You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
The UAE-based oil company has received some 3,824 suggestions through the innovation program since 2012. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v53sm

Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
  • The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The ENOC Group said it saved 86.9 million dirhams ($23.7 million) through an innovation program where employees were allowed to submit ideas, state news agency WAM has reported.
The UAE-based oil company has received some 3,824 suggestions through the innovation program since 2012, and it has considered 332 ideas, which it said helped the company significantly.
“The UAE has always taken pride in its ability to cultivate innovation and creativity and foster knowledge exchange; all of which are factors that played an immense role in driving the country’s development,” Said Humaid Al-Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said.
The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force.
“As such, the UAE ranks 35 in the 2020 Global Innovation Index, and continues to excel in tertiary education, information and communication technologies, general infrastructure, and innovative products and services,” Al-Falasi said.
ENOC employees have been suggesting ideas on energy and power savings, operational and maintenance cost reduction, and improving workflow across the group’s operation

Topics: UAE Enoc

Related

Saudi wealth fund PIF to support corporate credit growth, S&P says

Saudi wealth fund PIF to support corporate credit growth, S&P says
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

Saudi wealth fund PIF to support corporate credit growth, S&P says

Saudi wealth fund PIF to support corporate credit growth, S&P says
  • Domestic growth seen to stay strong
  • Rising housing demand among Saudis
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Investments by Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will support credit growth among companies in the Kingdom, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
PIF, a $400 billion investment vehicle, is at the center of economic reforms to transform the oil-dependent economy.
The fund plans to inject at least SR150 billion ($40 billion) annually in the local economy until 2025, and to increase its assets to SR4 trillion by that date.
“The Public Investment Fund has recently announced investment initiatives that we expect will spur corporate credit growth, mostly in construction-related industries,” S&P said.
“This will offset the gradual lifting of support aimed at easing the impact of the pandemic,” it said.
The Saudi central bank said on Sunday it had extended a deferred payment program to support private sector financing for an additional three months until June 30 as part of measures to stem the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
It also said a guaranteed financing program had been extended for an additional year until March 14, 2022 to support small and medium enterprises.
Domestic credit growth in Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, is expected to stay strong this and next year after a 14 percent year-on-year increase in 2020, S&P said.
Part of the growth is due to rising demand for housing from Saudi nationals, which has boosted mortgage growth.
“Over the next couple of years, we forecast that mortgage portfolios will expand by about 30 percent a year,” said S&P.

 

Topics: credit Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
Special Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg

Social media influencers must pay VAT: UAE tax authority

Social media influencers must pay VAT: UAE tax authority
Updated 08 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Social media influencers must pay VAT: UAE tax authority

Social media influencers must pay VAT: UAE tax authority
Updated 08 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Social media influencers and artists in the UAE must pay value-added tax (VAT) on the services they provide, the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed.

In a bulletin issued by the FTA, services included any online promotional activities, such as blog or social media posts, paid physical appearances, or any marketing activities.

The authority also said that if the artist or influencer recovered costs from their client then these would also be subject to VAT.

All artists and influencers are required to register for VAT if the value of the services they provide exceeds AED375,000 ($102,100) in a 12-month period.

In addition, the FTA pointed out that if social media influencers or artists received goods – such as mobile phones or other gifts – in return for their services, instead of cash, then these too must be accounted for in their VAT calculations.

VAT was introduced in the UAE on Jan. 1, 2018 at a rate of 5 percent.

Topics: UAE tax economy Social Media Influencers

Related

Turkey dodges EU tax blacklist as critics slam corruption
Middle-East
Turkey dodges EU tax blacklist as critics slam corruption
New Balance signs US-Kuwaiti influencer Ascia Al-Faraj as brand ambassador
Lifestyle
New Balance signs US-Kuwaiti influencer Ascia Al-Faraj as brand ambassador

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

ROME: The Agnelli family's investment holding company Exor will buy a 25 percent stake in luxury shoemaker Louboutin for 541 million euros ($643 million), the two companies said on Monday.
"The partnership (is) to accelerate the next phase of (Louboutin's) development," the joint statement said, adding that Exor was a perfect fit for Louboutin "at a moment when the brand is poised to capture significant new opportunities".
Exor will nominate two of the seven members of Louboutin's board of directors, alongside the firm's founders, the groups said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year.
Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is best known for producing shoes with soles painted in lipstick red and for attracting high-profile customers including film stars, musicians and royals.
Louboutin had 150 directly-operated retails stores in 30 different countries.
Exor, which is a top investor in high-end carmaker Ferrari, in December invested around 80 million euros to become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, which had been co-founded by French group Hermes.

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
  • The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippines’ Cebu Pacific airlines is offering heavily discounted one-way tickets from Dubai to Manila, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Passengers can book a one-way ticket for as low as AED 300 ($82) from March 8 to 10, and tickets will be valid between May 1 to July 31, 2021.

The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila to Dubai.

Airlines across the world have been implementing ways to encourage people to travel as the industry struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, including lowering ticket prices.

Topics: Philippines airlines aviation transportation

Related

Cebu Pacific’s special offer for Middle East passengers
Corporate News
Cebu Pacific’s special offer for Middle East passengers
Cebu Pacific launches seat sale to top Philippine destinations
Corporate News
Cebu Pacific launches seat sale to top Philippine destinations

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
  • It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom launched a vast digital operations center on Monday to boost the Kingdom’s cyber defenses as it rolls out super-fast broadband.
It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center will have a capacity exceeding 8.4 terabits per second (tbps), and will be linked to more than 4 submarine cables, used for the first time in the region.
“The center will strengthen the Saudi position as a leading regional center for business 'HUB,' and represents a basic building block for the company to be a regional center with a system of digital services in MENA,” Saudi Telecom CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said.
It is equipped with the largest and most modern cybersecurity operations center in the region, run by highly skilled experts, the telecoms company said.

STC has worked on a plan to build a superfast 5G network in more than 47 cities around Saudi Arabia, which will be expanded to include more than 71 cities, in the next phase, Nasser said.

Regional governments are investing heavily in superfast broadband networks while at the same time shoring up their cyber defences to counter a rise in threats from both nation state hackers as well as criminal gangs.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Co. STC Telecom

Related

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Business & Economy
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

Latest updates

Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases
Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani
Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani
‘China Crisis’ is priceless lesson and opportunity for Saudi football
Riyadh and Jeddah, rather than Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have an increased opportunity to become Asia’s go-to destinations for big-name foreign players. (AFP/File Photos)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.