RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s internet usage rate reached 99.6 percent among individuals aged 15 to 74 in 2026, according to the General Authority for Statistics, or GASTAT.

The findings were published in GASTAT’s 2026 ICT Access and Usage by Households and Individuals Survey, which also showed that Saudi males recorded a rate of 99.8 percent, compared with 99.5 percent for Saudi females, with the 15-to-24 age group recording the highest internet usage rate among all age groups, at 99.9 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Internet access and usage

The results showed that 99.3 percent of individuals access the internet at home, while 98 percent use it at least once a day.

In terms of devices, mobile phones were the most widely used means of accessing the internet, at 98.4 percent, compared with 13.9 percent for laptops and 12.3 percent for tablets.

Social media leads online activities

Participation in social networking platforms ranked as the leading internet activity, accounting for 99.7 percent of all internet users, with equal rates among males and females. This was followed by searching for information about goods and services, at 65.4 percent.

The findings also showed that 87.8 percent of internet users watch video content online, while 55.2 percent listen to audio content. Meanwhile, 19.4 percent use the internet to play games.

Government services go digital

Regarding digital government services, 98.4 percent of individuals use online government services. The rate among Saudi nationals stood at 98.6 percent, including 98.9 percent of males and 98.4 percent of females.

Accessing electronic government forms was the most widely used service, accounting for 89 percent of all individuals who access government services online.

Online shopping gains traction

In e-commerce, 74.5 percent of internet users purchase goods and services online, with the rate among Saudi nationals reaching 84.9 percent. Saudi females recorded a higher rate, at 86.8 percent, compared with 83.1 percent among Saudi males.

Clothing, footwear, and sports goods, as well as household items and other products topped online purchases, accounting for 85.2 percent. Food, groceries, and tobacco products followed at 54.4 percent, while books, magazines and newspapers accounted for 22.8 percent of purchases.

GASTAT said it produces its statistics using a unified methodology aligned with procedures adopted by international organizations, enabling international comparisons of indicators, and meeting the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals, known as SDGs.