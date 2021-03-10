You are here

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing
Nigerian stocks rose 50 percent in 2020 to become the world best performing market, but fell 1.8 percent on March 8, 2021. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

LAGOS: The Nigerian stock exchange said on Wednesday it has won regulatory approval paving way for a public listing of its shares.

The exchange, the second biggest in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the main entry points to invest on the continent, has around 200 listed companies, all included in its benchmark share index.

It began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017, adding new shareholders in a process known as “demutualization.”

FASTFACTS

  • The exchange has around 200 listed companies, all included in its benchmark share index. The exchange has received approval for the listing from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • It began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017.

The exchange has received approval for the listing from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission. It said it has re-registered as a profit-making entity, owned by shareholders, called the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc., with a share capital of 1.25 billion naira ($3.28 million).

It had been operating as a not-for-profit entity.

“We are elated that this milestone has been achieved and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited,” Nigerian Stock Exchange President Abimbola Ogunbanjo said.

It has yet to set a listing price for the new entity, in which stockbrokers will hold 78 percent of the shares. Ordinary members will own the balance. The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. will not be raising new cash from the listing.

Nigerian stocks, rose 50 percent in 2020 to become the world best performing market, fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday, to a 10-week low, as yield-hungry investors eyed debt for returns.

 

Topics: Nigerian Stock Exchange Lagos

Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Will COVID-19 Zoom meetings spell the end of business travel?

Will COVID-19 Zoom meetings spell the end of business travel?
  • The pandemic has meant executives have become used to not having in-person contact with clients
Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: A survey of 5,678 respondents living in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has offered much-needed hope to the travel and hospitality sectors. Carried out by online travel agency Cleartrip, it found that 72 percent of respondents said that they were happy to travel within the next six months once safety procedures were in place and restrictions lifted.

Digging deep into the results, while 70 percent said they were looking to travel to see family and friends, only 1 percent said that this was for business purposes.

With employees stuck at home and not seeing colleagues, let alone clients, does this mean that the rise of Zoom calls and online meeting platforms will do away with the need to travel to meet clients in person?

“Yeah, definitely, I think corporate business travel is going to see a sea change, which probably would have taken, you know, a decade or so (before COVID-19),” Amit Taneja, chief operating officer of Cleartrip, told Arab News, adding that the rise of video conference meetings with clients had accelerated the demise of business travel.

The impact on the region can be seen in the monthly poll by the US-based Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), which found that in February, 63 percent of respondents said that they had canceled all business trips to the Middle East because of restrictions related to COVID-19, with only 2 percent saying they had not canceled travel.

Looking to the future, just 7 percent of respondents in the February GBTA poll said that they planned to resume travel to the Middle East in the next three months. While 44 percent said they may travel to the region again, they had no timeframe in mind, and 28 percent said they had no plans to travel.

In August 2020, global consultancy firm McKinsey carried out a study into the corporate travel sector. It concluded that “given the volatility of business-travel patterns, on top of significant modern technological and connectivity advancements, the economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic will have critical implications for the rebound of business travel — and indicates a long road ahead for the sector.”

However, there are some signs of optimism for the global business travel industry, which, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), made up 0.7 percent of global gross domestic product in 2019 and has doubled in size in the past 20 years to be worth roughly $1.28 trillion.

This week, a survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) found that more than a third of respondents said that they could not do business normally without air travel. “People want to get back to travel, but quarantine is the showstopper. As testing capacity and technology improves and the vaccinated population grows, the conditions for removing quarantine measures are being created. And this points us again toward working with governments for a well-planned reopening as soon as conditions allow,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO.

The McKinsey report predicted that travel for conferences and large-scale meetings will recover, but not until well into 2021. Cleartrip’s Taneja was confident that while trips to meet clients might not recover, travel for conferences, networking events and team building sessions would come back.

“People didn’t necessarily need to travel to meet your clients or meet your team in different parts of the world,” he said, but added that what we will “probably see a bigger surge in is the conference kind of travel.”

Topics: COVID-19 ZOOM Cleartrip

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
  • The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt
  • The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Hilton Worldwide plans to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026, adding about 1,700 rooms, its regional head told Reuters.
The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt. The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands, said Mohab Ghali.
Tourism, which accounts for 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency, has seen a sharp decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers plunging to 3.5 million in 2020 from 13.1 million in 2019.
Ghali told Reuters in 2017 that Hilton planned to increase its hotel portfolio in Egypt to 30 within 10 years.

Topics: Egypt Hilton

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices
  • Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s finance minister said on Wednesday that an increase in oil revenues due to higher crude prices would not cover the Gulf state’s budget obligations and he called for radical economic reforms.
Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit, the minister, Khalifa Hamada, said in a statement. Brent crude was trading at $67.86 a barrel at 1310 GMT on Wednesday.
“We must address the scarcity of financial resources and the depletion of liquidity in the treasury (the General Reserve Fund) as soon as possible, and they must be accompanied by radical economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing expenditures and increasing non-oil revenues,” Hamada said, adding he had full confidence in parliament’s cooperation.
Kuwait’s finances are heavily dependent on oil income and a combination of lower prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law allowing the state to borrow, have put it on the brink of a liquidity crunch.
“Issuing bonds and other solutions are not reform solutions, but rather temporary measures that must be taken to fulfil the immediate obligations represented by salaries and subsidies, which constitute more than 71% of the state’s total spending,” Hamada said.

Topics: Kuwait budget Khalifa Hamada

Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister

Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister
Updated 10 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister

Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister
  • Drive to encourage entrepreneurship
  • Overlapping responsibilities between agencies
Updated 10 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on course to achieving its strategic goals of creating a business environment aimed at increasing local and foreign investment, the Kingdom’s trade minister said.

Speaking during a media meeting held at the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) on Tuesday, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the country had made “serious steps” toward meeting its targets.

The minister of commerce and investment, and acting minister of media, said: “The Kingdom is undergoing an unprecedented transformation with continuous mobility in all aspects.” However, he pointed out that the NCC faced a number of future challenges.

The center — established in 2019 following a decision by the Saudi Cabinet — is working to build a competitive national economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan by elevating the Kingdom into the top 10 most competitive countries in the world.

It aimed to do so by tracking key indicators related to competitiveness, namely legislative environment, security, infrastructure, labor market, government spending, and human capital.

Dr. Iman Al-Mutairi, CEO of the NCC, confirmed that the center had been empowered, through cooperation with the relevant government agencies, to improve the business environment in the Kingdom, and raise its global competitiveness within international reports and indexes.

She noted that one of the issues faced by the NCC was overlapping powers between government agencies but said the center had been given authority to prevent any legislation made which could lead to such a problem.

“The overlap also exists in some procedures and decisions monitored by the center,” the chief executive added.

One of the main strategies to improve investment is to provide a unified platform for local and foreign investors — instead of the existing 65 platforms — which would help streamline business operations in the Kingdom, said Al-Mutairi.

She pointed out that this would be done by providing solutions, initiatives, and legislation to fuel an environment for entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Last year, the NCC launched 96 initiatives with the aim of developing the private sector and enhancing the competitive environment in the country, one of the most prominent being the automation of investment licenses through the scrapping of approximately 50 percent of previous requirements.

The center currently has more than 300 initiatives and reforms in place to address matters affecting the private sector and during 2020 focused on strategic areas including trade and investment, information and communication technology, the growth of emerging industries, transport and logistics, among others.

The NCC chairman confirmed that it is also working to strengthen the authority and presence of the media.

“The media today does not live up to the aspirations of officials or the aspirations of the citizens, and its authority must be strengthened."

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
  • Share listing request rejected
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange rejected a request by a food firm seeking a main market listing after unidentified investors were suspected of manipulating share prices.
The bourse said it had rejected an application by Development Works Food Co. to transfer to the main market and had referred a suspected violation to the Public Prosecution.
It relates to alleged practices by a number of investors, involving manipulation and fraud in market trades.
“The suspicion case was regarding them entering purchase orders for the purpose of influencing the share price, and entering purchase orders at the closing auction to achieve a high closing price in the shares of number of listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange,” the statement said.
No further details were disclosed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul CMA

