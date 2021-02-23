You are here

  • Home
  • PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt9wy

Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
  • The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom
Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Sanabil Investments, a Riyadh-based investment firm wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has entered into partnership with Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups to launch an early stage accelerator program for Saudi startups looking to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will be based in Riyadh and follows the recent announcement that 500 Startups is planning to establish its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional headquarters in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia last week announced it will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom, and will also create jobs, increase spending efficiency, and guarantee that the main goods and services purchased by government agencies are from the Kingdom.

The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will consist of six programs run by 500 Startups over three years for a group of pre-seed and seed stage startups from across the MENA region.

Up to 100 startups taking part in the program are expected to receive investment of up to $100,000.

Bedy Yang, managing partner at 500 Startups and general partner of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund, said: “We are thrilled to back the best startups in MENA. The region’s ecosystem has evolved significantly since 500 first started investing in the region nearly 10 years ago, and we will continue providing seed-stage founders with the best support possible.”

500 Startups has run more than 50 accelerator programs in Silicon Valley and around the world, and invested in over 2,500 companies worldwide, including more than 180 companies in the MENA region. Applications for the first batch of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator kicked off on Feb. 22, 2021. The deadline for applicants is March 7, 2021.

Startups will be selected from Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, and 500 Startup’s global network of mentors will deliver the program to help the businesses scale and build regional and global connections.

Founders will join a 12-week program which begins with a two-week session on foundations of growth — a deep dive into the fundamentals of business expansion — followed by seven weeks of guided coaching and an additional three weeks of classes on fundraising and pitch prep.

The Saudi Arabian Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) in 2008. A closed joint stock company with a paid-up capital of SR20 billion ($5.33 billion), it is owned by PIF and is a crucial part of the government’s Vision 2030 program.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi startup Sanabil Investment

Related

Sanabil Investments becomes partner with 30% share in InoChem
Corporate News
Sanabil Investments becomes partner with 30% share in InoChem
Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Shane McGinley

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
  • Saudi telecoms giant saw its brand value increase 14 percent to $9.2 billion, making it 13th globally
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has topped the list of the most valuable telecoms brands in the Middle East and Africa, just weeks after it reported its highest-ever annual revenue for eight years.

STC’s brand value increased 14 percent to $9.2 billion, jumping five places to 13th on the annual Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2021 report.

Brand Finance analyzed around 5,000 of the biggest brands around the world. Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.

“STC’s brand has evolved and grown following its successful masterbrand refresh and extension into Kuwait and Bahrain at the beginning of last year. The company continues to execute its DARE strategy successfully and has strengthened its positioning as a company that enables digital life. Its commitment to digital transformation has been shown with STC Pay, recognized as the first tech unicorn in Saudi Arabia,” David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said in a press statement.

On a global basis, Verizon claimed the top spot for the second year in a row, increasing 8 percent to $68.9 billion.

STC’s ranking comes as it reported its highest annual revenue for eight years. In 2020, total revenues reached SR 58.94 billion ($15.72 billion), an increase of 8.43 percent. As a result, operating profit reached SR 12.81 billion, an increase of 2.69 percent.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission also announced earlier this month that STC has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 megabytes per second. STC has deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities across the Kingdom, with plans to increase this figure to 71 in the next phase of its expansion.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Related

STC has highest mobile download speed in KSA: CITC
Corporate News
STC has highest mobile download speed in KSA: CITC
STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb
Business & Economy
STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb

US firm CSG to set up Middle East HQ in Riyadh

CSG will be setting up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). (Supplied)
CSG will be setting up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). (Supplied)
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley

US firm CSG to set up Middle East HQ in Riyadh

CSG will be setting up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). (Supplied)
  • Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital
  • Part of government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: US business support company CSG is planning to set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh before the end of the first quarter of 2021, along with an initial 24 companies, following the announcement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2030 strategy for the Saudi capital last month.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City wants to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the Saudi capital over the next 10 years, and CSG is one of the first to confirm its move.

The initiative is part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) by 2030.

“CSG has been doing business with the major mobile operators in KSA since early 2008. To further strengthen our presence, we will have our legal entity open for business during Q1 2021. Our team has been supporting customers in the Kingdom for more than a decade and has most recently grown our portfolio with a significant new contract at Mobily, one of the country’s leading mobile operators,” Daniel Kjellander, CSG General Manager and Head of Sales Middle East, told Arab News.

The US firm will set up its office in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The CSG team appointed to lead the new headquarters include General Manager and Head of Sales, Daniel Kjellander (C); Head of Delivery, Francis O’Sullivan (L) and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, James Kirby (R). (Supplied)

Although the company did not say how many staff it is looking to hire, it did confirm that Riyadh will become its official Middle East headquarters and it will “increase headcount throughout 2021.”

In addition to Kjellander, the team appointed to lead the new headquarters include Head of Delivery, Francis O’Sullivan; and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, James Kirby.

“Our initial management team has been appointed, but we are looking to expand with local talent as soon as COVID-19 allows, and from there we can really start building out the team on the ground in Riyadh,” Kjellander said.

CSG, which is headquartered in Colorado, offers its clients software and services to help simplify internal and external processes. It began operations in Saudi Arabia with a strategic partnership with telecom operator Mobily in 2008, and has since developed its regional portfolio of clientele to include Batelco, Etisalat, Omantel, and Ooredoo Qatar, du, MB, and Telecom Egypt.

“The initiatives and programs put in place by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia, are pivotal points in the decision for CSG to move its regional headquarters to the Kingdom,” Kjellander said.

“We have seen significant growth, providing a wealth of new business opportunities. The progressive policies and programs create the right environment for CSG to attract talent and provide the infrastructure to enable our business to grow,” he added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Riyadh US

Related

Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
The symposium will be addressed by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi energy minister, and will be keenly watched by the global energy industry looking for indicators of the Kingdom’s stance on oil production. (IEF.org/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Riyadh to host global energy leaders after ‘unparalleled’ year

Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 slowdown

Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 slowdown
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 slowdown

Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 slowdown
  • IHG, which previously scrapped its final dividend, said 2020 was the most challenging year in its history as revenue per available room slumped 52.5 percent
  • Demand remained stronger in IHG’s Holiday Inn Express business, which represents about 70 percent of its rooms in the US market
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: InterContinental Hotels (IHG) booked an annual loss of $153 million on Tuesday, pummelled by repeated COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, but said a faster recovery in its Holiday Inn Express brand had helped it outperform in key markets.
The company, which previously scrapped its final dividend, said 2020 was the most challenging year in its history as revenue per available room slumped 52.5 percent, with global travel and entertainment spending remaining under pressure.
Pinning its hopes on the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and a wider economic rebound, IHG said the industry was unlikely to see a recovery until later in the year but hinted that global travel was starting to recover.
“People want to travel again...It is the thing that people have missed most and so there is enormous pent up demand to travel,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said, adding that “travel will come back very rapidly.”
Shares of the company were up 3.8 percent at 5,516 pence by 0845 GMT, amid a near 3 percent rise on the FTSE 350 travel and leisure index as Britain saw a surge in flight and hotel bookings after the government said would-be holidaymakers will be given clarity on making plans for the summer by April 12.
Demand remained stronger in IHG’s Holiday Inn Express business, which represents about 70 percent of its rooms in the US market and has historically been impacted less and recovered faster than other segments in economic downturns, the company said.
“IHG is at the start of a prolonged period of commercial recovery,” Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.
Still, IHG reported a group operating loss of $153 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $630 million last year.

Topics:  InterContinental Hotels Holiday Inn Express COVID-19

Related

InterContinental Hotels Group revenues feel global strain
Business & Economy
InterContinental Hotels Group revenues feel global strain
InterContinental Hotels buys majority stake in Regent Hotels
Business & Economy
InterContinental Hotels buys majority stake in Regent Hotels

UAE sees 4.4% rise in free zone companies

UAE sees 4.4% rise in free zone companies
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

UAE sees 4.4% rise in free zone companies

UAE sees 4.4% rise in free zone companies
  • The free zones account for 8 percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, most of which are based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
  • The UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) said around 60,600 companies were registered in the country’s free-zones as of mid-February 2021
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year rise in the total number of companies operating across its 44 free trade zones, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) said around 60,600 were registered in the country’s free-zones as of mid-February 2021.

“The growth is reflective of the successful business continuity and disaster recovery plans adopted by the UAE to lure foreign business to work across the nation amid the global economic slowdown triggered by [the pandemic] since the second quarter of 2020,” WAM, the UAE state news agency, said in a report.

According to the NER’s figures, the free zones account for 8 percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, most of which are based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Earlier this month, the NER said 3,087 foreign companies had set up branches in the UAE at the end of January, while 812 Gulf Cooperation Council companies had operations in the emirates.

Topics: UAE’s National Economic Register (NER) free trade zones Abu Dhabi Dubai

Related

KIZAD focuses on pre-built ready-to-move facilities
Corporate News
KIZAD focuses on pre-built ready-to-move facilities
India a key market Sharjah free trade zones
Business & Economy
India a key market Sharjah free trade zones

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements

Saudi Capital Market Authority announces rules for property financial statements
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday announced that it will allow investment fund managers to use the fair value or revaluation model to measure property and investment property for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.

The authority’s board of commissioners issued a resolution on June 6, 2017, obliging investment fund managers to apply the cost model to measure property, plant, equipment, investment property, and intangible assets when preparing International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) statements.

At the time, it indicated that the CMA would analyze the feasibility of continuing to apply the cost model after three years.

In a statement, the authority said its board of commissioners had decided that investment fund managers could continue to use the model to measure properties and investment property in financial statements prepared for financial periods within the fiscal year starting before 2023.

The fair value model or the revaluation model could be used for financial periods within the fiscal years starting during 2023 or thereafter, and the cost model would be allowed to measure plant, equipment, and intangible assets for five years starting from early 2021, subject to review at the end of the five-year period.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Cement’s profits increase to $118m
Business & Economy
Saudi Cement’s profits increase to $118m
Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
World Bank fury as Lebanon MPs jump vaccine queue
World Bank fury as Lebanon MPs jump vaccine queue
El-Sisi meets with head of US Central Command
El-Sisi meets with head of US Central Command
Stoffel Vandoorne looking to get new Formula E season off to a flying start as Mercedes-EQ partner with NEOM 
Stoffel Vandoorne driving the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 along NEOM's Magna Road. (Photo: Joan Gosa)
Yemeni army calls for urgent action to retrieve bodies of Houthi fighters
Yemeni army calls for urgent action to retrieve bodies of Houthi fighters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.