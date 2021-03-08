You are here

  • Home
  • Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is best known for producing shoes with soles painted in lipstick red. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n85dg

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The Agnelli family's investment holding company Exor will buy a 25 percent stake in luxury shoemaker Louboutin for 541 million euros ($643 million), the two companies said on Monday.
"The partnership (is) to accelerate the next phase of (Louboutin's) development," the joint statement said, adding that Exor was a perfect fit for Louboutin "at a moment when the brand is poised to capture significant new opportunities".
Exor will nominate two of the seven members of Louboutin's board of directors, alongside the firm's founders, the groups said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year.
Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is best known for producing shoes with soles painted in lipstick red and for attracting high-profile customers including film stars, musicians and royals.
Louboutin had 150 directly-operated retails stores in 30 different countries.
Exor, which is a top investor in high-end carmaker Ferrari, in December invested around 80 million euros to become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, which had been co-founded by French group Hermes.

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
  • The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippines’ Cebu Pacific airlines is offering heavily discounted one-way tickets from Dubai to Manila, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Passengers can book a one-way ticket for as low as AED 300 ($82) from March 8 to 10, and tickets will be valid between May 1 to July 31, 2021.

The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila to Dubai.

Airlines across the world have been implementing ways to encourage people to travel as the industry struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, including lowering ticket prices.

Topics: Philippines airlines aviation transportation

Related

Cebu Pacific’s special offer for Middle East passengers
Corporate News
Cebu Pacific’s special offer for Middle East passengers
Cebu Pacific launches seat sale to top Philippine destinations
Corporate News
Cebu Pacific launches seat sale to top Philippine destinations

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
  • It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom launched a vast digital operations center on Monday to boost the Kingdom’s cyber defenses as it rolls out super-fast broadband.
It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center will have a capacity exceeding 8.4 terabits per second (tbps), and will be linked to more than 4 submarine cables, used for the first time in the region.
“The center will strengthen the Saudi position as a leading regional center for business 'HUB,' and represents a basic building block for the company to be a regional center with a system of digital services in MENA,” Saudi Telecom CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said.
It is equipped with the largest and most modern cybersecurity operations center in the region, run by highly skilled experts, the telecoms company said.

STC has worked on a plan to build a superfast 5G network in more than 47 cities around Saudi Arabia, which will be expanded to include more than 71 cities, in the next phase, Nasser said.

Regional governments are investing heavily in superfast broadband networks while at the same time shoring up their cyber defences to counter a rise in threats from both nation state hackers as well as criminal gangs.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Co. STC Telecom

Related

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Business & Economy
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
  • The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The ENOC Group said it saved 86.9 million dirhams ($23.7 million) through an innovation program where employees were allowed to submit ideas, state news agency WAM has reported.
The UAE-based oil company has received some 3,824 suggestions through the innovation program since 2012, and it has considered 332 ideas, which it said helped the company significantly.
“The UAE has always taken pride in its ability to cultivate innovation and creativity and foster knowledge exchange; all of which are factors that played an immense role in driving the country’s development,” Said Humaid Al-Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said.
The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force.
“As such, the UAE ranks 35 in the 2020 Global Innovation Index, and continues to excel in tertiary education, information and communication technologies, general infrastructure, and innovative products and services,” Al-Falasi said.
ENOC employees have been suggesting ideas on energy and power savings, operational and maintenance cost reduction, and improving workflow across the group’s operation

Topics: UAE Enoc

Related

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club
  • Saudi already owns Sheffield United
  • United World to make club purchase
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

NICOSIA: A self-confessed lover of “sport and money,” Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad is about to become the owner of humble French second division club Chateauroux.
Already the owner of Premier League strugglers Sheffield United, Beerschot in Belgium, India’s Kerala United and Al Hilal United in the UAE, the 56-year-old will soon have a new team in his portfolio.
“We have been interested in Chateauroux for some time, and negotiations have taken a long time,” Prince Abdullah told AFP in a Zoom interview.
“The club’s position in the second division table is now very difficult, but I am optimistic about its future.”
Chateauroux are currently bottom of the French second division with just four wins all season in 28 games.
The third division is beckoning.
The prince  has given the green light for the purchase of the club to his company United World.
“I love sport and money,” added the man whose personal fortune is estimated at €200 million ($240 million).
“When I invested in England and Belgium, I was happy. But for France, I have a special feeling because it’s a country that reminds me of childhood.
“My memories are numerous and my brother (the prince) Abdulrahman was born there.
“I know that Chateauroux is not far from Paris (about 270 kilometers), another reason to please me when I am in France, besides the restaurants, the cafes and walks in beautiful Paris.”
He added: “Under normal circumstances, I would visit the club (at the time of acquisition), especially since I really like France, but because of the travel conditions, I can’t go.”
United World’s chief executive Abdallah Al-Ghamdi “saw the last game and reached an agreement with club officials and the board of directors,” Abdullah said.
French media have estimated that the Chateauroux club will be bought for around €2.8 million, a bargain basement price in global football economics.
“I think the amount is higher but I do not want to divulge it,” said Abdullah of a club staring at relegation after four seasons in the second tier.
Chateauroux has only spent one season in the French top flight, in 1997/1998 but they did reach the French Cup final in 2004 where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint Germain.
“When we buy a club, we have several objectives,” added Abdullah.
“To raise the level of the club, the facilities and the level of the team. The most important thing is to do it over time.
“I’m happy that we own clubs from three of the four countries that reached the last semifinals of the World Cup — England, Belgium and France.”
The prince said he has followed French football closely over the years, citing Michel Platini as his idol.
“I remember the French team of Platini, Giresse, Tigana and Rocheteau. When I was young, Platini was my favorite player when he was playing in Italy with Juventus.”
So, after buying Chateauroux, what next?
“We will now stop investing for about a year, to consolidate our clubs. Managing a club is not easy. We do not want to expand beyond our human potential.”
 

Topics: football France

Related

Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day
Sport
Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report
  • Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The growth of remote working across the Emirates is changing demand for residential real estate according to a new report from broker Asteco.
Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices in certain locations which it attributed to changing workplace and work-life habits.
“The longer-term trend toward remote working will also see a need for larger residential dwellings and short term/serviced apartments with more flexible leasing and payment plans,” said HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco, said, “Flexible and home working, use of advanced and smart technologies such as AI, automation, contactless technology, need for larger units with outdoor space and increased storage space and preference for lower density developments are some of the trends that will be taken over in 2021 and beyond.”
Asteco expects the market to remain soft amid persistent economic uncertainty.
In Abu Dhabi, approximately 15,000 residential units are anticipated for completion in 2021 — a large number of units concentrated on Reem Island comprising approximately 1,850 units, Al Raha Beach with 4,000 units, Yas Island with 2,400 units and Saadiyat Island with 800 units.
In Dubai, 41,500 new residential units and 1.5 million square feet of office space are expected for handover in 2021.
The broker said this figure could possibly increase if currently stalled projects resume activity.
“With more supply expected for handover in 2021, tenant retention will become increasingly important,” Asteco said.

Topics: UAE Employment Coronavirus

Related

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Business & Economy
UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Special UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia
World
UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia

Latest updates

Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Shoemaker Louboutin sells 24% stake
Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.