Italy sees rise in migrant arrivals

Italy sees rise in migrant arrivals
The number of migrants who reached Italy in February was 3,896, including 398 minors. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • NGO describes at least three fatal accidents in 2021, with many victims still unknown
ROME: The number of migrants landing in Italy in the first two months of the year doubled compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

Most of the arrivals were recorded in February, with around 4000 pushbacks of migrants reported in Libya during the period.

According to data released by the Italian government, 5,306 migrants landed on Italian soil between Jan. 1 and March 2, 2021 compared to 2,553 in 2020 and just 269 in 2019.

The number of migrants who reached Italy in February was 3,896, including 398 minors.

“They were all desperately fleeing worlds in which it is impossible to survive,” said the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans, commenting on the data released by the government.

The group added that cases had nearly doubled compared to the previous year and tripled if taking last February into consideration, when 1,211 people arrived. All this has happened despite bad weather and sea conditions during the coldest months of the year.

Mediterranea added that departures from Tunisia had risen significantly since last August “due to an unsustainable economic collapse that continues to sow instability in the country.”

It added that pushbacks off Libya by the coast guard were “alarming,” and mentioned a number of people had died in a series of accidents at sea.

Since the beginning of 2021 up to March 1, a reported 4,029 people were intercepted and arbitrarily detained, including 222 minors, while at least 142 were reported missing and 28 found dead.

“The victims of three shipwrecks recorded during the month (of February) remain, for the moment, without a face and name,” the organization said.

According to Mediterranea, the first incident was reported off the island of Lampedusa on Friday, Feb. 19, “during a transshipment operation at night, carried out by coast guards and finance police in which 47 people were rescued.” The second was “in Libyan SAR waters on Saturday, Feb. 20, after a rescue operation carried out by tugboat Vos Triton involving a boat with 120 people on board; 77 people were rescued.”

The third accident was recorded “a few kilometers from the Libyan coast on Feb. 28, when 95 out of the 125 on board were rescued.”

In its report, Mediterranea described “tens of thousands of victims of indescribable brutality at the hands of traffickers and militants along the route that (goes), through Libya, to the central Mediterranean.”

The NGO reiterated its call for authorities to not consider Libya a safe port, and asked for “a pact between institutions and civil society so that, in line with international obligations, the right/duty to save these adrift men, women and children is regulated, regardless of their nationality and legal status.”

Topics: Italy

Updated 8 min ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy to charge NGO workers with aiding illegal immigration from Libya

Italy to charge NGO workers with aiding illegal immigration from Libya
  • The magistrates say that they believe crew members on the Iuventa colluded with people smugglers in 2016 and 2017 to organize migrant transfers at sea
  • Lawyer Francesca Cancellaro: Saving lives is never a crime. We will prove that all the operations of the Iuventa crew were absolutely lawful
Updated 8 min ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Magistrates in Sicily are set to charge 21 people and three human rights groups with aiding illegal immigration from Libya and colluding with people smugglers.

Prosecutors in Trapani said that they had completed an investigation centered on the Iuventa, a vessel operated by Jugend Rettet, a Berlin-based NGO that claims to have rescued thousands of people in the Mediterranean.

The judicial findings were not made public by the investigators, but the Iuventa’s crew said they have been charged and could face up to 20 years in jail.

After a three-year investigation, the magistrates say that they believe crew members on the Iuventa colluded with people smugglers in 2016 and 2017 to organize migrant transfers at sea.

Meanwhile, a judge in Catania, Sicily’s second-biggest city, ruled that four people, including employees of Doctors without Borders (MSF), should stand trial over accusations that they illegally dumped potentially hazardous waste at Italian ports after rescue missions.

The Catania case is centered on operations carried out by the Aquarius and Vos Prudence boats, run by the two NGOs. Magistrates allege that crew members illegally dumped tons of rubbish in city waste bins between 2017-18 after returning to port from various trips.

In a third case early this week, Sicilian prosecutors accused the Mediterranea NGO of receiving an illegal payment from the Maersk shipping company in return for picking up a group of migrants that one of its ships had saved off Libya last August.

All the NGOs deny any wrongdoing.

“Saving lives is never a crime. We will prove that all the operations of the Iuventa crew were absolutely lawful,” Jugend Rettet’s lawyer, Francesca Cancellaro, told Italian newsagency ANSA.

She added that the crew “complied with International law and the indications given by the Italian Coast Guard.”

MSF has denied all the charges. “This legal suit is only part of a broader effort by Italy to halt rescue operations, which is dangerously weakening the ability to rescue those who are in danger at sea,” a spokesman said.

Despite the legal challenges, the number of NGO boats putting to sea is rising.

The Sea Watch 3, operated by a German charity, was granted permission on Wednesday to bring 363 recently rescued migrants to Sicily.

Another of the NGO’s boats, Sea Watch 4, was given the go-ahead to leave port after it had been impounded for alleged irregularities.

Center-left parties in Italy say they stand with the NGOs.

“We know all the efforts NGOs’ people take every day to save lives, even risking their own,” Nicola Fratoianni, MP for Sinistra Italiana (Italian Left), told Arab News.

“This investigation will demonstrate the correctness of the people involved.”

Next week Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is due to take part in a EU justice and home affairs ministers’ meeting that will focus on migrants.

Topics: Italy Libya migrants Iuventa

Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers

Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers

Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers
  • Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been victims of a recent wave of political assassinations across Afghanistan
  • In the latest incident, the doctor was killed after a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle she was traveling in
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: A female doctor was killed in a bomb blast in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in what appeared to be another targeted hit, officials said Thursday, just days after three women media workers were gunned down in the area.
Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been victims of a recent wave of political assassinations across Afghanistan, forcing many into hiding — with some fleeing the country.
In the latest incident, the doctor was killed after a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle she was traveling in, according to a spokesman from the provincial governor’s office. A child was also injured by the explosion.
“She was commuting in a rickshaw when the bomb went off,” the spokesman told AFP.
Another spokesman from a provincial hospital also confirmed the incident and toll.
The blast was later claimed by the local affiliate of Daesh, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, with the extremist group saying the victim was “working as an apostate Afghan intelligence element.”
The attack comes two days after three female media workers were gunned down in Jalalabad in separate attacks that were just minutes apart.
That attack was also claimed by Daesh.
Afghan and US officials have blamed the Taliban for the wave of violence in the past, but the group has repeatedly denied the charges.
The assassinations have been acutely felt by women, whose rights were crushed under the Taliban’s five-year rule, including being banned from working.
Intelligence officials have previously linked the renewed threat against female professionals to demands at the peace talks for their rights to be protected.
The attacks come as speculation is rife over America’s future in Afghanistan after the administration of President Joe Biden announced plans to review the withdrawal agreement signed with the Taliban last year that paved the way for foreign troops to leave the country by May.

Topics: jalalabad Afghanistan Daesh

New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques
Updated 04 March 2021
AP

New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques
  • Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill
  • The arrest comes as Muslims prepare to mark the second anniversary of a white supremacist gunman’s attack at the mosques
Updated 04 March 2021
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead.
Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. If found guilty, he faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years.
Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.
The arrest comes as Muslims prepare to mark the second anniversary of a white supremacist gunman’s attack at the mosques.
Price said there would be an enhanced police presence at the mosques during the commemoration of the March 15, 2019, attacks. He said that had been planned before the threats came to light.
Price declined to give details of the alleged threats or name the man ahead of his first scheduled court appearance on Friday.
“Any threat made on our community and our people is a threat on our society, and will not be tolerated,” Price said. “Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community, they will be held to account.”
Police initially arrested two men and executed search warrants at two Christchurch addresses. One of the men was later released without being charged.
In the 2019 attack, gunman Brenton Tarrant slaughtered worshippers at the mosques during Friday prayers. Last year he pleaded guilty to 92 counts of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Topics: New Zealand christchurch terrorist attack

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
  • At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen
  • About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: At least 20 people drowned after smugglers threw dozens of migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.
“Survivors believe at least 20 people have been killed. There are still some unaccounted for. Five bodies washed up onshore,” said Yvonne Ndege, IOM regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa, told AFP.
At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen, survivors told the IOM.
About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard before turning the vessel back toward Djibouti.
“Of the 80 people who were forced off, only 60 made it back to shore,” Ndege said.
Five bodies were recovered Wednesday and there are fears the death toll could still rise.
The survivors are receiving medical treatment in the Djibouti port town of Obock and testimonies are still being collected.
Two similar incidents in the Gulf of Aden in October claimed the lives of at least 50 migrants, the IOM said.

Topics: Djibouti Obock Yemen migrants

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan
  • The suspect, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police following the mid-afternoon attack
  • Police did not specify the man’s nationality, but according to several media reports, he was originally from Afghanistan
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: The suspect in the stabbing that left seven injured in Sweden is a 22-year-old Afghan, who arrived in the Nordic country in 2018, media reported Thursday.
Swedish police are investigating a possible terror incident after a man stabbed and injured at least seven people in the city of Vetlanda on Wednesday.
A police statement early Thursday revised the number of injured in the attack to seven from eight but did not give further details.
The suspect, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police following the mid-afternoon attack in the southern city of 13,000 inhabitants.
Speaking to AFP, police said the man had used a “sharp weapon,” while local media reported that he had brandished a knife.
Police initially treated the incident as “attempted murder” but later changed it in a statement to include a “suspected terrorist crime,” without giving further details.
Police did not specify the man’s nationality, but according to several media reports, he was originally from Afghanistan and had arrived in Sweden in 2018.
Three of those attacked were said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others were in serious condition, according to the local health authority in Jonkoping where they were being treated in hospital.
Regional police chief Malena Grann later clarified that a preliminary investigation was still under the designation “attempted murder,” but details had emerged that meant they were also looking into “potential terror motives.”
“There are details in the investigation that have led us to investigate whether there was a terror motive,” Grann said, without giving details.
He added that the police were working closely with the Swedish intelligence service Sapo.
The suspect was a resident of the area and previously known to police, but in the past had only been accused of “petty crimes,” including small-scale cannabis use, according to local press.
The extent of his injuries were also unknown but police said they believed they would be able question him.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the “horrific violence” in a statement published on his Facebook page.
“We face these despicable actions with the combined force of the community,” Lofven said.
“We are reminded of how frail our safe existence is,” Lofven added.
Swedish intelligence services said the terrorist threat was high.
The Scandinavian country has been targeted twice by attacks in recent years.
In December 2010, a man carried out a suicide bomb attack in the center of Stockholm. He died after only slightly injuring passers-by.
In April 2017, a radicalized Uzbek asylum seeker mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm with a stolen truck, killing five people. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Topics: Sweden terrorism

