You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vghb3

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
  • OPEC+, agreed last week agree on broadly sticking with output cuts despite rising crude prices
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after US Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.
But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains.
Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $65.24.
“Fundamentals remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control pursuing a tight oil policy,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note.
“Brent is currently holding up above $68, suggesting speculators are likely dipping their toes back in after yesterday’s chaos.”
On Monday, Brent crude oil price rose above $70 a barrel after Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the Saudi oil industry, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports.
Riyadh said there were no casualties or loss of property and prices ended the day lower.
Still, the United States expressed alarm at “genuine security threats” to Saudi Arabia from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region, and said it would look at improving support for Saudi defenses.
The attacks came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their oil producing allies, known as OPEC+, agreed last week agree on broadly sticking with output cuts despite rising crude prices.
Investor focus, meanwhile, remains on the prospects for a global economic recovery.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a “very strong” US economic recovery.
US crude oil and refined product stockpiles likely fell last week, with distillate inventories seen drawing down for fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia energy US

Related

Oil surges above $70 a barrel after attack on Saudi oil site
Business & Economy
Oil surges above $70 a barrel after attack on Saudi oil site

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet
  • Makkah hotels hit hard as pilgrim numbers shrink
  • More than 1.8m foreign pilgrims in 2019
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The developer of the landmark Makkah Hotel and Towers reported a SR59 million ($15.7 million) loss for 2020 as the number of pilgrims visiting the holy city fell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Makkah Construction and Development said in a separate filing to the Tadawul stock exchange that it would not be recommending the distribution of a dividend following the losses. Overall revenues at the company fell by about 74 percent to SR123 million, it said.
“The reason for achieving a net loss is due to the decrease in the revenues and occupancy rates of the residential rooms in the Makkah Hotel and Towers, due to the decrease in the number of visitors and pilgrims, as well as the closing of the shops in the mall as a result of the precautionary measures taken by the government to confront the coronavirus pandemic,” it said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia attracted more than 1.8 million foreign pilgrims in 2019 in addition to the more than 600,000 people who visited Makkah from within the Kingdom itself. The annual influx of visitors sustains high occupancy levels in several huge hotels. However the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom led the government to announce last June that numbers could be limited to just 1,000.
 

Topics: hotels hospitality Makkah construction

Related

Makkah construction projects affected by cement crisis
Saudi Arabia
Makkah construction projects affected by cement crisis
Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts
Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Updated 09 March 2021

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Updated 09 March 2021
Saudi Arabia’s imports from Turkey have slowed to a trickle according to data from the Saudi statistics authority.
Imports from Turkey totaled SR50.6 million ($13.5 million) in December down 95 percent from SR1.02 billion a year earlier. It represents the lowest figure since the Kingdom started to publish monthly data five years ago.
Meanwhile trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt is on the upswing according to the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Statistics.

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
Updated 09 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
  • The startup is focused on expanding across the Middle East, then Africa and Asia, with Saudi Arabia currently in its sights
Updated 09 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Nabta Health, a UAE-based startup dedicated to supporting women’s health, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia this year, amid growing demand for its services in the Kingdom. 

The company offers personalized healthcare to women in emerging markets. Its platform allows users to diagnose conditions at home using an Al-powered health assistant.

“We have 225,000 women every month across the MENA who interact with our platform, and Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing market,” Sophie Smith, CEO and co-founder of Nabta Health, told Arab News.

“Currently, we are speaking to a number of high-profile doctors and scientists for potential collaboration opportunities both in clinical research and piloting our model of care,” she added.

The startup is focused on expanding across the Middle East, then Africa and Asia, with Saudi Arabia currently in its sights.

“Saudi Arabia is a really interesting market for us for many reasons. The healthcare ecosystem is growing very fast, the compound growth rate is said to be at 7 percent by 2024,” Smith said.

She noted that the company has also initiated contact with Saudi authorities to help work with the new Accountable Care Organisations, which are being set up as part of the Vision 2030 goals to develop the Kingdom's healthcare sector.

Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation plan seems akin to what NHS England has built, Smith said. “It will look like the next generation NHS without its legacy infrastructure problems… and it is very interesting to see.” Launched in March 2017, the startup spent the first three and half years at the Research and Development phase, before recently beginning to commercialize the platform.

“We first raised a seed-round for $500,000 to develop the platform and now we are raising a seed-plus to commercialize it,” she said. 

“And before we launch in Saudi Arabia, we will raise first a Series A growth round.”

Topics: Nabta Health Healthcare startup

Related

Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
Women fight for funding in man’s world of tech startups
Business & Economy
Women fight for funding in man’s world of tech startups

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Updated 09 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
  • Hejar focuses on the quality, simplicity and uniqueness of its designs
Updated 09 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Since time immemorial, men and women have used different grooming methods and accessories to enhance their appearance — whether through clothing, the use of oils and perfumes, or jewelry.

For much time, however, most fashion brands have focused only on products for women, but this is changing. Now, various fashion houses, large and small, are launching a wide range of products to cater to men.

Hejar is one of those brands. It specializes in creating unique jewelry, including rings and bracelets, for men.

Odai Rajeh, owner of the brand, said this has always been his passion. “I myself am fond of wearing bracelets and rings. There are many brands that sell these accessories, so I thought to myself: Why not create and design my own?”

Hejar focuses on the quality, simplicity and uniqueness of its designs.

The products are designed in a few steps. The team seeks inspiration and then experiments with with colors, styles and materials.

“Lastly, we follow our marketing strategy to position the product correctly and sell it through our website,” he said.

Rejah said it can be challenging to find the right product to suit customers’ tastes. “It’s a long story with many ups and downs, but the journey that led us to where we are today is something I could never forget.”

The reactions of people have been heartwarming, Rejah said. Aside from product design and quality, his clients appreciate Hejar’s customer care service and speedy delivery.

Rejah said: “Customer service has been the key distinguishing feature for our business.”

Those interested in Hejar can visit www.hejarofficial.com or follow the brand on Instagram @hejarofficial. 

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Startup of the Week: A Jeddah-based store offering eco-friendly alternatives
Food & Health
Startup of the Week: A Jeddah-based store offering eco-friendly alternatives

UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia

UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia
Updated 09 March 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia

UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia
  • Projects focus of scrutiny prior to injection of more money through deals
Updated 09 March 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: The UAE has announced it is studying investment options for infrastructure development projects in Indonesia before injecting more financial support through the southeast Asian country’s newly launched sovereign wealth fund.

As part of the recent Indonesia-Emirati Amazing Week tour of four cities, UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei and his delegation signed several business deals, including a pledge to develop a $500 million tourism resort on an island in Aceh province and a $1.2 billion port and industrial zone development scheme in Gresik, East Java province.

“When we met two years ago, no one was seeing these projects, now we are signing some of these projects,” said the minister, referring to Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s visit to Indonesia in July 2019 — the first by a UAE leader since the crown prince’s father visited the country in 1990.

Some of the other agreements given the green light last week included follow-ups to the $22.9 billion investment deals inked during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Abu Dhabi in January last year to develop the energy, infrastructure, and mining sectors, which will be channeled through the sovereign wealth fund.

In a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, Al-Mazrouei said that the UAE was keen on looking at assets for infrastructure development projects that Indonesia was offering through the new fund agency that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority helped to establish – where it also serves as an adviser – and evaluate them before securing the investments.

However, he stopped short of revealing a figure, and pointed out that the UAE’s commitment to Indonesia was “more than a number.”

The minister said: The fact that  we work together on the creation of the sovereign wealth fund makes us committed to looking at it. We will continue working with Indonesia and supporting them, and this is the nature of our investments in every country.” Al-Mazrouei added that the UAE had promised Widodo that it would be “a candid and a good adviser.”

“Indonesia is a major economy and the largest Islamic economy. It is a vibrant economy with a very healthy growth rate. I think there are lots of things that can happen in Indonesia, so let’s not limit ourselves to a number,” he said.

The Indonesia Investment Authority was launched in February, with the government pledging to inject up to $5.3 billion in initial capital until the end of the year.

One of its priorities is developing infrastructure projects that offer more access and connectivity in the vast Indonesian archipelago, such as toll roads, airports, and seaports. Pandjaitan said the agency, which had a target to develop an initial $20 billion financing pool, had set up a master fund and thematic funds through which foreign investors could inject capital, adding that it was securing about $9.5 billion from investors since its establishment.

Earlier in January, Indonesia’s chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) had expressed an interest to inject $2 billion and $4 billion, respectively, into the master fund, while Canada’s global investment group CDPQ and Dutch investment company APG were also interested in committing up to $2 billion and $1.5 billion each in the thematic funds.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund agency GIC had also been in touch, although no figure has yet been revealed.

According to data from the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, Singapore ranked first on the list of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia last year, making up 34.1 percent of the overall FDI, with $9.8 billion worth of projects.

Toto Pranoto, an economist at the University of Indonesia’s school of economics and business, told Arab News on Monday that the establishment of the INA could reduce the gap between the funds required for development projects and Indonesia’s domestic funding capability.

It would also relieve some pressure on state-owned infrastructure development companies, which had been struggling to pump funding into the projects by issuing global bonds due to limitation in securing funds from the state budget, he said.

“The financial capital secured from the sovereign wealth fund would help to improve their cash flows,” Pranoto added. He noted that the INA could serve as a catalyst to attract foreign investors to inject financing into projects that could yield good returns for them.

Topics: Indonesia UAE

Related

Special UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia
World
UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia
UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
Business & Economy
UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

Latest updates

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet
Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet
With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam
Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam
GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.