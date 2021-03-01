You are here

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities. (CMRC)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Amanat has acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for $232 million in a deal that gives it greater access to Saudi Arabia’s post-acute health care market.

The UAE-based health-to-education group said it acquired the specialist medical company with a combination of cash and debt from private equity firm TVM Healthcare.

“We feel that this sector, post acute care and rehabilitation is an under-served sector in the GCC,” Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat, told Bloomberg TV.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities — two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.

The acquisition by Amanat is one the biggest such deals in the Gulf’s health care sector in recent years.

It also targets an under-served sector that is attracting increased interest in the wake of the pandemic with many COVID-19 patients requiring extensive rehabilitation.
 

“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Hamade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Amanat

Emirates allows passengers to purchase adjacent seats as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase adjacent seats as pandemic upends travel habits
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates allows passengers to purchase adjacent seats as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase adjacent seats as pandemic upends travel habits
  • It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates passengers can now purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their economy class flights.
It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
The Dubai carrier said the new scheme will be offered to all economy class customers with a confirmed booking, but there will be no option to pre-book the empty seats.
Customers can only purchase the seats, which cost $55 to $165, upon airport check-in.
Emirates said the move was based on customer feedback, particularly on seeking extra privacy and space while flying economy class.
Customers who are likely to purchase extra seats include couples, parents traveling with in-lap infants, and those who want to be socially distant while travelling amid the pandemic.

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Monday, recovering from a more than eight-month low touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened and the United States passed a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,750.24 per ounce by 0544 GMT, after rising as much as 1.1 percent earlier in the session.
US gold futures rose 1.1 percent to $1,748.50. Gold prices tumbled 3 percent on Friday, posting their biggest monthly drop since November 2016 in February, due to a spike in US bond yields.
“A reversal of the higher yield trend and a weaker dollar are allowing gold to move a little bit higher,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, adding that the US stimulus was also underpinning bullion prices further.
US President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday.
The dollar slipped from a one-week high hit in the previous session, raising gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely to result from widespread stimulus, while higher bond yields challenge that status.
On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important hurdle for gold to rise further, Innes said.
Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.6 percent on Friday to the lowest since May 2020.
Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Feb. 23, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
Silver rose 0.8 percent to $26.84 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $2,344.76. Platinum gained 2.6 percent to $1,219.

Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise

Japan’s factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Japan’s factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise

Japan’s factory activity grows at fastest pace in 2 years as output, orders rise
  • Overall, new orders rose at the fastest pace since October 2018, while output grew for the first time since December 2018
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in over two years in February, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, as strong orders led to the first output rise since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to a seasonally adjusted 51.4 in February from the prior month’s 49.8 reading.
The rise in the headline figure, which compared to a preliminary 50.6 reading, marked the fastest expansion since December 2018.
That meant manufacturing activity was well above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion thanks to strong improvements in output and orders.
Overall, new orders rose at the fastest pace since October 2018, while output grew for the first time since December 2018 after which the economy was hit by the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 crisis.
The PMI survey was in line with January output and fourth-quarter gross domestic product data released last month that showed Japan’s manufacturing sector has managed to weather emergency coronavirus measures at home, mainly thanks to robust overseas demand for tech components.
It also showed, however, that producers are facing a jump in input prices, which rose at their fastest pace since February 2019, pressuring their profit margins.
“Concern has been building throughout the Japanese manufacturing sector regarding ongoing supply chain disruption,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, adding that it caused raw materials prices to rise.
“Cost burdens faced by firms rose at the sharpest pace in two years, which has partially translated into higher charges for clients to cover margins,” he added.
Future output, which shows firms’ growth expectations for the year ahead, were at its highest since July 2017 as hopes of an end to the pandemic thanks to the rising distribution of vaccines boosted confidence.

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability

Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries for stability
  • China’s official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but Japanese figures showed the fastest growth in two years
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares rallied on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week’s wild ride, while progress in the huge US stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy and sent oil prices higher.
China’s official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but Japanese figures showed the fastest growth in two years. Investors are also counting on upbeat news from a raft of US data due this week including the February payrolls report.
Helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 1 percent, after shedding 3.7 percent last Friday.
Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2.1 percent, while Chinese blue chips added 0.8 percent.
NASDAQ futures bounced 1.2 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.8 percent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both rose 1.0 percent.
Yields on US 10-year notes held at 1.40 percent, from last week’s peak of 1.61 percent. They climbed 11 basis points last week to be up 50 basis points on the year so far.
“The bond moves on Friday still feel like a pause for air, rather than the catalyst for a move toward calmer waters,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior strategist at NAB.
“Market participants remain nervous over the prospect of higher inflation as economies look to reopen aided by vaccine roll outs, high levels of savings along with solid fiscal and monetary support.”
Analysts at BofA noted the bond bear market was now one of the most severe on record with the annualized price return from 10-year US govt bonds down 29% since last August, with Australia off 19 percent, the UK 16 percent and Canada 10 percent.
The rout owed much to expectations of faster US growth as the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending it to Senate.
BofA’s US Economist Michelle Meyer lifted her forecast for economic growth to 6.5 percent for this year and 5 percent next, due to the likelihood of the larger stimulus package, better news on the virus front and encouraging data.
US virus cases were also down 72 percent since a Jan. 12 peak and hospitalizations are following closely behind, BofA added.
Higher US yields combined with the general shift to safety helped the dollar index rebound to 90.787 from a seven-week low of 89.677.
On Monday, the euro was steady at $1.2083, compared to last week’s peak of $1.2242, while the dollar held near a six-month top on the yen at 106.60.
“Riskier” currencies and those exposed to commodities bounced a little after taking a beating late last week, with the Australian and Canadian dollars up and emerging market currencies from Brazil to Turkey looking steadier.
Non-yielding gold was still nursing losses after hitting an eight-month low on Friday en route to its worst month since November 2016. It was last at $1,750 an ounce, just above a trough around $1,716.
Oil prices extended their gains ahead of an OPEC meeting this week where supply could be increased. Brent gained 4.8 percent last week and WTI 3.8%, while both were about 20 percent higher over February as a whole.
Brent was last up $1.11 at $65.53, while US crude rose $1.04 to $62.54 per barrel.

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill
  • OPEC+ will meet on Thursday to potentially discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back in the market
  • The US House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, lifting investors’ risk appetite and Asian stock markets
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the US House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package, although a drop in China’s February factory activity growth capped gains.
Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7 percent, to $65.49 per barrel by 0410 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.01, or 1.6 percent, to $62.51 a barrel.
Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears.
“Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risk assets on the back of the US stimulus bill passing the House,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note on Monday.
The US House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, lifting investors’ risk appetite and Asian stock markets. The package will now move to the US Senate for further deliberation.
The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot also buoyed the economic outlook.
Manufacturing data from top Asian oil importers were mixed, however, as China’s factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, while manufacturing in Japan expanded the fastest in more than two years.
Crude supplies going into top importer China are expected to ease in the second quarter as the oil price rally cooled demand. Preliminary data also showed that South Korea’s February imports are down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back in the market.
“We think if the combined (OPEC+) increase does not exceed 500,000 bpd, that will be bullish for prices,” analysts at Singapore’s OCBC bank said.
Separately, Iran on Sunday dismissed opening talks with the United States and the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift the unilateral sanctions that have sharply reduced Iranian oil exports.

