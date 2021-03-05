You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese dread end to subsidies as economic crisis bites

Lebanese dread end to subsidies as economic crisis bites

Lebanese dread end to subsidies as economic crisis bites
Maya Ibrahimshah, the founder of Lebanese NGO Beit al-Braka (house of blessings) organizes food to be distributed to the needy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rygqa

Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

Lebanese dread end to subsidies as economic crisis bites

Lebanese dread end to subsidies as economic crisis bites
Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: To feed her family, Lebanese mother Sandra Al-Tawil sold her fridge and washing machine. Now she fears the cash-strapped state will scrap food subsidies, plunging them deeper into poverty.
Lebanon is locked in its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, with no end in sight.
The value of the Lebanese pound has plunged, driving up the price of crucial imports like food and fuel and triggering small but angry protests.
More than half of Lebanon’s population is poverty stricken and relies on subsidies, but a central bank demand for “an immediate plan to ration subsidies” is looming.
“We’re already tightening our belts. What will we eat if we can no longer buy rice or lentils?” 40-year-old Tawil said.
Tawil and her husband lived a comfortable life in Dubai before returning to their homeland to open a high-end hair salon in 2019.
But that dream turned to nightmare after the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I had to sell my washing machine and fridge... just to get the minimum of daily bread and pay rent,” said the mother of two young children.
Her husband found a job at the start of the year, and the Beit El Baraka charity is helping them out with food and school fees.
But Tawil is still worried, and furious with the political class she blames for the malaise.
“If I see people heading out to protest, I’ll be the first to join them,” she said.
In a country that imports 80 percent of its food, much of the six million population depends on subsidies to get by.
Even without them being lifted, many are already struggling, said Beit El Baraka founder Maya Ibrahimchah.
“There have been many more demands for help over the past four months,” she said.
“Those we are helping today are all from the middle class.”
The state has poured up to $437 million into subsidies a month, the World Bank estimates, to keep prices in check for bread, medicine, fuel and electricity, as well as around 300 other items since mid-2020.
To counter the pound’s drastic devaluation, importers get access to dollars at a preferential rate to ensure they can afford to continue bringing in supplies.
For flour, fuel and medicine, for example, they offer dollars at the official exchange rate of 1,507 pounds to cover most of their cost.
But traders must resort to the black market to cover the difference, where Tuesday the rate hit a record low of 10,000 pounds to the dollar.
As a result, in less than a year the price of a large bag of subsidised bread has risen from 1,500 to 2,500 pounds.
Authorities have remained vague about how the subsidies will be reduced, though meetings are ongoing.
In early December, central bank governor Riad Salameh said it could only fund subsidies for another two months. Later that month, he said two billion dollars were available for them.
At the end of February, the central bank’s website showed it had $17.9 billion in foreign currency reserves, yet $17.5 billion of that is the bank’s required reserves.
The bank did not respond to AFP’s repeated requests for comment.
The UN food agency has warned any subsidy reduction would have “major inflationary repercussions” and “put an unbearable strain on households.”
The price of bread could increase by up to three times and fuel by 4.5 times, the World Food Programme said, adding it was critical to immediately scale up assistance to the poorest.
Under the government’s latest plan, subsidies could be gradually lifted, with financial aid to soften the blow over several years.
The state would first lift subsidies for bread, fuel and around 300 other items, under the plan seen by AFP, before later on reviewing spending in the electricity sector.
To compensate, up to 80 percent of the population would receive handouts — 50 dollars a month for adults aged over 23 and half for anybody younger.
Those amounts, and the numbers of beneficiaries, would then progressively diminish.
Until then, the authorities have secured $246 million from the World Bank to help 786,000 Lebanese.
But Nasser Jomaa, 52, said he doubted the government would really provide any financial support.
“It’s just empty words. We have zero faith in the state,” said the driver, who lives with his unemployed 25-year-old son.
As the Lebanese pound has plunged on the black market, he has seen his monthly income drop in value from $1,000 to just $160.
He added that any lifting of subsidies would be “catastrophic.”
Already, he said, “we no longer eat meat.”

Related

Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash
Middle-East
Lebanon’s president wants investigation into currency crash
Special Lebanon faced with darkness if a government is not formed to purchase fuel for electricity plants
Middle-East
Lebanon faced with darkness if a government is not formed to purchase fuel for electricity plants

The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension

The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension

The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension
  • Oil price jumps on OPEC+ extension
  • Analysts expect prices to trend higher
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend output cuts. Here, top energy analysts give their reaction to the move.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo:
“OPEC+ settled for a cautious approach ... opting to increase production by just 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April while market participants looked for an increase of 1.5 million bpd.”
SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop:
“No additional supply from OPEC in April means lower oil inventories not only in April but all through 2021 and into 2022 even if supply is added in May. Price over volume is the name of the game for as long as they can.”
Reuters energy columnist Clyde Russell:
“The problem for the prevailing narrative is that it’s focused on what is happening in the paper crude market, the widely followed and traded Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures. The paper market has a point: Oil demand does look like it will be heading higher, but the problem is a matter of timing. The market is priced for a sharp increase in demand right now, and in the next few months. But the physical crude market is telling another story, with traders there saying there are plenty of cargoes available, especially for delivery to the top-importing region of Asia.”
UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo:
“OPEC+ settled for a cautious approach ... opting to increase production by just 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April while market participants looked for an increase of 1.5 million bpd.”
SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop:
“No additional supply from OPEC in April means lower oil inventories not only in April but all through 2021 and into 2022 even if supply is added in May. Price over volume is the name of the game for as long as they can.”
Reuters energy columnist Clyde Russell:
“The problem for the prevailing narrative is that it’s focused on what is happening in the paper crude market, the widely followed and traded Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures. The paper market has a point: Oil demand does look like it will be heading higher, but the problem is a matter of timing. The market is priced for a sharp increase in demand right now, and in the next few months. But the physical crude market is telling another story, with traders there saying there are plenty of cargoes available, especially for delivery to the top-importing region of Asia.”
RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft:
“The prince continues to urge caution in the face of uncertainties about the recovery, insisting that it is better to err on the side of prudence than opt for an ill-timed production increase.”

Related

OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers
Business & Economy
OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers
Update Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
Business & Economy
Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April

Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months

Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months
Updated 05 March 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months

Philippine consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 26 months
  • Highest uptick in consumer prices posted since January 2019, when the inflation rate hit 4.4 percent
Updated 05 March 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Philippine consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in 26 months in February, with food and transport items leading the surge, the government’s statistical agency said on Friday.

National headline inflation accelerated further to 4.7 percent in February, from 4.2 percent a month ago and 2.6 percent during the same period of last year. This is the highest uptick in consumer prices posted since January 2019, when the inflation rate hit 4.4 percent.

“The uptrend in the country’s inflation was mainly brought about by the uptick in the inflation of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.7 percent during the month, from 6.1 percent in January 2021,” the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement.

Also contributing to the uptrend were the higher annual increments in commodity groups including particularly transport and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the agency added.

“Headline inflation breached the upper bound of the 2 percent – 4 percent target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for a second consecutive month,” ANZ Research said in an Asia note released on Friday.

“Volatile ‘food’ and ‘transport’ prices have been the key drivers, eking out gains on the back of supply disruptions,” it added, noting a slack in the economy has held back a broad–based price rise.

ANZ Research expects the central bank to keep its current monetary policy path.

J.P. Morgan Stanley, in a research note, agreed: “We continue to expect BSP to stay on hold through 2021, looking past the transitory supply-side pressures amid a fragile economic recovery.”

“Headline inflation is set to remain around current levels and above the BSP target in coming months, and likely falling back into the target range in 3Q, considering base effects on fuel prices picking up despite food price pressures likely subsiding.”

In a statement on Friday, the BSP reiterated February’s inflation print was ‘consistent’ with its forecast inflation uptick for the first half of the year due to weather-related disturbances, the effect of the African swine flu on food costs and higher global oil prices.

The central bank’s February inflation rate was forecast at range of between 4.3 percent and 5.1 percent. Average inflation meanwhile expected to remain within the 2 percent and 4 percent target range over the central bank’s policy horizon.

“The overall balance of risks to future inflation continues to lean toward the downside owing mainly to the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic on domestic and global economic activity,” the central monetary authority said, noting upside risks could emerge from a possible early COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Philippines.

Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines’ corporate research unit, meanwhile expects inflation to continue to rise in the near-term, but may soon begin its descent as prices continue to normalize with supplies, hopefully, normalizing as well.

“We may start to see a slowdown in price upticks soon,” Asuncion said.

Topics: Philippines Inflation economy consumer prices

Related

IMF raises Philippine growth estimate to 6.3%, sees inflation picking up
Business & Economy
IMF raises Philippine growth estimate to 6.3%, sees inflation picking up
Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low
Business & Economy
Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low

Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker

Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker

Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker
  • Airlines to discount fares to encourage recovery
  • Carriers have cut routes and axed jobs
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Budget airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic faster than their full service counterparts, the Wizz Air CEO told Asharq.
The boss of the Abu Dhabi-based carrier also expects prices to fall as competition forces carriers to cut fares.
“I expect the prices of airline tickets to decrease, as all carriers will be eager to return to the market, and the whole sector will want to motivate travelers to return to travel,” Varadi said.
Regional airlines have axed thousands of jobs and pulled routes in response to a year of flying restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the industry is driving efforts to encourage governments to open the battered sector.
Wizz Air cut staff numbers by almost a fifth last year and also reduced salaries while returning older leased aircraft to drive down costs.
Passenger numbers at Wizz Air plunged 87 percent in February compared to a year earlier.

Related

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Business & Economy
IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA
Business & Economy
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA

From FIFA to Fortnite, Saudi Arabia pushes telecoms giants to boost gaming response times

From FIFA to Fortnite, Saudi Arabia pushes telecoms giants to boost gaming response times
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

From FIFA to Fortnite, Saudi Arabia pushes telecoms giants to boost gaming response times

From FIFA to Fortnite, Saudi Arabia pushes telecoms giants to boost gaming response times
  • Telecoms body monitors response times
  • Gaming sector attracts PIF investment
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is measuring the gaming response times across its major telecoms networks in the latest move by the government to encourage investment in the booming industry.

The Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has launched the ‘Game Mode’ initiative, to drive competition among telecom operators to provide the best experience for gamers.

It includes the launch of a quarterly award for the Internet service provider with the best response time for video gaming, a key indicator of the network’s performance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first report reveals that Mobily topped the list of average response time in the popular game “Fortnite” in the fourth quarter of 2020, based on an average response time of 21 seconds. This compared with Integrated Telecom at 28 seconds, Zain at 29 seconds, and Saudi Telecom Company (STC) at 35 seconds, for a total national average of 33 seconds.

Soccer video game “FIFA” was also tested by Game Mode, with Zain ending in first place among operators with an average response time of 29 seconds.

The gaming market in the Kingdom is estimated to be worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) and its growth rate is among the highest in the world. The market is expected to reach SR9.5 billion by the end of the decade.

The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has also been building its presence in the sector, acquiring more than $3 billion worth of stock in three US video-game makers during the fourth quarter of last year.

Related

Saudi gaming sector sees boost from users stuck at home during pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi gaming sector sees boost from users stuck at home during pandemic
Saudi gaming app exported to Japan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi gaming app exported to Japan

Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark

Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark

Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark
  • Saudi Vision 2030 encourages startup culture
  • Index based on 12 entrepreneurship measures
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has jumped 10 places in a global entrepreneurship index as the Kingdom looks to encourage startups.

It reached 7th place overall by the end of last year, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report 2020/2021, which noted that the Kingdom ranked 41st in 2018, Al Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant progress in encouraging new businesses to take flight over the last three years.

The Entrepreneurial Status Index is mainly based on measuring countries’ average results across 12 main measures of entrepreneurship.

The Saudi economy is undergoing massive economic reforms, led by the transformation strategy Saudi Vision 2030.

A big part of that plan focuses on boosting the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem with supportive regulatory frameworks and local venture funds.

It has led to a flurry of new startups emerging in recent years, some of which have been featured by Arab News.

These include Mine Bags, which allows people to change the the look of items by switching between different brooches and straps, and Vegan Street — the Jeddah restaurant started by three young Saudis, which was the first Saudi restaurant to be approved by BeVeg, the world’s leading vegan certification company.

Related

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
The forum allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum. (mitefsaudi.org)
Business & Economy
Startup Investment Forum aims to attract global companies to the Kingdom

Latest updates

The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension
The end of “Drill, baby drill?” What analysts are saying about OPEC+ oil output extension
India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim
India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim
UN slams Iran’s Baluchistan crackdown
UN slams Iran’s Baluchistan crackdown
Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover
Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.