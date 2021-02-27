Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office

RIYADH: The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) is to set up an international office in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to capitalise on trade between the two countries.

The move follows the success of ABCC’s first office in the region, which opened in Dubai two years ago. In addition to the Riyadh office, ABCC also plans to open an outpost in Egypt, it was announced last week.

The facilities, which aim to bolster trade relations between major Arab markets and Brazil, will assist companies looking to partner Brazilian firms, and vice versa.

ABCC President Rubens Hannun said that the development would give members a competitive edge and offer “enormous” economic benefits to the Brazilian and Arab markets.

“It will bolster trade activities among relevant parties as we remain committed to deliver solutions through our offices in the Arab world, including cost-effective procedures and faster import-export processes. It is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to reinforce trade ties between Brazil and the Arab countries,” he said.

While Brazilian food and beverage exports to the Arab region were down 8.7 percent year-on-year in 2020, the region accounts for $6.19 billion worth of produce and is Brazil’s second largest purchasing market after Asia, according to figures published last week by the Brazilian Food Industry Association (ABIA). Saudi Arabia is ranked the ABIA’s sixth largest market, with the UAE eighth.

“There’s a major focus on Asia and the Arab countries, where we have decades-long partnerships and there’s a very fruitful, complementary economy, and we still have many opportunities to tap into,” ABIA board chair Grazielle Parenti said during a press conference, according to a report by the Brazil-Arab News Agency.

For more than 68 years, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce has been working to connect the Brazilian and Arab peoples to promote economic, social and cultural development, playing a pivotal role in developing the relationship between the two countries over the years.