RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 83.22 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 9,838.28.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.1 billion (827 million), as 44 of the stocks advanced and 220 retreated.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 161.75 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 21,636.14. This comes as 34 of the stocks advanced while 30 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 6.40 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 1,333.99.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Elm Co., whose share price surged 9.00 percent to SR611.50.

Other top performers included BinDawood Holding Co., whose share price rose 5.43 percent to SR4.85, as well as Sumou Real Estate Co., whose share price surged 4.72 percent to SR24.40.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. recorded the most significant drop, falling 9.99 percent to SR24.68.

Alujain Corp. also saw its stock price fall 9.91 percent to SR23.26.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu also saw its stock price decline 8.38 percent to SR40.22.

Top announcements

On the announcements front, Emaar, the Economic City, has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sep. 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm recorded a net loss of SR444 million in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 26 percent rise from the loss recorded in the same period in 2025. The increase in net loss is primarily linked to a decrease in revenue and a rise in legal provisions. The same period of 2025 included a one-off gain from the extinguishment of long-term financing costs, arising from the successful completion of the bank debt restructuring at lower interest rates.

Emaar ended the session at SR8.10, down 4.65 percent.

Amlak International Finance Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2026. A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profit stood at SR56.8 million in the period ending Sept. 30, up 14.75 percent year on year. This jump in net profit is owed to an increase in income from special commission of finance, a decrease in finance costs, partially offset by a rise in operating expenses and an increase in total net provision for expected credit losses.

Amlak International Finance Co. ended the session at SR8.33, up 0.24 percent.