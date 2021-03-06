You are here

Authorities monitor COVID-19 rule violations across KSA

The municipality said it received 38 reports about violations. (SPA)
The municipality said it received 38 reports about violations. (SPA)
Updated 07 March 2021
SPA

  • Authorities urged the public to do its part in maintaining public health by reporting any COVID-19 breaches to the 940 call center number
DAMMAM: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures in place to protect the public from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 871 inspection tours and four joint tours with relevant authorities across malls, commercial centers and stores.
During the tours, 10 commercial facilities were closed, and 15 violations were issued for noncompliance with the preventative measures, for overcrowding and for failure to properly use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said it received 38 reports about violations and urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.
Authorities urged the public to do its part in maintaining public health by reporting any COVID-19 breaches to the 940 call center number.

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day
The initiative, which kicked off on Feb. 14, was planned to run for 30 days, but could be extended. (Supplied)
Hala Tashkandi

  • ‘We intend to do whatever we can to ensure the distribution of food to those in need during pandemic’
RIYADH: A Riyadh charity is distributing 1,000 meals a day to underprivileged families who have been badly affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Founded by Riyadh’s governor, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the Khairat program helps ensure that low-income families in the Kingdom’s capital have access to two full, healthy, and balanced meals a day, taking care of not only the cooking process, but also the distribution to those in need.
Abdullah Al-Sebai, the general supervisor of Khairat, told Arab News that the program was initially established in 2018 as a means of collecting leftover food from banquet halls, weddings, and other major events where a surplus tends to be left.
“Our team would collect the leftover food from these events, package it up neatly, and distribute it to families in need,” he said.
However, once the pandemic shut down those large-scale gatherings, the team at Khairat quickly found a solution that would ensure those families would not be left in the lurch.


“With the green light from Prince Faisal, we established a professional relationship with a kitchen belonging to the charity Al-Melwan, who have employed seven Saudi women to cook the necessary meals for distribution,” Al-Sebai added. “Khairat purchased the meals from them and is responsible for the delivery on a daily basis.”
Once the food has been prepared by the team at Al-Melwan’s kitchen, Al-Sebai said that the meals go out twice a day — 500 lunches and 500 dinners, all delivered within half an hour to the families that the charity has had longstanding dealings with.
The initiative, which kicked off on Feb. 14, was planned to run for 30 days, but could be extended.
“We intend to do whatever we can to ensure that these families aren’t in any danger due to the pandemic,” he said.
To maintain their services alongside Al-Melwan’s, the charity also coordinated with a number of restaurants to provide meals, and private entities that have also contributed to their food distribution. Over 27,000 meals were distributed to around 4,500 families in 13 neighborhoods across Riyadh between Feb. 12-28 as a result.
Khairat is accepting donations, both in the form of monetary contributions, and applications from donors such as banquet halls, hotels, and other event-hosting venues, on their website, https://khiyrat.org.sa/en/

Saudis ‘excited, relieved’ as public venues set to reopen

Saudis ‘excited, relieved’ as public venues set to reopen
The Ministry of Interior allows indoor dining in restaurants and cafes along with other recreational activities. However, all events and parties will continue to be suspended until further notice. (Shutterstock)
  • ‘We must be careful in public places so that we enjoy dining experiences again at restaurants and more’
JEDDAH: After enduring a month of tightened restrictions in the wake of a rise in coronavirus cases earlier this year, Saudis are elated at the prospect of their favorite restaurants, cafes and cinemas reopening on Sunday.
Residents told Arab News of their experiences during the 30-day period and what they are most looking forward to on Sunday.
Asia Khalil, 33, breathed a sigh of relief when she heard that her six-year-old twins will finally be able to spend time at an indoor amusement park, saying that she ran out of ideas to keep her active children occupied.
She told Arab News: “Their father and I tried everything imaginable. It’s a little more difficult this time around because they’re restless, and with school starting late in the day, they need something to tire them out before bedtime and going out wasn’t an option for us.
“We’ll be even more careful than ever before this time around,” she added.

The Kingdom suspended recreational events on Feb. 3 to halt the spread of COVID-19. The suspension was extended on Feb. 14 for 20 days.

Omar Yasseen, a 27-year-old barista at Brew92, said he was “very excited” to welcome customers back and see his cafe return to life.
“Though it was necessary, the ban did affect us negatively. Time went by slowly,” he told Arab News. “I’m excited to see customers walking in again, staying and lighting up the place.”
Yasseen hopes that people are more careful about following precautionary measures after reopening so that everyone can continue to enjoy public places.
“We must be careful in public places so that we enjoy dining experiences again at restaurants and more.”

The decision to take extra measures to control the spread of coronavirus also affected those with active and social lifestyles, including 26-year-old electrical engineer Ahmed Basfar.
“It had a drastic impact on my daily life since I’m a very outdoor kind of person. I’m used to going to the gym at least four days a week and meeting up with friends at a local coffee shop,” he told Arab News.
“Initially, I was thinking that I can stay at home with my family for a good 10 days and can have quality time with them, but then when I knew that the period was extended for 20 more days, I started to panic.
“I thought I was going to lose all of the progress I made during the past six months in those 30 days. So I went ahead and bought a whole lot of home fitness equipment.”
Basfar ordered a treadmill, aerobic step platform, sports mat, dumbbells, a jump rope and other equipment to stay active at home.
The news that leisure facilities would reopen has excited Basfar, who said that he “cannot wait” to get back into the gym. However, he also praised the benefits of working out at home.
“Although working out at home is not ideal for me since I need to use heavy machines to keep from gaining weight, it has kept me fit until gyms reopens again,” he said.
Nada Jannadi, a 32-year-old psychology counselor, said she faced a challenging time during the 30-day period.
“I’m not so flexible when it comes to my daily routine. So I had to make some changes with my time and find a way to exercise at home,” she told Arab News.
“When they said it’s going to be 10 days with the possibility of an extension, I was telling myself to be patient and that it’s only 10 days. I soon realized that the 10 days were extended so I decided to buy my own equipment and redecorated my apartment to have a small corner designated for my new gear. Some days I get bored from working out at home so I go out for a 60-minute walk in the neighborhood.”
Both Jannadi and Basfar agreed that, although the last month has been a tough period, they will take extra precautions when they return to the gym, and will make sure to follow health and safety protocols.
“We have to be careful, because it’s our health and the people we love before it’s governmental. The government cares about us so we have to do what they are asking us to do. We survived this before and we are going to survive this, too,” Jannadi said.

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser Al-Aska, director general of the Saudi Patient Safety Center

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser Al-Aska, director general of the Saudi Patient Safety Center
Dr. Yasser Al-Aska has been director general of the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) since February. The center aims to raise awareness of patient safety and strengthen and improve the culture of best practices in patient safety in all health institutions throughout the Kingdom.

It also conducts research to improve the quality of health facilities, especially with regard to patient safety.
Al-Aska received a bachelor’s degree in medicine from King Saud University (KSU) in 2006. He also obtained an Arab Board of Emergency Medicine certification from the Arab Board of Health Specializations in 2012.
That year, he was also granted the same certification from the Saudi Commission of Health Specialties. From 2017 to 2020, he directed KSU’s Clinical Skills and Simulation Center (KSU-CSSC).
Al-Aska, who has been an emergency medicine assistant professor at KSU since 2016, was also deputy director of KSU-CSSC from 2016 to 2017. Al-Aska also worked as director of the residency training program and postgraduate studies at KSU’s department of emergency medicine.
From 2010 to 2011, he was chief resident at the Saudi Board of Emergency Medicine program, a substantial residency-training program and the largest emergency program in the region.
From 2007 to 2012, he worked as an emergency medicine resident at King Khalid University. For nearly one year beginning in 2013, he served as a fellow at the Lifespan Medical Simulation Center, Rhode Island, US.
From 2013 to 2015, he worked as a teaching fellow of disaster medicine and emergency preparedness at Brown University.
As an academic, Al-Aska’s research and studies focus mainly on current issues in emergency medicine, disaster preparedness and medical simulation. He is dedicated to the improvement of emergency care experience and medical education within his country and beyond.

Saudi Arabia reforms for women boost economic growth

Saudi Arabia reforms for women boost economic growth
Issam Abousleiman, World Bank regional director of the GCC countries. (Supplied)
  • Abousleiman said the Kingdom is well on its way to achieving its goals and that new reforms usually take between 3-5 years to have a full impact
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has implemented a number of ambitious reforms to enhance women’s economic inclusion, which has resulted in women gaining more access to education and employment options.
According to a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report in 2020, the highest rates of women’s entrepreneurial intentions were reported in the Middle East and North Africa region at 36.6 percent as Saudi female entrepreneurs were responsible for driving this trend.
Issam Abousleiman, the World Bank regional director of the GCC countries, told Arab News that women have played a fundamental role in boosting economic growth in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia has made a lot of reforms related to the business environment, along with those laws that are measured by the Women, Business and the Law (WBL) index that we have,” he said, adding that these laws have increased the number of women entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.
Abousleiman said the number of Saudi women entrepreneurs increased by 50 percent between 2018 and 2019, particularly in the consumer service sector.
The World Bank’s annual WBL report also stated that Saudi Arabia made significant progress, scoring 80 out of 100.
Reforms in the Kingdom have provided funding to projects and initiatives, which have created opportunities for women in government and the private sector. These reforms have played an integral part in creating safe work environments to foster growth and innovation.
“These new businesses are generating new jobs and providing livelihoods for many in Saudi Arabia,” Abousleiman said.

Reforms usually take time to get to that potential. With patience, perseverance and staying on course, these reforms will benefit society and the economy over time.

Issam Abousleiman, World Bank regional director of the GCC countries

“They are giving women a platform for entrepreneurship, leadership and self-realization that we have not seen in the past. They are also helping drive diversification in the Saudi economy.”
Abousleiman said the Kingdom is well on its way to achieving its goals and that new reforms usually take between 3-5 years to have a full impact. According to Saudi employment figures, women have outpaced men over the past few quarters, which is “well above the target set by Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.”
He added that the Saudi government’s gender-neutral policies have encouraged more women to participate in economic activities with various strategies and action plans. Employment policies, cash benefits for the most vulnerable, support for the disabled, and pensions are among the programs that have benefited most from more female inclusion.
“Women’s participation in the labor force in Saudi Arabia started with very low numbers,” Abousleiman said. “If we go back to 2017, women’s participation in the labor force was at 15 percent. By the end of 2020, we estimate that it has gone up to almost 31 percent.”
He added that the new strategies and plans implemented have targeted some of the most vulnerable members of society and provided more productivity within the system.
“Reforms usually take time to get to that potential,” Abousleiman said. “With patience, perseverance and staying on course, these reforms will benefit society and the economy over time.”

Saudi HR ministry records 1,098 labor violations

Saudi HR ministry records 1,098 labor violations
Inspection tours will continue on private sector enterprises in all regions of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • Inspection tours will continue on private sector enterprises in all regions of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development control teams carried out 26,644 inspection tours in a single week on private sector enterprises in the Kingdom to ensure compliance with labor regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Teams also followed up on precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The inspection tours, carried out between Feb. 25 and March 3, recorded 1,098 violations of work regulations and 121 violations of precautionary measures, while the ministry issued 2,450 warnings.
The ministry received 1,255 reports via various media, which were directly handled by officials.
Inspection tours will continue on private sector enterprises in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry said, stressing the importance of complying with labor market regulations to avoid penalties.

 

