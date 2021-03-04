You are here

  Saudi energy minister urges caution and vigilance on OPEC+

Saudi energy minister urges caution and vigilance on OPEC+

Saudi energy minister urges caution and vigilance on OPEC+
OPEC and its allies are meeting to discuss the latest oil market developments. (Reuters)
Frank Kane

  • OPEC and allies meet today
  • Oil price rises ahead of meeting
DUBAI: The Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman again urged caution and vigilance among fellow ministers in the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, as they met to consider the next crucial steps for global crude markets.

The virtual meeting, organized from OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, is to decide whether or not to raise production levels in the face of a strong recovery in the oil price over the past month. 

Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped over $65 a barrel as the prince was speaking.

“I have said for a long time that recovery in global oil demand is closely linked to vaccine acceptance and the speed at which these vaccines are being rolled out around the world,” he said. “The uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded. Against this background - and at the risk of sounding like a stuck record - I would once again urge caution and vigilance.”

Some OPEC+ members, notably Russia and Kazakhstan, want to increase production next month. Others want to keep the current level of cuts in place until the recovery in demand becomes more apparent.

Saudi Arabia is also considering whether or not to halt the additional and voluntary cut of a million barrels a day it announced in January, a move credited with sparking the recent strong price rise but which expires at the end of the month.

“The right course of action now is to keep our powder dry, and to have contingencies in reserve to insure against any unforeseen outcomes”, the prince said.

Analysts took his remarks to indicate that Saudi Arabia might consider rolling over at least some part of that cut for at least another month.

“We have elected for a careful and proactive approach that has proved successful. Before we take our next step forward, let us be certain that the glimmer we see ahead is not the headlight of an oncoming express train,” the energy minister said.

The level of compliance with OPEC+ agreed targets was 103 percent in February, according to OPEC officials. Some producers, notably Nigeria, have stuck to the agreement to compensate for past over-production.

“Compliance levels have remained at the historically high levels that have been a hallmark of our joint endeavor. The list of countries on the compensation schedule continues to shorten, and I truly commend Nigeria for completing its compensation,” the prince said.

STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications

  • As a result of the link up, the software will then also allow STC to easily add a range of in-car services to Saudi vehicles
RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers.

As a result of the link up, the software will then also allow STC to easily add a range of in-car services to Saudi vehicles, including an emergency call system which automatically alerts healthcare services in the event of an accident.

Gerry McQuaid, chief commercial officer at Cubic, told Arab News: “Basically we partnered with STC as a premier car integrity partner in Saudi Arabia. We are enabling the customer to benefit from a range of safety, entertainment, and navigation features when they purchase the car.”

Similar to every market, Saudi Arabia had a strict range of regulations for how connectivity was managed, he said, adding that the software partnership would make it easier for features to be added by carmakers and third-party developers.

“I can’t give a precise date, but in a not-too-distant future you actually don’t need a driving license, the car will actually drive autonomously for the citizens. That is the big difference,” McQuaid said.

“Already software solutions can support this capability, but it does need important regulations to be introduced to start with semi-driving.

“You can request the car on your smart phone, and it will drive to you to get in and the car will drive to your destination. You can listen to music, do some work, and have a conversation while the car drives. This is not science fiction,” he added.

Soon cars will have a whole range of applications, such as an iPhone or other smart phone, with touchscreen interaction and voice regulations, and people will interact with the car from outside using smart phone apps, he said.

On safety regulations, McQuaid pointed out that solutions included an “emergency call” system which would automatically alert emergency services in the event of an accident, give details about the incident, and suggest if it required attention.

Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom, said: “We are delighted to be working with STC to help car manufacturers activate new opportunities in a very significant market.”

Dr. Sultan bin Saeed, STC’s vice president of business development, said: “Partnering with Cubic enables STC as a digital enabler to simplify the delivery and management of advanced in-car services and gives us a foundation for innovating and meeting the changing needs of customers as new services evolve.”

Cubic Telecom provides connected software solutions in more than 5 million vehicles and devices to at least 100 countries and has already partnered with some of the Gulf region’s largest mobile operators.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Telecom Company (STC) Ireland technology

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take CO2 back

  • Hyundai to take LPG cargoes
  • CO2 sent back to use in oil fields
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to ship gas to South Korea where it will be used to make hydrogen, and the carbon dioxide produced in the process will be transported straight back to the Kingdom, Asharq reported, citing Bloomberg.

Hyundai Oil Bank Co. will take liquefied petroleum gas cargoes from Saudi Aramco and convert them into hydrogen, to use for chemical and power solutions, the Korean energy company’s parent Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Company said.

Aramco and Hyundai OilBank Co. agreed in the deal signed on Wednesday, that the carbon dioxide emitted in the hydrogen-making process will be transported back to Aramco, to use it in its oil production facilities, according to a Hyundai Heavy spokesman.

“It seems the project will bank on the idea that shipping LPG to Korea and carbon dioxide back to Saudi Arabia will be cheaper than shipping hydrogen to Korea,” said Martin Tengler, BloombergNEF’s lead hydrogen analyst.

Saudi Aramco has huge quantities of natural gas, which it has identified as a key area of expansion for domestic supply and export in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We basically look at natural gas as an area for growth for the company,” Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s chief financial officer, said in an investor call in the run-up to its successful IPO back in 2019.

GRAPHIC: From Beirut to Damascus currencies take a battering

Lebanon’s president this week ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market.
But the battered Lebanese pound is not alone among regional currencies that have been decimated by the impact of the pandemic and other factors.
The Syrian pound also fell to a record low on the black market this week, dragged down by its close commercial and banking ties with Lebanon.
“Businessmen and traders are fretting over fears of a free-fall in coming days and watching if unrest grows in Lebanon and its impact on dealings since Lebanon is our lifeline to the outside world,” said one Damascus-based trader told Reuters, who requested anonymity.

Saudi energy minister: Recovery in oil demand related to speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

  • Urging caution and vigilance, Prince Abdulaziz said that “The uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded”
LONDON: The recovery in oil demand is related to the speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom has “contingency and backup plans in case unforeseen things happen,” Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

He added that the situation in the oil market had improved but the outlook for a recovery in demand remained uncertain.

Urging caution and vigilance, Prince Abdulaziz said that “The uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded.”

Ministers from OPEC members and their allies started a meeting to discuss the future of an oil output cut at 01:00 P.M. GMT.

Topics: OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020

  • Regional carriers hit hard by pandemic
  • CEO says airline stood firm in face of downturn
ABU DHABI: Etihad on Thursday reported core operating losses of $1.7 billion in 2020, reflecting the severe toll of the coronavirus pandemic on the long-troubled airline that has lost billions in recent years.
Etihad reported revenues of $2.7 billion in 2020 compared to $5.6 billion the year before, a precipitous decline it attributed to “drastically fewer people traveling” as the surging pandemic crippled air travel.
But the airline, one of the Middle East’s top carriers, struggled with financial losses long before the pandemic wiped out the global aviation industry. Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $5.62 billion as it has aggressively bought up stakes in airlines from Europe to Asia to compete against the region’s other leading airlines, Dubai-based Emirates and Qatar Airways.
With cost-cutting measures, the company was just starting to recover from the economic pain early last year. It announced the sale of 38 aircraft to an investment firm in an attempt to bolster profits, in a deal valued at $1 billion.
Then, the pandemic struck. Last March, the United Arab Emirates halted flights to stem the spread of the virus. Passenger traffic plummeted to just 4.2 million travelers from 17.5 million the year before, the airline said. Total passenger capacity on planes dropped 64 percent. The carrier lost $758 million over the first half of 2020 alone. The losses rippled across the company, forcing the airline to cut 33% of its workforce and slash salaries by 25-50 percent.
By comparison, Etihad lost $870 million in 2019. The airline reported losses of $1.28 billion in 2018 and $1.52 billion for 2017.
While rollout of coronavirus vaccines has stoked hopes for a global return to travel, the industry is not expected to see meaningful recovery for months, until vaccines are widely administered.
Still, Etihad CEO Tony Douglas struck an optimistic tone in the earnings announcement.
“While nobody could have predicted how 2020 would unfold,” he said, “Etihad stood firm and is ready to play a key role as the world returns to flying.”

