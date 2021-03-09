You are here

Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses

Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses
The regulations support the reporting of crimes and violations by protecting whistleblowers and motivating them through rewards. (File/Shutterstock)
Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses

Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses
  • The measures relate in large part to the business relationship of Saudis and foreign investors and aim to ensure that they do not circumvent the Kingdom's commercial law
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's "anti-concealment" laws aim to protect consumers and small businesses from financial crime according to the Ministry of Commerce, Al Arabiya reported.
The measures relate in large part to the business relationship of Saudis and foreign investors and aim to ensure that they do not circumvent the Kingdom's commercial law about how such partnerships are created and what happens when they are dissolved.
The regulations support the reporting of crimes and violations by protecting whistleblowers and motivating them through rewards.
Talat Hafiz, a Saudi economist, financial analyst, and board member of the Saudi Financial Association, said commercial concealment is a major financial crime that “works against fair and unjustifiable commercial trading and causes significant harm to the economy and to its gross domestic product.”
“The government of Saudi Arabia has been alerted to such risks and consequences of commercial concealment, and has introduced a very powerful national program to combat such economic and commercial disease,” he added.
Several government bodies are combating concealment besides the Ministry of Commerce, including, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

 

Makkah landmark hotel developer swings to loss after pilgrim numbers plummet

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Updated 09 March 2021

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom

GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Updated 09 March 2021
Saudi Arabia’s imports from Turkey have slowed to a trickle according to data from the Saudi statistics authority.
Imports from Turkey totaled SR50.6 million ($13.5 million) in December down 95 percent from SR1.02 billion a year earlier. It represents the lowest figure since the Kingdom started to publish monthly data five years ago.
Meanwhile trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt is on the upswing according to the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Statistics.

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
  • OPEC+, agreed last week agree on broadly sticking with output cuts despite rising crude prices
Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after US Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.
But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains.
Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $65.24.
“Fundamentals remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control pursuing a tight oil policy,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note.
“Brent is currently holding up above $68, suggesting speculators are likely dipping their toes back in after yesterday’s chaos.”
On Monday, Brent crude oil price rose above $70 a barrel after Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the Saudi oil industry, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports.
Riyadh said there were no casualties or loss of property and prices ended the day lower.
Still, the United States expressed alarm at “genuine security threats” to Saudi Arabia from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region, and said it would look at improving support for Saudi defenses.
The attacks came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their oil producing allies, known as OPEC+, agreed last week agree on broadly sticking with output cuts despite rising crude prices.
Investor focus, meanwhile, remains on the prospects for a global economic recovery.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a “very strong” US economic recovery.
US crude oil and refined product stockpiles likely fell last week, with distillate inventories seen drawing down for fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Women's healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
Updated 09 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

Women's healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
  • The startup is focused on expanding across the Middle East, then Africa and Asia, with Saudi Arabia currently in its sights
Updated 09 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Nabta Health, a UAE-based startup dedicated to supporting women’s health, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia this year, amid growing demand for its services in the Kingdom. 

The company offers personalized healthcare to women in emerging markets. Its platform allows users to diagnose conditions at home using an Al-powered health assistant.

“We have 225,000 women every month across the MENA who interact with our platform, and Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing market,” Sophie Smith, CEO and co-founder of Nabta Health, told Arab News.

“Currently, we are speaking to a number of high-profile doctors and scientists for potential collaboration opportunities both in clinical research and piloting our model of care,” she added.

The startup is focused on expanding across the Middle East, then Africa and Asia, with Saudi Arabia currently in its sights.

“Saudi Arabia is a really interesting market for us for many reasons. The healthcare ecosystem is growing very fast, the compound growth rate is said to be at 7 percent by 2024,” Smith said.

She noted that the company has also initiated contact with Saudi authorities to help work with the new Accountable Care Organisations, which are being set up as part of the Vision 2030 goals to develop the Kingdom's healthcare sector.

Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation plan seems akin to what NHS England has built, Smith said. “It will look like the next generation NHS without its legacy infrastructure problems… and it is very interesting to see.” Launched in March 2017, the startup spent the first three and half years at the Research and Development phase, before recently beginning to commercialize the platform.

“We first raised a seed-round for $500,000 to develop the platform and now we are raising a seed-plus to commercialize it,” she said. 

“And before we launch in Saudi Arabia, we will raise first a Series A growth round.”

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Updated 09 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
  • Hejar focuses on the quality, simplicity and uniqueness of its designs
Updated 09 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Since time immemorial, men and women have used different grooming methods and accessories to enhance their appearance — whether through clothing, the use of oils and perfumes, or jewelry.

For much time, however, most fashion brands have focused only on products for women, but this is changing. Now, various fashion houses, large and small, are launching a wide range of products to cater to men.

Hejar is one of those brands. It specializes in creating unique jewelry, including rings and bracelets, for men.

Odai Rajeh, owner of the brand, said this has always been his passion. “I myself am fond of wearing bracelets and rings. There are many brands that sell these accessories, so I thought to myself: Why not create and design my own?”

Hejar focuses on the quality, simplicity and uniqueness of its designs.

The products are designed in a few steps. The team seeks inspiration and then experiments with with colors, styles and materials.

“Lastly, we follow our marketing strategy to position the product correctly and sell it through our website,” he said.

Rejah said it can be challenging to find the right product to suit customers’ tastes. “It’s a long story with many ups and downs, but the journey that led us to where we are today is something I could never forget.”

The reactions of people have been heartwarming, Rejah said. Aside from product design and quality, his clients appreciate Hejar’s customer care service and speedy delivery.

Rejah said: “Customer service has been the key distinguishing feature for our business.”

Those interested in Hejar can visit www.hejarofficial.com or follow the brand on Instagram @hejarofficial. 

