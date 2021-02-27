Businesses closed for violating COVID-19 rules in KSA

JEDDAH: Businesses are being closed in the Kingdom for violating COVID-19 rules, including a Jeddah cafe that was secretly letting in customers to smoke shisha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saad Al-Qahtani, mayor of the Al-Sharafiya municipality in Jeddah, said the cafe had been previously closed by authorities but was giving customers entry through a side door.

The municipality seized 50 shishas.

The closure is part of a campaign from Jeddah municipality to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Teams in the Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,250 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities to ensure adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures.

There were 34 violations detected and 21 facilities shut during the tours.

Municipalities said they would continue to intensify their inspection tours to ensure that regulations were implemented in facilities and commercial centers in order to preserve public health.

They also urged people to do their part in maintaining public health by reporting any COVID-19 breaches to the 940 call center number.