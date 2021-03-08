UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

DUBAI: The ENOC Group said it saved 86.9 million dirhams ($23.7 million) through an innovation program where employees were allowed to submit ideas, state news agency WAM has reported.
The UAE-based oil company has received some 3,824 suggestions through the innovation program since 2012, and it has considered 332 ideas, which it said helped the company significantly.
“The UAE has always taken pride in its ability to cultivate innovation and creativity and foster knowledge exchange; all of which are factors that played an immense role in driving the country’s development,” Said Humaid Al-Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said.
The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force.
“As such, the UAE ranks 35 in the 2020 Global Innovation Index, and continues to excel in tertiary education, information and communication technologies, general infrastructure, and innovative products and services,” Al-Falasi said.
ENOC employees have been suggesting ideas on energy and power savings, operational and maintenance cost reduction, and improving workflow across the group’s operation
