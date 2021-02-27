You are here

Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
Millions of Texans lost their power when winter storm Uri hit the state and knocked out coal, natural gas and nuclear plants that were unprepared for the freezing temperatures brought on by the storm. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 February 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: A winter storm that hit parts of the southern United States over the past week led several energy companies to report stronger-than-expected results after they were called on to provide more power at higher prices, while others faced millions of dollars in losses.
Here is a look at the winners and losers in the energy sector from the storm:

Winners

Gas producers:
Comstock Resources said the last week was "like hitting the jackpot," adding it was able to sell at "super-premium prices" a material amount of production at anywhere from $15 per thousand cubic feet of gas (mcf) to as much as around $179 per mcf.
EQT Corp said it also benefited from the high prices. The company mainly produces gas out of the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Australia's Macquarie Group, the second biggest gas marketer in North America after oil major BP, lifted its profit guidance on Monday due to the effects of the extreme winter weather. It expects 2021 profit to rise by 10%, after earlier anticipating earnings to drop.
Other natural gas-weighted production companies, including Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy Co, Range Resources Corp and Antero Resources, may benefit from the freeze, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Refiners with limited exposure to Texas markets:
Shares of refiners such as HollyFrontier Corp and Valero Energy Corp rose after the freezing temperatures knocked a large swath of U.S. Gulf Coast refining offline, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. Eurozone refiners, including Shell and Total, are positioned to benefit as they ramp up their shipments of gasoline into New York Harbor, he said.

Losers

Utilities:
Just Energy on Monday raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, after it forecast a $250 million loss from the winter storms.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc forecast a financial impact of up to C$60 million ($47.48 million) on its Texas wind farms.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp said on Friday it expects the potential hit to adjusted core earnings for this year to be between $45 million and $55 million after the cold weather restricted production at its Renewable Energy Group's Texas-based wind facilities.
Atmos Energy said on Friday it purchased natural gas for an extra $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion due to higher cost of the fuel, adding it was evaluating financing options to pay for the additional purchase cost.
Vistra Corp estimated a one-time adverse impact of between about $900 million and $1.3 billion, and said it was unable to reaffirm or adjust its 2021 guidance.

Oilfield Services:
Solaris said on Monday last week's weather would have an impact on first quarter financials, but did not quantify the hit.

Shale oil producers:
Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day of crude output that shut down. Some production may never return, analysts said.
Diamondback Energy said it expects the weather to wipe off up to five days of production in the current quarter.
Cimarex Energy Inc said it expects an up to 7% hit to production volume in the quarter.
Occidental Petroleum forecast first-quarter Permian production of 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 460,000 boepd, including a 25,000 boepd hit from downtime related to the winter storm.
Laredo Petroleum said its Permian Basin operations were affected for the last 12 days and estimated the combined impact of shut-in production and completions delays to reduce first-quarter total output by about 8,000 boepd and oil production by about 3,000 bpd.

Gulf refiners:
Refiners with oil processing facilities along the Gulf Coast, the main U.S. refining hub, such as Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil, were forced to halt operations. By Thursday last week, the historic sub-zero temperatures in Texas and Louisiana shut at least 3.5 million barrels per day, or about 19%, of U.S. refining capacity.

Topics: Oil & Energy energy Texas

Deal signed to stimulate Saudi private sector

Deal signed to stimulate Saudi private sector
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

Deal signed to stimulate Saudi private sector

Deal signed to stimulate Saudi private sector
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

The Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships (SCISP) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) to boost the private sector’s role in international partnerships.

The move aims to stimulate the private sector’s participation and sustainability by providing all necessary support to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s international strategic partnerships.

SCISP CEO Faisal Al-Sugair said the agreement is part of the measures aimed at involving all relevant actors in the Kingdom’s economic system to achieve the strategic goals of Vision 2030.

The memorandum includes exchange of information, data and necessary reports that support the two parties’ work, Al-Sugair said.

Established in 2017, the SCISP is a government entity linked to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Topics: Saudi private sector

Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm

Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm

Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm
  • Nigeria emerged out of economic recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a contraction in the year as a whole
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

ABUJA: Nigeria’s central bank is seeking asset managers for a new $2.6 billion infrastructure investment company set up to develop the country’s crumbling transport networks and boost economic growth.

The asset managers will originate and manage infrastructure projects, generating return from investments, the bank said on Saturday. The deadline for submission of proposals is March 16.

Nigeria emerged out of economic recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a contraction in the year as a whole. But growth is fragile, as poor infrastructure has stymied the economy for decades, holding back the distribution of wealth in Africa’s biggest economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the creation of Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp.) in February to focus on infrastructure development, with a seed capital of 1 trillion naira ($2.6 billion).

Initial capital will come from the central bank, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and the Africa Finance Corporation, the central bank has said.

Economists say the poor state of Nigeria’s infrastructure has put at risk the Buhari government’s ambitions for turning the country into a manufacturing hub and growing the agriculture sector.

In 2017, the government set up the Development Bank of Nigeria to boost credit to small-scale businesses that make up almost of half of the economy.

Now the government wants to fix its crumbling roads and rail network that have made it hard to move agricultural and finished goods to markets.

Topics: infrastructure Nigeria

Saudi PIF's developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022

Saudi PIF's developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022
Updated 27 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi PIF's developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022

Saudi PIF's developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022
  • The Kingdom’s state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched Roshn as a real estate company last year
  • Roshn announced the signing of $930 million worth of construction contracts earlier this year
Updated 27 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Roshn, Saudi Arabia’s national community developer, is planning to start off-plan sales at its flagship project in Riyadh later this year, with the handover of the first homes to tenants likely in early 2022, a senior executive said.

The Kingdom’s state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched Roshn as a real estate company last year. 

The developer’s master project in the Saudi capital will extend over an area of more than 20 million square meters and will include more than 30,000 homes. The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.

“In due course, we will be providing detailed information on how citizens can apply for a home, in addition to all available financing options,” Roshn’s Group CEO David Grover told Arab News.

“Our communities are entirely inclusive, with homes to suit all tastes and budgets. Our aim is to provide a modern, aspirational living experience while giving residents the freedom to interpret what this means to them in their own unique way. Our communities have been designed to inspire a strong sense of neighborly spirit and genuine connection between residents.”

Roshn announced the signing of $930 million worth of construction contracts earlier this year. Grover said the developer partnered with Rezaik Abdallah Al-Gedrawy & Co. as the main contractor for the first phase of the flagship development and have also awarded contracts to Posco E&C, AWJ International and Zuheir Ahmad Al Zahran and Company.

In relation to the timeline for their existing projects, Grover said: “Roshn’s customer experience center is expected to be ready in Q1 2021, while the handover process of homes will start in early 2022. Construction is planned to be completed by Q4 2023.”

With facilities such as mosques, schools, cafes, restaurants, healthcare, leisure and entertainment options, the community aims to cater to the needs of future residents and act as a self-contained “city within a city,” he added.

Roshn was launched in August 2020 by the PIF to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing the rate of homeownership in the country to 70 percent.

“Saudi Arabia is home to a number of world-class developers, and we are consistently looking to collaborate and partner with highly ambitious local firms to deliver on our mandate,” he said.

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Grover said Roshn has hit more than 90 percent of its 2020 business targets.

“Roshn will work closely with the mortgage industry to help meet the needs of each individual buyer’s personal circumstances and financial situation,” the CEO said of his immediate priorities for 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia business PIF

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office
Updated 27 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office
  • The ABCC said the new office would offer ‘enormous’ economic benefits to the Brazilian and Arab markets
Updated 27 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) is to set up an international office in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to capitalise on trade between the two countries.

The move follows the success of ABCC’s first office in the region, which opened in Dubai two years ago. In addition to the Riyadh office, ABCC also plans to open an outpost in Egypt, it was announced last week.

The facilities, which aim to bolster trade relations between major Arab markets and Brazil, will assist companies looking to partner Brazilian firms, and vice versa.

ABCC President Rubens Hannun said that the development would give members a competitive edge and offer “enormous” economic benefits to the Brazilian and Arab markets.

“It will bolster trade activities among relevant parties as we remain committed to deliver solutions through our offices in the Arab world, including cost-effective procedures and faster import-export processes. It is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to reinforce trade ties between Brazil and the Arab countries,” he said.

While Brazilian food and beverage exports to the Arab region were down 8.7 percent year-on-year in 2020, the region accounts for $6.19 billion worth of produce and is Brazil’s second largest purchasing market after Asia, according to figures published last week by the Brazilian Food Industry Association (ABIA). Saudi Arabia is ranked the ABIA’s sixth largest market, with the UAE eighth.

“There’s a major focus on Asia and the Arab countries, where we have decades-long partnerships and there’s a very fruitful, complementary economy, and we still have many opportunities to tap into,” ABIA board chair Grazielle Parenti said during a press conference, according to a report by the Brazil-Arab News Agency.

For more than 68 years, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce has been working to connect the Brazilian and Arab peoples to promote economic, social and cultural development, playing a pivotal role in developing the relationship between the two countries over the years.

KSA sees rising demand for PC devices

KSA sees rising demand for PC devices
Updated 27 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

KSA sees rising demand for PC devices

KSA sees rising demand for PC devices
  • Virtual school and working remote during pandemic is driving market, analysts say
Updated 27 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, recorded strong growth in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in the final quarter of 2020, according to a new industry report.

“The Saudi Arabian market experienced an overall 7.1 percent growth in shipments of PCs and notebooks in Q4 2020,” said Isaac Ngatia, a senior research analyst at the American research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) 

“This was driven by continued demand for computing devices mainly for homeschooling.”

In the PC market, the consumer segment grew by 9 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the commercial segment grew 3.9 percent, he added.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Education emphasized the need for digital platforms so students could attend class virtually during the pandemic. Each child and teacher now needs their own device, while previously they may have been able to share with a fellow colleague or student.

Ngatia said there was a strong demand for notebooks. They feature a better user experience for learning purposes compared to tablets, which saw sales decline by 6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“Demand for PC devices remained strong across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with end-users still requiring these devices to work remotely or study from home,” said Fouad Charakla, the IDC's senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Turkey, which is by far the region's largest single PCD market, experienced the highest growth year on year, almost doubling in shipments, Charakla said. The market's recovery from the slowdown in consumer demand seen in Q4 2019 was the primary driver of growth in Turkey. 

“A massive education deal totaling more than 150,000 tablets was also delivered to the country, which further accelerated the market's growth,” he added.

Each of the region's other large markets, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, all experienced year-on-year growth as well, with strong demand witnessed in both the commercial and consumer segments. 

“On the flip side, sharp declines were recorded in Egypt and Kenya, primarily because these markets had witnessed massive education deals in Q4 2019 that were not repeated in Q4 2020,” Charakla said.

In the PC segment, Lenovo posted strong year-on-year growth that pushed it to the top of the MEA’s PC market for the first time. HP experienced a sharp decline but still finished second. Dell remained almost flat year on year to remain in third place.

In tablet sales, Samsung is in the top spot, once again backed by a large-scale education delivery, this time in Turkey. Lenovo more than doubled its tablet shipments to place second, while Huawei also experienced growth to rank third.

Topics: PC market Saudi Arabia

