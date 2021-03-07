You are here

  • Home
  • Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures

Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwzrh

Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures

Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
  • This practice has received condemnation from people in Oman who called for legal measures against the cafe
  • Ajman emirate in the UAE has shut down a retail outlet and imposed a fine of $1,361 for violating COVID-19 measures
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A cafe in Oman’s Al-Buraimi province has suspended serving coffee to customers in baby bottles to prevent the spread of this phenomenon in the Sultanate, local daily Times of Oman reported.
News and pictures of this practice has been spreading over social media, where some cafes across the Gulf region served beverages in baby bottles.
This practice has received condemnation from people in Oman who called for legal measures against the cafe to prevent the spread of this phenomenon from the country.
Dubai authorities on Saturday also banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Economy said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Ajman emirate in the UAE has shut down a retail outlet and imposed a fine of $1,361 for violating COVID-19 measures, state news agency WAM reported.
The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management team coordinated with Ajman Police and the Department of Economic Development to close the shop which was overcrowded by customers who failed to maintain social distancing.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Oman COVID-19 fatalities rise in February
Middle-East
Oman COVID-19 fatalities rise in February
Oman said to agree $2.2bn loan with large group of banks
Business & Economy
Oman said to agree $2.2bn loan with large group of banks

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet
  • Iran’s judiciary was not immediately available to comment about the release
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, removing her ankle tag after a five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned again to court on another charge, her lawyer and a British lawmaker said on Sunday.
She was jailed for plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.
“She was pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet. Now they’re cast off,” Kermani told an Iranian website. “She has been freed.”
Iran’s judiciary was not immediately available to comment about the release.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab welcomed her release but said Iran’s continued treatment of her remained “intolerable.”
British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said she had spoken to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family and that they told her she had had her ankle tag removed, but has been summoned again to court.
“I have been in touch with Nazanin’s family. Some news: 1) Thankfully her ankle tag has been removed. Her first trip will be to see her grandmother. 2) Less positive — she has been summoned once again to court next Sunday,” Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live, said on Twitter.
Kermani said a hearing for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s second case has been scheduled on March 8.
“In this case, she is accused of propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s system for participating in a rally in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and giving interview to the BBC Persian TV channel at the same time,” Kermani said.
But he hoped that “this case will be closed at this stage, considering the previous investigation.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 as she prepared to head back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.
She was later sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.
She was released from jail in March last year and put under house arrest in Tehran in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Iran’s prisons, but her movements were restricted and she was barred from leaving the country.

Topics: Iran prisoner

Related

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
Middle-East
Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
Special Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over media report on Maronite leader
Middle-East
Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over media report on Maronite leader

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
Updated 07 March 2021
AP

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
  • ‘Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments’
  • Hassan Rouhani: Iran is the only country that kept its side of the bargain
Updated 07 March 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country was prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on Iran.
In a meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Rouhani said: “Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the US illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure.”
Rouhani criticized the European signatories of the historic nuclear deal for what he said was their inaction on their commitments to the agreement. He said Iran is the only country that kept its side of the bargain.
Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. When the US then reimposed some sanctions and added others, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.
The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal.
Coveney said the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump was a mistake and noted that the new US administration is determined to return to the deal.
In December, Iran’s parliament approved a bill that calls for the suspension of part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani

Related

Iranian militias claim to have active cells in Washington DC: Fox News
World
Iranian militias claim to have active cells in Washington DC: Fox News
Saudi Arabia: Iran continues nuclear blackmail, IAEA safeguards system at stake
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia: Iran continues nuclear blackmail, IAEA safeguards system at stake

Jordan’s PM to reshuffle cabinet to hasten IMF-guided reforms

Jordan’s PM to reshuffle cabinet to hasten IMF-guided reforms
Updated 07 March 2021
Reuters

Jordan’s PM to reshuffle cabinet to hasten IMF-guided reforms

Jordan’s PM to reshuffle cabinet to hasten IMF-guided reforms
  • Six new ministers will be named including the interior and justice portfolios
  • Expected reshuffle comes after parliament last week passed a $14 billion budget
Updated 07 March 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh was expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Sunday to help accelerate IMF-guided reforms seen as crucial to economic recovery in Jordan from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Six new ministers will be named including interior and justice after Khasawneh fired both incumbents last week for attending a restaurant dinner party that violated coronavirus restrictions they were supposed to enforce.
The British-educated Khasawneh, a veteran former diplomat and palace aide, was appointed last October by King Abdullah to restore public trust over the handling of the coronavirus health crisis and defuse anger over successive governments’ failure to deliver on pledges of prosperity and curbing corruption.
Jordan is witnessing a nearly two-month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus amid rising discontent over worsening economic conditions and curbs on public freedoms under emergency laws.
Aides say Khasawneh was expected to retain Harvard-educated Mohammad Al Ississ as finance minister. He has won International Monetary Fund praise for his handling of the economy during the pandemic, and has negotiated a four-year IMF program worth $1.3 billion, signalling confidence in Jordan’s reform agenda.
The expected reshuffle comes after parliament last week passed a 9.9-billion-dinar ($14 billion) budget which Al Ississ said aimed to maintain fiscal prudence to help ensure financial stability and rein in a record $45 billion public debt.
The economy saw its worst contraction — 3 percent — in decades last year, hit by lockdowns, border closures and a sharp fall in tourism during the pandemic, but the government and the IMF both predict a bounce of similar magnitude this year.
Officials say Jordan’s commitment to IMF reforms and investor confidence in the improved outlook helped the country maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Special Jordanian officials lambast Israel over Al-Aqsa Mosque break-in
Middle-East
Jordanian officials lambast Israel over Al-Aqsa Mosque break-in
Jordanian ministers sacked for attending dinner breaching COVID-19 rules
Middle-East
Jordanian ministers sacked for attending dinner breaching COVID-19 rules

Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers

Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers
Updated 07 March 2021
AP

Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers

Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers
  • The cause of the blast was not immediately clear
Updated 07 March 2021
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Three Palestinian fishermen were killed Sunday after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore, officials said.
Nezar Ayyash, of the association that represents fishermen, said the anglers – two brothers and a cousin – were plying their trade off the coast of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip when the explosion happened.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
Palestinian media reports blamed Israeli navy fire, but the Israeli military said it was not involved in this incident. The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said it opened an investigation.
Minutes before the explosion, local media reported that Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, was test-firing rockets toward the sea.

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Related

Palestinians say two Gaza fishermen shot dead by Egypt
Middle-East
Palestinians say two Gaza fishermen shot dead by Egypt
New doc reveals how Gaza fishermen found — and lost — ancient treasure
Lifestyle
New doc reveals how Gaza fishermen found — and lost — ancient treasure

UAE confirms 2,613 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

UAE confirms 2,613 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

UAE confirms 2,613 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

UAE confirms 2,613 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours
  • The Emirates has undertaken a mass vaccination drive for its population
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health authorities on Sunday confirmed 2,613 additional coronavirus cases and 12 more fatalities, taking total recorded cases in the country to 410,849 patients and 1,322 deaths, respectively.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted 234,763 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, a report from state news agency WAM said.

Meanwhile, 1,587 individuals have fully recovered from the contagious disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 392,792.

The Emirates has undertaken a mass vaccination drive with about 6.2 million doses of COVID-19 jab administered to date, or a rate of vaccine distribution of 63.04 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus, the ministry said.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

Update Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
Middle-East
Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures

Latest updates

Dubai to have world’s biggest privately-owned date factory
Dubai to have world’s biggest privately-owned date factory
Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection
Elie Saab Fall 2021 Couture collection. Supplied
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Priyanka Chopra teams up with chef behind popular Dubai restaurant
Priyanka Chopra is launching a restaurant called Sona in New York. File/AFP
Swiss look set to approve ban on facial coverings in tight referendum
Swiss look set to approve ban on facial coverings in tight referendum

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.