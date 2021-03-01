You are here

Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise

Japan’s factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise
The rise in the headline figure, which compared to a preliminary 50.6 reading, marked the fastest expansion since December 2018. (File/AFP)
Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise

Japan’s factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise
  • Overall, new orders rose at the fastest pace since October 2018, while output grew for the first time since December 2018
TOKYO: Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in over two years in February, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, as strong orders led to the first output rise since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to a seasonally adjusted 51.4 in February from the prior month’s 49.8 reading.
The rise in the headline figure, which compared to a preliminary 50.6 reading, marked the fastest expansion since December 2018.
That meant manufacturing activity was well above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion thanks to strong improvements in output and orders.
Overall, new orders rose at the fastest pace since October 2018, while output grew for the first time since December 2018 after which the economy was hit by the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 crisis.
The PMI survey was in line with January output and fourth-quarter gross domestic product data released last month that showed Japan’s manufacturing sector has managed to weather emergency coronavirus measures at home, mainly thanks to robust overseas demand for tech components.
It also showed, however, that producers are facing a jump in input prices, which rose at their fastest pace since February 2019, pressuring their profit margins.
“Concern has been building throughout the Japanese manufacturing sector regarding ongoing supply chain disruption,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, adding that it caused raw materials prices to rise.
“Cost burdens faced by firms rose at the sharpest pace in two years, which has partially translated into higher charges for clients to cover margins,” he added.
Future output, which shows firms’ growth expectations for the year ahead, were at its highest since July 2017 as hopes of an end to the pandemic thanks to the rising distribution of vaccines boosted confidence.

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
  • China’s official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but Japanese figures showed the fastest growth in two years
SYDNEY: Asian shares rallied on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week’s wild ride, while progress in the huge US stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy and sent oil prices higher.
China’s official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but Japanese figures showed the fastest growth in two years. Investors are also counting on upbeat news from a raft of US data due this week including the February payrolls report.
Helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 1 percent, after shedding 3.7 percent last Friday.
Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2.1 percent, while Chinese blue chips added 0.8 percent.
NASDAQ futures bounced 1.2 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.8 percent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both rose 1.0 percent.
Yields on US 10-year notes held at 1.40 percent, from last week’s peak of 1.61 percent. They climbed 11 basis points last week to be up 50 basis points on the year so far.
“The bond moves on Friday still feel like a pause for air, rather than the catalyst for a move toward calmer waters,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior strategist at NAB.
“Market participants remain nervous over the prospect of higher inflation as economies look to reopen aided by vaccine roll outs, high levels of savings along with solid fiscal and monetary support.”
Analysts at BofA noted the bond bear market was now one of the most severe on record with the annualized price return from 10-year US govt bonds down 29% since last August, with Australia off 19 percent, the UK 16 percent and Canada 10 percent.
The rout owed much to expectations of faster US growth as the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending it to Senate.
BofA’s US Economist Michelle Meyer lifted her forecast for economic growth to 6.5 percent for this year and 5 percent next, due to the likelihood of the larger stimulus package, better news on the virus front and encouraging data.
US virus cases were also down 72 percent since a Jan. 12 peak and hospitalizations are following closely behind, BofA added.
Higher US yields combined with the general shift to safety helped the dollar index rebound to 90.787 from a seven-week low of 89.677.
On Monday, the euro was steady at $1.2083, compared to last week’s peak of $1.2242, while the dollar held near a six-month top on the yen at 106.60.
“Riskier” currencies and those exposed to commodities bounced a little after taking a beating late last week, with the Australian and Canadian dollars up and emerging market currencies from Brazil to Turkey looking steadier.
Non-yielding gold was still nursing losses after hitting an eight-month low on Friday en route to its worst month since November 2016. It was last at $1,750 an ounce, just above a trough around $1,716.
Oil prices extended their gains ahead of an OPEC meeting this week where supply could be increased. Brent gained 4.8 percent last week and WTI 3.8%, while both were about 20 percent higher over February as a whole.
Brent was last up $1.11 at $65.53, while US crude rose $1.04 to $62.54 per barrel.

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill
Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill
  • OPEC+ will meet on Thursday to potentially discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back in the market
  • The US House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, lifting investors’ risk appetite and Asian stock markets
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the US House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package, although a drop in China’s February factory activity growth capped gains.
Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7 percent, to $65.49 per barrel by 0410 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.01, or 1.6 percent, to $62.51 a barrel.
Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears.
“Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risk assets on the back of the US stimulus bill passing the House,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note on Monday.
The US House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, lifting investors’ risk appetite and Asian stock markets. The package will now move to the US Senate for further deliberation.
The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot also buoyed the economic outlook.
Manufacturing data from top Asian oil importers were mixed, however, as China’s factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, while manufacturing in Japan expanded the fastest in more than two years.
Crude supplies going into top importer China are expected to ease in the second quarter as the oil price rally cooled demand. Preliminary data also showed that South Korea’s February imports are down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back in the market.
“We think if the combined (OPEC+) increase does not exceed 500,000 bpd, that will be bullish for prices,” analysts at Singapore’s OCBC bank said.
Separately, Iran on Sunday dismissed opening talks with the United States and the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift the unilateral sanctions that have sharply reduced Iranian oil exports.

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA's local industry

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA's local industry

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
  • The shortage has pushed chip stocks to record highs, and analysts expect that chips will continue to be in short supply at least through the end of 2021
RIYADH: A global semiconductor chip shortage as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the need for the Kingdom to boost its local production so it is less dependent on foreign manufacturers, a Kingdom-based IT expert said.

The shortage has pushed chip stocks to record highs, and analysts expect that chips will continue to be in short supply at least through the end of 2021.

Maribel Lopez, principal analyst at San Francisco-based Lopez Research, told MarketWatch the chip industry is facing “a perfect storm” of demand and supply issues that is unlikely to resolve soon.

“Unless we have a major economic meltdown, which is obviously possible, one of the things that’s happening right now is that almost anything you buy is going to have a chip in it,” Lopez said.

Reuters reported that chip prices could increase by up to 6 percent this year, but the delay has also seen production cut short. Carmaker Ford said it could see production cut by 20 percent as a result of the shortage of supply. Last week, US President Joe Biden announced $37 billion in funding to address the situation.

“The importance of semiconductors cannot be ignored due to their massive need in the Internet of Things, computers, smartphones, and consumer electronics devices. However, the global semiconductor scarcity and its unprecedented demand amid the pandemic have aggravated the situation for a wide array of industries. It has forced automotive, defense, industrial and other manufacturers to cut production and even shut down assembly lines,” Dr. Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University and founder and CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research in Washington, told Arab News.

He added: “If the current situation persists for the next few months, there are higher chances that the Kingdom may also observe a price hike for electronic items. So, it is better for local importers, businesses, and consumers to plan accordingly.”

The professor said that the current global supply shortage could be the catalyst for Saudi Arabia to invest more in this sector and develop its local capabilities.

“This would reduce dependence on imports, meet the local manufacturing demands, boost the economy, and create job opportunities in the Kingdom as per Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service
Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service
  • Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was grounded globally in March 2019
  • National carriers do not operate the Max model
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority announced on Sunday that the Boeing 737 MAX plane would be allowed to return to service in the Kingdom.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the decision came after completing a review, taking the necessary measures, and completing all required tests by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency and other civil aviation authorities around the world.
Boeing’s top-selling MAX was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months.
The authority said that national carriers do not operate the Max model, but several foreign airlines operate flights to and from Saudi airports, and several flights cross their airspace with the same model.
GACA said the temporary suspension was lifted after “close coordination with the international civil aviation community, regarding changes, licensing and training, to ensure the highest level of safety.”
The civil authority also published a navigational notice permitting the MAX model to return to service. 
(With Reuters)

KPMG: 98% of Saudi CEOs set to invest in cloud technology in 2021  

KPMG: 98% of Saudi CEOs set to invest in cloud technology in 2021  
KPMG: 98% of Saudi CEOs set to invest in cloud technology in 2021  

KPMG: 98% of Saudi CEOs set to invest in cloud technology in 2021  
  • Artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and 5G also set for more investment, according to survey
  • 88% of Saudi-based CEOs see technological transformation as an opportunity rather than a threat
JEDDAH: Senior company executives in Saudi Arabia are embracing the digital revolution, with 98 percent planning to raise their investments in cloud computing this year, according to a new survey.
Cloud computing is at the top of the technology agendas for CEOs in the Kingdom, with investments in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and 5G also popular, according to the global consultancy firm KPMG’s 2020 CEO Outlook survey.
While technological advances can bring security challenges, 88 percent of Saudi-based CEOs see technological transformation as an opportunity rather than a threat.
“The pace of technological adoption has quickened this year as organizations react to the new working reality. Most of the CEOs believe the pandemic has accelerated the creation of a seamless digital customer experience and [that the] creation of new digital revenue streams has advanced during the pandemic,” said Mazhar Hussain, chief disruption officer at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.
“Nonetheless, the pandemic has seen an uptick of cyberattacks, which has increased awareness and investment into cybersecurity. The number of vulnerabilities in most organizations’ operations has increased with remote work. Hence, companies must resist the urge to direct budget cuts toward preventative cyber measures and [view] the sharp increase in global cybercrime as a reason to keep advancing their cyber defenses,” he added.
At the same time, the pandemic has shaken CEO confidence in global economic growth, according to the KPMG survey. Almost 32 percent said they are less confident about global growth prospects in the next three years than they were at the beginning of the year.
While cloud computing investment is a priority, a survey in January by German business software company SAP found that while more than four-fifths (89 percent) of Saudi senior public sector executives agreed that data sharing helped them to improve on how they connected with citizens, many had not invested in training to implement this.
SAP found that while 83 percent of respondents said data sharing improved their innovation in current goods or services, only 22 percent did this with partners. And when it came to training, only 33 percent of respondents had retrained employees on how best to analyze data. This skills shortage was cited by 61 percent of respondents as being a barrier to meeting strategic change initiatives.

