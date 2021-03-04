You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February

Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February

Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February
People watch and film seagulls flying over the Red Sea in the port city of Jeddah. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ba82r

Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February

Saudi Arabia pays out more than $16m in salaries to employees of distressed companies in February
  • Kingdom helps to pay wages of distressed firms
  • Governments worldwide forced to help employees
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia paid the salaries of 349 workers employed by distressed companies last month, SPA reported.
Some SR60.5 million ($16.1 million) was paid according to the February wage report published by The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The pay out included late salaries and end-of-service benefits.
Saudi Arabia moved to support pandemic-hit firms last year by announcing plans to help some employers struggling to pay their staff. Governments worldwide have engaged in different ways to avert mass layoffs across their economies over the last year.

Related

Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Nearly $320 million financial support to Saudi employees in private sector
Saudi Arabia
Nearly $320 million financial support to Saudi employees in private sector

Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass

Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass

Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass
  • Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways already signed up
  • E-pass soon to be available on app stores
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, became the fourth Middle East airline to sign up for the trial phase of a digital travel pass launched to accelerate the revival of the global aviation industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline joined three other Gulf-based carriers — Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways — who will be working with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to test the travel pass in the coming weeks.

“Gulf Air is proud to partner with IATA to trial IATA Travel Pass to simplify and enhance compliance with Covid-19 health requirements and ensure passengers can fly with confidence,” Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi, Gulf Air’s acting chief executive, said.

The e-pass, which will be made available soon on mobile application stores, includes documented health information about passengers, such as checks and vaccinations, as well as specific country requirements related to COVID-19 precautions.

“IATA Travel Pass acts as a ‘digital passport’ enabling travelers to securely and effortlessly navigate their travel plans, knowing that their verified travel credential is based on the latest Covid-19 information, strict data privacy regulations and entry rules for their destination,” Al-Alawi explained.

The travel body was ramping up efforts to encourage governments and airlines to cooperate in creating a standardized system to accelerate the aviation industry’s return to normal operations — which was heavily hit when international borders were first shuttered in March last year.

Topics: aviation Bahrain COVID-19 airlines

Related

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Business & Economy
IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA
Business & Economy
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA

STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
Updated 04 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
  • As a result of the link up, the software will then also allow STC to easily add a range of in-car services to Saudi vehicles
Updated 04 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers.

As a result of the link up, the software will then also allow STC to easily add a range of in-car services to Saudi vehicles, including an emergency call system which automatically alerts healthcare services in the event of an accident.

Gerry McQuaid, chief commercial officer at Cubic, told Arab News: “Basically we partnered with STC as a premier car integrity partner in Saudi Arabia. We are enabling the customer to benefit from a range of safety, entertainment, and navigation features when they purchase the car.”

Similar to every market, Saudi Arabia had a strict range of regulations for how connectivity was managed, he said, adding that the software partnership would make it easier for features to be added by carmakers and third-party developers.

“I can’t give a precise date, but in a not-too-distant future you actually don’t need a driving license, the car will actually drive autonomously for the citizens. That is the big difference,” McQuaid said.

“Already software solutions can support this capability, but it does need important regulations to be introduced to start with semi-driving.

“You can request the car on your smart phone, and it will drive to you to get in and the car will drive to your destination. You can listen to music, do some work, and have a conversation while the car drives. This is not science fiction,” he added.

Soon cars will have a whole range of applications, such as an iPhone or other smart phone, with touchscreen interaction and voice regulations, and people will interact with the car from outside using smart phone apps, he said.

On safety regulations, McQuaid pointed out that solutions included an “emergency call” system which would automatically alert emergency services in the event of an accident, give details about the incident, and suggest if it required attention.

Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom, said: “We are delighted to be working with STC to help car manufacturers activate new opportunities in a very significant market.”

Dr. Sultan bin Saeed, STC’s vice president of business development, said: “Partnering with Cubic enables STC as a digital enabler to simplify the delivery and management of advanced in-car services and gives us a foundation for innovating and meeting the changing needs of customers as new services evolve.”

Cubic Telecom provides connected software solutions in more than 5 million vehicles and devices to at least 100 countries and has already partnered with some of the Gulf region’s largest mobile operators.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Telecom Company (STC) Ireland technology

Related

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Business & Economy
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
STC taps PIF-owned SAFE for integrated security services
Corporate News
STC taps PIF-owned SAFE for integrated security services

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back
  • Hyundai to take LPG cargoes
  • CO2 sent back to use in oil fields
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to ship gas to South Korea where it will be used to make hydrogen, and the carbon dioxide produced in the process will be transported straight back to the Kingdom, Asharq reported, citing Bloomberg.

Hyundai Oil Bank Co. will take liquefied petroleum gas cargoes from Saudi Aramco and convert them into hydrogen, to use for chemical and power solutions, the Korean energy company’s parent Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Company said.

Aramco and Hyundai OilBank Co. agreed in the deal signed on Wednesday, that the carbon dioxide emitted in the hydrogen-making process will be transported back to Aramco, to use it in its oil production facilities, according to a Hyundai Heavy spokesman.

“It seems the project will bank on the idea that shipping LPG to Korea and carbon dioxide back to Saudi Arabia will be cheaper than shipping hydrogen to Korea,” said Martin Tengler, BloombergNEF’s lead hydrogen analyst.

Saudi Aramco has huge quantities of natural gas, which it has identified as a key area of expansion for domestic supply and export in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We basically look at natural gas as an area for growth for the company,” Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s chief financial officer, said in an investor call in the run-up to its successful IPO back in 2019.

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco gas project: Four companies express interest
Hyundai advances hydrogen strategy with China plant
Corporate News
Hyundai advances hydrogen strategy with China plant

King Salman Energy Park signs anchor tenants

King Salman Energy Park signs anchor tenants
Updated 04 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

King Salman Energy Park signs anchor tenants

King Salman Energy Park signs anchor tenants
  • President and CEO of SPARK Saif Al-Qahtani: SPARK is proud to welcome TAQA and AMCO as they take the first step toward launching their operations
  • By 2035, the park is expected to contribute more than SR22 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product
Updated 04 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the Dammam-based project backed by Saudi Aramco, added two new anchor tenants on Thursday, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and AMCO.

President and CEO of SPARK Saif Al-Qahtani said: “SPARK is proud to welcome TAQA and AMCO as they take the first step toward launching their operations. SPARK sits at the heart of the energy market, offering a world-class ecosystem that facilitates the growth of our tenants’ businesses and brings sustained value to our wider communities. SPARK is set to be a fully integrated city, bringing together major national and international companies and fuelling economic growth and job creation.”

TAQA will expand its local operations with the TAQA Industrial Park at SPARK, including a new facility for oilfield services, a specialist unit for engineering and manufacturing, and a wireline and perforation center of excellence.

The facilities will be constructed in two phases starting in the second quarter of 2021, with the design and developmental planning stages having already commenced.

TAQA CEO Khalid Nouh said: “With our plans for future acquisitions focused on cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, we further cement our alignment with Vision 2030 and the government’s drive to diversify and localize services and manufacturing in the Kingdom.”

AMCO is investing over SR260 million ($69.33 million) in a new center at SPARK. Its plans include the development of facilities to enable the manufacturing and production of steel pipes, valves, pumps, turbines, and machine and rotary equipment.

AMCO’s facilities will be developed in three phases, allowing for the gradual build-up of manufacturing capabilities and onboarding of local talent.

By 2035, the park is expected to contribute more than SR22 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, provide up to 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and localize more than 350 new industrial and service facilities.

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) AMCO

Related

King Salman Energy Park receives prestigious green building rating
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Energy Park receives prestigious green building rating
King Salman Energy Park announces key investment
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Energy Park announces key investment

GRAPHIC: From Beirut to Damascus currencies take a battering

GRAPHIC: From Beirut to Damascus currencies take a battering
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

GRAPHIC: From Beirut to Damascus currencies take a battering

GRAPHIC: From Beirut to Damascus currencies take a battering
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

Lebanon’s president this week ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market.
But the battered Lebanese pound is not alone among regional currencies that have been decimated by the impact of the pandemic and other factors.
The Syrian pound also fell to a record low on the black market this week, dragged down by its close commercial and banking ties with Lebanon.
“Businessmen and traders are fretting over fears of a free-fall in coming days and watching if unrest grows in Lebanon and its impact on dealings since Lebanon is our lifeline to the outside world,” said one Damascus-based trader told Reuters, who requested anonymity.

Latest updates

Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass
Bahrain’s Gulf Air signs up for IATA travel pass
Italy to charge NGO workers with aiding illegal immigration from Libya
Italy to charge NGO workers with aiding illegal immigration from Libya
Pope Francis’ visit to give hope and comfort to Iraqis of all faiths
Member of Iraqi forces walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis waving next to an Iraqi national flag outside the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance in Baghdad. (AFP)
US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers
Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.