RIYADH: Saudi Arabia paid the salaries of 349 workers employed by distressed companies last month, SPA reported.
Some SR60.5 million ($16.1 million) was paid according to the February wage report published by The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The pay out included late salaries and end-of-service benefits.
Saudi Arabia moved to support pandemic-hit firms last year by announcing plans to help some employers struggling to pay their staff. Governments worldwide have engaged in different ways to avert mass layoffs across their economies over the last year.
Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February
https://arab.news/ba82r
Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February
- Kingdom helps to pay wages of distressed firms
- Governments worldwide forced to help employees
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia paid the salaries of 349 workers employed by distressed companies last month, SPA reported.