Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

RIYADH: More than 100,000 commercial registrations were issued to women in the Kingdom last year, Al Arabiya reported, citing the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.
Most of the activity was concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair services, accommodation, food services and construction.
The registration process requires applicants to be 18 years or older, not be a government employee and have a minimum capital of SR,5000 ($1,330).
Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform.
The Kingdom continues to make progress in the World Bank Group’s Report, “Women, Business, and Law 2021.”
The report compares levels of discrimination between genders in the field of economic development and entrepreneurship in 190 countries.
It revealed that Saudi Arabia scored 80 points out of 100, up from the 70.6 achieved in 2020.
