked so hard to build over the last 70 years,” the president said in remarks delivered virtually to the annual Munich Security Conference.
As is standard in Chinese foreign policy, Wang put the onus for improving relations squarely on the shoulders of the US and offered no direct proposals for major breakthroughs, even while encouraging increased dialogue.
Wang said China had “no intention to challenge or replace the United States” and was ready to peacefully coexist and seek common development.
Wang urged the US to “stop smearing” the reputation of China’s ruling Communist Party and to “stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for Taiwan independence and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security on internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.”
He said the US should reactivate all levels of dialogue that he said the US had effectively halted under the Trump administration, and boost cooperation on major bilateral and international issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery are the three biggest issues on which the sides can cooperate, he said.
On trade, Wang said China would defend the rights of US companies while hoping the US would “adjust its policies as soon as possible, among others, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress.”
The US should also lift restrictions on media, educational and people-to-people exchanges to reverse sharp declines in numbers of Chinese studying in the US and visits by Chinese for tourism or business, Wang said.
“I hope that the two sides will work together to steer the giant ship of China-US relations back to the course of sound development toward a bright future with boundless prospects,” he said.
While the tone taken toward the US by high-ranking diplomats such as Wang, senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and President Xi Jinping himself appears more positive than under Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry spokespeople have remained combative.
At a briefing on Friday, spokesperson Hua Chunying contrasted the freak winter weather striking Texas with the robust social and economic interactions seen in China over the just-passed Lunar New Year holiday, without offering any show of sympathy.
“All this has given us a deeper understanding of what human rights truly mean and how to better protect them. We are more convinced that we are on the right path and have every confidence in the future,” Hua said.

Topics: China US economy

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
  • The government aims to spend 50% of its military budget by 2030 on equipment made at home
DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) aims to generate annual revenue of $5 billion by 2030, its chief executive said on Monday, part of a drive to build more defense equipment inside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia set up SAMI in 2017 to cut its reliance on imported weapons and military systems.
The government aims to spend 50% of its military budget by 2030 on equipment made at home.
Chief Executive Walid Abukhaled told Reuters at Abu Dhabi’s Idex defense exhibition that SAMI aimed to be among the world’s top 25 defense firms by 2030. “Being in the top 25 companies by 2030, you’re looking at $5 billion a year” in revenue, he said.
Abukhaled, who did not give a figure for current revenues, took over as CEO in April.
He gave a more conservative target than his predecessor who said in 2019 he wanted SAMI to be one of the world’s top 10 defense companies by 2030. Abukhaled said there had been no major shift in strategy.
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, set up SAMI as part of a broad economic program to diversify the oil-dependent economy.
Abukhaled said SAMI would sign a deal on Monday with NIMR, a company in neighboring United Arab Emirates which builds military vehicles, to set up manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.
SAMI on Sunday signed a joint venture agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin, which is involved in installing a $15 billion missile defense system in Saudi Arabia.
Abukhaled said SAMI was developing systems to counter drones, a move that would help deal with drone attacks that are frequently launched at the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi movement.
“At the end of the day our ultimate objective is to really serve the (Saudi Arabian) armed forces,” Abukhaled said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Military economy

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat
Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat
  • The retreat will open to guests during the first quarter of 2021
  • It will be located in the archaeological site of Mleiha
DUBAI: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, announced the addition of Moon Retreat to their eco-luxury tourism destinations, state news agency SPA reported.
The retreat will open to guests during the first quarter of 2021 in the archaeological area of Mleiha.
Moon Retreat will offer visitors stargazing activities as there is much less light pollution in the area. There will be 10 single-bed domes, 4 family tents and 2 single-bed tents, each unit being supplied with all required amenities, some of which may also include pools.
Visitors will also be able to hike in the archaeological area of Mleiha.

Topics: Sharjah eco-friendly luxury

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh
Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh
  • The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders
Gold prices inched higher on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,783.56 per ounce by 0304 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday.
US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,784.40.
“The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in Treasury yields,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
“Gold is in a weird place... while there’s clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold.”
The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, but benchmark US Treasury yields hit a near one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Apart from the $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to pass by the end of the week, market participants await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress starting Tuesday.
“The rise in yields will be the major headwind for gold for now, but if Powell hints at any dovishness or implies that current yields are too high for sustained economic recovery... then we can see gold embark on a rally again,” Lee said.
Silver gained 1.1 percent to $27.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,283.82.
Palladium climbed 1 percent to $2,400.93, having earlier hit a more than one-month high at $2,431.50.

Topics: Gold economy

