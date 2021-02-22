You are here

Egypt's military production not affected by pandemic

Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
Morsi revealed Egypt's intention to host IDEX by the end of November, with a focus on the military and defense industries.
Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic

Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
  • Minister said that Egyptian military factories were also producing COVID-19-related items
RIYADH: The spending volume and plans of the Egyptian Ministry for Military Production have not been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially those relating to the armed forces and the civilian police, Minister Ahmed Morsy has said.

In an interview with ASharq news channel at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi, he stressed that the military production factories in Egypt were also producing COVID-19-related items such as face masks, sterilizers, disinfectants and sterilization.

“We look forward to showcasing the technological potential of our military factories and products, and sharing technological expertise with various companies specialized in this field, especially since we have 16 companies that produce myriad weapons and ammunition based on our huge manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure,” Morsy said.

He revealed that the Ministry of Military Production is cooperating with the private sector in Egypt to produce an electric bus, with a view to reducing environmentally harmful emissions on the roads. It hoped to launch the first electric buses in Egypt before the end of the year.

Morsi revealed Egypt’s intention to host IDEX by the end of November, with a focus on the military and defense industries.

 

Topics: Egypt Military economy Coronavirus

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
  • The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program
JERUSALEM: The Palestinians’ COVID-19 vaccination plan faces a $30 million funding shortfall, even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.
Israel, a world leader in terms of vaccination speed, could perhaps consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said.
“In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” it said.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program. PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60 percent coverage.
Cost estimates suggest that “a total of about $55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is an existing gap of $30 million,” the World Bank said, calling for additional donor help.
The Palestinians began vaccinations this month and have received small donations from Israel, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
But the roughly 32,000 doses received to date fall far short of the 5.2 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.
’Extra doses’
Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of ignoring its duties as an occupying power by not including the Palestinians in its inoculation program.
Israeli officials have said that under the Oslo peace accords, the PA health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-rule.
Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday after rolling out one of the world’s swiftest vaccination programs. It has been administering Pfizer Inc’s vaccine to its 9.1 million citizens, and has a separate stockpile of an estimated 100,000 doses of Moderna Inc’s vaccine.
While the PA expects to receive an initial COVAX shipment within weeks, the program is at risk of failing, mainly due to a lack of funds. The PA says it has supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca, but doses have been slow to come.
“From a humanitarian perspective, Israel can consider donating the extra doses it has ordered that it would not be using,” the World Bank said.
The PA health ministry said on Friday that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who regularly cross into Israel for work.
A decision on vaccinating the Palestinian workers should be made soon, Nachman Ash, Israel’s coronavirus czar, told reporters on Sunday.
“From a medical perspective, we think vaccinating the Palestinian workers is very much the correct thing to do.”

Topics: Palestine COVID-19 economy

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
  • Hundreds of opportunities to be on Invest Saudi online portal for investors to evaluate, Khalid Al-Falih said during appearance on Frankly Speaking
  • Spelling out details of new regulations for investors, he said a superficial nameplate saying 'this is the regional headquarters’ will not fly
DUBAI: Companies that choose to set up or relocate their headquarters in Saudi Arabia will not have Saudization forced on them, the Kingdom’s investment minister has told Arab News in the latest episode of Frankly Speaking, referring to the policy that requires companies to hire Saudi nationals on a quota basis.

Investment “is the name of the game,” Khalid Al-Falih said, adding that hundreds of opportunities will be on the Invest Saudi online portal “ready for investors to evaluate and take it to the next level of execution.”

Hand in hand with the investment drive, he said, the Kingdom is creating the environment for high-quality international experts to choose Saudi Arabia to be their home where they can even retire, and not only to be their workplace.

Al-Falih’s comments follow last week’s decision by Saudi Arabia to set certain rules for companies seeking to take advantage of the $3 trillion investment opportunities identified for international investors

under the Vision 2030 strategy. This is the first his ministry has spelled out details of the new regulations, which are still being fine-tuned.

Al-Falih, who played an eminent role in the vital energy sector in Saudi Arabia before moving to the investment ministry last year, was appearing on Frankly Speaking, a recorded show where prominent Middle East policymakers and business leaders are questioned on their views about the most important issues of the day.

There has been speculation some companies might try to satisfy the new regulations by setting up a “nameplate” operation in Riyadh, while maintaining the real business hub elsewhere in the Middle East. But-Al Falih made it clear that multinationals wishing to bid for government contracts would have to show a serious corporate commitment to the Kingdom.

He said they will have to have a “major headquarters,” preferably in Riyadh, if they want to do business with the government.

“We would want to see the companies having a major headquarters office with executive staff; their C-suite being here; operations in other countries reporting to it; and support functions, whether it's training, product development, consolidation of regional operations, all taking place within their regional headquarters. So, a superficial nameplate saying 'this is the regional headquarters’ will not fly,” Al-Falih said.

Riyadh, which is the subject of ambitious plans to double its population over the next decade to become one of the top 10 urban economies in the world, is Al-Falih’s preferred location as these companies’ headquarters.

“Riyadh will be the predominant. If you look at other countries where regional headquarters have evolved over decades, we saw a trend within every country that there will be one business capital for that country, where the companies coalesce together, and the networking and the support services takes place,” he explained.

“We think it's useful for the companies to do that here in Saudi Arabia, rather than have them spread and then try to pull them together. We're encouraging Riyadh to be that city, by creating a special economic zone that will offer incentives.

“The message is that for those contracts that the Kingdom chooses to give through its procurement policy, we want to do it with companies who have their entire integrated operations here in the Kingdom, from the decision-making to the strategic development, to managing the execution of those government procurement and government contracts. That’s our interest and that's our right.”

It was up to the companies to decide the definition of the region the headquarters would serve, Al-Falih said, but he outlined official Saudi thinking on the issue: “As a government leader now but previously a leader within a private-sector enterprise, I see the Middle East and Africa and part of Western Asia as an integrated global market, and we see Riyadh as the anchor capital for that broader region.”

In addition to the option of employing non-Saudi talent, other Saudi cities likes Jeddah or Dammam could qualify as regional headquarters bases if the big global companies made a strong business case, he said.

“If somebody chooses to be in a different region because that’s closer to their customers or that's where it makes business sense for them, we will work hard to give them all of the support they need,” Al-Falih said.

The plan for Riyadh, in conjunction with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will make the Saudi capital an attractive proposition for global executives, he believes.

“We're building it out and creating a competitive advantage in livability that will be unmatched. We are attracting four additional schools in the next 12 months that will be opening up in Riyadh. These are first-class international schools. Compounds are being built, arenas for recreation, and sport events are being planned and are quite advanced,” Al-Falih said.

“The airport will be expanded and Riyadh will have one of the largest regional airports with more destinations and more passengers than any competing airport. That will be difficult to replicate in three or four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

An influx of international executives and their families would add to the attractions of the city, and would incentivize Saudi citizens to seek employment in the private sector. “We are opening up the Kingdom, and creating the environment for expatriate staff not only to choose to work here but actually to enjoy living here, and to even retire after their employment obligations are fulfilled,” he said, adding that an existing premium residency program is being revised and upgraded just for this purpose.

“We think this mix of Saudis and expats, highly educated Saudis graduated from the best universities here in the Kingdom and around the world, will enrich these companies and make their operations more competitive to address the global markets,” Al-Falih said.

“We believe it will take place and we believe many Saudis will prosper and gain career opportunities, but (Saudization) is not going to be forced upon the companies who choose to move here.”

Companies that decide against a move to Riyadh would still be welcome to do business there. “Don't get me wrong — the companies who choose to have their headquarters elsewhere, I'm going to do as much marketing to them as I do to the ones who choose to be here,” Al-Falih said.

“We're still inviting those who for whatever reason choose not to have their headquarters here and the Kingdom will welcome them.”

In his view, the move to attract global companies, with the new rules due in 2024, was not too tough on multinationals. “On the contrary, I think we're extending our hand to our partners from the international community and making sure that the message is clear,” he said.

“The Kingdom has always been open for business. This is very much a market economy and a government that has always been open to the private sector.”

Al-Falih described the creation of the investment ministry by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as “quite a signal.”

“Investment is the name of the game here in the Kingdom. We are preparing the opportunities,” he said. “We have hundreds of opportunities that will be on the Invest Saudi digital portal, ready for investors to evaluate and take it to the next level of execution.”

Al-Falih said that there was still some way to go to reach the target of 5.7 per cent of GDP coming from foreign investment, but that Saudi Arabia showed an increase in FDI in 2020 compared to a global reduction of 42 per cent. “The trend is in the right direction in terms of absolute levels. We realize that this is a journey,” he said.

He also recognized that there was a need for the Kingdom to market itself better to attract International investment, but that the fundamental ingredients for foreign investors were in place. “I think at the macro level, people are recognizing that the Kingdom is one of the most stable countries in the world — politically, security, safety, quality of government and quality of governance,” he said.

Al-Falih said that his experience as chairman of Saudi Aramco and as energy minister had given him international contacts and a breadth of sectoral experience that would be an advantage in the big investment drive.

“Of course, our energy sector will always be the Kingdom's leading sector. But I always say that even beyond oil, this Kingdom will be a Kingdom full of energy, exporting energy and creating a lot of energy of different sorts,” he said.

 

Topics: Frankly Speaking Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih Khalid Al-Falih Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
  • Riyadh urges caution while Moscow appears to favor supply hike
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia were once again heading into an OPEC+ meeting on opposite sides of a crucial debate about the oil market, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

Riyadh is publicly urging fellow members to be “extremely cautious,” despite prices rebounding to a one-year high. In private, the Kingdom has signaled it would prefer that the group broadly holds output steady, delegates said.

Moscow, on the other hand, is indicating that it still wants to proceed with a supply increase.

Saudi Arabia is pledging to make a cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, but some see signs that could change as the negotiations get underway.

“The Kingdom could potentially use its barrels as leverage for getting a deal,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel.

Ten months after slashing crude production when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crushed global demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are still withholding 7 million bpd from the market, about 7 percent of global supply.

Two crucial decisions will be taken at the OPEC+ meeting on March 4.

First, restoring as much as 500,000 bpd, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.

And secondly, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 million bpd of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.

Public comments from Riyadh and Moscow indicate that another debate looms.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced.”

Novak argued at the last two OPEC+ meetings for production increases and his Saudi counterpart appears to be sticking to its familiar position of cutting production.

Topics: Oil & gas energy Saudi Arabia OPEC+

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
  • Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and taking steps to further equity in what is known as the Paycheck Protection Program.
The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees — the overwhelming majority of small businesses — can apply for the forgivable loans. Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.
Other efforts will remove a prohibition on lending to a company with at least 20% ownership by a person arrested or convicted for a nonfraud felony in the prior year, as well as allowing those behind on their federal student loans to seek relief through the program. The administration is also clarifying that noncitizen legal residents can apply to the program.
The PPP, first rolled out in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed in December, was meant to help keep Americans employed during the economic downturn. It allows small and mid-size businesses suffering a loss of revenue to access federal loans, which are forgivable if 60% of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.
The Biden effort is aimed at correcting disparities in how the program was administered by the Trump administration.
Data from the Paycheck Protection Program released Dec. 1 and analyzed by The Associated Press show that many minority owners desperate for a relief loan didn’t receive one until the PPP’s last few weeks while many more white business owners were able to get loans earlier in the program.
The program, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8 and handed out 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion, helped many businesses stay on their feet when government measures to control the coronavirus forced many to shut down or operate at a diminished capacity.
The latest PPP, which began on Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans — about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress — with an average loan under $74,000.
A further renewal of the program is not included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion ” American Rescue Plan,” which he hopes Congress will pass in the coming weeks.

Topics: Joe Biden

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
  • Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges
BEIJING: China’s top diplomat called Monday for new US President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on US-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.
Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese theft of American technology.
Trump also upgraded military and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials blamed for abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.
“We know that the new US administration is reviewing and assessing its foreign policy,” Wang told diplomats, scholars and journalists at the Lanting Forum. “We hope that the US policy makers will keep pace with the times, see clearly the trend of the world, abandon biases, give up unwarranted suspicions and move to bring the China policy back to reason to ensure a healthy, steady development of China-US relations.”
While Biden has pledged reengagement and a more civil tone in US diplomacy, its unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policies toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes with neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and spying. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do criticisms of China’s human rights record, especially on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
In his first address before a global audience Friday, Biden said the US and its allies must “prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China.”
“Competition with China is going to be stiff. That’s what I expect, and that’s what I welcome, because I believe in the global system Europe and the United States, together with our allies in the Indo-Pacific, worked so hard to build over the last 70 years,” the president said in remarks delivered virtually to the annual Munich Security Conference.
As is standard in Chinese foreign policy, Wang put the onus for improving relations squarely on the shoulders of the US and offered no direct proposals for major breakthroughs, even while encouraging increased dialogue.
Wang said China had “no intention to challenge or replace the United States” and was ready to peacefully coexist and seek common development.
Wang urged the US to “stop smearing” the reputation of China’s ruling Communist Party and to “stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for Taiwan independence and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security on internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.”
He said the US should reactivate all levels of dialogue that he said the US had effectively halted under the Trump administration, and boost cooperation on major bilateral and international issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery are the three biggest issues on which the sides can cooperate, he said.
On trade, Wang said China would defend the rights of US companies while hoping the US would “adjust its policies as soon as possible, among others, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress.”
The US should also lift restrictions on media, educational and people-to-people exchanges to reverse sharp declines in numbers of Chinese studying in the US and visits by Chinese for tourism or business, Wang said.
“I hope that the two sides will work together to steer the giant ship of China-US relations back to the course of sound development toward a bright future with boundless prospects,” he said.
While the tone taken toward the US by high-ranking diplomats such as Wang, senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and President Xi Jinping himself appears more positive than under Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry spokespeople have remained combative.
At a briefing on Friday, spokesperson Hua Chunying contrasted the freak winter weather striking Texas with the robust social and economic interactions seen in China over the just-passed Lunar New Year holiday, without offering any show of sympathy.
“All this has given us a deeper understanding of what human rights truly mean and how to better protect them. We are more convinced that we are on the right path and have every confidence in the future,” Hua said.

Topics: China US economy

Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches
Oil spill off Israel reaches south Lebanese beaches
Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
Six Arab films to screen at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival
A still from Ayten Amin’s “Souad.” Supplied

