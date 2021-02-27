You are here

NYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
Prohibitions on CNOOC will take effect on March 9. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

NYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
  • The Trump administration had last year moved against certain Chinese companies that Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military in an effort to ramp up pressure on Beijing
Reuters

The New York Stock Exchange on Friday decided to begin formal delisting of Chinese state oil giant CNOOC Ltd. based on an update to an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump in November last year.
Prohibitions on CNOOC will take effect on March 9, 60 days after the company was added to the list that prohibits US investments, according to a guidance issued by the Treasury Department on Jan. 27.
However, the exchange did not disclose a target date for the completion of the delisting.
The Trump administration had last year moved against certain Chinese companies that Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military in an effort to ramp up pressure on Beijing.
The NYSE said CNOOC has the right to appeal the delisting decision. The exchange will include any appeal it receives in its application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be submitted on completion of all procedures.
CNOOC could not be immediately reached for comment.

McDonald's considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield

McDonald’s considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield
Reuters

McDonald's considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield

McDonald’s considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield
  • Dynamic Yield is run as a standalone company within McDonald’s
  • The startup, whose customers include IKEA and Lacoste, has businesses with more than 300 brands globally
Reuters

McDonald’s Corp. is exploring selling part of Israeli artificial intelligence startup Dynamic Yield Ltd, which it acquired two years ago in an attempt to boost online marketing efforts, the company said on Friday.
Dynamic Yield, run as a standalone company within McDonald’s, personalizes customers’ experience by changing offerings on the chain’s Drive Thru menu displays, according to time of day, weather, customer traffic and trending choices.
The startup, whose customers include IKEA and Lacoste, has businesses with more than 300 brands globally.
“The potential sale of the non-McDonald’s part of our business has been discussed from the outset and now feels like the right time to explore that possibility,” its chief executive, Liad Agmon, said in a statement.
The Chicago-based hamburger chain said it was considering a sale of only the part of Dynamic Yield that works with other companies with no timeline set for the deal.
McDonald’s said Dynamic Yield’s technology was used across many markets, adding, “We’re continuing to deploy to more.”

UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen

UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen
Arab News

UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen

UAE pledges $230m aid to Yemen
  • The UAE has provided more than $6 billion worth of aid to Yemen since 2015
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has committed additional aid of $230 million to war-torn Yemen, ahead of the United Nations Pledging Conference, the state news agency WAM has reported.

The aid will help to fund international programs that meet Yemenis’ medical, nutritional, and food security needs.

The UAE has provided more than $6 billion worth of aid to Yemen since 2015, primarily focusing on supporting the country’s humanitarian needs, such as education and other vital services.

The UAE has also been one of the largest international contributors to Yemen’s COVID-19 response, the report said.

“Over the course of the pandemic, the UAE has sent 122 tonnes of medical supplies to Yemen to boost the efforts of 122,000 healthcare workers to contain COVID-19,” said Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Al-Hashemy said the country was conducting a review of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly monitoring indicators of health, food security and malnutrition.

She highlighted the importance of delivering aid to the most vulnerable groups in the country.

“We look forward to working with humanitarian actors on the ground, from both the UN as well as the INGO community to ensure that aid is delivered to those that are in most need,” the minister added.

The UAE supports a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, Al-Hashemy reiterated, mentioning the implementation of the Saudi-led drive toward a power-sharing agreement between the internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council.

Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap

Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
Reuters

Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap

Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
Reuters

BENGALURU: A winter storm that hit parts of the southern United States over the past week led several energy companies to report stronger-than-expected results after they were called on to provide more power at higher prices, while others faced millions of dollars in losses.
Here is a look at the winners and losers in the energy sector from the storm:

Winners

Gas producers:
Comstock Resources said the last week was "like hitting the jackpot," adding it was able to sell at "super-premium prices" a material amount of production at anywhere from $15 per thousand cubic feet of gas (mcf) to as much as around $179 per mcf.
EQT Corp said it also benefited from the high prices. The company mainly produces gas out of the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Australia's Macquarie Group, the second biggest gas marketer in North America after oil major BP, lifted its profit guidance on Monday due to the effects of the extreme winter weather. It expects 2021 profit to rise by 10%, after earlier anticipating earnings to drop.
Other natural gas-weighted production companies, including Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy Co, Range Resources Corp and Antero Resources, may benefit from the freeze, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Refiners with limited exposure to Texas markets:
Shares of refiners such as HollyFrontier Corp and Valero Energy Corp rose after the freezing temperatures knocked a large swath of U.S. Gulf Coast refining offline, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. Eurozone refiners, including Shell and Total, are positioned to benefit as they ramp up their shipments of gasoline into New York Harbor, he said.

Losers

Utilities:
Just Energy on Monday raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, after it forecast a $250 million loss from the winter storms.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc forecast a financial impact of up to C$60 million ($47.48 million) on its Texas wind farms.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp said on Friday it expects the potential hit to adjusted core earnings for this year to be between $45 million and $55 million after the cold weather restricted production at its Renewable Energy Group's Texas-based wind facilities.
Atmos Energy said on Friday it purchased natural gas for an extra $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion due to higher cost of the fuel, adding it was evaluating financing options to pay for the additional purchase cost.
Vistra Corp estimated a one-time adverse impact of between about $900 million and $1.3 billion, and said it was unable to reaffirm or adjust its 2021 guidance.

Oilfield Services:
Solaris said on Monday last week's weather would have an impact on first quarter financials, but did not quantify the hit.

Shale oil producers:
Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day of crude output that shut down. Some production may never return, analysts said.
Diamondback Energy said it expects the weather to wipe off up to five days of production in the current quarter.
Cimarex Energy Inc said it expects an up to 7% hit to production volume in the quarter.
Occidental Petroleum forecast first-quarter Permian production of 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 460,000 boepd, including a 25,000 boepd hit from downtime related to the winter storm.
Laredo Petroleum said its Permian Basin operations were affected for the last 12 days and estimated the combined impact of shut-in production and completions delays to reduce first-quarter total output by about 8,000 boepd and oil production by about 3,000 bpd.

Gulf refiners:
Refiners with oil processing facilities along the Gulf Coast, the main U.S. refining hub, such as Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil, were forced to halt operations. By Thursday last week, the historic sub-zero temperatures in Texas and Louisiana shut at least 3.5 million barrels per day, or about 19%, of U.S. refining capacity.

SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors

SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors
AP

SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors

SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors
  • Tokyo-based SoftBank is a majority shareholder in WeWork, whose bumpy results, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, has dented SoftBank’s financial results
  • SoftBank says WeWork holds potential, especially in markets like Japan
AP

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp. has reached a settlement in a US legal dispute with directors of office space-sharing venture WeWork Inc. and its founder Adam Neumann, the Japanese technology company said Saturday.
The terms of the settlement in the Delaware Court of Chancery were not disclosed. The statement said the agreement was not yet final. Other details were not immediately available.
The wrangling began more than a year ago after SoftBank acquired shares in WeWork, which was suffering after its failed IPO. But some investors and Neumann were not satisfied with the monetary deals offered by SoftBank.
“With this litigation behind us, we are fully focused on our mission to reimagine the workplace and continue to meet the growing demand for flexible space around the world,” said Marcelo Claure, executive chairman of WeWork and SoftBank Group International chief executive.
Tokyo-based SoftBank is a majority shareholder in WeWork, whose bumpy results, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, has dented SoftBank’s financial results.
SoftBank says WeWork holds potential, especially in markets like Japan, where office space is costly and workers’ commutes tend to be long. SoftBank also invests in artificial intelligence, Internet services, sustainable energy and IoT.

Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles
Reuters

Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles
  • Tech and momentum stocks helped drive returns in 2020 “when everyone was locked down and all they had was their computer”
Reuters

NEW YORK: A shakeup in stocks accelerated by the past week’s surge in Treasury yields has investors weighing how far a recent leadership rotation in the US equity market can run, and its implications for the broader S&P 500 index.
Moves this week further spurred a shift that has seen months-long outperformance for energy, financial and other shares expected to benefit from an economic recovery, while a climb in Treasury yields weighed on the technology stocks that have led markets higher for years.
The two-track market left the benchmark S&P 500 down for the week, and sparked questions about whether it could sustain gains going forward if the tech and growth stocks that account for the biggest weights in the index struggle.
So far this year, the S&P 500, which gives more influence to stocks with larger market values, is up 1.5 percent, while a version of the index that weights stocks equally is up 5 percent.
“That just tells us the gains are less narrow, more companies are participating, and I think that’s healthy,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.
The focus on market leadership comes as investors are weighing whether the S&P 500 is due for a significant pullback after a 70 percent run since March, with the rise in long-dormant yields the latest sign of trouble for equities as it means bonds are more serious investment competition. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note this week jumped to a one-year peak of 1.6 percent before pulling back.
Economic improvement will be in focus in the coming weeks, including the monthly US jobs report due next Friday, as will the country’s ability to ensure widespread coronavirus vaccinations, especially as new variants emerge.
Tech and momentum stocks helped drive returns in 2020 “when everyone was locked down and all they had was their computer,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management. “Now it seems with the vaccines, the stimulus and the prospect of reopening that we are looking out toward a recovery phase.”
The shift in the market this week is building on one that was fueled in early November, when Pfizer’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine news generated broad bets on an economic rebound in 2021.
Among the moves since that point: the S&P 500 financial and energy sectors are up 29 percent and 65 percent, respectively, against a nearly 9% rise for the benchmark index and 7 percent rise for the tech sector. The Russell 1000 value index has gained 16.5 percent against a 4.3 percent climb for its growth counterpart, while the smallcap Russell 2000 is up 34 percent.
“You definitely are seeing the reopening trade that has pretty much come alive here,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager of Hodges Capital Management.
Despite the gains, there remains “plenty of room for the reflation trade to run from a valuation perspective,” Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a report this week. RBC is “overweight” the financials, materials and energy sectors.
Rising rates tend to be favorable for more cyclical sectors, David Lefkowitz, head of Americas equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note, with financials, energy, industrials and materials showing the strongest positive correlations among sectors with 10-year Treasury yields.
Still, how long the market’s reopening trade lasts remains to be seen. Investors may be reluctant to stray from tech and growth stocks, especially with many of the companies expected to put up strong profits for years.
Any setbacks with the economy or with efforts to quell the coronavirus could revive the stay-at-home stocks that thrived for most of 2020.
And with a GameStop-fueled retail-trading frenzy taking hold this year, banks and other stocks in the reopening trade may fail to draw the same attention from amateur investors as stocks such as Tesla, said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments.
“There isn’t the pizzazz to those stocks,” Meckler said. “There rarely is a potential for stocks to make the kind of moves that big tech growth stocks have made.”

