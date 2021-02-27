UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen

DUBAI: The UAE has committed additional aid of $230 million to war-torn Yemen, ahead of the United Nations Pledging Conference, the state news agency WAM has reported.

The aid will help to fund international programs that meet Yemenis’ medical, nutritional, and food security needs.

The UAE has provided more than $6 billion worth of aid to Yemen since 2015, primarily focusing on supporting the country’s humanitarian needs, such as education and other vital services.

The UAE has also been one of the largest international contributors to Yemen’s COVID-19 response, the report said.

“Over the course of the pandemic, the UAE has sent 122 tonnes of medical supplies to Yemen to boost the efforts of 122,000 healthcare workers to contain COVID-19,” said Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Al-Hashemy said the country was conducting a review of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly monitoring indicators of health, food security and malnutrition.

She highlighted the importance of delivering aid to the most vulnerable groups in the country.

“We look forward to working with humanitarian actors on the ground, from both the UN as well as the INGO community to ensure that aid is delivered to those that are in most need,” the minister added.

The UAE supports a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, Al-Hashemy reiterated, mentioning the implementation of the Saudi-led drive toward a power-sharing agreement between the internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council.