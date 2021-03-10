You are here

Saudi Arabia’s PIF clinches $15bn loan credit line

Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s premier investing institution, has arranged a $15 billion credit facility with a group of international banks as it seeks greater financial flexibility in its role as the main agency of the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The sovereign wealth fund announced the facility on Wednesday after negotiations with international financial institutions. The amount raised is bigger than initial reports indicated late last year.

“PIF has signed a $15bn multi currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 leading global financial institutions from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the USA,” a statement from PIF said.

“The multi currency revolving facility reflects PIF’s prudent asset-liability management and flexibility, and forms part of its diverse and sustainable funding strategy within the Vision Realization Programs (VRP),” it added.

The Saudi government recently announced details of the second VRP running for a five-year term until 2025, designed to accelerate the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy away from oil dependency.

Under the program, PIF has pledged to inject $40 billion a year into the Saudi economy to generate jobs and stimulate private-sector activity in Saudi Arabia.

A revolving facility allows the borrower to draw down and repay parts of the facility during the duration of the loan arrangement. There was no timescale given for the facility, but reports suggested it would run for four years.

“The facility provides PIF with access to additional capital that can be deployed at speed when convenient,” the PIF said.

“PIF continues to act as a partner of choice globally, and will continue to drive the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia, investing SAR150bn ($40 billion) into the domestic economy per year,” it added.

In addition to borrowing on international financial markets, PIF receives grants from the Saudi government, dividends from its quoted investments and proceeds on asset realizations and transactions as its principal sources of funding.

In the course of the pandemic, during disruptions to the international financial markets, it took advantage of low prices to buy and sell shares in quoted companies and other securities on global stock markets.

The $15 billion facility is PIF’s third foray into global borrowing. Last year, it repaid a $10 billion syndicated loan ahead of schedule after it completed the sale of its stake in SABIC to Saudi Aramco, and in 2018 it raised an $11 billion term-loan facility from international banks.

PIF, currently with $400 billion of assets under management, plans to grow its value to more than $1 trillion by 2025.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange rejected a request by a food firm seeking a main market listing after unidentified investors were suspected of manipulating share prices.
The bourse said it had rejected an application by Development Works Food Co. to transfer to the main market and had referred a suspected violation to the Public Prosecution.
It relates to alleged practices by a number of investors, involving manipulation and fraud in market trades.
“The suspicion case was regarding them entering purchase orders for the purpose of influencing the share price, and entering purchase orders at the closing auction to achieve a high closing price in the shares of number of listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange,” the statement said.
No further details were disclosed.

Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company has confirmed its plan to list the shares of its internet services unit in an IPO.

It follows the completion of a feasibility study into the listing of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company.

The company said on Wednesday that it was now in the process of submitting an application for the registration and offering of its shares to the Capital Market Authority and of an application for the listing of its shares to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

‘Saudi’s got talent?’ Kingdom mulls entertainment academy

‘Saudi’s got talent?’ Kingdom mulls entertainment academy
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

‘Saudi’s got talent?’ Kingdom mulls entertainment academy

‘Saudi’s got talent?’ Kingdom mulls entertainment academy
  • Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of large scale entertainment projects
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi investment chiefs want to ensure more of the country's workforce is trained to work in the entertainment sector.

The Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an initial agreement with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) to boost the quality of human capital in the fledgling sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The plan is to raise the entertainment game of small firms operating in the industry and ensure there are enough properly trained people in the country to work across a raft of planned new mega projects.
It also envisages a new academy specializing in entertainment and courses to be run in third-level colleges for people who want to work in the industry.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of large scale entertainment projects that are being developed in tandem with the opening up of the country to overseas tourists.
The GEA was established five years ago and has actively promoted events and attractions in Saudi Arabia from the "Sahara City" desert experience to the Riyadh Motor Show.

Saudi domestic flights buck Mideast air travel slowdown

Saudi domestic flights buck Mideast air travel slowdown
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi domestic flights buck Mideast air travel slowdown

Saudi domestic flights buck Mideast air travel slowdown
  • The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi domestic airlines are seeing a quicker recovery in routes within the Kingdom than larger regional rivals relying on pandemic-paralyzed long haul travel.
The CAPA Live aviation industry event on Wednesday heard that the Kingdom’s domestic airline sector was recovering strongly in sharp contrast to most of its neighbors.
The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown because of its comparatively under-developed domestic market.
In 2019, the region had the lowest share of domestic air capacity, with just one in five seats on offer defined as an internal flight — compared to a global average of 59 percent, CAPA said.
It has meant that countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar have not been able to rely on domestic flights to keep planes in the air. However larger countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Iran have bigger domestic markets to fall back on.
“The domestic recovery in Saudi Arabia is already showing positive signs, in frequency terms at least,” said CAPA analyst Richard Maslen.
Weekly domestic flights in the Kingdom have grown to about 3,000 according to CAPA data.
That represents a decline of just 23 percent over the first two months of the year compared to the same period a year ago before COVID restrictions hit.
Earlier flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis told the consultancy that the Saudi low cost carrier was offering schedules with frequencies just 10 percent lower than this time last year.

GRAPHIC: Saudi gaming spend leads Arab world

GRAPHIC: Saudi gaming spend leads Arab world
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

GRAPHIC: Saudi gaming spend leads Arab world

GRAPHIC: Saudi gaming spend leads Arab world
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi gaming market boomed in 2020 as more people turned to their controllers and joysticks to pass the time during a year of lockdowns.
The gaming market in the Kingdom is estimated to be worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) and its growth rate is among the highest in the world. The market is expected to reach SR9.5 billion by the end of the decade.
Online gaming in particular is one of the sectors currently recording strong growth.


Last week Saudi Arabia said it was measuring the gaming response times across its major telecoms networks in the latest move by the government to encourage investment in the booming industry.
The Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has launched the ‘Game Mode’ initiative, to drive competition among telecom operators to provide the best experience for gamers.
It includes the launch of a quarterly award for the Internet service provider with the best response time for video gaming, a key indicator of the network’s performance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

